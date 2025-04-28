“To me, innovation is an ongoing process of problem-solving,” says Paul Fletcher, COO of AV and event technology at events giant Freeman, and one of the leaders on our latest Industry Innovators list. And isn't that what the best technology does—solve problems?

In the event world, where expectations are high and timelines are tight, innovation isn’t just a buzzword; it’s a necessity. To Rosa Lee, head of marketing at XL8 Inc., true innovation means “removing barriers that people didn’t even realize could be eliminated.”

The nine industry leaders on our list are doing just that. From real-time translation and intuitive spatial planning to smarter entertainment booking and hands-on coding events for young girls, these event tech experts are redefining what’s possible. Their tools and ideas don’t just support events—they help shape them.

Click through to learn how they’re leveraging technology to build better experiences, the advancements they’re most excited about, and what’s coming next in the world of event tech.

Carter Lilley

3D Artist, BCD Meetings & Events

Dominic Audet

Co-Founder & Chief Innovation Officer, Moment Factory

Makenzie Stokel & Channing Moreland

Co-Founders, EVA

Paul Fletcher

Chief Operating Officer of AV and Event Technology, Freeman

Rae Malcham

Chief Operating Officer, BW Events Tech

Rosa Lee

Head of Marketing, XL8 Inc.

Sophie Kornick

Head of Global Events, Monad Foundation

Tamika Tretu

Vice President of Programs, Black Girls Code

About the list: Our Industry Innovators features are compiled by our editorial team using a variety of resources. The idea is to go beyond the biggest names in the biz—though it has plenty of those too—and dig deep into the industry professionals who are using truly innovative thinking to push the boundaries of live experiences.

If someone has previously been named a BizBash Innovator, they are not eligible for the list. Check out our full Industry Innovators Hall of Fame here!