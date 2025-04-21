2025 BizBash 40 Under 40: Ciara Jibri

Ciara Jibri, 31, is the CEO and executive producer of EVLVE Creative. She's based in Chicago. A quote from her nomination: "Ciara's leadership showcases her dedication to not only elevating her clients but also fostering meaningful connections within the community. ... Beyond her professional achievements, Ciara is passionate about mentoring, championing inclusivity, and building platforms for others to thrive in the events industry."

My day to day: "Every day looks a little different, but it always starts with intention. Mornings begin with getting my son ready for school, followed by diving into emails, client calls, and project planning. Depending on the day, I might be on site at a venue walk-through, leading a creative strategy session, or fine-tuning an event activation.

I spend a lot of time developing concepts, securing partnerships, and managing logistics to ensure flawless execution. There’s also team check-ins, proposal writing, and keeping up with industry trends to stay ahead of the curve. In between, I make space for creative brainstorming, business growth strategies, and, of course, family time. No two days are ever the same, but that’s what makes it exciting!" Photo: Courtesy of Ciara Jibri

My career journey: "I’ve always been drawn to the art of storytelling through immersive experiences. My career began in public relations and later transitioned to experiential production and strategy, where I quickly found my passion for bringing brands to life in ways that resonate beyond the moment.

Over the years, I’ve produced events for major brands, built impactful partnerships, and co-founded EVLVE Creative, a creative agency dedicated to curating innovative brand experiences. From large-scale festivals to intimate VIP activations, I thrive in crafting moments that spark connection and conversation."

What inspires me: "I’m inspired by the power of experiences to shape culture, build community, and leave lasting impressions. Seeing people truly engaged in a space I’ve curated—whether through storytelling, design, or a well-thought-out brand activation—fuels my creativity. I also draw inspiration from my peers in the industry, my family, and the endless possibilities that come with pushing creative boundaries." Photo: Courtesy of Ciara Jibri

My greatest career accomplishment: "Growing EVLVE Creative into a go-to agency for experiential marketing and creative strategy. Producing high-profile events for brands and celebrities I’ve long admired—especially those I grew up using or watching—has been both nostalgic and deeply rewarding. Leading national brand activations, securing impactful partnerships, and creating immersive experiences that resonate with audiences have all been defining moments in my journey. Being recognized as a leader in the industry and now earning a spot on BizBash’s 40 Under 40 list is an incredible honor."

The advice I'd give my younger self: "Trust your vision, and don’t be afraid to take up space. Every challenge is a lesson that prepares you for the next level, so embrace the pivots and keep betting on yourself. Also, give yourself grace—you don’t have to have it all figured out at once."

My most memorable event: "One of my most memorable events was the La Mer Luxury Lunch, which marked my first time working with a national luxury brand. I produced the event from concept to completion, with full creative control over the design, partnerships, sponsorships, and overall experience. It was an opportunity to truly showcase my abilities, and seeing it all come to life was incredibly rewarding.

The success of the event led to a long-standing relationship with La Mer, Jo Malone, and Estée Lauder, and the brand was so thrilled with the outcome that they sent a companywide email highlighting and personally thanking me. It was the first time a brand had ever made me feel that seen and appreciated, and it solidified my confidence in my creative vision and ability to execute at the highest level." Photo: Courtesy of Ciara Jibri

My leadership style: "I lead with a mix of strategy, collaboration, and empowerment. I believe in equipping my team with the tools and trust they need to execute at a high level while fostering a culture of creativity and accountability. I also value adaptability—every project has its nuances, and being able to pivot while keeping the vision intact is key."

Some impressive stats I'm responsible for: "I've produced large-scale activations reaching over 200,000 attendees; secured six-figure sponsorships and partnerships for experiential campaigns; scaled multiple brand activations, resulting in increased consumer engagement and ROI; and built and executed event strategies that drove 30% to 50% growth in audience engagement for clients."

My ideal day OOO: "A mix of relaxation and exploration. Either a spa day followed by a great meal with my fiance and son, or traveling to a new city, experiencing its culture, and finding inspiration in unexpected places."

What's next: "I’m focused on scaling EVLVE Creative, taking on more large-scale brand collaborations, and continuing to push creative boundaries in experiential marketing. I’m also expanding my personal brand as a thought leader in the event industry, through speaking engagements, mentorship, and sharing my journey through content. And on a personal note—planning my wedding. I am a 2025 bride!"

