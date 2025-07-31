Top Trending Stories on BizBash: July 2025

Wondering what the rest of the industry is up to? Here, BizBash offers a peek over the fence at what other event profs have been reading this month.

Sarah Kloepple
July 31, 2025
At the recent Shopify Summit 2025, spaces looked a bit different than your typical employee conference. Instead of hotel ballrooms or expo halls, attendees explored eclectic environments inspired by where many small business dreams begin: basements, garages, and local bars. This makeshift convenience store featured custom items from Shopify merchants—plus posters with company Easter eggs and inside jokes. See more: How Shopify Shook Up the Traditional Conference Playbook
Photo: Courtesy of Shopify

Because data can be extremely telling, we thought the rest of the industry could benefit from what our editors are seeing on the back end—that is, what event profs are really staying on top of right now. Consider this monthly list your own insider pulse on the meeting and event industry.

1.Cannes Lions 2025: 90+ Bold Builds and Big Ideas From the French Festival of Creativity
LinkedIn, Spotify, Canva, Pinterest, Meta, and dozens of other top brands showed up in a big way at the world’s most creative week. Take a look inside their splashy activations.

2. Industry Innovators 2025: 10 Brands That Took Experiential Marketing to a Whole New Level
These companies broke through the noise with creative activations, events, and experiences that engaged attendees, fans, and consumers.

3. Industry Innovators 2025: Sephora
The beauty retailer has broadened its international experiences and created impressive influencer activations.

4. How Shopify Shook Up the Traditional Conference Playbook
From hackathons to hidden speakeasies, Shopify’s annual conference drew inspiration from the real spaces where entrepreneurial dreams take shape.

5. 20 Times Event Bathrooms Became the Star of the Show (Yes, Really)
Whether functional or just for fun, these cheeky bathroom-themed activations prove no space is too private for creativity.

6. Disney+ Leaned Into Y2K Vibes for a 'Throwback' Pop-Up Experience in LA
Millennials, this one's for you. The streamer welcomed thousands of guests during a four-day experience celebrating its beloved '90s and '00s IP.

7. See Inside Fords Gin's Multisensory Experience at Rockefeller Center
Forget billboards. Fords Gin invited guests to taste its brand story with a multiroom experience that explored what really makes a good drink.

8. Industry Innovators 2025: Netflix
The streaming service continues to lead the pack of platforms with creative fan-focused experiences and activations.

9. WNBA All-Star Weekend 2025: How Brands Engaged Fans During the League’s Record-Setting Event
AT&T, American Express, and Nike showed up in Indy with immersive experiences, creative activations, and plenty of b-ball action.

10. Meet the BizBash Most Influential Event Profs of the Past 25 Years
As BizBash turns 25, we’re spotlighting some of the event leaders who’ve made an undeniable impact on the industry—and continue to push it forward.

11. 40 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From YouTube, Backstreet Boys, and More
Here’s a look at some steal-worthy ideas we spotted in July 2025.

12. Step Right Up: 10 Carnival Decor Ideas That Balance Whimsy and Elegance
Tackle this tried-and-true theme with decor ideas that walk the tightrope between fun and fashionable.

13. See Inside Sport Beach—The Game-Raising Activation That Had Everyone Talking at Cannes Lions
Stagwell's buzzy experience returned for a third year, its biggest build yet.

14. Event Tech Check: Cool New Tools for Attendee Engagement, Destination Sourcing, and More
BizBash takes a deep dive into the newest tech solutions for events of all types, plus the latest must-know industry news.

15. 7 Smart Ways to Beat the Heat at Outdoor Events
Atlanta-based event designer Frank Carlisi shares pro tips for keeping guests cool, your food fresh, and the vibe polished when temps rise.

