On May 9, Genesis debuted The Forest Within, a multisensory installation at Genesis House in New York developed in collaboration with Gwyneth Paltrow. The exhibit transforms the venue’s Cellar Stage into an immersive environment inspired by Korean landscapes and cultural symbolism. Guests are guided by Paltrow’s narration through a symbolic forest filled with native greenery, rock formations, and a blend of sensory details like ambient sounds, botanical scents, and layered textures. Digital elements—including LED visuals—enhance the journey, merging technology with nature to create a calming, immersive atmosphere.

This column is sponsored by BW Events Tech, award-winning event technologists who take the stress out of registration, mobile apps, integrations, and more.

In Case You Missed It

We recently checked in with Sequence Events CEO Adam Sloyer, who shared five practical ways to use AI to boost your event productivity ASAP. We also opened submissions for the 13th annual BizBash Event Experience Awards ! Submit your entries by Oct. 3 in categories like "Best Event Technology," "Best Use of AI at an Event," "Best Event App," "Best Virtual Environment," and many more.

Spotlight On

Photo: Courtesy of Google

Google I/O, the brand's annual developer conference, took place May 20-21 at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, Calif.—and TechRadar has the scoop on the most useful new tools the brand announced. Highlights include the first AI video generator that can deliver synchronized audio, an AI-driven search function, a new voice-powered AI assistant, speech translations services, and more.

More Event Technology We're Excited About This Month

To help event pros harness emerging tech

EP Lab is a new research and development center launched to drive innovation and digital transformation in the events industry. Founded by ExpoPlatform's London-based CTO Mykyta Fastovets, the initiative aims to provide a central hub for innovation by exploring and developing new technologies, methodologies, and insights that could transform how events are planned, managed, and experienced. The center will serve as a collaborative space, bringing together event professionals, universities, and other partners to maximize research potential and practical application.

EP Lab's public website will feature a range of resources, including a project showcase highlighting ongoing and completed initiatives, educational materials to help professionals implement innovation within their organizations, and opportunities for collaboration with both organizers and digital innovators. Additionally, visitors will find detailed information about the lab’s technology stack and services. "The launch of EP Lab comes at a transformative time for the events industry," says Fastovets. “By fostering collaboration and driving innovation, we aim to develop cutting-edge solutions that redefine how events are organized and experienced."

To extend the life of your event space online

Zuant 3D is a lead capture tool that extends the reach and impact of physical events by turning real-world spaces into immersive, interactive digital twins using Matterport's 3D photography—allowing brands to capture leads, give guided or self-navigated tours, and keep booths “open” long after a show ends. According to the team, event professionals across industries, from trade shows to product launches, are using the platform to expand reach, boost lead quality, and extend the ROI of physical builds. For example, Plug Power attracted 1,600 global attendees and logged 65,000+ interactions during a virtual tour of its new Gigafactory, while Toshiba used the tool to run virtual booth tours that continued generating leads post-event.

According to Pete Gillett, CEO of Zuant, “Zuant 3D has a great advantage over traditional interactions, as it can either be an entirely exclusive experience for a customer to self-navigate alone, or a guided tour with dual controls for sales agents to use”.

To simplify wedding-guest communication

Guestlist is a mobile app that acts as a private social network for weddings, helping couples manage logistics and foster guest connection all in one place. Designed by a husband-and-wife team, the app lets couples share key information—like schedules, venue details, dress codes, and helpful links—while also handling RSVPs and last-minute updates through a custom wedding page and QR code. Guests can chat with each other, coordinate plans, and stay informed via a shared feed and group messaging, making it easy to build community around the celebration. The app also features a collaborative photo album so guests can upload and access event photos without the need to chase them down afterward. Guestlist is available on iOS and Android. Graphic: Courtesy of Guestlist

To improve compliance at medical meetings

Meetings management platform Groupize has launched DSai, a new AI-powered digital sign-in tool designed to help life sciences companies manage healthcare professional (HCP) attendance at events while ensuring compliance with Sunshine Act regulations. The solution offers multiple sign-in options—including QR code, mobile app, or traditional paper forms—and uses optical character recognition technology to automatically scan and digitize handwritten sheets with a high level of accuracy. DSai also includes real-time HCP license validation, automated Sunshine Act reporting, and integration with SAP Concur, making it easier for event professionals to streamline operations, reduce manual errors, and stay audit-ready.

“Leading life science companies are undergoing a radical transformation, moving away from outdated, error-prone processes and adopting modern, efficient solutions,” says Charles de Gaspe Beaubien, CCO of Groupize. “Now, thousands of users in a company can seamlessly adopt a compliant, digital-first approach with minimal effort, delivering a better experience to their workforce and their customers.”

The Latest Updates, Promotions, Funding, and Merger News

Meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider Cvent has acquired Prismm , a virtual environment design technology leader serving more than 5,500 event venues, hotels, planners, and vendors. The move expands Cvent’s capabilities in 3D event diagramming, allowing for more immersive and detailed planning tools. “Combining our 3D design capabilities with Cvent's extensive network and industry expertise will empower event professionals and hoteliers to create unforgettable experiences and drive significant business growth," said Yaron Lipshitz , CEO of Prismm.

Visiting Media, a sales and marketing technology company for the hospitality industry, has named Chad Kimner senior vice president of growth and operations. In this newly created role, Kimner will oversee product, marketing, and product studio teams. Most recently, he served as director of product marketing at Meta’s Reality Labs, where he led go-to-market efforts for AI, mixed reality, and AR products.

Expo Convention Contractors, Inc. has partnered with AI chatbot provider 42Chat to enhance communication at its trade shows and events. The collaboration introduces ExhibitorBots, which help exhibitors manage logistics and communicate more efficiently with the Expo CCI team before, during, and after events. For attendees, ConferenceBots act as on-demand concierges that offer easy access to event details via text—no app required. Both tools also support real-time emergency messaging, adding an extra layer of safety for organizers and participants.

RingCentral has received the 2025 Global Customer Value Leadership Award from Frost & Sullivan for its performance in the web events industry. The recognition highlights RingCentral Events, launched in 2023, for its all-in-one platform that supports virtual, hybrid, and in-person events with AI-powered tools and a user-friendly experience. Frost & Sullivan cited the platform’s features—such as multilingual support, a native production studio, and advanced analytics—as key factors in delivering measurable value to customers.