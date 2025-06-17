This Event Turned Home Decor Into a Celebration of Latinas' Life Moments

Walmart and Apartment Therapy teamed up to celebrate the Becky G & Alejandra home collection—while also spotlighting the often-overlooked personal milestones of Latina creators.

Claire Hoffman
June 17, 2025
The 'Mainstays Mujeres' event, which drew 32 Latina content creators, transformed a private residence in Venice, Calif. on May 30.
The "Mainstays Mujeres" event, which drew 32 Latina content creators, transformed a private residence in Venice, Calif. on May 30.
Photo: Apartment Therapy x Walmart

LOS ANGELES—Recently, Apartment Therapy and Walmart set out to “reframe” what success looks like—literally. On May 30, the two brands hosted an intimate and impactful evening in celebration of Walmart’s new Mainstays by Becky G & Alejandra collection. Held at a private residence in Venice, Calif., the event honored the often-overlooked milestones in the lives of Latinas—and spotlighted the role that home can play in supporting those deeply personal journeys.

“The event focused on reframing the typical idea of milestones," explained Dee Charlemagne, Walmart's director of cultural strategy and innovation. “The campaign, Reframeadas, celebrates all the milestones that deserve to be framed—not only the traditional baby, engagement, or wedding moments, but all the other milestones from starting a business to being amazing creators.” The event celebrated Walmart’s new Mainstays by Becky G & Alejandra collection, a collaboration between the pop star and her mom, Alejandra Gómez.The event celebrated Walmart’s new Mainstays by Becky G & Alejandra collection, a collaboration between the pop star and her mom, Alejandra Gómez.Photo: Apartment Therapy x Walmart

Teaming up with Apartment Therapy was a natural fit for the Walmart team, Charlemagne added. “Apartment Therapy is a place people are turning to for a way to style up their everyday homes. It is an accessible place that anyone, whether they own or rent, can go for inspiration,” she said.

​​The event's guest list included 32 influential Latina content creators from the design and lifestyle space. Upon arrival, attendees were welcomed into a fully styled home featuring 840 Walmart products. Four local design influencers had each been tapped to curate a vignette inspired by their own personal journies, focused primarily on products from the Mainstays by Becky G & Alejandra collection—but also incorporating meaningful personal touches like framed photos. Each vignette contained signage with QR codes that linked to shoppable Pinterest boards. Four California-based design influencers curated vignettes inspired by their own personal journey, incorporating both Walmart products and personal mementos.Four California-based design influencers curated vignettes inspired by their own personal journey, incorporating both Walmart products and personal mementos.Photo: Apartment Therapy x Walmart

“We set out to find four Latina designers who have strong ties to their communities,” explained Lauren Murphy, SVP of marketing and brand strategy for Apartment Therapy Media. “We looked for authentic voices who showcased these connections through their design styles, content, and engagement with their audience. The group of California-based design influencers we ultimately cast had unique stories to tell and were able to highlight an important moment on their path to success.” 

For example, one vignette styled by designer Darlene Serrano paid tribute to her first work-from-home setup, which she created after landing her dream job, noted Murphy. “Another [designer], Emily Sanchez, created a coffee corner inspired by her milestone, which was launching a small business. During that time, she started a tradition of sharing cafecito moments with her online community, who supported her business," she added. In curating the guest list, “We wanted to work with creators who had a range of styles to showcase the various ways the collection could be used,' explained Charlemagne. 'From frames, to rugs, to cups and plates, the collection can transform many different spaces in the home. We selected a group of incredible women who we thought would not only connect with our message and the products, but also with each other!”In curating the guest list, “We wanted to work with creators who had a range of styles to showcase the various ways the collection could be used," explained Charlemagne. "From frames, to rugs, to cups and plates, the collection can transform many different spaces in the home. We selected a group of incredible women who we thought would not only connect with our message and the products, but also with each other!”Photo: Apartment Therapy x Walmart

A particularly moving centerpiece of the event was the Reframeadas gallery wall. Before the gathering, each guest had been asked to submit a photo capturing an under-celebrated milestone in their own lives. In a surprise moment for attendees, those images were printed and framed using items from the Becky G & Alejandra collection, then displayed in an eye-catching visual installation at the event. “The Reframeadas gallery wall was one of my favorite parts of the event,' said Murphy. 'It truly captured the spirit of the overall message.”“The Reframeadas gallery wall was one of my favorite parts of the event," said Murphy. "It truly captured the spirit of the overall message.”Photo: Apartment Therapy x Walmart

“When they saw it, they reacted with such emotion and excitement,” Murphy remembered. “The creators eagerly searched the wall for their photo and pointed them out to their fellow guests, and it provided a catalyst for them to share the stories of those milestones with one another. It gave their memories the long overdue opportunity to be recognized and shine.”

