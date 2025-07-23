How the Wimbledon Experience Was Recreated in Brooklyn, New York

TXG brought a British tennis tradition stateside with The Hill in New York, a riverside Wimbledon viewing experience that celebrated the intersection of culture and sport.

Shannon Thaler
July 23, 2025
The Hill in New York took place July 11-13 at Empire Fulton Ferry, a more than 35,000-square-foot riverside park under the Brooklyn Bridge.
Photo: Courtesy of TXG

NEW YORK—Among the most sought-after seats as a tennis spectator is Henman Hill, situated adjacent to court no. 1 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC)—where the Wimbledon Championships are held annually. Named after famed British tennis star Tim Henman, Henman Hill, now known simply as “The Hill,” is the perfect spot to watch the on-court action without splurging on pricey Wimbledon tickets. 

Lucky for New Yorkers, that iconic Wimbledon viewing experience was recreated by The Experiential Group (TXG) July 11-13. Dubbed The Hill in New York, the Brooklyn-based creative and production agency outfitted Empire Fulton Ferry, a more than 35,000-square-foot riverside park under the Brooklyn Bridge, with brand activations, British-inspired food and drink, a VIP lounge, and (of course) a larger-than-life screen for watching tennis.  The Hill in New York nods to Henman Hill, now known simply as “The Hill,” a popular spot at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC) for viewing the Wimbledon Championships without a ticket.The Hill in New York nods to Henman Hill, now known simply as “The Hill,” a popular spot at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC) for viewing the Wimbledon Championships without a ticket.Photo: Courtesy of TXG

The event was brought to life by The Experiential Group (TXG), which recreated the entry gates to Wimbledon at the AELTC.The event was brought to life by The Experiential Group (TXG), which recreated the entry gates to Wimbledon at the AELTC.Photo: Courtesy of TXG“The goal was to bring the magic of Wimbledon across the pond and create a distinctly New York moment that embodied the spirit of The Championships,” explained Frank Moran, the founder of TXG. The setting alone—with sweeping views of the Manhattan skyline and a stage set beneath the Brooklyn Bridge—was designed to engage both lifelong tennis fans and a broader cultural audience to help expand the tournament’s presence in the U.S., Moran added. 

At Henman Hill, there are “early morning queues [and] loyal fans,” Moran said. The same was very much true of the New York iteration of the viewpoint. There were even Reddit threads with dozens of users inquiring about how to attend, plus tips for avoiding long lines and what to expect. “With some fans lining up at sunrise this year, the experience echoed the camaraderie and excitement of the real Hill,” said Moran. “The energy was electric.” Wimbledon partner American Express was in attendance with an activation space that featured an interactive charm station.Wimbledon partner American Express was in attendance with an activation space that featured an interactive charm station.Photo: Courtesy of TXGAmerican Express also built out a Skee Ball-style game that took on a tennis theme.American Express also built out a Skee Ball-style game that took on a tennis theme.Photo: Courtesy of TXG

Just beyond an exact replica of the AELTC gates, The Hill in New York began with a Friday gentlemen’s singles semi-finals screening, followed by a live performance by singer Rita Ora. Moran said this was a “natural extension” of Wimbledon’s reach beyond sport and into culture, as Ora is “a British artist with a global fanbase and strong U.K. roots.” Saturday was the ladies’ final screening, and Sunday marked the gentlemen’s final screening. (This year's Wimbledon champs were Jannik Sinner and Iga Świątek.)  Fellow Wimbledon partner Lavazza created a family friendly photo op.Fellow Wimbledon partner Lavazza created a family friendly photo op.Photo: Courtesy of TXG

Lanson, Wimbledon's official champagne partner, served up bubbly at the New York event.Lanson, Wimbledon's official champagne partner, served up bubbly at the New York event.Photo: Courtesy of TXGThe Hill in New York was a free, public event that drew more than 10,000 attendees over the course of three days. It was the largest turnout in the event’s three-year history, marking a 40% year-over-year increase in attendance, according to Moran. He attributed the success to “TXG designing The Hill to be as much about culture and community as it is about tennis.”The first night of the three-day event ended with a live performance from British superstar Rita Ora.The first night of the three-day event ended with a live performance from British superstar Rita Ora.Photo: Courtesy of TXGEmpire Fulton Ferry was decked out in stunning purple and white floral displays made of hydrangeas, petunias, and Boston ivy—as they appear at the AELTC.Empire Fulton Ferry was decked out in stunning purple and white floral displays made of hydrangeas, petunias, and Boston ivy—as they appear at the AELTC. Photo: Courtesy of TXG

Take, for instance, The Partner Village, which featured immersive touchpoints courtesy of Wimbledon’s real global partners. American Express was a newbie activator at The Hill in New York, offering a space complete with a custom Skee Ball-style tennis game, interactive charm station, and a quintessentially British phone booth photo op. Another first-time activation from IBM included an oversize tennis ball buildout and interactive Wimbledon trivia game.

Moran said of the other official Wimbledon partners in attendance: “Lanson served their finest champagne, Babolat and Court16 brought in tennis pros to teach tricks, and Lavazza set up a family friendly photo op with a playful cutout wall." Junior's, an iconic New York establishment, served up limited-edition, mini strawberries and cream cheesecakes in honor of the event.Junior's, an iconic New York establishment, served up limited-edition, mini strawberries and cream cheesecakes in honor of the event.Photo: Courtesy of TXG

In true British fashion, Pimm's cocktails were on offer at the bar.In true British fashion, Pimm's cocktails were on offer at the bar.Photo: Courtesy of TXG

Many other stateside nods to the definitively British experience came in the form of food and drink. Of course, there were Pimm’s cocktails and strawberries and cream—which has a storied history at the tennis tournament—as well as limited-edition, mini strawberries and cream cheesecakes on offer courtesy of Junior’s. The iconic New York establishment served the complimentary treat out of food trucks situated in Dumbo and Flatiron ahead of The Hill in New York event. 

For the first time, the event also boasted a Wimbledon Shop selling exclusive Wimbledon merchandise. All the while, brand ambassadors dressed in official Ralph Lauren ball boy and ball girl uniforms roamed the grounds, which were outfitted in stunning purple and white floral displays made of hydrangeas, petunias, and Boston ivy—as they appear at the AELTC. 

“From the onset of The Hill in New York, the long-term vision for the AELTC has always been to continue expanding on ‘The Hill’ IP by executing the event in other major markets in the near future,” Moran teased of the event’s future. “With things like the World Cup coming to the states in 2026 and the 2028 Olympics in LA, I think this could definitely factor into how and where The Hill shows up in the future." More than 10,000 tennis fans attended The Hill in New York over the course of three days. It was a record turnout for the event, which has been taking place annually since Wimbledon 2022.More than 10,000 tennis fans attended The Hill in New York over the course of three days. It was a record turnout for the event, which has been taking place annually since Wimbledon 2022.Photo: Courtesy of TXG'It’s about creating moments for all ages and interests, not just match watchers,' Moran said of The Hill in New York, which featured a Wimbledon Shop and offered strawberries and cream."It’s about creating moments for all ages and interests, not just match watchers," Moran said of The Hill in New York, which featured a Wimbledon Shop and offered strawberries and cream.Photo: Courtesy of TXG

