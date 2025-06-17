LOS ANGELES—Recently, Apartment Therapy and Walmart set out to “reframe” what success looks like—literally. On May 30, the two brands hosted an intimate and impactful evening in celebration of Walmart’s new Mainstays by Becky G & Alejandra collection. Held at a private residence in Venice, Calif., the event honored the often-overlooked milestones in the lives of Latinas—and spotlighted the role that home can play in supporting those deeply personal journeys.

“The event focused on reframing the typical idea of milestones," explained Dee Charlemagne, Walmart's director of cultural strategy and innovation. “The campaign, Reframeadas, celebrates all the milestones that deserve to be framed—not only the traditional baby, engagement, or wedding moments, but all the other milestones from starting a business to being amazing creators.” Photo: Apartment Therapy x Walmart

Teaming up with Apartment Therapy was a natural fit for the Walmart team, Charlemagne added. “Apartment Therapy is a place people are turning to for a way to style up their everyday homes. It is an accessible place that anyone, whether they own or rent, can go for inspiration,” she said.

​​The event's guest list included 32 influential Latina content creators from the design and lifestyle space. Upon arrival, attendees were welcomed into a fully styled home featuring 840 Walmart products. Four local design influencers had each been tapped to curate a vignette inspired by their own personal journies, focused primarily on products from the Mainstays by Becky G & Alejandra collection—but also incorporating meaningful personal touches like framed photos. Each vignette contained signage with QR codes that linked to shoppable Pinterest boards. Photo: Apartment Therapy x Walmart

“We set out to find four Latina designers who have strong ties to their communities,” explained Lauren Murphy, SVP of marketing and brand strategy for Apartment Therapy Media. “We looked for authentic voices who showcased these connections through their design styles, content, and engagement with their audience. The group of California-based design influencers we ultimately cast had unique stories to tell and were able to highlight an important moment on their path to success.”

For example, one vignette styled by designer Darlene Serrano paid tribute to her first work-from-home setup, which she created after landing her dream job, noted Murphy. “Another [designer], Emily Sanchez, created a coffee corner inspired by her milestone, which was launching a small business. During that time, she started a tradition of sharing cafecito moments with her online community, who supported her business," she added. Photo: Apartment Therapy x Walmart

A particularly moving centerpiece of the event was the Reframeadas gallery wall. Before the gathering, each guest had been asked to submit a photo capturing an under-celebrated milestone in their own lives. In a surprise moment for attendees, those images were printed and framed using items from the Becky G & Alejandra collection, then displayed in an eye-catching visual installation at the event. Photo: Apartment Therapy x Walmart

“When they saw it, they reacted with such emotion and excitement,” Murphy remembered. “The creators eagerly searched the wall for their photo and pointed them out to their fellow guests, and it provided a catalyst for them to share the stories of those milestones with one another. It gave their memories the long overdue opportunity to be recognized and shine.”

That sense of celebration continued throughout the evening with interactive moments designed for both connection and content creation. At a mocktail garnish bar, for example, guests were invited to personalize their drinks with elements like dried fruit, edible glitter, and drink lights. They then walked their beverages down a mini red carpet to capture a photo at the branded “Cheers Cam.” “Instead of just a standard toast, we thought, why not take it a step further and let the women share a ‘cheers’ to their achievements with the world?” said Murphy. Photo: Apartment Therapy x Walmart Photo: Apartment Therapy x Walmart

Additional activations included an astrology-themed station, called Tus Futuras Conquistas, which offered personalized star chart readings along with product recommendations from the Mainstays collection based on each guest’s zodiac sign. Guests also received thoughtfully curated gift bags featuring Becky G drinkware, a cocktail shaker with swizzle sticks, and recipe cards for the night’s signature mocktails. Photo: Apartment Therapy x Walmart

Every element of the event was carefully curated to reflect and uplift the Latina community—including many of the vendors. “Wherever possible, we made it a priority to collaborate with Latina-owned businesses and hire Latina women who could authentically connect with the event’s message,” Murphy noted.

Catering was provided by Food & Bounty, a Latina- and women-owned company led by chef Helen Cavallo, while mocktails were crafted by Leanna Barnes of Curly Bartender, a women- and minority-owned business. Latina florist Felisa Funes, owner of Of The Flowers, provided flower arrangements using the hero colors in Walmart’s Mainstays by Becky G & Alejandra line, yellow and blue. Photo: Apartment Therapy x Walmart

To close out the night—and extend the impact—Apartment Therapy donated all of the furniture and decor used during the event to Goodwill Southern California. “As a brand that is dedicated to helping everyone live happy, healthy lives at home, it’s important to Apartment Therapy to both give to local communities when we’re able, and to make an effort to be as sustainable as possible,” Murphy said.