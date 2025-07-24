How Legacy Sponsors Showed Up at the 2025 Essence Festival of Culture

NEW ORLEANS—The 2025 Essence Festival of Culture returned to New Orleans July 3-6 for its 31st year, continuing its celebration of Black culture and music under the theme "Made Like This.”

Originally a one-off event in 1995 to mark Essence magazine’s 25th anniversary, the four-day event has evolved into an annual hub of experiential moments and cultural touchpoints with big-brand activations and immersive programming.

This year introduced a reimagined “Superlounge” concept in reference to the concert venue, Caesars Superdome. Unlike in previous years when Superlounge shows were included in a festival ticket, 2025 offered a “VVIP Superlounge Experience” for an added cost. Separate from the main stage lineup, the experience promised intimate nighttime performances and premium amenities. (Friday’s Superlounge performer was Ari Lennox, then Alex Isley and Leon Thomas on Saturday, and Stephanie Mills on Sunday.) Photo: Dorothy Hong/Team Epiphany

The event’s lineup was criticized online for lacking stadium-level headliners like Beyoncé—who headlined the 2013 event and made a surprise appearance in 2018—or Usher, who commemorated the 20th anniversary of his Confessions album at last year's Essence. Local New Orleans outlet 4WWL attributed the lineup to a drop-off in attendance following a blockbuster turnout in 2024 for the festival's 30th birthday celebration. The station reported just 60% occupancy at Caesars Superdome, while analytics firm CoStar found that hotel bookings were down 15% year-over-year across Essence Festival weekend.

Daytime programming was held at the 3-million-square-foot New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, which was home to major sponsor activations from Coca-Cola, Disney, AT&T, and Target, in its final year of a multiyear agreement with Essence.

The 2025 Essence Fest marked Coca-Cola's 30th year as a presenting sponsor, which the soft drink company celebrated by bringing to life its “Summer of Uplift” campaign. Coke tapped Team Epiphany to execute three days of booth programming that blended the ethos of Essence with that of Coca-Cola. The result included a kickoff block party that featured a custom charm station, photo ops, karaoke, and a double Dutch performance by GameOva Skip and Jump DC Superstars. The event culminated with a panel titled “Who’s On The Block” about entrepreneurship and culture featuring Coke execs.

Photo: Dorothy Hong/Team Epiphany

After sponsoring and attending Essence for more than three decades, Team Epiphany founder and managing partner Coltrane Curtis told BizBash that his team “has never found it difficult to remain aspirational while strategically evolving and culturally innovating." He pointed to the inspiration he finds in Coca-Cola's bottles and decorative New Orleans balconies as subtle-yet-powerful design elements. For instance, Coca-Cola's on-site photo op included rocking chairs perched on faux porches, Curtis explained. “Subtly wins; design ‘easter eggs’ win,” he added. Photo: Dorothy Hong/Team Epiphany

Coca-Cola's recurring proof at Essence is in the numbers: The company, valued at around $300 billion, handed out 13,100 branded tote bags, captured 5,500+ photo booth poses, assembled 4,000 DIY cell phone charms, and served up a staggering 77,600 liquid samples. But also, "sometimes success is a feeling," Curtis said, noting that “performing talent recruited an audience that simply didn’t fit in our space, [so] our energy and patrons overflowed in hallways and neighboring booths just to get a glimpse and participate in the Coca-Cola and Essence Festival of Culture experience.”

Fellow legacy sponsor Disney, in its 10th year at the fest, hosted a block party of its own for more than 25,000 guests, which took on a Summer Street Jam theme. Photo: Courtesy of Disney

There were five pillars of the guest experience in Disney’s 100-by-100-foot booth space:

Themed zones: Dedicated touchpoints highlighted Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney World, and Disney Cruise Line. Tiana’s Joyful Celebration exhibit preview: Guests received an exclusive preview of this traveling exhibit, which is set to debut in partnership with The Children's Museum of Indianapolis in 2026. The walkthrough included an enchanted gazebo and character moments inspired by Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. Streaming and sports highlights: Branded moments from Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN and Andscape spotlighted Black stories, welcomed attendees into a laid-back play zone, and invited guests into The Rewind Room, where throwback content and retro decor inspired photo sharing. On-stage programming: Panels featured ABC and Hulu Stars, plus a featured conversation between Disney executives Anastasia Ali and Sybil Crum, two Black female leaders who shared insights on creativity, leadership, and representation within the company. Giveaways and merch: Disney surprised attendees with nine all-inclusive vacations alongside exclusive branded merch and custom swag.