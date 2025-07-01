Event Tech Check: Cool New Tools for Attendee Engagement, Destination Sourcing, and More

BizBash takes a deep dive into the newest tech solutions for events of all types, plus the latest must-know industry news.

Claire Hoffman
July 1, 2025
Spanning several rooms of the Mercer Labs Museum of Art and Technology in New York City, a recent Don Julio experience allowed visitors to step inside tech-driven installations that were powered by cinematic projections, 4D spatial audio, and evocative scents like the warm aromas of roasted agave and rich oak. See more: See Inside This High-Tech, Multisensory Experience from Don Julio
Spanning several rooms of the Mercer Labs Museum of Art and Technology in New York City, a recent Don Julio experience allowed visitors to step inside tech-driven installations that were powered by cinematic projections, 4D spatial audio, and evocative scents like the warm aromas of roasted agave and rich oak. See more: See Inside This High-Tech, Multisensory Experience from Don Julio
Photo: Courtesy of Plural

In Case You Missed It

On our event technology vertical this month, our editors covered RenderATL, the flagship event of Atlanta Tech Week that aims to make the South the next Silicon Valley. We also spotlighted tech-forward activations from Don Julio and Minecraft—the latter of which brought the popular video IRL through an immersive scavenger hunt fueled by hand-held devices. 

More Event Technology We're Excited About This Month

To boost in-person session engagement
NoteAffect has officially launched Event-Engage, a software platform designed to enhance in-person engagement at conferences, trade shows, and meetings. The tool broadcasts session content directly to attendees’ devices using existing AV systems. Accessible via an event app or QR code, Event-Engage includes AI-powered features such as interactive note-taking, live multilingual captioning, post-session recordings with personalized notes and summaries, and analytics that track which content resonated most with audiences.

“Events continue to feel the impact of change from the post-virtual era. Reports indicate that exhibitors, sponsors, and attendees are all being more selective with their time and money. So, they have high expectations when they show up in person,” said Jay Tokosch, CEO of NoteAffect. “With Event-Engage, organizers can differentiate their session experience to ensure attendees choose their event instead of the seemingly endless options they have to get similar education online or at other events.”

To plan more sustainable events
Green Analytics has launched a national pilot program aimed at making sustainability more achievable for the events industry by offering free carbon footprint reports and consulting services to qualifying large-scale events. Using direct event data, the company provides verifiable reporting on emissions from production, electricity, and transportation, accessible via a secure online platform. The initiative promotes shared responsibility by distributing costs across organizers, exhibitors, and attendees, while offering incentives like revenue-sharing for planners and reinvestment funds for organizers.

“Most event professionals want to do the right thing, but have been held back by cost and complexity,” said Ryan Green, CEO of Green Analytics. “Our pilot program removes those obstacles, making it easy—and even profitable—to lead on sustainability. We’re not just measuring impact; we’re rewarding action and driving real change across the industry.”

To get AI-powered trade show guidance
Genesis Exhibits has introduced Trade Show Maestro, a free AI-powered consulting tool designed to help marketers and event professionals plan and execute trade show strategies more efficiently. Built on OpenAI’s ChatGPT and trained with Genesis’s industry expertise and global trade show data, the tool offers on-demand guidance across all aspects of trade show planning—from strategy, budgeting, and RFPs to booth design, sustainability, and lead management. It also supports broader experiential marketing needs, including permanent installations and mobile activations.

"With over 40 years of real-world trade show marketing success behind us, we saw a huge opportunity to help more companies succeed in their face-to-face marketing endeavors by giving them instant access to expert guidance—24/7,” said Glenn Diehl, CEO and president of Genesis Exhibits. “Trade Show Maestro brings together the best of AI technology with the hard-won insights of our team.”

To expand the reach of live music events
Eventbrite has introduced a new lineup feature aimed at helping music venues and event organizers better showcase performers and expand their reach. The tool allows organizers to create enhanced listings with artist profiles that include images, bios, and social links. Once published, this information is automatically shared across platforms like Bandsintown, Google Events, and soon Spotify—eliminating the need for manual uploads. The update is part of Eventbrite’s broader focus on supporting music organizers, with additional tools like VIP guest management and flexible payment options (including upcoming Buy Now, Pay Later features) to help venues grow their audiences and stay competitive.

