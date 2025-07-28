This Fashion Retailer Brought Rodeo-Ready Style to the Calgary Stampede

SHEIN capitalized on the massive Canadian event to lasso more than 50,000 shoppers into its rodeo-ready pop-up, packed with cowboy boots, fringes, freebies, and more.

Shannon Thaler
July 28, 2025
The highlight of SHEIN's first-ever Alberta pop-up: the western-themed Rodeo Ready Beauty Bar that was designed in bright pink and butter yellow, two of the season's trending colors.
The highlight of SHEIN's first-ever Alberta pop-up: the western-themed Rodeo Ready Beauty Bar that was designed in bright pink and butter yellow, two of the season's trending colors.
Photo: Courtesy of SHEIN

CALGARY, ALB.—Global e-commerce giant SHEIN hosted its first-ever Alberta pop-up just in time for the 2025 Calgary Stampede the only way it knows how: with rodeo-ready styles, limited-edition merchandise, and shopping perks. 

SHEIN’s immersive shopping experience took over a vacant storefront at CrossIron Mills Mall in Alberta, Canada, from July 2-13. The pop-up began two days prior to the Calgary Stampede—the so-called “Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth" that welcomed 1.47 million to the rodeo this year, falling just short of last year’s record-breaking attendance. The Calgary Stampede 'provided a high-energy backdrop for us to introduce the SHEIN brand to the Alberta market in a way that felt timely, local, and vibrant,' said Shirley Yuan, SHEIN Canada’s head of marketing, noting that the brand is headed to Montreal with an in-person pop-up next.The Calgary Stampede "provided a high-energy backdrop for us to introduce the SHEIN brand to the Alberta market in a way that felt timely, local, and vibrant," said Shirley Yuan, SHEIN Canada’s head of marketing, noting that the brand is headed to Montreal with an in-person pop-up next.Photo: Courtesy of SHEIN

Within the space, Stampede-goers and trendsetters alike were treated to a lineup of western-inspired fashion. 

“The Calgary Stampede is one of Canada’s most iconic cultural moments, blending fashion, food, music, heritage, and community,” Shirley Yuan, SHEIN Canada’s head of marketing, told BizBash of the brand’s first-ever physical event to take place in Alberta. “It provided a high-energy backdrop for us to introduce the SHEIN brand to the Alberta market in a way that felt timely, local, and vibrant.” 

The move to host the event in parallel with Calgary Stampede was also strategic for its ability to showcase SHEIN as a destination to shop more than just the casual, trendy, and seasonal apparel it’s known for. “It was the perfect setting to debut SHEIN as a multi-category lifestyle brand,” Yuan noted. SHEIN's pop-up took over a vacant storefront at CrossIron Mills Mall from July 2-13—just in time for the Calgary Stampede, which ran from July 4-13.SHEIN's pop-up took over a vacant storefront at CrossIron Mills Mall from July 2-13—just in time for the Calgary Stampede, which ran from July 4-13.Photo: Courtesy of SHEIN

In keeping with the brand’s dedication to affordability, the pop-up was free and open to the public. “This approach was intentional—we believe in making fashion and experiences accessible. There were no tickets or gatekeeping, just a welcoming space where anyone could explore," Yuan said.  

Despite being a digital-first brand, SHEIN’s pop-up saw more than 50,000 guests over the course of its 12-day run. All shoppers received specialty discounts and perks by shopping the pop-up, including exclusive gifts with purchase and up to 30% off. 

Once inside, the pop-up was split into a two-part experience. The first: the flagship retail space. It featured a “Trend Store” corner with “curated edits that spotlighted key sub-brands within SHEIN, including WESTFADE (modern western styles), Glowmode (activewear), and MOTF (elevated essentials),” Yuan explained.  

SHEIN's in-person pop-up featured a flagship retail space with a 'Trend Store,' which offered curated edits of the digital shop's sub-brands.SHEIN's in-person pop-up featured a flagship retail space with a "Trend Store," which offered curated edits of the digital shop's sub-brands. Photo: Courtesy of SHEIN

The second part of the experience: the Rodeo Ready Beauty Bar, which leaned into immersive touchpoints that sought to further connect Canadian online shoppers with the SHEIN brand. 

“Designed in bright pink and butter yellow—two of the season’s trending colors—the space featured playful horse-head props, SHEGLAM product sampling, and a curated backdrop for photo moments,” Yuan said. “It invited guests to lean into the Stampede spirit in a social and shareable way.” 

Shoppers were encouraged to post their content to Instagram and TikTok with the hashtag “#SHEINTheWest” to claim a free gift on site. (The gift was a limited-edition Calgary tote bag created in partnership with local artist Irene Neyman, who created a colorful illustration with cowboys dressed in fringe and cowgirls in pink riding boots.) By the end of the nearly two-week experience, more than 500 posts used the hashtag. 

Shirley Yuan, SHEIN Canada’s head of marketingShirley Yuan, SHEIN Canada’s head of marketingPhoto: Courtesy of SHEIN

“For me, that’s the kind of low-barrier, high-impact brand experience that builds real affinity,” Yuan said of the Rodeo Ready Beauty Bar touchpoint. 

Yuan noted that this pop-up is part of a continued effort to bring the SHEIN brand to its Canadian customer base in increasingly engaging ways. "These in-person moments give us a chance to meet them where they are and say thank you," she concluded, teasing that SHEIN is headed to Montreal for another pop-up next.

