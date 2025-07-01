In Case You Missed It

On our event technology vertical this month, our editors covered RenderATL, the flagship event of Atlanta Tech Week that aims to make the South the next Silicon Valley. We also spotlighted tech-forward activations from Don Julio and Minecraft—the latter of which brought the popular video IRL through an immersive scavenger hunt fueled by hand-held devices.

More Event Technology We're Excited About This Month

To boost in-person session engagement

NoteAffect has officially launched Event-Engage, a software platform designed to enhance in-person engagement at conferences, trade shows, and meetings. The tool broadcasts session content directly to attendees’ devices using existing AV systems. Accessible via an event app or QR code, Event-Engage includes AI-powered features such as interactive note-taking, live multilingual captioning, post-session recordings with personalized notes and summaries, and analytics that track which content resonated most with audiences.

“Events continue to feel the impact of change from the post-virtual era. Reports indicate that exhibitors, sponsors, and attendees are all being more selective with their time and money. So, they have high expectations when they show up in person,” said Jay Tokosch, CEO of NoteAffect. “With Event-Engage, organizers can differentiate their session experience to ensure attendees choose their event instead of the seemingly endless options they have to get similar education online or at other events.”

To plan more sustainable events

Green Analytics has launched a national pilot program aimed at making sustainability more achievable for the events industry by offering free carbon footprint reports and consulting services to qualifying large-scale events. Using direct event data, the company provides verifiable reporting on emissions from production, electricity, and transportation, accessible via a secure online platform. The initiative promotes shared responsibility by distributing costs across organizers, exhibitors, and attendees, while offering incentives like revenue-sharing for planners and reinvestment funds for organizers.

“Most event professionals want to do the right thing, but have been held back by cost and complexity,” said Ryan Green, CEO of Green Analytics. “Our pilot program removes those obstacles, making it easy—and even profitable—to lead on sustainability. We’re not just measuring impact; we’re rewarding action and driving real change across the industry.”

To get AI-powered trade show guidance

Genesis Exhibits has introduced Trade Show Maestro, a free AI-powered consulting tool designed to help marketers and event professionals plan and execute trade show strategies more efficiently. Built on OpenAI’s ChatGPT and trained with Genesis’s industry expertise and global trade show data, the tool offers on-demand guidance across all aspects of trade show planning—from strategy, budgeting, and RFPs to booth design, sustainability, and lead management. It also supports broader experiential marketing needs, including permanent installations and mobile activations.

"With over 40 years of real-world trade show marketing success behind us, we saw a huge opportunity to help more companies succeed in their face-to-face marketing endeavors by giving them instant access to expert guidance—24/7,” said Glenn Diehl, CEO and president of Genesis Exhibits. “Trade Show Maestro brings together the best of AI technology with the hard-won insights of our team.”

To expand the reach of live music events

Eventbrite has introduced a new lineup feature aimed at helping music venues and event organizers better showcase performers and expand their reach. The tool allows organizers to create enhanced listings with artist profiles that include images, bios, and social links. Once published, this information is automatically shared across platforms like Bandsintown, Google Events, and soon Spotify—eliminating the need for manual uploads. The update is part of Eventbrite’s broader focus on supporting music organizers, with additional tools like VIP guest management and flexible payment options (including upcoming Buy Now, Pay Later features) to help venues grow their audiences and stay competitive.

"The live music world is about so much more than just selling tickets," said Eventbrite chief product officer Ted Dworkin. "Eventbrite has become the go-to place where these music communities naturally connect, and this new tool gives organizers better ways to highlight their artists and connect with potential fans who might not have found them otherwise." Photo: Courtesy of Eventbrite

To compare destinations with verified data

PCMA has launched Destinaitor, an AI-powered platform developed with dFakto to help business event planners streamline the process of researching and comparing destinations and venues. The tool incorporates verified data from participating destinations—covering topics like sustainability, safety, economic sectors, and infrastructure—through a validation process led by destination marketing organizations. Strategic partnerships with Tempest and Simpleview allow users to access integrated event data and compare locations based on objective, up-to-date information. Destinaitor also includes an RFP analysis feature that matches planners with suitable destinations. Access is free for business event strategists.

"Through collaboration with PCMA, we identified industry challenges: data overload from multiple sources, inefficient search processes, and significant mistrust in AI data due to accuracy concerns," said Thibaut De Vylder, CEO of dFakto. "For destinations and venues, it’s an opportunity to control their data and brand narrative, address poor lead generation, and overcome RFP spam, while gaining performance insights through analytics on search patterns."

To make smarter hotel revenue decisions

Cloudbeds has announced a new integration with STR, a CoStar Group company, to automate data sharing and enhance performance benchmarking for hotels. Through an API connection, Cloudbeds users can now send data directly to STR, allowing them to monitor key metrics like occupancy, ADR, and RevPAR within their STR dashboards. The partnership is designed to support real-time, data-driven decisions around operations, marketing, and revenue strategy.

“This collaboration with STR is a game-changer for the hospitality industry," said Adam Harris, CEO of Cloudbeds. "By integrating real-time data from Cloudbeds to STR, we are providing hoteliers with the tools they need to stay ahead of the competition, drive profitability, and enhance the guest experience.”

The Latest Updates, Promotions, Funding, and Merger News

Entertainment tech company EVA has officially launched in Los Angeles, its ninth market, giving corporate event planners streamlined access to over 100 pre-vetted performers through a modern, filter-based booking platform. Since its founding in 2015, EVA has paid out over $6 million to talent and booked more than 2,000 events across major U.S. cities, with clients including Amazon Web Services and Bank of America.

CrowdComms has officially launched operations in the Americas, naming industry veteran Brad Langley as senior vice president to lead regional growth alongside CEO Matthew Allen. With a global client base that includes Coca-Cola, American Express, and Deloitte, the expansion supports rising demand for flexible, user-friendly event tech across North, Central, and South America.

Datavault AI has completed its acquisition of CompuSystems (CSI), a provider of event registration and data services for trade shows and corporate events. Now operating as the CSI Division of Datavault AI, the company will continue its client-focused approach while incorporating Datavault’s AI-driven technologies to enhance insights and scalability.