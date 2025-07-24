How Legacy Sponsors Showed Up at the 2025 Essence Festival of Culture

Longtime sponsors Coca-Cola and Disney leaned into immersive storytelling, thoughtful design, and community-driven programming at the 31st annual celebration of Black culture in New Orleans.

Shannon Thaler
July 24, 2025
Coca-Cola's Essence Festival kickoff block party featured a custom charm station, photo ops, karaoke, and a double Dutch performance by GameOva Skip and Jump DC Superstars.
Coca-Cola's Essence Festival kickoff block party featured a custom charm station, photo ops, karaoke, and a double Dutch performance by GameOva Skip and Jump DC Superstars.
Photo: Dorothy Hong/Team Epiphany

NEW ORLEANS—The 2025 Essence Festival of Culture returned to New Orleans July 3-6 for its 31st year, continuing its celebration of Black culture and music under the theme "Made Like This.”  

Originally a one-off event in 1995 to mark Essence magazine’s 25th anniversary, the four-day event has evolved into an annual hub of experiential moments and cultural touchpoints with big-brand activations and immersive programming.

This year introduced a reimagined “Superlounge” concept in reference to the concert venue, Caesars Superdome. Unlike in previous years when Superlounge shows were included in a festival ticket, 2025 offered a “VVIP Superlounge Experience” for an added cost. Separate from the main stage lineup, the experience promised intimate nighttime performances and premium amenities. (Friday’s Superlounge performer was Ari Lennox, then Alex Isley and Leon Thomas on Saturday, and Stephanie Mills on Sunday.) Coca-Cola's 'Summer of Uplift' campaign was brought to life with a lineup of performances courtesy of Lay Bankz, Mariah the Scientist, Lloyd, and Reginae Carter & the OMG Girlz.Coca-Cola's "Summer of Uplift" campaign was brought to life with a lineup of performances courtesy of Lay Bankz, Mariah the Scientist, Lloyd, and Reginae Carter & the OMG Girlz.Photo: Dorothy Hong/Team Epiphany

The event’s lineup was criticized online for lacking stadium-level headliners like Beyoncé—who headlined the 2013 event and made a surprise appearance in 2018—or Usher, who commemorated the 20th anniversary of his Confessions album at last year's Essence. Local New Orleans outlet 4WWL attributed the lineup to a drop-off in attendance following a blockbuster turnout in 2024 for the festival's 30th birthday celebration. The station reported just 60% occupancy at Caesars Superdome, while analytics firm CoStar found that hotel bookings were down 15% year-over-year across Essence Festival weekend. 

Daytime programming was held at the 3-million-square-foot New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, which was home to major sponsor activations from Coca-Cola, Disney, AT&T, and Target, in its final year of a multiyear agreement with Essence.

The 2025 Essence Fest marked Coca-Cola's 30th year as a presenting sponsor, which the soft drink company celebrated by bringing to life its “Summer of Uplift” campaign. Coke tapped Team Epiphany to execute three days of booth programming that blended the ethos of Essence with that of Coca-Cola. The result included a kickoff block party that featured a custom charm station, photo ops, karaoke, and a double Dutch performance by GameOva Skip and Jump DC Superstars. The event culminated with a panel titled “Who’s On The Block” about entrepreneurship and culture featuring Coke execs. 

Coca-Cola's space was produced by New York-based Team Epiphany, as it has been for the past three decades.Coca-Cola's space was produced by New York-based Team Epiphany, as it has been for the past three decades.Photo: Dorothy Hong/Team Epiphany

After sponsoring and attending Essence for more than three decades, Team Epiphany founder and managing partner Coltrane Curtis told BizBash that his team “has never found it difficult to remain aspirational while strategically evolving and culturally innovating." 

He pointed to the inspiration he finds in Coca-Cola's bottles and decorative New Orleans balconies as subtle-yet-powerful design elements. For instance, Coca-Cola's on-site photo op included rocking chairs perched on faux porches, Curtis explained. “Subtly wins; design ‘easter eggs’ win,” he added. Coca-Cola's branded photo op included rocking chairs perched on faux porches—a subtle homage to the balcony designs around New Orleans.Coca-Cola's branded photo op included rocking chairs perched on faux porches—a subtle homage to the balcony designs around New Orleans.Photo: Dorothy Hong/Team Epiphany

Coca-Cola's recurring proof at Essence is in the numbers: The company, valued at around $300 billion, handed out 13,100 branded tote bags, captured 5,500+ photo booth poses, assembled 4,000 DIY cell phone charms, and served up a staggering 77,600 liquid samples. 

