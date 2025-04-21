2025 BizBash 40 Under 40: Andy Bomberger

Andy Bomberger, 33, is the director of meeting operations, Lake Tahoe, for Caesars Entertainment.

Andy Bomberger, 33, is the director of meeting operations, Lake Tahoe, for Caesars Entertainment. A quote from his nomination: "Beyond his professional accomplishments, Andy is deeply committed to the broader events community. Whether contributing to industry panels, volunteering his expertise, or forging partnerships that benefit the sector as a whole, he is a true advocate for progress and innovation in events management."

My day-to-day: "I currently oversee the banquet, catering, and convention services operations for Harrah's and Harveys Lake Tahoe. We house over 50,000 square feet of meeting and event space along with over 1,200 rooms between the two properties. My day-to-day never looks the same, and I think that's what I like about it! Some days it's a private pairing dinner for 20 people, and other days it's a concert with meals for 1,000."

My career journey: "I started in hospitality when I was 16 at a ski resort in the Lake Tahoe area. From there, I decided it is what I wanted to do with my professional career and went to UNLV to get my degree in hospitality management. I initially thought I wanted to be more on the hotel operations side, but I quickly fell in love with event planning, catering, conventions, and sales."

What inspires me: "People. I am always amazed by what people can accomplish, especially those who are successful and find a way to remain grounded and genuine and want to lift those up around them."

My greatest career accomplishment: "I am really proud of myself for reaching a director level before I was 30. I worked very hard to get where I am, and take pride in the work I do."

The advice I'd give my younger self: "Just go with it. Everything will always work out the way it was supposed to, and if it doesn't, there is always another path."

My most memorable event: "Honestly, my own wedding. It was a perfect embodiment of my husband and me. We rented a restaurant for finger foods and wedding cake, then went roller skating with our friends and loved ones. I think events should always be about the people and what fits their style—and to me this was perfect."

My leadership style: "I am the cheerleader and biggest supporter. My job is to make sure my team has everything they need to be successful in their roles and provide them with the right resources. I always want us to share a common goal, but allow others to find the best way that works for them."

My ideal day OOO: "I really enjoy the mountains. Camping, being by a lake, snowboarding, hanging with my dog or husband—that kind of thing. I also enjoy traveling and finding a new dive bar in every city I go to."

What's next: "I am really enjoying what I'm currently doing, so hopefully I will continue to develop and evolve! At some point in my life, I think it might be nice to travel the country in my RV with my husband and dog."