"The live music world is about so much more than just selling tickets," said Eventbrite chief product officer Ted Dworkin. "Eventbrite has become the go-to place where these music communities naturally connect, and this new tool gives organizers better ways to highlight their artists and connect with potential fans who might not have found them otherwise." 'We're helping bridge that gap between someone streaming music at home and actually showing up to experience it live,' Dworkin added."We're helping bridge that gap between someone streaming music at home and actually showing up to experience it live," Dworkin added.Photo: Courtesy of Eventbrite

To compare destinations with verified data
PCMA has launched Destinaitor, an AI-powered platform developed with dFakto to help business event planners streamline the process of researching and comparing destinations and venues. The tool incorporates verified data from participating destinations—covering topics like sustainability, safety, economic sectors, and infrastructure—through a validation process led by destination marketing organizations. Strategic partnerships with Tempest and Simpleview allow users to access integrated event data and compare locations based on objective, up-to-date information. Destinaitor also includes an RFP analysis feature that matches planners with suitable destinations. Access is free for business event strategists.

"Through collaboration with PCMA, we identified industry challenges: data overload from multiple sources, inefficient search processes, and significant mistrust in AI data due to accuracy concerns," said Thibaut De Vylder, CEO of dFakto. "For destinations and venues, it’s an opportunity to control their data and brand narrative, address poor lead generation, and overcome RFP spam, while gaining performance insights through analytics on search patterns."

To make smarter hotel revenue decisions
Cloudbeds has announced a new integration with STR, a CoStar Group company, to automate data sharing and enhance performance benchmarking for hotels. Through an API connection, Cloudbeds users can now send data directly to STR, allowing them to monitor key metrics like occupancy, ADR, and RevPAR within their STR dashboards. The partnership is designed to support real-time, data-driven decisions around operations, marketing, and revenue strategy.

“This collaboration with STR is a game-changer for the hospitality industry," said Adam Harris, CEO of Cloudbeds. "By integrating real-time data from Cloudbeds to STR, we are providing hoteliers with the tools they need to stay ahead of the competition, drive profitability, and enhance the guest experience.”

The Latest Updates, Promotions, Funding, and Merger News

Entertainment tech company EVA has officially launched in Los Angeles, its ninth market, giving corporate event planners streamlined access to over 100 pre-vetted performers through a modern, filter-based booking platform. Since its founding in 2015, EVA has paid out over $6 million to talent and booked more than 2,000 events across major U.S. cities, with clients including Amazon Web Services and Bank of America.

CrowdComms has officially launched operations in the Americas, naming industry veteran Brad Langley as senior vice president to lead regional growth alongside CEO Matthew Allen. With a global client base that includes Coca-Cola, American Express, and Deloitte, the expansion supports rising demand for flexible, user-friendly event tech across North, Central, and South America.

Datavault AI has completed its acquisition of CompuSystems (CSI), a provider of event registration and data services for trade shows and corporate events. Now operating as the CSI Division of Datavault AI, the company will continue its client-focused approach while incorporating Datavault’s AI-driven technologies to enhance insights and scalability.

