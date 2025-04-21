Meet the 2025 BizBash 40 Under 40

For BizBash’s 2025 40 Under 40 feature, we’re highlighting 40 standout event professionals under 40 in the midst of their own mastery. These impressive event profs have seemingly done it all, from striking out on their own to start new businesses, to working major events like the Super Bowl and the Toronto International Film Festival, to building and cultivating communities.
And although they’ve already made a big splash in their event careers, these industry leaders and trailblazers are just getting started. Keep reading to learn about their incredible career journeys, how they stay inspired, their most memorable events, and more.
Andy Bomberger
Director of Meeting Operations, Lake Tahoe, Caesars Entertainment
Antroinette Smith
Senior Global Event and Meeting Manager, Alcon Vision
Avital Ungar
Owner, Avital Food & Drink Experiences
Brianna Pulliam
Producer of Live Events, National Association of Realtors
Carley Gauthier
Head of Marketing, Premium Experiences and Special Events Sales, Live Nation
Celeste Durve
Founder, VIPER
Chris Salem
Co-Founder and Head of Client Services, SOBOL
Ciara Jibri
CEO and Executive Producer, EVLVE Creative
Collin Duwe
Director of Culture and Employee Experience, Yahoo
Corey Steinfast
Vice President of Sales, Broadway Plus
Cydney Marks-Nicholes
Sports Business Development Manager, Explore Seattle Southside
Dallas Duckett
Executive Director of Events, Warner Bros. Pictures
Emma Quan
Director of Events, Disney Branded Television
Eric Tremble
Owner and CEO, Avenge Creative Inc.
Howard Little
Manager of Brand and Influencer Marketing, Chicago Bears
Jackie Tattersall
Senior Manager, Strategic Programs and Activations, Downtown Denver Partnership
Jennarose Rolfes
Director of Operations and Resourcing, Wilson Dow Group
Jennifer Carlisle
Senior Director of Marketing, Hosts Global
Josh Abelson
Co-Owner, the INDUSTRIAL event space
Josh King
Vice President of Growth, emc3
Julieanna Gray-Stipek
Vice President of Production, Fortune
Jumi Aluko
Founder, CEO, and Lead Event Producer, Jumi Aluko Consulting
Justin Lefkovitch
CEO, Mirrored Media
Lauren Rios
Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Platinum XP
Lee Doud
Executive Vice President and Head of Agency, JJLA
Lindsey Wilde Titus
Managing Partner, Salt Productions and Pinch Creative
Mariangel Urdaneta
Director of Event Experience and Hospitality, Toronto International Film Festival
Marlo Smith
Events Manager, Capital Impact Partners
Matt Molino
Chief Strategy Officer and Partner, NVE Experience Agency
Megan Martin
Founder and Principal, M Squared Dynamics
Molly Self
Client Services Manager, Arlington Convention & Visitors Bureau
Natasha Botbijl
Project Manager of Experiential Events (Global), Shell
Pedro Góes
CEO, InEvent Inc.
Phoenix Porcelli
Global Head of Sales, Convene
Ross Mohsenin
Head of Experiential Marketing, Cash App
Shelby Remington
Director of Event Management, Opus Agency
Sophie Billi-Hardwick
Global Chief Marketing Director, DesignScene
Tachand Dubuisson
Founder and CEO, APT-122 Experiential Agency
Victoria Mahoney
Head of Marketing and Partnerships, Harmony Marketing
Will Curran
Strategic Advisor, Bizzabo
About the 40 Under 40 process: Nominations are submitted by colleagues and peers through BizBash’s website. They are then reviewed by our editors, and finalists are vetted before the final list is selected for publication. Honorees must be under the age of 40 as of April 1, 2025.