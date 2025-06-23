How RenderATL Is Redefining the Concept of Tech Conferences

The three-day event featured a playful carnival theme along with a programming lineup of workshops, panels, and networking opportunities.

Michele Laufik
June 23, 2025
As the flagship event of Atlanta Tech Week, RenderATL 2025 brought together thousands of engineers, designers, entrepreneurs, and executives.
As the flagship event of Atlanta Tech Week, RenderATL 2025 brought together thousands of engineers, designers, entrepreneurs, and executives.
Photo: Courtesy of RenderATL

ATLANTA—RenderATL, which took place June 11–13 in Atlanta, aims to make the South the next Silicon Valley.

As the flagship event of Atlanta Tech Week—a weeklong event that took place June 8-13 across the city—RenderATL 2025 brought together thousands of engineers, designers, entrepreneurs, and executives for 80+ technical talks and workshops on AI, product, web technologies, and more, as well as fireside chats and product demos.

Founded in 2019 by engineer and entrepreneur Justin E. Samuels, RenderATL spotlights the nuts and bolts of tech innovation mixed with a dose of culture. “We intentionally blur the lines between community, culture, and code to create an environment where people don’t just learn, they feel inspired,” explained Samuels, CEO of RenderATL, on how this event is different from other tech conferences. “You’re not just here to sit through panels; you’re here to connect with people who dream like you and are building the future with you.”

This year’s RenderATL featured a playful vibe, with the main stage located at AmericasMart. “The carnival theme was born out of the idea that tech doesn’t have to be cold or corporate; it can be colorful, dynamic, and full of creativity. We wanted RenderATL 2025 to feel like a playground for ideas,” Samuels said.This year’s RenderATL featured a playful vibe, with the main stage located at AmericasMart. “The carnival theme was born out of the idea that tech doesn’t have to be cold or corporate; it can be colorful, dynamic, and full of creativity. We wanted RenderATL 2025 to feel like a playground for ideas,” Samuels said.Photo: Courtesy of RenderATLInstead of the usual sleek, often-restrained design of tech events, this year’s RenderATL featured a playful vibe, with the main stage located at AmericasMart. “The carnival theme was born out of the idea that tech doesn’t have to be cold or corporate; it can be colorful, dynamic, and full of creativity. We wanted RenderATL 2025 to feel like a playground for ideas,” Samuels said.

This energy was felt across all of the citywide events that comprised the three-day conference, including a kickoff party at Skyline Park on Ponce City Market’s rooftop, which was presented by Uber and featured Coney Island-style boardwalk games like mini golf and Skee-Ball. Live performances from Wayne Wonder, Elephant Man, Alison Hinds, Kevin Lyttle, and more on June 13 brought a taste of Carnaval to the tech carnival, with dancehall and soca music.

Live performances from Wayne Wonder, Elephant Man, Alison Hinds, Kevin Lyttle, and more brought a taste of Carnaval to the tech carnival, with dancehall and soca music.Live performances from Wayne Wonder, Elephant Man, Alison Hinds, Kevin Lyttle, and more brought a taste of Carnaval to the tech carnival, with dancehall and soca music.Photo: Courtesy of RenderATLOther off-site events included the RenderATL x Rivian: The Future In Motion experience at the auto brand’s showroom and a speaker mixer at The Candler Hotel where attendees could network.

The conference’s speaker lineup included tech, software, and engineering experts from Microsoft, Reddit, OpenAI, DraftKings, Netflix, Uber, and others. This year, the event also featured the AI Summit and Innovation Stage, which hosted informative sessions on generative AI, quantum computing, and ethical design.

“Each year, we evolve based on community feedback. This year, we expanded our educational tracks to include even more workshops and discussions that focused on today’s emerging trends within artificial intelligence, product management, web technologies, and beyond,” Samuels said. “We’re always striving to find ways to make tech more inclusive, collaborative, and welcoming for everyone, which is central to all our programming.”

Plus, Zillow hosted a panel on remote, hybrid, and in-office success strategies featuring the company's chief people officer, Dan Spaulding. “We don’t treat sponsors like logos, we treat them like collaborators,” Samuels said about the event’s partnership strategy. “Whether it was IBM powering our sold-out AI Summit or Zillow hosting an insightful conversation on remote work culture, our partners helped bring real value to the RenderATL experience. They were embedded into each aspect of our programming, activations, and the energy of the event.”