Latest in Event Tech & Tools
On May 9, Genesis debuted The Forest Within, a multisensory installation at Genesis House in New York developed in collaboration with Gwyneth Paltrow. The exhibit transforms the venue’s Cellar Stage into an immersive environment inspired by Korean landscapes and cultural symbolism. Guests are guided by Paltrow’s narration through a symbolic forest filled with native greenery, rock formations, and a blend of sensory details like ambient sounds, botanical scents, and layered textures. Digital elements—including LED visuals—enhance the journey, merging technology with nature to create a calming, immersive atmosphere.
Event Tech & Tools
Event Tech Check: New Tools for Guest Communication, 3D Event Diagramming, and More
Shutterstock 2579417909
Event Tech & Tools
Guest Column: Still Not Using AI for Events? Here’s What You’re Missing
Recently, multimedia studio Moment Factory had the chance to contribute to Aquascope, a major indoor water park in France. Read more in our interview with co-founder Dominic Audet, who made our list of Industry Innovators in the event tech industry.
Event Tech & Tools
Event Tech Check: Cool New Solutions for Networking, Fan Engagement, Livestreaming, and More
2025 Industry Innovators Article Image Event Technology
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: 9 Event Tech Leaders Defining What’s Next
Related Stories
On May 9, Genesis debuted The Forest Within, a multisensory installation at Genesis House in New York developed in collaboration with Gwyneth Paltrow. The exhibit transforms the venue’s Cellar Stage into an immersive environment inspired by Korean landscapes and cultural symbolism. Guests are guided by Paltrow’s narration through a symbolic forest filled with native greenery, rock formations, and a blend of sensory details like ambient sounds, botanical scents, and layered textures. Digital elements—including LED visuals—enhance the journey, merging technology with nature to create a calming, immersive atmosphere.
Event Tech & Tools
Event Tech Check: New Tools for Guest Communication, 3D Event Diagramming, and More
Shutterstock 2579417909
Event Tech & Tools
Guest Column: Still Not Using AI for Events? Here’s What You’re Missing
Recently, multimedia studio Moment Factory had the chance to contribute to Aquascope, a major indoor water park in France. Read more in our interview with co-founder Dominic Audet, who made our list of Industry Innovators in the event tech industry.
Event Tech & Tools
Event Tech Check: Cool New Solutions for Networking, Fan Engagement, Livestreaming, and More
Dubai's Museum of the Future recently made its SXSW debut with a five-day immersive pop-up produced and designed by Czarnowski Collective. The space featured an elemental-inspired, AI-powered installation produced by Refik Anadol Studio, and hosted talks about the intersections of space, food, and more. See more: SXSW 2025: See Inside Top Events and Activations From Amazon, YouTube, Uber, and More
Event Tech & Tools
Event Tech Check: New Tools to Simplify Logistics, Improve Attendee Engagement, and More
More in Event Tech & Tools
Event Tech & Tools
Event Tech Check: New Tools for Guest Communication, 3D Event Diagramming, and More
BizBash takes a deep dive into the newest tech solutions for events of all types, plus the latest must-know industry news.
On May 9, Genesis debuted The Forest Within, a multisensory installation at Genesis House in New York developed in collaboration with Gwyneth Paltrow. The exhibit transforms the venue’s Cellar Stage into an immersive environment inspired by Korean landscapes and cultural symbolism. Guests are guided by Paltrow’s narration through a symbolic forest filled with native greenery, rock formations, and a blend of sensory details like ambient sounds, botanical scents, and layered textures. Digital elements—including LED visuals—enhance the journey, merging technology with nature to create a calming, immersive atmosphere.
Event Tech & Tools
Guest Column: Still Not Using AI for Events? Here’s What You’re Missing
The CEO of Sequence shares five practical ways to use AI to boost your event productivity ASAP.
Shutterstock 2579417909
Event Tech & Tools
Event Tech Check: Cool New Solutions for Networking, Fan Engagement, Livestreaming, and More
BizBash takes a deep dive into the newest tech solutions for events of all types, plus the latest must-know industry news.
Recently, multimedia studio Moment Factory had the chance to contribute to Aquascope, a major indoor water park in France. Read more in our interview with co-founder Dominic Audet, who made our list of Industry Innovators in the event tech industry.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: 9 Event Tech Leaders Defining What’s Next
Meet the minds behind the tools, platforms, and ideas revolutionizing how events are executed in 2025 and beyond.
2025 Industry Innovators Article Image Event Technology
Event Tech & Tools
Event Tech Check: New Tools to Simplify Logistics, Improve Attendee Engagement, and More
BizBash takes a deep dive into the newest tech solutions for events of all types, plus the latest must-know industry news.
Dubai's Museum of the Future recently made its SXSW debut with a five-day immersive pop-up produced and designed by Czarnowski Collective. The space featured an elemental-inspired, AI-powered installation produced by Refik Anadol Studio, and hosted talks about the intersections of space, food, and more. See more: SXSW 2025: See Inside Top Events and Activations From Amazon, YouTube, Uber, and More
Event Tech & Tools
Event Tech Check: Must-Know New Tools for Tracking Revenue, Real-Time Analytics, and More
