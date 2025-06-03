Event Tech Check: New Tools for Guest Communication, 3D Event Diagramming, and More

BizBash takes a deep dive into the newest tech solutions for events of all types, plus the latest must-know industry news.

Claire Hoffman
June 3, 2025
On May 9, Genesis debuted The Forest Within, a multisensory installation at Genesis House in New York developed in collaboration with Gwyneth Paltrow. The exhibit transforms the venue’s Cellar Stage into an immersive environment inspired by Korean landscapes and cultural symbolism. Guests are guided by Paltrow’s narration through a symbolic forest filled with native greenery, rock formations, and a blend of sensory details like ambient sounds, botanical scents, and layered textures. Digital elements—including LED visuals—enhance the journey, merging technology with nature to create a calming, immersive atmosphere.
On May 9, Genesis debuted The Forest Within, a multisensory installation at Genesis House in New York developed in collaboration with Gwyneth Paltrow. The exhibit transforms the venue’s Cellar Stage into an immersive environment inspired by Korean landscapes and cultural symbolism. Guests are guided by Paltrow’s narration through a symbolic forest filled with native greenery, rock formations, and a blend of sensory details like ambient sounds, botanical scents, and layered textures. Digital elements—including LED visuals—enhance the journey, merging technology with nature to create a calming, immersive atmosphere.
Photo: Courtesy of Genesis House

This column is sponsored by BW Events Tech, award-winning event technologists who take the stress out of registration, mobile apps, integrations, and more. 

In Case You Missed It

We recently checked in with Sequence Events CEO Adam Sloyer, who shared five practical ways to use AI to boost your event productivity ASAP. We also opened submissions for the 13th annual BizBash Event Experience Awards! Submit your entries by Oct. 3 in categories like "Best Event Technology," "Best Use of AI at an Event," "Best Event App," "Best Virtual Environment," and many more. 

Spotlight On

Google I/O, the brand's annual developer conference, took place May 20-21 at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, Calif.—and TechRadar has the scoop on the most useful new tools the brand announced. Highlights include the first AI video generator that can deliver synchronized audio, an AI-driven search function, a new voice-powered AI assistant, speech translations services, and more. Google I/O typically draws more than 4,000 developers, members of the media, and Google staffers. Read our 2024 coverage here.Google I/O typically draws more than 4,000 developers, members of the media, and Google staffers. Read our 2024 coverage here.Photo: Courtesy of Google

More Event Technology We're Excited About This Month

To help event pros harness emerging tech
EP Lab is a new research and development center launched to drive innovation and digital transformation in the events industry. Founded by ExpoPlatform's London-based CTO Mykyta Fastovets, the initiative aims to provide a central hub for innovation by exploring and developing new technologies, methodologies, and insights that could transform how events are planned, managed, and experienced. The center will serve as a collaborative space, bringing together event professionals, universities, and other partners to maximize research potential and practical application.

EP Lab's public website will feature a range of resources, including a project showcase highlighting ongoing and completed initiatives, educational materials to help professionals implement innovation within their organizations, and opportunities for collaboration with both organizers and digital innovators. Additionally, visitors will find detailed information about the lab’s technology stack and services. "The launch of EP Lab comes at a transformative time for the events industry," says Fastovets. “By fostering collaboration and driving innovation, we aim to develop cutting-edge solutions that redefine how events are organized and experienced."

To extend the life of your event space online
Zuant 3D is a lead capture tool that extends the reach and impact of physical events by turning real-world spaces into immersive, interactive digital twins using Matterport's 3D photography—allowing brands to capture leads, give guided or self-navigated tours, and keep booths “open” long after a show ends. According to the team, event professionals across industries, from trade shows to product launches, are using the platform to expand reach, boost lead quality, and extend the ROI of physical builds. For example, Plug Power attracted 1,600 global attendees and logged 65,000+ interactions during a virtual tour of its new Gigafactory, while Toshiba used the tool to run virtual booth tours that continued generating leads post-event.

According to Pete Gillett, CEO of Zuant, “Zuant 3D has a great advantage over traditional interactions, as it can either be an entirely exclusive experience for a customer to self-navigate alone, or a guided tour with dual controls for sales agents to use”.