That sense of celebration continued throughout the evening with interactive moments designed for both connection and content creation. At a mocktail garnish bar, for example, guests were invited to personalize their drinks with elements like dried fruit, edible glitter, and drink lights. They then walked their beverages down a mini red carpet to capture a photo at the branded “Cheers Cam.” “Instead of just a standard toast, we thought, why not take it a step further and let the women share a ‘cheers’ to their achievements with the world?” said Murphy. “We thought it would be such a fun moment to let the guests personalize and deck out their drinks at a garnish bar,' said Murphy.“We thought it would be such a fun moment to let the guests personalize and deck out their drinks at a garnish bar," said Murphy.Photo: Apartment Therapy x Walmart“The idea for the 'Cheers Cam' came to us during a brainstorm about activations that could provide a moment of celebration for the guests’ overlooked milestones,' she added. Guests could snap a pic of their drinks in front of one of two messages: “Raising a glass to achievements” or “Cheers to me!”“The idea for the 'Cheers Cam' came to us during a brainstorm about activations that could provide a moment of celebration for the guests’ overlooked milestones," she added. Guests could snap a pic of their drinks in front of one of two messages: “Raising a glass to achievements” or “Cheers to me!”Photo: Apartment Therapy x Walmart

Additional activations included an astrology-themed station, called Tus Futuras Conquistas, which offered personalized star chart readings along with product recommendations from the Mainstays collection based on each guest’s zodiac sign. Guests also received thoughtfully curated gift bags featuring Becky G drinkware, a cocktail shaker with swizzle sticks, and recipe cards for the night’s signature mocktails. “Our astrology activation was also a nod to milestones—but instead of looking back, this looked to the future,' said Murphy. 'Each guest received a personal chart and had the opportunity to sit down with an astrologer to receive a reading about what future moments are in store for them. Plus, guests took home a postcard that matched each zodiac sign with a product from Walmart’s Mainstays by Becky G & Alejandra collection.”“Our astrology activation was also a nod to milestones—but instead of looking back, this looked to the future," said Murphy. "Each guest received a personal chart and had the opportunity to sit down with an astrologer to receive a reading about what future moments are in store for them. Plus, guests took home a postcard that matched each zodiac sign with a product from Walmart’s Mainstays by Becky G & Alejandra collection.”Photo: Apartment Therapy x Walmart

Every element of the event was carefully curated to reflect and uplift the Latina community—including many of the vendors. “Wherever possible, we made it a priority to collaborate with Latina-owned businesses and hire Latina women who could authentically connect with the event’s message,” Murphy noted.

Catering was provided by Food & Bounty, a Latina- and women-owned company led by chef Helen Cavallo, while mocktails were crafted by Leanna Barnes of Curly Bartender, a women- and minority-owned business. Latina florist Felisa Funes, owner of Of The Flowers, provided flower arrangements using the hero colors in Walmart’s Mainstays by Becky G & Alejandra line, yellow and blue. “Our wonderful stylist, Erik Staalberg, helped us put the finishing touches on each designer’s setup using additional accessories from Walmart,” added Murphy.“Our wonderful stylist, Erik Staalberg, helped us put the finishing touches on each designer’s setup using additional accessories from Walmart,” added Murphy.Photo: Apartment Therapy x Walmart

To close out the night—and extend the impact—Apartment Therapy donated all of the furniture and decor used during the event to Goodwill Southern California. “As a brand that is dedicated to helping everyone live happy, healthy lives at home, it’s important to Apartment Therapy to both give to local communities when we’re able, and to make an effort to be as sustainable as possible,” Murphy said.

