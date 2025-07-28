The highlight of SHEIN's first-ever Alberta pop-up: the western-themed Rodeo Ready Beauty Bar that was designed in bright pink and butter yellow, two of the season's trending colors.

CALGARY, ALB.—Global e-commerce giant SHEIN hosted its first-ever Alberta pop-up just in time for the 2025 Calgary Stampede the only way it knows how: with rodeo-ready styles, limited-edition merchandise, and shopping perks.

SHEIN’s immersive shopping experience took over a vacant storefront at CrossIron Mills Mall in Alberta, Canada, from July 2-13. The pop-up began two days prior to the Calgary Stampede—the so-called “Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth" that welcomed 1.47 million to the rodeo this year, falling just short of last year’s record-breaking attendance. Photo: Courtesy of SHEIN

Within the space, Stampede-goers and trendsetters alike were treated to a lineup of western-inspired fashion. “The Calgary Stampede is one of Canada’s most iconic cultural moments, blending fashion, food, music, heritage, and community,” Shirley Yuan , SHEIN Canada’s head of marketing, told BizBash of the brand’s first-ever physical event to take place in Alberta. “It provided a high-energy backdrop for us to introduce the SHEIN brand to the Alberta market in a way that felt timely, local, and vibrant.”

The move to host the event in parallel with Calgary Stampede was also strategic for its ability to showcase SHEIN as a destination to shop more than just the casual, trendy, and seasonal apparel it’s known for. “It was the perfect setting to debut SHEIN as a multi-category lifestyle brand,” Yuan noted. Photo: Courtesy of SHEIN

In keeping with the brand’s dedication to affordability, the pop-up was free and open to the public. “This approach was intentional—we believe in making fashion and experiences accessible. There were no tickets or gatekeeping, just a welcoming space where anyone could explore," Yuan said.

Despite being a digital-first brand, SHEIN’s pop-up saw more than 50,000 guests over the course of its 12-day run. All shoppers received specialty discounts and perks by shopping the pop-up, including exclusive gifts with purchase and up to 30% off.

Once inside, the pop-up was split into a two-part experience. The first: the flagship retail space. It featured a “Trend Store” corner with “curated edits that spotlighted key sub-brands within SHEIN, including WESTFADE (modern western styles), Glowmode (activewear), and MOTF (elevated essentials),” Yuan explained.

Photo: Courtesy of SHEIN

The second part of the experience: the Rodeo Ready Beauty Bar, which leaned into immersive touchpoints that sought to further connect Canadian online shoppers with the SHEIN brand.

“Designed in bright pink and butter yellow—two of the season’s trending colors—the space featured playful horse-head props, SHEGLAM product sampling, and a curated backdrop for photo moments,” Yuan said. “It invited guests to lean into the Stampede spirit in a social and shareable way.”

Shoppers were encouraged to post their content to Instagram and TikTok with the hashtag “#SHEINTheWest” to claim a free gift on site. (The gift was a limited-edition Calgary tote bag created in partnership with local artist Irene Neyman, who created a colorful illustration with cowboys dressed in fringe and cowgirls in pink riding boots.) By the end of the nearly two-week experience, more than 500 posts used the hashtag.

Photo: Courtesy of SHEIN