BizBash takes a deep dive into the newest tech solutions for events of all types, plus the latest must-know industry news.
What if you could infuse traditional golf with the fanfare and excitement of sitting courtside at an NBA game? That's one of the goals behind TGL, a new tech-forward team golf league from Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, and their partnership with the PGA Tour. Innovative technology touches include a massive simulator screen and a green with an undulating, adaptable surface to create hole variations. See more: Behind the Scenes of a TGL Match—and Why Its Fans Might Have the Best Seats in Golf
Most Popular
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Cannes Lions 2025: 90+ Bold Builds and Big Ideas From the French Festival of Creativity
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
50 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From Liquid I.V., Martha Stewart, Foot Locker, and More
Sports
Fanatics Fest 2025: This Mega Celebration of Sports Fandom Returned For a Bigger, Bolder Second Year
Industry Insiders
Inside the Build: How Bellagio Fountain Club Delivers F1® Weekend’s Most Luxurious Hospitality Experience
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: 10 Brands That Took Experiential Marketing to a Whole New Level
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Gov Ball 2025: 25+ Eye-Catching Brand Activations From the NYC Music Festival
Event Tech & Tools
Event Tech Check: Cool New Tools for Virtual Event Production, Exhibitor ROI, and More
BizBash takes a deep dive into the newest tech solutions for events of all types, plus the latest must-know industry news.
At CES, appliance and electronics manufacturer Hisense hosted an immersive booth experience designed and executed by Impact XM. The space aimed to showcase Hisense's technology through the overarching theme of 'AI Your Life,' which highlighted how artificial intelligence can enhance everyday living through various interactive zones and activations. See more: CES 2025: 50+ Memorable Ways Brands Drove Innovation at the Giant Tech Show
Event Tech & Tools
Event Tech Check: Innovative New Products for Exhibitor Management, Virtual Events, and More
BizBash takes a deep dive into the newest tech solutions for events of all types, plus the latest must-know industry news.
Our CES 2024 coverage was one of BizBash's most popular stories last year, with highlights like Seoul-based conglomerate SK Group's display of artificial intelligence and carbon-reduction technologies, housed under an amusement park concept called “SK Wonderland.” In addition to the giant “Wonder Globe,' the space featured a 'magic carpet ride' (a vehicle embedded with an AI processor) and an AI fortuneteller. This year's CES kicks off today in Las Vegas; stay tuned for our coverage in the coming weeks!
Event Tech & Tools
Event Tech Check: An AI-Powered Event Assistant, New Venue Sourcing Tools, and More
BizBash takes a deep dive into the newest tech solutions for events of all types, plus the latest must-know industry news.
BizBash recently debuted our Most Innovative Meetings of 2024 feature, which spotlighted standout business gatherings—and plenty to tech-driven solutions—from brands like Google Cloud, Canva, and HubSpot. (Pictured: the tech-forward Visa Payments Forum, produced by Imagination in partnership with Wilson Dow Group, had a central LED cube that showcased Visa’s intelligent systems with dynamic content that adjusted throughout the day.)
Event Tech & Tools
Event Tech Check: New Tools to Measure Event Success, Attendee Emotions, and More
BizBash takes a deep dive into the newest tech solutions for events of all types, plus the latest must-know industry news.
The 2024 Atlanta Pride Official Kickoff Party, held at the Georgia Aquarium on Oct. 10, had an “Intergalactic Futuristic Disco” theme. Designed by YES Event Designs, the gathering blended retro vibes with futuristic technology and interstellar aesthetics. A custom-built LED DJ booth was in the shape of a spaceship and featured ever-changing cosmic videos; the venue was also adorned with holographic projections of swirling galaxies, nebulae, and twinkling stars. The dance floor, meanwhile, was a glowing, interactive LED surface that responded to the rhythm of the music, creating a kaleidoscope of colors that pulsed and shifted with the beat. Active Productions handled the event's AV.
Event Tech & Tools
See How Tech Took Over This New Music Festival Model
The Worlds Away fest is aiming to create a new blueprint for how music and tech can intertwine at events.
Vita Motus, known for its work with Coachella and Electric Daisy Carnival, created a colorful carnival area for the event.
Event Tech & Tools
Event Tech Check: Tech at the Olympics, Plus New Tools for Event Management, Ticket Sales, and More
BizBash takes a deep dive into the newest tech solutions for events of all types, plus the latest must-know industry news.
To kick off excitement for the return of the NBA Summer League, the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) has debuted new immersive fan retail experiences. Continuing its partnership with AI company MeetKai—which developed the NBPA’s first-ever virtual retail space in the metaverse for NBA All-Star Weekend—the association has relaunched the AI-enabled digital twin of the NBPA’s famed bodega-style pop-up shop, the Brotherhood Deli, but with interactive games, exclusive collections for purchase, and improved platform capabilities such as enhanced chat features, new avatar reactions, and more.
Page 1 of 109
Next Page