To simplify wedding-guest communication
Guestlist is a mobile app that acts as a private social network for weddings, helping couples manage logistics and foster guest connection all in one place. Designed by a husband-and-wife team, the app lets couples share key information—like schedules, venue details, dress codes, and helpful links—while also handling RSVPs and last-minute updates through a custom wedding page and QR code. Guests can chat with each other, coordinate plans, and stay informed via a shared feed and group messaging, making it easy to build community around the celebration. The app also features a collaborative photo album so guests can upload and access event photos without the need to chase them down afterward. Guestlist is available on iOS and Android. Guestlist was created by married couple Michelle and Federico after planning their planned their destination wedding in Argentina.Guestlist was created by married couple Michelle and Federico after planning their planned their destination wedding in Argentina.Graphic: Courtesy of Guestlist

To improve compliance at medical meetings
Meetings management platform Groupize has launched DSai, a new AI-powered digital sign-in tool designed to help life sciences companies manage healthcare professional (HCP) attendance at events while ensuring compliance with Sunshine Act regulations. The solution offers multiple sign-in options—including QR code, mobile app, or traditional paper forms—and uses optical character recognition technology to automatically scan and digitize handwritten sheets with a high level of accuracy. DSai also includes real-time HCP license validation, automated Sunshine Act reporting, and integration with SAP Concur, making it easier for event professionals to streamline operations, reduce manual errors, and stay audit-ready.

“Leading life science companies are undergoing a radical transformation, moving away from outdated, error-prone processes and adopting modern, efficient solutions,” says Charles de Gaspe Beaubien, CCO of Groupize. “Now, thousands of users in a company can seamlessly adopt a compliant, digital-first approach with minimal effort, delivering a better experience to their workforce and their customers.” 

The Latest Updates, Promotions, Funding, and Merger News

Meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider Cvent has acquired Prismm, a virtual environment design technology leader serving more than 5,500 event venues, hotels, planners, and vendors. The move expands Cvent’s capabilities in 3D event diagramming, allowing for more immersive and detailed planning tools. “Combining our 3D design capabilities with Cvent's extensive network and industry expertise will empower event professionals and hoteliers to create unforgettable experiences and drive significant business growth," said Yaron Lipshitz, CEO of Prismm.

Visiting Media, a sales and marketing technology company for the hospitality industry, has named Chad Kimner senior vice president of growth and operations. In this newly created role, Kimner will oversee product, marketing, and product studio teams. Most recently, he served as director of product marketing at Meta’s Reality Labs, where he led go-to-market efforts for AI, mixed reality, and AR products.

Expo Convention Contractors, Inc. has partnered with AI chatbot provider 42Chat to enhance communication at its trade shows and events. The collaboration introduces ExhibitorBots, which help exhibitors manage logistics and communicate more efficiently with the Expo CCI team before, during, and after events. For attendees, ConferenceBots act as on-demand concierges that offer easy access to event details via text—no app required. Both tools also support real-time emergency messaging, adding an extra layer of safety for organizers and participants.

RingCentral has received the 2025 Global Customer Value Leadership Award from Frost & Sullivan for its performance in the web events industry. The recognition highlights RingCentral Events, launched in 2023, for its all-in-one platform that supports virtual, hybrid, and in-person events with AI-powered tools and a user-friendly experience. Frost & Sullivan cited the platform’s features—such as multilingual support, a native production studio, and advanced analytics—as key factors in delivering measurable value to customers.