But also, "sometimes success is a feeling," Curtis said, noting that “performing talent recruited an audience that simply didn’t fit in our space, [so] our energy and patrons overflowed in hallways and neighboring booths just to get a glimpse and participate in the Coca-Cola and Essence Festival of Culture experience.” 

Fellow legacy sponsor Disney, in its 10th year at the fest, hosted a block party of its own for more than 25,000 guests, which took on a Summer Street Jam theme. Disney's activation at Essence Fest spanned 100 by 100 feet.Disney's activation at Essence Fest spanned 100 by 100 feet. Photo: Courtesy of Disney

There were five pillars of the guest experience in Disney’s 100-by-100-foot booth space: 

Themed zones: Dedicated touchpoints highlighted Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney World, and Disney Cruise Line. 

Tiana’s Joyful Celebration exhibit preview: Guests received an exclusive preview of this traveling exhibit, which is set to debut in partnership with The Children's Museum of Indianapolis in 2026. The walkthrough included an enchanted gazebo and character moments inspired by Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. 

Streaming and sports highlights: Branded moments from Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN and Andscape spotlighted Black stories, welcomed attendees into a laid-back play zone, and invited guests into The Rewind Room, where throwback content and retro decor inspired photo sharing. 

On-stage programming: Panels featured ABC and Hulu Stars, plus a featured conversation between Disney executives Anastasia Ali and Sybil Crum, two Black female leaders who shared insights on creativity, leadership, and representation within the company. 

Giveaways and merch: Disney surprised attendees with nine all-inclusive vacations alongside exclusive branded merch and custom swag. 

Keep scrolling for an inside look at the 2025 Essence Festival of Culture... 

Coca-ColaTeam Epiphany founder and managing partner Coltrane Curtis told BizBash that his team “has never found it difficult to remain aspirational while strategically evolving and culturally innovating,' noting that he draws inspiration from Coke's branding and New Orleans' food, architecture, and culture.Team Epiphany founder and managing partner Coltrane Curtis told BizBash that his team “has never found it difficult to remain aspirational while strategically evolving and culturally innovating," noting that he draws inspiration from Coke's branding and New Orleans' food, architecture, and culture.Photo: Dorothy Hong/Team EpiphanyMore than 4,000 guests made charm bracelets and cell phone charms at Coca-Cola's activation space.More than 4,000 guests made charm bracelets and cell phone charms at Coca-Cola's activation space.Photo: Dorothy Hong/Team EpiphanyCoca-Cola served up more than 77,600 liquid samples at the Essence Fest.Coca-Cola served up more than 77,600 liquid samples at the Essence Fest.Photo: Dorothy Hong/Team EpiphanyCoca-Cola has been the presenting sponsor of the Essence Festival for the past 30 years.Coca-Cola has been the presenting sponsor of the Essence Festival for the past 30 years.Photo: Dorothy Hong/Team EpiphanyOn July 5, Coca-Cola's space featured a lively performance by Southern University’s Human Jukebox Marching Band.On July 5, Coca-Cola's space featured a lively performance by Southern University’s Human Jukebox Marching Band.Photo: Dorothy Hong/Team EpiphanySmartwater, a subsidiary of the Coca-Cola Company, offered fitness classes—then hydrating beverages—at its Essence Fest activation.Smartwater, a subsidiary of the Coca-Cola Company, offered fitness classes—then hydrating beverages—at its Essence Fest activation.Photo: Dorothy Hong/Team EpiphanyDisneyESPN took center court at this branded basketball court, where guests could dribble custom basketballs.ESPN took center court at this branded basketball court, where guests could dribble custom basketballs.Photo: Courtesy of DisneyDisney's 'Rewind Room' featured throwback content and retro decor that inspired lots of photo sharing.Disney's "Rewind Room" featured throwback content and retro decor that inspired lots of photo sharing.Photo: Courtesy of DisneyDisney-owned Hulu promoted its 'Black Stories Always' content collection.Disney-owned Hulu promoted its "Black Stories Always" content collection.Photo: Courtesy of Disney

