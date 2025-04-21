Meet the 2025 BizBash 40 Under 40

BizBash highlights impressive industry leaders who have made an early mark on the meeting and event industry—before even celebrating their 40th birthday.

BizBash Editors
April 21, 2025
Bb40u40 2025 Meet The Winners 880x496 Article Header

For BizBash’s 2025 40 Under 40 feature, we’re highlighting 40 standout event professionals under 40 in the midst of their own mastery. These impressive event profs have seemingly done it all, from striking out on their own to start new businesses, to working major events like the Super Bowl and the Toronto International Film Festival, to building and cultivating communities.

And although they’ve already made a big splash in their event careers, these industry leaders and trailblazers are just getting started. Keep reading to learn about their incredible career journeys, how they stay inspired, their most memorable events, and more.

Andy Bomberger
Director of Meeting Operations, Lake Tahoe, Caesars Entertainment

Antroinette Smith
Senior Global Event and Meeting Manager, Alcon Vision

Avital Ungar
Owner, Avital Food & Drink Experiences

Brianna Pulliam
Producer of Live Events, National Association of Realtors

Carley Gauthier
Head of Marketing, Premium Experiences and Special Events Sales, Live Nation

Celeste Durve
Founder, VIPER

Chris Salem
Co-Founder and Head of Client Services, SOBOL

Ciara Jibri
CEO and Executive Producer, EVLVE Creative

Collin Duwe
Director of Culture and Employee Experience, Yahoo

Corey Steinfast
Vice President of Sales, Broadway Plus

Cydney Marks-Nicholes
Sports Business Development Manager, Explore Seattle Southside

Dallas Duckett
Executive Director of Events, Warner Bros. Pictures

Emma Quan
Director of Events, Disney Branded Television

Eric Tremble
Owner and CEO, Avenge Creative Inc.

Howard Little
Manager of Brand and Influencer Marketing, Chicago Bears

Jackie Tattersall
Senior Manager, Strategic Programs and Activations, Downtown Denver Partnership

Jennarose Rolfes
Director of Operations and Resourcing, Wilson Dow Group

Jennifer Carlisle
Senior Director of Marketing, Hosts Global

Josh Abelson
Co-Owner, the INDUSTRIAL event space

Josh King
Vice President of Growth, emc3

Julieanna Gray-Stipek
Vice President of Production, Fortune

Jumi Aluko
Founder, CEO, and Lead Event Producer, Jumi Aluko Consulting

Justin Lefkovitch
CEO, Mirrored Media

Lauren Rios
Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Platinum XP

Lee Doud
Executive Vice President and Head of Agency, JJLA

Lindsey Wilde Titus
Managing Partner, Salt Productions and Pinch Creative

Mariangel Urdaneta
Director of Event Experience and Hospitality, Toronto International Film Festival

Marlo Smith
Events Manager, Capital Impact Partners

Matt Molino
Chief Strategy Officer and Partner, NVE Experience Agency

Megan Martin
Founder and Principal, M Squared Dynamics

Molly Self
Client Services Manager, Arlington Convention & Visitors Bureau

Natasha Botbijl
Project Manager of Experiential Events (Global), Shell

Pedro Góes
CEO, InEvent Inc.

Phoenix Porcelli
Global Head of Sales, Convene

Ross Mohsenin
Head of Experiential Marketing, Cash App

Shelby Remington
Director of Event Management, Opus Agency

Sophie Billi-Hardwick
Global Chief Marketing Director, DesignScene

Tachand Dubuisson
Founder and CEO, APT-122 Experiential Agency

Victoria Mahoney
Head of Marketing and Partnerships, Harmony Marketing

Will Curran
Strategic Advisor, Bizzabo

About the 40 Under 40 process: Nominations are submitted by colleagues and peers through BizBash’s website. They are then reviewed by our editors, and finalists are vetted before the final list is selected for publication. Honorees must be under the age of 40 as of April 1, 2025.