Latest in Event Tech & Tools
Shutterstock 2579417909
Event Tech & Tools
Guest Column: Still Not Using AI for Events? Here’s What You’re Missing
Recently, multimedia studio Moment Factory had the chance to contribute to Aquascope, a major indoor water park in France. Read more in our interview with co-founder Dominic Audet, who made our list of Industry Innovators in the event tech industry.
Event Tech & Tools
Event Tech Check: Cool New Solutions for Networking, Fan Engagement, Livestreaming, and More
2025 Industry Innovators Article Image Event Technology
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: 9 Event Tech Leaders Defining What’s Next
Dubai's Museum of the Future recently made its SXSW debut with a five-day immersive pop-up produced and designed by Czarnowski Collective. The space featured an elemental-inspired, AI-powered installation produced by Refik Anadol Studio, and hosted talks about the intersections of space, food, and more. See more: SXSW 2025: See Inside Top Events and Activations From Amazon, YouTube, Uber, and More
Event Tech & Tools
Event Tech Check: New Tools to Simplify Logistics, Improve Attendee Engagement, and More
Related Stories
Shutterstock 2579417909
Event Tech & Tools
Guest Column: Still Not Using AI for Events? Here’s What You’re Missing
Recently, multimedia studio Moment Factory had the chance to contribute to Aquascope, a major indoor water park in France. Read more in our interview with co-founder Dominic Audet, who made our list of Industry Innovators in the event tech industry.
Event Tech & Tools
Event Tech Check: Cool New Solutions for Networking, Fan Engagement, Livestreaming, and More
Dubai's Museum of the Future recently made its SXSW debut with a five-day immersive pop-up produced and designed by Czarnowski Collective. The space featured an elemental-inspired, AI-powered installation produced by Refik Anadol Studio, and hosted talks about the intersections of space, food, and more. See more: SXSW 2025: See Inside Top Events and Activations From Amazon, YouTube, Uber, and More
Event Tech & Tools
Event Tech Check: New Tools to Simplify Logistics, Improve Attendee Engagement, and More
What if you could infuse traditional golf with the fanfare and excitement of sitting courtside at an NBA game? That's one of the goals behind TGL, a new tech-forward team golf league from Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, and their partnership with the PGA Tour. Innovative technology touches include a massive simulator screen and a green with an undulating, adaptable surface to create hole variations. See more: Behind the Scenes of a TGL Match—and Why Its Fans Might Have the Best Seats in Golf
Event Tech & Tools
Event Tech Check: Must-Know New Tools for Tracking Revenue, Real-Time Analytics, and More
More in Event Tech & Tools
Event Tech & Tools
Guest Column: Still Not Using AI for Events? Here’s What You’re Missing
The CEO of Sequence shares five practical ways to use AI to boost your event productivity ASAP.
Shutterstock 2579417909
Event Tech & Tools
Event Tech Check: Cool New Solutions for Networking, Fan Engagement, Livestreaming, and More
BizBash takes a deep dive into the newest tech solutions for events of all types, plus the latest must-know industry news.
Recently, multimedia studio Moment Factory had the chance to contribute to Aquascope, a major indoor water park in France. Read more in our interview with co-founder Dominic Audet, who made our list of Industry Innovators in the event tech industry.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: 9 Event Tech Leaders Defining What’s Next
Meet the minds behind the tools, platforms, and ideas revolutionizing how events are executed in 2025 and beyond.
2025 Industry Innovators Article Image Event Technology
Event Tech & Tools
Event Tech Check: New Tools to Simplify Logistics, Improve Attendee Engagement, and More
BizBash takes a deep dive into the newest tech solutions for events of all types, plus the latest must-know industry news.
Dubai's Museum of the Future recently made its SXSW debut with a five-day immersive pop-up produced and designed by Czarnowski Collective. The space featured an elemental-inspired, AI-powered installation produced by Refik Anadol Studio, and hosted talks about the intersections of space, food, and more. See more: SXSW 2025: See Inside Top Events and Activations From Amazon, YouTube, Uber, and More
Event Tech & Tools
Event Tech Check: Must-Know New Tools for Tracking Revenue, Real-Time Analytics, and More
BizBash takes a deep dive into the newest tech solutions for events of all types, plus the latest must-know industry news.
What if you could infuse traditional golf with the fanfare and excitement of sitting courtside at an NBA game? That's one of the goals behind TGL, a new tech-forward team golf league from Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, and their partnership with the PGA Tour. Innovative technology touches include a massive simulator screen and a green with an undulating, adaptable surface to create hole variations. See more: Behind the Scenes of a TGL Match—and Why Its Fans Might Have the Best Seats in Golf
