Industry Innovators 2025: 9 Event Tech Leaders Defining What’s Next

Meet the minds behind the tools, platforms, and ideas revolutionizing how events are executed in 2025 and beyond.

Claire Hoffman
April 28, 2025
2025 Industry Innovators Article Image Event Technology

“To me, innovation is an ongoing process of problem-solving,” says Paul Fletcher, COO of AV and event technology at events giant Freeman, and one of the leaders on our latest Industry Innovators list. And isn't that what the best technology does—solve problems?

In the event world, where expectations are high and timelines are tight, innovation isn’t just a buzzword; it’s a necessity. To Rosa Lee, head of marketing at XL8 Inc., true innovation means “removing barriers that people didn’t even realize could be eliminated.”

The nine industry leaders on our list are doing just that. From real-time translation and intuitive spatial planning to smarter entertainment booking and hands-on coding events for young girls, these event tech experts are redefining what’s possible. Their tools and ideas don’t just support events—they help shape them.

Click through to learn how they’re leveraging technology to build better experiences, the advancements they’re most excited about, and what’s coming next in the world of event tech.

Carter Lilley
3D Artist, BCD Meetings & Events

Dominic Audet
Co-Founder & Chief Innovation Officer, Moment Factory

Makenzie Stokel & Channing Moreland
Co-Founders, EVA

Paul Fletcher
Chief Operating Officer of AV and Event Technology, Freeman

Rae Malcham
Chief Operating Officer, BW Events Tech

Rosa Lee
Head of Marketing, XL8 Inc.

Sophie Kornick
Head of Global Events, Monad Foundation

Tamika Tretu
Vice President of Programs, Black Girls Code

About the list: Our Industry Innovators features are compiled by our editorial team using a variety of resources. The idea is to go beyond the biggest names in the biz—though it has plenty of those too—and dig deep into the industry professionals who are using truly innovative thinking to push the boundaries of live experiences.

If someone has previously been named a BizBash Innovator, they are not eligible for the list. Check out our full Industry Innovators Hall of Fame here!

Latest in Brands & Event Pros
Founded in 2011, Black Girls Code exists to inspire and prepare girls to lead in technology by fostering confidence, access, and a strong sense of belonging.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Tamika Tretu
Screenshot 2025 04 21 At 5 31 24 Pm
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Sophie Kornick
Rosa Lee Xl8
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Rosa Lee
Screenshot 2025 04 21 At 4 40 11 Pm
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Rae Malcham
Related Stories
Bb40u40 2025 Meet The Winners 880x496 Article Header
Brands & Event Pros
Meet the 2025 BizBash 40 Under 40
Industry Innovators2024 Event Tech Article2
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: 10 Tech Experts Who Are Redefining the Event Experience
Industry Innovators 2023: Event Tech Experts
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2023: 10 Event Tech Experts Changing the Way We Plan Events
Industry Innovators 2022: Event Tech Experts
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2022: 12 Event Tech Experts Pushing the Industry Forward
More in Brands & Event Pros
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Tamika Tretu
The vice president of programs for Black Girls Code is trying to demystify the notions about who belongs in technology.
Founded in 2011, Black Girls Code exists to inspire and prepare girls to lead in technology by fostering confidence, access, and a strong sense of belonging.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Sophie Kornick
The head of global events for blockchain company Monad Foundation is designing spaces for deep technical conversation, collaboration, and real-time problem-solving.
Screenshot 2025 04 21 At 5 31 24 Pm
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Rosa Lee
The head of marketing at XL8 Inc. using language technology to break down barriers—always working to make things easier, more accessible, and more impactful for event attendees.
Rosa Lee Xl8
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Rae Malcham
The chief operating officer of BW Events Tech loves studying the technology we use in our day-to-day lives, and thinking through ways it can be repurposed for events.
Screenshot 2025 04 21 At 4 40 11 Pm
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Paul Fletcher
The chief operating officer of AV and event technology for Freeman focuses on creating experiences that feel more personal, connected, and engaging.
Screenshot 2025 04 21 At 5 10 39 Pm
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Makenzie Stokel & Channing Moreland
The co-founders of EVA are building a streamlined, tech-driven approach to booking event entertainment.
Makenzie Stokel (left) and Channing Moreland
Most Popular
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Coachella 2025: The Most Talked-About Brand Moments and VIP Happenings
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
See How Brands Engaged Music Fans at the 'Fifth and Final' Dreamville Fest
Event Design & Decor
Coachella 2025: 8 Design Trends You’ll Want to Steal for Your Next Event
Event Design & Decor
Renowned Event Designer David Stark Breaks Down His Creative Process
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Grocery Shopping Gets a Glam Makeover at This Influencer Pop-Up in LA
Brands & Event Pros
2025 BizBash 40 Under 40: Dallas Duckett
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Dominic Audet
The co-founder and chief innovation officer of Moment Factory is using technology to enhance real-world connections.
Recently, Moment Factory had the chance to contribute to Aquascope, a major indoor water park in France.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Carter Lilley
The 3D artist for BCD Meetings & Events is developing cutting-edge technology to make event visualizations as accurate and flexible as possible.
Lilley works with tools like Unreal Engine to custom-build virtual stages from the ground up.
Brands & Event Pros
Meet the 2025 BizBash 40 Under 40
BizBash highlights impressive industry leaders who have made an early mark on the meeting and event industry—before even celebrating their 40th birthday.
Bb40u40 2025 Meet The Winners 880x496 Article Header
Brands & Event Pros
2025 BizBash 40 Under 40: Phoenix Porcelli
Phoenix Porcelli, 35, is the global head of sales for Convene.
Winner Phoenix
Brands & Event Pros
2025 BizBash 40 Under 40: Jennarose Rolfes
Jennarose Rolfes, 33, is the director of operations and resourcing for Wilson Dow Group.
Winner Jennarose
Brands & Event Pros
2025 BizBash 40 Under 40: Ciara Jibri
Ciara Jibri, 31, is the CEO and executive producer of EVLVE Creative.
Winner Ciara
Page 1 of 57
Next Page