2025 BizBash 40 Under 40: Dallas Duckett

Dallas Duckett, 35, is the executive director of events for Warner Bros. Pictures. He's based in Los Angeles. A quote from his nomination: "His curiosity and work ethic plays a huge role in his success; I truly love how we can throw out a wild and crazy idea and instead of coming up with dozens of negative reasons why something cannot be done, Dallas will jump in, get creative, make calls, get referrals, troubleshoot, etc.—all in an effort to make what seems impossible, possible."

My career journey: "I graduated from Pepperdine University in 2011 with a degree in mathematics. Ironically, right before graduation, one of my college advisors helped me realize that I had another passion I needed to explore: producing events, which I had done throughout college for various organizations I was a part of. I sought out an internship at an event production agency that focused on entertainment events. I quickly realized how high the stakes were producing premieres, but I thrived under all the immense pressure.

There’s this feeling you get when everything comes together, and it’s usually right before doors open—I call this magic hour—and I was instantly hooked. I was later offered a full-time position and worked for the company for the next six years, working my way up from a production coordinator to the director of events. Over that time, I had the opportunity to produce red carpets and premiere after-parties for most of the major studios, where we were producing dozens of events each year.

Eventually, one of my clients announced they were moving into a new role, and, more importantly, that their role would be open. I jumped at the opportunity and eventually was hired on as director of events for Warner Bros. Pictures, where I’ve been for over seven years now."

What inspires me: "So much of why I love producing events is about how you can make people feel. Events are a chance to celebrate communally, but at the end of the day, you’re creating an environment where memories are being made for the people you’ve invited.

My favorite place to be at any one of my events is near the entrance, so I can watch each guest’s reaction as they enter the carpet or the party. Because so many of our attendees have truly seen it all and it takes just that much more creativity to continue to 'wow' the guests, it requires our team to constantly evolve and push boundaries."

My most memorable event: "When I look back at all of the events I’ve produced over the years, there is one that really stands out. The Barbie world premiere that we held in Los Angeles will forever be a pink behemoth. Not only was it one of the largest premieres we’ve ever held, but we also knew leading up to the premiere that there would be millions of eyes on the event because of how big the anticipation had grown around the film.

We knew we had to get every detail just right so it fit seamlessly into the incredible world that was created in the movie. We were quite literally getting exact paint swatches from the production team to replicate in all the builds for the premiere, and even reviewed plans several times with the film’s production designer to create this one-of-a-kind world that extended right out of the film.

We also had more sponsors and partners on this particular premiere than any other film I’ve ever worked on, and we had to ensure that the brands showed up in a big way—but also in a way that felt authentic to the world we were creating for the premiere. The biggest challenge in general was creating an environment that was worthy of the global audience that would be consuming all the content coming out of the event, while delivering in a meaningful way to all of our partners that helped make the event happen, both internally and externally. But in the end, I couldn’t be more proud of the final result."

What's next: "What’s next for me is all about continuing to challenge myself and the team I work with. In the world of film events, the expectation is always to outdo the last project. With the industry constantly evolving and the audience becoming more demanding, it's crucial to stay ahead of trends and think outside the box. My goal is to continue pushing the envelope, whether it’s through groundbreaking event concepts, creative partnerships, or technology that allows us to deliver a completely immersive experience for our guests.

On a personal level, I’m focused on continuing to learn and grow as a leader. With the way the industry is shifting, there’s always more to learn, and I want to make sure I’m providing value, not just as a producer but also as a mentor and collaborator. I’m also passionate about finding ways to give back to the community, whether through mentorship or by creating opportunities for the next generation of professionals entering the industry.

Ultimately, what's next for me is about ensuring that the work I do continues to inspire, excite, and leave a lasting impact on both my team and the audiences we reach through our events."

