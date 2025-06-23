How RenderATL Is Redefining the Concept of Tech Conferences

ATLANTA—RenderATL, which took place June 11–13 in Atlanta, aims to make the South the next Silicon Valley.

As the flagship event of Atlanta Tech Week—a weeklong event that took place June 8-13 across the city—RenderATL 2025 brought together thousands of engineers, designers, entrepreneurs, and executives for 80+ technical talks and workshops on AI, product, web technologies, and more, as well as fireside chats and product demos.

Founded in 2019 by engineer and entrepreneur Justin E. Samuels, RenderATL spotlights the nuts and bolts of tech innovation mixed with a dose of culture. “We intentionally blur the lines between community, culture, and code to create an environment where people don’t just learn, they feel inspired,” explained Samuels, CEO of RenderATL, on how this event is different from other tech conferences. “You’re not just here to sit through panels; you’re here to connect with people who dream like you and are building the future with you.”

Photo: Courtesy of RenderATL Instead of the usual sleek, often-restrained design of tech events, this year’s RenderATL featured a playful vibe, with the main stage located at AmericasMart. “The carnival theme was born out of the idea that tech doesn’t have to be cold or corporate; it can be colorful, dynamic, and full of creativity. We wanted RenderATL 2025 to feel like a playground for ideas,” Samuels said.

This energy was felt across all of the citywide events that comprised the three-day conference, including a kickoff party at Skyline Park on Ponce City Market’s rooftop, which was presented by Uber and featured Coney Island-style boardwalk games like mini golf and Skee-Ball. Live performances from Wayne Wonder, Elephant Man, Alison Hinds, Kevin Lyttle, and more on June 13 brought a taste of Carnaval to the tech carnival, with dancehall and soca music.

Photo: Courtesy of RenderATL Other off-site events included the RenderATL x Rivian: The Future In Motion experience at the auto brand’s showroom and a speaker mixer at The Candler Hotel where attendees could network.

The conference’s speaker lineup included tech, software, and engineering experts from Microsoft, Reddit, OpenAI, DraftKings, Netflix, Uber, and others. This year, the event also featured the AI Summit and Innovation Stage, which hosted informative sessions on generative AI, quantum computing, and ethical design.

“Each year, we evolve based on community feedback. This year, we expanded our educational tracks to include even more workshops and discussions that focused on today’s emerging trends within artificial intelligence, product management, web technologies, and beyond,” Samuels said. “We’re always striving to find ways to make tech more inclusive, collaborative, and welcoming for everyone, which is central to all our programming.”

Plus, Zillow hosted a panel on remote, hybrid, and in-office success strategies featuring the company's chief people officer, Dan Spaulding. “We don’t treat sponsors like logos, we treat them like collaborators,” Samuels said about the event’s partnership strategy. “Whether it was IBM powering our sold-out AI Summit or Zillow hosting an insightful conversation on remote work culture, our partners helped bring real value to the RenderATL experience. They were embedded into each aspect of our programming, activations, and the energy of the event.”

More than 8,000 people attended this year’s event, marking the conference’s largest turnout to date. “That kind of growth tells us we’re creating something people don’t just want, they need. Every year, the RenderATL family gets bigger, and with that comes more opportunity to build, connect, and amplify the culture that drives this industry forward,” Samuels said. Next year's RenderATL will be held August 12-13, 2026.

Photo: Courtesy of RenderATL



Photo: Courtesy of RenderATL

