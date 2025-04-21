Meet the 2025 BizBash 40 Under 40

For BizBash’s 2025 40 Under 40 feature, we’re highlighting 40 standout event professionals under 40 in the midst of their own mastery. These impressive event profs have seemingly done it all, from striking out on their own to start new businesses, to working major events like the Super Bowl and the Toronto International Film Festival, to building and cultivating communities.

And although they’ve already made a big splash in their event careers, these industry leaders and trailblazers are just getting started. Keep reading to learn about their incredible career journeys, how they stay inspired, their most memorable events, and more.

Andy Bomberger

Director of Meeting Operations, Lake Tahoe, Caesars Entertainment

Antroinette Smith

Senior Global Event and Meeting Manager, Alcon Vision

Avital Ungar

Owner, Avital Food & Drink Experiences

Brianna Pulliam

Producer of Live Events, National Association of Realtors

Carley Gauthier

Head of Marketing, Premium Experiences and Special Events Sales, Live Nation

Celeste Durve

Founder, VIPER

Chris Salem

Co-Founder and Head of Client Services, SOBOL

Ciara Jibri

CEO and Executive Producer, EVLVE Creative

Collin Duwe

Director of Culture and Employee Experience, Yahoo

Corey Steinfast

Vice President of Sales, Broadway Plus

Cydney Marks-Nicholes

Sports Business Development Manager, Explore Seattle Southside

Dallas Duckett

Executive Director of Events, Warner Bros. Pictures

Emma Quan

Director of Events, Disney Branded Television

Eric Tremble

Owner and CEO, Avenge Creative Inc.

Howard Little

Manager of Brand and Influencer Marketing, Chicago Bears

Jackie Tattersall

Senior Manager, Strategic Programs and Activations, Downtown Denver Partnership

Jennarose Rolfes

Director of Operations and Resourcing, Wilson Dow Group

Jennifer Carlisle

Senior Director of Marketing, Hosts Global

Josh Abelson

Co-Owner, the INDUSTRIAL event space

Josh King

Vice President of Growth, emc3

Julieanna Gray-Stipek

Vice President of Production, Fortune

Jumi Aluko

Founder, CEO, and Lead Event Producer, Jumi Aluko Consulting

Justin Lefkovitch

CEO, Mirrored Media

Lauren Rios

Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Platinum XP

Lee Doud

Executive Vice President and Head of Agency, JJLA

Lindsey Wilde Titus

Managing Partner, Salt Productions and Pinch Creative

Mariangel Urdaneta

Director of Event Experience and Hospitality, Toronto International Film Festival

Marlo Smith

Events Manager, Capital Impact Partners

Matt Molino

Chief Strategy Officer and Partner, NVE Experience Agency

Megan Martin

Founder and Principal, M Squared Dynamics

Molly Self

Client Services Manager, Arlington Convention & Visitors Bureau

Natasha Botbijl

Project Manager of Experiential Events (Global), Shell

Pedro Góes

CEO, InEvent Inc.

Phoenix Porcelli

Global Head of Sales, Convene

Ross Mohsenin

Head of Experiential Marketing, Cash App

Shelby Remington

Director of Event Management, Opus Agency

Sophie Billi-Hardwick

Global Chief Marketing Director, DesignScene

Tachand Dubuisson

Founder and CEO, APT-122 Experiential Agency

Victoria Mahoney

Head of Marketing and Partnerships, Harmony Marketing

Will Curran

Strategic Advisor, Bizzabo

About the 40 Under 40 process: Nominations are submitted by colleagues and peers through BizBash’s website. They are then reviewed by our editors, and finalists are vetted before the final list is selected for publication. Honorees must be under the age of 40 as of April 1, 2025.