Event Tech & Tools
Event Tech Check: Cool New Tools for Virtual Event Production, Exhibitor ROI, and More
BizBash takes a deep dive into the newest tech solutions for events of all types, plus the latest must-know industry news.
At CES, appliance and electronics manufacturer Hisense hosted an immersive booth experience designed and executed by Impact XM. The space aimed to showcase Hisense's technology through the overarching theme of 'AI Your Life,' which highlighted how artificial intelligence can enhance everyday living through various interactive zones and activations. See more: CES 2025: 50+ Memorable Ways Brands Drove Innovation at the Giant Tech Show
Most Popular
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Brands Are Backing Out of This Year's Pride Events—But Some Are Stepping Up
Event Production & Fabrication
5 Music Event Trends Making Noise in 2025
Event Design & Decor
Why Guests Wore Sneakers to This Black-Tie Gala
Opinion & Experts
Top Trending Stories on BizBash: May 2025
Sports
On the Right Track: See Inside e.l.f.'s Zippy NASCAR Activation
Event Tech & Tools
Event Tech Check: New Tools for Guest Communication, 3D Event Diagramming, and More
Event Tech & Tools
Event Tech Check: Innovative New Products for Exhibitor Management, Virtual Events, and More
BizBash takes a deep dive into the newest tech solutions for events of all types, plus the latest must-know industry news.
Our CES 2024 coverage was one of BizBash's most popular stories last year, with highlights like Seoul-based conglomerate SK Group's display of artificial intelligence and carbon-reduction technologies, housed under an amusement park concept called “SK Wonderland.” In addition to the giant “Wonder Globe,' the space featured a 'magic carpet ride' (a vehicle embedded with an AI processor) and an AI fortuneteller. This year's CES kicks off today in Las Vegas; stay tuned for our coverage in the coming weeks!
Event Tech & Tools
Event Tech Check: An AI-Powered Event Assistant, New Venue Sourcing Tools, and More
BizBash takes a deep dive into the newest tech solutions for events of all types, plus the latest must-know industry news.
BizBash recently debuted our Most Innovative Meetings of 2024 feature, which spotlighted standout business gatherings—and plenty to tech-driven solutions—from brands like Google Cloud, Canva, and HubSpot. (Pictured: the tech-forward Visa Payments Forum, produced by Imagination in partnership with Wilson Dow Group, had a central LED cube that showcased Visa’s intelligent systems with dynamic content that adjusted throughout the day.)
Event Tech & Tools
Event Tech Check: New Tools to Measure Event Success, Attendee Emotions, and More
BizBash takes a deep dive into the newest tech solutions for events of all types, plus the latest must-know industry news.
The 2024 Atlanta Pride Official Kickoff Party, held at the Georgia Aquarium on Oct. 10, had an “Intergalactic Futuristic Disco” theme. Designed by YES Event Designs, the gathering blended retro vibes with futuristic technology and interstellar aesthetics. A custom-built LED DJ booth was in the shape of a spaceship and featured ever-changing cosmic videos; the venue was also adorned with holographic projections of swirling galaxies, nebulae, and twinkling stars. The dance floor, meanwhile, was a glowing, interactive LED surface that responded to the rhythm of the music, creating a kaleidoscope of colors that pulsed and shifted with the beat. Active Productions handled the event's AV.
Event Tech & Tools
See How Tech Took Over This New Music Festival Model
The Worlds Away fest is aiming to create a new blueprint for how music and tech can intertwine at events.
Vita Motus, known for its work with Coachella and Electric Daisy Carnival, created a colorful carnival area for the event.
Event Tech & Tools
Event Tech Check: Tech at the Olympics, Plus New Tools for Event Management, Ticket Sales, and More
BizBash takes a deep dive into the newest tech solutions for events of all types, plus the latest must-know industry news.
To kick off excitement for the return of the NBA Summer League, the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) has debuted new immersive fan retail experiences. Continuing its partnership with AI company MeetKai—which developed the NBPA’s first-ever virtual retail space in the metaverse for NBA All-Star Weekend—the association has relaunched the AI-enabled digital twin of the NBPA’s famed bodega-style pop-up shop, the Brotherhood Deli, but with interactive games, exclusive collections for purchase, and improved platform capabilities such as enhanced chat features, new avatar reactions, and more.
Event Tech & Tools
This Event Prof Is on a Mission to Connect Experiential Freelancers with Top Brands and Agencies
BizBash sat down with Brad Jackson, the founder of Out Of Office, to learn how he turned his freelancing experience into an AI-driven platform.
How This Event Producer Turned His Freelancing Experience Into an AI-Driven Platform with the Help of LinkedIn and Thought Leadership
Page 1 of 109
Next Page