See Inside Fords Gin's Multisensory Experience at Rockefeller Center

Forget billboards. Fords Gin invited guests to taste its brand story with a multiroom experience that explored what really makes a good drink.

Shannon Thaler
July 18, 2025
Fords Gin's 'Beyond the Pour' experience spanned a total of 7,378 square feet across four rooms. The final room, 'The Garnish Lounge' (pictured), was the largest, offering guests an array of citrus peels, cinnamon sticks, and even toasted bread to complete their gin cocktail.
Fords Gin's "Beyond the Pour" experience spanned a total of 7,378 square feet across four rooms. The final room, "The Garnish Lounge" (pictured), was the largest, offering guests an array of citrus peels, cinnamon sticks, and even toasted bread to complete their gin cocktail.
Photo: Courtesy of Fords Gin

NEW YORK—For one night only, Fords Gin took over Rockefeller Center's rink-level event space, HERO, with an immersive experience dubbed, “Beyond the Pour.” The invite-only affair unfolded over eight hours, with groups of 12 embarking on an hour-long cocktail-making journey every 15 minutes—all in celebration of the so-called "Cocktail Gin."

Within two hours of the invitation being sent out, all available slots were reserved. In all, more than 300 tastemakers attended, according to Shaun McFarlane and Edward King of Goodby Silverstein & Partners (GS&P), the advertising agency behind the event. 

“We are about cocktail culture, and we like to see ourselves as an extension of the hospitality industry, so we wanted to provide that hospitality,” Fords Gin co-founder Simon Ford told BizBash of “Beyond the Pour,” which was the company’s first consumer-focused event.  Fords Gin national ambassadors helmed the experience, treating groups of 12 with spirited trivia and facts about the brand.Fords Gin national ambassadors helmed the experience, treating groups of 12 with spirited trivia and facts about the brand.Photo: Courtesy of Fords Gin

Though exclusive by design, McFarlane, GS&P’s senior copywriter, and King, the agency’s senior art director, gave BizBash an insiders’ look at what went down behind the green curtain... 

Room 1 | Bartender in a Bottle 

Upon entering “Beyond the Pour," guests were immediately greeted by the rhythmic sound of bartenders shaking up a French 75.  

And just beyond the bar—designed as a tribute to Fords Gin—was a 1,558-square-foot space where “a giant LED screen created the illusion of entering the bottle itself, surrounded by dynamic lighting, glass chandeliers, and an atmospheric soundscape,” McFarlane and King explained. Entering 'Beyond the Pour' was designed to make guests feel as if they were stepping into a Fords Gin bottle, courtesy of a larger-than-life LED screen, glass shards hanging from the ceiling, and a soundscape.Entering "Beyond the Pour" was designed to make guests feel as if they were stepping into a Fords Gin bottle, courtesy of a larger-than-life LED screen, glass shards hanging from the ceiling, and a soundscape.Photo: Courtesy of Fords Gin

All the while, a Fords Gin national ambassador kept guests entertained with spirited trivia—like how it took "83 different variations" to craft a London Dry Gin versatile enough to be "compatible with as many cocktails as possible.” 

Room 2 | The Art of Dilution 

This 1,880-square-foot enclave celebrated what another Fords Gin ambassador called the second-most important ingredient in any gin cocktail: ice. It was only fitting that the room’s “striking visual centerpiece” consisted of “giant melting blocks encasing the nine botanicals found in Fords Gin,” including juniper berries, jasmine flower, and lemon, grapefruit, and orange peels, per McFarlane and King. 

“Here, we focused on technique—specifically, how dilution transforms flavor,” the duo added, noting that “guests tasted gin neat, then lightly diluted, and finally in a bone-dry martini to experience firsthand how ice does more than simply chill a cocktail.” The second room in the hour-long walkthrough experience was all about 'The Art of Dilution.' Thus, giant ice blocks encasing botanicals found in Fords Gin (like juniper berries, jasmine flower, and lemon, grapefruit, and orange peels) served as the room's centerpiece.The second room in the hour-long walkthrough experience was all about "The Art of Dilution." Thus, giant ice blocks encasing botanicals found in Fords Gin (like juniper berries, jasmine flower, and lemon, grapefruit, and orange peels) served as the room's centerpiece.Photo: Courtesy of Fords Gin

Room 3 | The Golden Trio: Sweet, Sour, & Spirit 

The third, 1,705-square-foot space was all about “balancing sweet, sour, and spirit” with what bartenders know as the “sour base.” Here, guests explored a spectrum of cocktail bases, sampling zesty, lime-forward sour bases as well as sweeter infusions of orange marmalade and honey. 

"Each base corresponded to a final cocktail they could order at the bar: a Bee’s Knees, a Gimlet, or a Breakfast Martini,” McFarlane and King explained. The third room was an ode to the sour base. There were three on offer for guests to sample, ranging from zesty, lime-forward sour bases to sweet infusions of orange marmalade and honey.The third room was an ode to the sour base. There were three on offer for guests to sample, ranging from zesty, lime-forward sour bases to sweet infusions of orange marmalade and honey. Photo: Courtesy of Fords GinAfter selecting their preferred sour base, guests watched as skilled bartenders transformed it into a perfectly balanced gin cocktail.After selecting their preferred sour base, guests watched as skilled bartenders transformed it into a perfectly balanced gin cocktail.Photo: Courtesy of Fords Gin

Room 4 | The Garnish Lounge 

With a Fords Gin cocktail in hand, guests were ushered to the final room. It was the most expansive space at 2,235 square feet, where an eye-catching display of citrus peels, cinnamon sticks, and even toasted bread were offered as garnishes. 

