2025 BizBash 40 Under 40: Jennarose Rolfes

Jennarose Rolfes, 33, is the director of operations and resourcing for Wilson Dow Group. She's based in Denver. A quote from her nomination: "She's the person people turn to for guidance, the one who keeps everything running smoothly, and the leader who sees opportunities for improvement and takes action. ... She's the glue that holds our team together."

My day-to-day: "No two days are ever the same, and that’s exactly what I love about my role! Every day, I’m solving the ever-changing staffing puzzle to support our clients and projects—working across all the various teams at Wilson Dow to ensure we have the right people to bring events and experiences to life. That means collaborating with freelancers, managing website inquiries and resources, and connecting with new talent.

Beyond staffing, I also contribute to bigger company culture initiatives, like helping to lead our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion team and being the executive producer of our internal company meetings that happen twice annually. Between strategic planning, problem-solving, and working with an incredible team, I feel lucky each day is both challenging and rewarding."

My career journey: "My career journey started over 11 years ago as a summer intern at Wilson Dow, where I quickly realized that this industry was where I belonged. After that summer, I officially joined the team as a production assistant and quickly grew into an associate producer role. But as much as I loved the work, I learned that life on the road wasn’t for me. Instead of stepping away, I leaned into what I loved most: the company, the culture, and the people. I saw an opportunity to contribute in a new way, so I pitched the idea of an operations specialist role, a position that didn’t even exist at the time. I wrote the job description, presented it to leadership, and made it happen.

That initiative set the tone for everything I’ve done since. Fast-forward to today, and my role has evolved into something even bigger. As the director of operations and resourcing, I help keep our team running smoothly, managing the intricate balance of staffing hundreds of events with thousands of resources each year. I’ve led the development of a new staffing tool, overseen our office management team and budget, and ensured our entire company stays aligned by carefully managing resources, templates, and communications. It’s been an incredible journey, and I love knowing that my work behind the scenes helps bring our events to life and supports our team." Photo: Courtesy of Jennarose Rolfes

My greatest career accomplishment: "One of my greatest career accomplishments has been creating our company’s internal project and staffing tool. I worked closely with a developer to build a system that not only provides a clear calendar view of staffing but also streamlines how we manage resources across the agency. What started as a solution for one process has now expanded into a tool that so many other systems rely on—it all speaks to one another, making our workflows more efficient and connected. It’s something we use every day, and seeing the real impact it has on our team’s ability to work smarter is incredibly rewarding."

The advice I'd give to my younger self: "Don't be afraid to ask questions! I've always been an observer, but early on, I let that hold me back from speaking up. I was worried about seeming too young or inexperienced when, in reality, asking questions would have helped me figure things out so much faster. If you wait too long, that question can suddenly feel awkward—like you should already know the answer. I've learned that newness is an advantage. It's the best time to be curious, learn, and challenge how things have always been done."

Some impressive stats I'm responsible for: "In the past year alone, I’ve helped staff 300-plus projects. That means handling over 400 staffing requests and working closely with a network of nearly 1,500 freelancers (about 250 of those freelancers I directly communicate with yearly).

Beyond staffing, I’ve also helped produce 20-plus internal events in 2024, supporting our team and culture. Of course, I don’t do this alone; I have two fantastic team members on the operations side of Wilson Dow, who are instrumental in managing many of these processes with me. But together, we keep the machine running, ensuring the right people are in the right place at the right time."

What's next: "Next up, I’m diving into planning our company’s summer camp—our annual internal company meeting that provides an exciting opportunity to bring our team together in a meaningful (and fun!) way. Beyond that, my big focus is working more closely with our department managers to find ways to make their lives easier and more efficient. Whether refining resources, improving processes, or offering more support, I want to ensure they have what they need to do their best work. My goal is always to make things more seamless and impactful for our team."

Back to the full list