More than 8,000 people attended this year’s event, marking the conference’s largest turnout to date. “That kind of growth tells us we’re creating something people don’t just want, they need. Every year, the RenderATL family gets bigger, and with that comes more opportunity to build, connect, and amplify the culture that drives this industry forward,” Samuels said. Next year's RenderATL will be held August 12-13, 2026.

A photo opp featured carnival-inspired signage.A photo opp featured carnival-inspired signage.Photo: Courtesy of RenderATL

Attendees could pick up screenprinted T-shirts with Atlanta Tech Week and Render branding.Attendees could pick up screenprinted T-shirts with Atlanta Tech Week and Render branding.Photo: Courtesy of RenderATL

Attendees could network and interact with tech companies at on-site booths.Attendees could network and interact with tech companies at on-site booths.Photo: Courtesy of RenderATL

Latest in Meetings
In collaboration with La Tablée des Chefs, the Nourish Lab offered an immersive culinary experience that shined a light on the challenges of food security. Participants were invited to engage their senses—taste, smell, and touch—through cooking and conversation.
Meetings
C2 Montreal 2025: How the Business Conference Puts Creativity in 'Motion'
Last year's summit and gala was hosted at the Javits North Pavilion, and “sold out quickly, forming a waitlist to attend,” Mooney explained. “We needed a larger space to match the demand, which is why we decided to move to the River Pavilion at Javits.'
Meetings
See How Fast Company Combined a Business Summit with a Black-Tie Gala
Cn Spr26 Basic 880x556 Article Image
Press Releases
Connect Spring Marketplace 2026 Is Headed to Louisville
Co-founder and chief brand officer of children’s nutrition company Once Upon a Farm Jennifer Garner and co-founder and CEO of Once Upon A Farm John Foraker joined editor of live journalism and special content for The Wall Street Journal, Kim Last, on stage to share the actionable strategies brands can take to improve children's nutrition.
Meetings
How The Wall Street Journal Designed Its Future of Everything Event Around a B2B Crowd
Related Stories
Kyle Glenn N Xt5 Ht Lmlg E Unsplash
Strategy
How U.S. Event Planners Can Navigate Global Attendance Challenges
On May 9, Genesis debuted The Forest Within, a multisensory installation at Genesis House in New York developed in collaboration with Gwyneth Paltrow. The exhibit transforms the venue’s Cellar Stage into an immersive environment inspired by Korean landscapes and cultural symbolism. Guests are guided by Paltrow’s narration through a symbolic forest filled with native greenery, rock formations, and a blend of sensory details like ambient sounds, botanical scents, and layered textures. Digital elements—including LED visuals—enhance the journey, merging technology with nature to create a calming, immersive atmosphere.
Event Tech & Tools
Event Tech Check: New Tools for Guest Communication, 3D Event Diagramming, and More
At Create & Cultivate's Los Angeles conference in 2020, all sponsors were offered design recommendations, including floral and greenery options, as well as mood board inspiration. This allowed their activations to match the event's Instagram-friendly aesthetic and theme while still ensuring their messaging was front and center. Main stage sponsor Mastercard, for example, subtly integrated its signature logo in the floral display. This allowed it to appear in every photo captured—without taking away from the stage's gorgeous floral designs. See more: Why Did All the Activations at the Create & Cultivate Conference Look Alike?
Strategy
How to Keep Sponsors Happy—Without Sacrificing an Event's Integrity
In collaboration with La Tablée des Chefs, the Nourish Lab offered an immersive culinary experience that shined a light on the challenges of food security. Participants were invited to engage their senses—taste, smell, and touch—through cooking and conversation.
Meetings
C2 Montreal 2025: How the Business Conference Puts Creativity in 'Motion'
More in Meetings
Meetings
C2 Montreal 2025: How the Business Conference Puts Creativity in 'Motion'
The event—known for its out-of-the-box experiences—returned to the Grand Quay with the theme "Motion: The Art of Taking Action."
In collaboration with La Tablée des Chefs, the Nourish Lab offered an immersive culinary experience that shined a light on the challenges of food security. Participants were invited to engage their senses—taste, smell, and touch—through cooking and conversation.
Meetings
See How Fast Company Combined a Business Summit with a Black-Tie Gala