An adjacent lounge invited attendees to stay awhile and sip their personalized gin cocktail. 

It was in the Garnish Lounge that Ford himself told BizBash: “If you're going to spend money to introduce your product to somebody, it’s better to create an experience they will remember. It’s a lot easier—a lot lazier—to just put up a billboard.” Fords Gin co-founder Simon Ford invited guests to complete their personalized cocktail with a garnish.Fords Gin co-founder Simon Ford invited guests to complete their personalized cocktail with a garnish.Photo: Courtesy of Fords Gin'The conceptual process took approximately four months, spanning ideation, production, and execution,' according to Shaun McFarlane and Edward King of Goodby Silverstein & Partners, the advertising agency behind the event."The conceptual process took approximately four months, spanning ideation, production, and execution," according to Shaun McFarlane and Edward King of Goodby Silverstein & Partners, the advertising agency behind the event.Photo: Courtesy of Fords Gin

Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
20 Times Event Bathrooms Became the Star of the Show (Yes, Really)
Whether functional or just for fun, these cheeky bathroom-themed activations prove no space is too private for creativity.
The Method campaign extended to the venue concourse, where a shower-inspired photo booth invites fans to engage with cultural touchpoints like un cafecito, snap selfies with themed backdrops, and even send postcards home. On opening weekend, lines stretched over an hour as fans waited to participate.
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
No $20 Viral Smoothies Here—How ALDI Created an Outdoor Farmers Market Pop-Up
The grocery store chain showcased its affordable products within a cute farmstand-like setting.
At the smoothie stand, visitors could snag the Not-Your-$20-Strawberry-Glaze Smoothie, which was inspired by the viral smoothie from a popular LA grocery store.
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
See How Disney’s Phineas and Ferb Transformed a Porta-Potty into a Music Festival Activation
At the Vans Warped Tour in Washington, D.C., the network offered the show’s superfans a fun secret spy lair.
The activation was disguised as an ordinary porta-potty.
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Disney+ Leaned Into Y2K Vibes for a 'Throwback' Pop-Up Experience in LA
Millennials, this one's for you. The streamer welcomed thousands of guests during a four-day experience celebrating its beloved '90s and '00s IP.
Disney+ hosted a Throwback Experience for fans June 12-15 in Los Angeles.
Industry Innovators 2025: 10 Brands That Took Experiential Marketing to a Whole New Level
These companies broke through the noise with creative activations, events, and experiences that engaged attendees, fans, and consumers.
2025 Industry Innovators Article Image Brands
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Cannes Lions 2025: 90+ Bold Builds and Big Ideas From the French Festival of Creativity
LinkedIn, Spotify, Canva, Pinterest, Meta, and dozens of other top brands showed up in a big way at the world’s most creative week. Take a look inside their splashy activations.
LinkedIn's Rooftop & Studio
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
20 Times Event Bathrooms Became the Star of the Show (Yes, Really)
Event Design & Decor
7 Smart Ways to Beat the Heat at Outdoor Events
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
See How Disney’s Phineas and Ferb Transformed a Porta-Potty into a Music Festival Activation
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Sephora
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
No $20 Viral Smoothies Here—How ALDI Created an Outdoor Farmers Market Pop-Up
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
See Inside Fords Gin's Multisensory Experience at Rockefeller Center
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Block Party: See How Minecraft Was Transformed Into an IRL Video Game
The popular game has been turned into an interactive in-person experience that just opened in Canada.
Visitors embark on a rescue mission with a team of fellow Minecrafters.
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
50 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From Liquid I.V., Martha Stewart, Foot Locker, and More
Here’s a look at some steal-worthy ideas we spotted in June 2025.
The pop-up brought the magazine to life through live hair demonstrations by local stylists, along with immersive moments designed to honor the legacy, creativity, and versatility of Black hair.
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
See Inside This High-Tech, Multisensory Experience from Don Julio
Part guided tasting, part interactive art experience, the latest activation from the spirits brand immersed guests into the culture of the popular tequila.
During the experience, guests traveled from the red clay fields of Jalisco to the heart of a modern Mexican celebration.
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
This Event Turned Home Decor Into a Celebration of Latinas' Life Moments
Walmart and Apartment Therapy teamed up to celebrate the Becky G & Alejandra home collection—while also spotlighting the often-overlooked personal milestones of Latina creators.
The 'Mainstays Mujeres' event, which drew 32 Latina content creators, transformed a private residence in Venice, Calif. on May 30.
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Gov Ball 2025: 25+ Eye-Catching Brand Activations From the NYC Music Festival
The annual music festival featured sponsorship firsts and lots of colorful experiences from brands like Kiehl's, 7-Eleven, and Coca-Cola.
It included an iconic cassette tape photo backdrop.
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Summer Lovin': See How These Brands Celebrated Romance
From prebiotic soda to laundry appliances, brands are cashing in on the feel-good vibes of coupledom.
Them x Destination DC's WorldPride DC Kick Off Event