The third annual event honored the brands featured on the publication's 50 Most Innovative Companies of 2025 list.
Last year's summit and gala was hosted at the Javits North Pavilion, and “sold out quickly, forming a waitlist to attend,” Mooney explained. “We needed a larger space to match the demand, which is why we decided to move to the River Pavilion at Javits.'
Press Releases
Connect Spring Marketplace 2026 Is Headed to Louisville
The premier event for meetings, sports, and travel professionals will continue a successful partnership with Kentucky's largest city.
Cn Spr26 Basic 880x556 Article Image
Meetings
How The Wall Street Journal Designed Its Future of Everything Event Around a B2B Crowd
The annual conference featured thought-provoking conversations and high-tech, hands-on demonstrations.
Co-founder and chief brand officer of children’s nutrition company Once Upon a Farm Jennifer Garner and co-founder and CEO of Once Upon A Farm John Foraker joined editor of live journalism and special content for The Wall Street Journal, Kim Last, on stage to share the actionable strategies brands can take to improve children's nutrition.
Meetings
What You Might Have Missed From the 2025 Upfront Season
Networks and streaming services pitched ad audiences with the help of unique stage designs and surprise appearances.
TelevisaUnivision Upfront
Meetings
Business Trip: How Psychedelic Retreats Became the Hottest Corporate Group Activity
Companies and execs are ditching the yoga classes for trippy, more intense off-sites that inspire a new level of career development and team bonding.
The key to these retreats is what is known as integration. This is when the facilitators offer guidance throughout—so there are no “bad trips”—and help attendees apply what they learned during the experience to their work lives.
Most Popular
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
See Inside This High-Tech, Multisensory Experience from Don Julio
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
This Event Turned Home Decor Into a Celebration of Latinas' Life Moments
Meetings
C2 Montreal 2025: How the Business Conference Puts Creativity in 'Motion'
Event Design & Decor
How BET’s Stylish Anniversary Dinner Honored the Past—and Embraced the Future
Strategy
How U.S. Event Planners Can Navigate Global Attendance Challenges
Trends
What's New in Meetings and Trade Shows: MPI WEC Heads to St. Louis, New Trends Report Shows Corporate Events on the Rise, and More
Meetings
See How This Production Company Hit Refresh on a Stuffy Sales Meeting
Edgefactory used a combination of avant-garde art, historical references, and tech to honor the past and celebrate the future at Quest Software’s annual sales kickoff meeting, NXT.
The event took over 300 hours of design work from a team of four graphic design artists.
Meetings
Big Business in the Big Apple—See Event Highlights From Connect NYC
Event professionals closed deals and networked above the clouds in New York City.
The cornerstone of any Connect event? One-on-one appointments between planners and supplier partners—where the planners stay put.
Meetings
How Destination Toronto Brought Festival Vibes to a Major Industry Conference
The destination marketing organization designed quick yet impactful activations for a closing night event during PCMA CL.
TO Fest welcomed 100 clients and prospects to Kulture ahead of PCMA CL's closing night event—headlined by Gwen Stefani—at the nearby convention center. Upon entering, guests could pose in front of this VIP backstage-inspired photo op.
Meetings
See How Some Cities Are Attracting Events with Big Bucks
Destinations use government-backed grants—also known as subvention programs—to entice organizers and meeting planners to host their gatherings in their cities.
The Vienna Meeting Fund 2025-2028 is a 4 million-euro fund that provides financial support for international events.
Meetings
See Inside ELX's Inaugural European Summit—Where 'Growth' Was Top of Mind
The Event Leaders Exchange is an invitation-only community for global heads of events at the likes of Google and S&P Global. After two years of gathering in the U.S., the exclusive group spread its wings to Berlin.
Much of the event's programming took place at Berlin's 18,000-square-foot-plus AXICA Congress and Convention Center.
Meetings
Inside TED's New Show—Where Conference Innovation and Personal Growth Took Center Stage
Held in Atlanta, the inaugural event attracted 1,000 entrepreneurs, artists, educators, young professionals, and more looking to redefine their careers.
Unlike traditional TED conferences that often focus on broad societal issues and innovations, TEDNext was created to emphasize individual aspirations and personal development.
Page 1 of 9
Next Page