How U.S. Event Planners Can Navigate Global Attendance Challenges

Between visa delays, travel bans, and heightened scrutiny at airports, U.S.-based event professionals are rethinking how their events can attract, support, and retain international attendees.

Claire Hoffman
June 13, 2025
Kyle Glenn N Xt5 Ht Lmlg E Unsplash
Photo: Kyle Glenn on Unsplash

It’s an uncertain time to be working in the events industry in the U.S. In addition to political unrest—such as this week’s widespread protests in Los Angeles—gatherings of all types are being shaped by changing tariffs, the rollback of DEI programs, and overall geopolitical instability.

One area being affected particularly hard is international attendance at U.S. events, in the wake of the Trump administration's current immigration policies. In addition to a full travel ban for citizens of 12 countries—mostly in Africa and the Middle East—foreign travelers from many other regions are reporting increased scrutiny at airportsCanada and several European nations have even issued enhanced travel advisories for the U.S.

“If you’re planning high-stakes gatherings across the U.S., you’ve likely felt it: the undercurrent of hesitation. Visa delays, political tension, security concerns, public perception,” says Valerie Bihet, the owner of VIBE Agency in Miami who regularly produces events around the world. “International attendees aren’t always saying ‘no,’ but they are often taking longer to say ‘yes.’”

These anxieties are already having a measurable impact—and event professionals are adapting fast.

The Growing Fallout: Canceled Events and Hesitant Travelers

While the situation is very much in flux, the stories are piling up. Some would-be event attendees—like prominent LGBTQ+ activist Phyll Opoku-Gyimah, who was trying to travel from the U.K. to Washington, D.C. for the WorldPride 2025 Human Rights Conference—are being denied visas. Some events are moving to Canada or Europe, while others are being outright canceled.

In a high-profile example, INCYBER Forum, Europe’s largest annual cybersecurity conference, recently postponed its Texas event scheduled for next week. It would have been the organization’s first-ever U.S. event and was expected to draw 5,000 attendees.

“The current policy and economic environment remains both challenging and unpredictable,” a spokesperson told the San Antonio Report, “and the decision to pause the San Antonio conference is consistent with similar decisions made by several other U.S. conferences whose success is impacted by the broader geopolitical and policy landscape.”

The International Association of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy also recently canceled its Nashville conference. In a message to attendees, the conference chair openly cited “the actions and regulations of the Trump administration related to funding and international relations.”

Erin Fuller, the Washington, D.C.-based chief strategy officer and global head of association solutions for MCI USA, describes what she calls a "bifurcated" impact: "Either you're not affected at all, or you're super affected—it's very binary."

According to a recent study by ASAE, cited by Fuller, about half of associations reported no change in international attendance. But for the other half, the decline has been substantial. One April 2025 conference saw a 15% to 19% drop in attendance, Fuller notes, with losses attributed to U.S. travel restrictions and delayed visa approvals. Another medical organization reported a 30% drop in global attendance.

"These patterns suggest that policy shifts—whether real or perceived—can significantly influence participation," she told BizBash.

And the concern goes both ways. Fuller is finding that U.S.-based attendees are increasingly hesitant to travel abroad for events as well, citing economic caution, institutional travel restrictions, and geopolitical instability. “There’s a complexity to navigating international entry requirements post-pandemic that continues to be a deterrent,” she explains.

Who’s Most Affected—and Why

Simon Gerzina, the senior manager of digital and production for Boston-based tech company Akamai, regularly works on B2B events globally—and says his team has observed a reluctance to attend U.S.-based events among senior-level international guests in particular.

“We just had our first big U.S.-based event of the year, and the climate definitely affected interest, particularly with more senior-level attendees who might have more at stake if they get turned back at the border and miss the event,” Gerzina says. “I suspect people are choosing where to take that risk. They might go to one major industry conference rather than attend a bunch of smaller partner or vendor events.”

In his experience, the effect varies significantly by country of origin. “China and the Middle East seem to be taking the most cautious approach,” he says, noting that attendance from those regions has dropped, while he hasn’t noticed the same effect from European guests. Latin American attendance has also remained strong, he observes. “I would have expected a more exaggerated drop from Latin America, but that wasn’t the case at our event.”

He believes that anxiety and risk perception are the main factors at play here. “Some customers told us their companies had instituted a policy of ‘no non-essential U.S. travel’ for the foreseeable future,” he says. “Depending on the industry or risk profile, companies might simply decide it’s not worth it right now.”

Visa processing issues have also added to the challenge. “We’ve had some international employees trying to attend internal events over the last six months who couldn’t get visas, or the process was way more involved than usual,” Gerzina adds. “Normally, they could get a visa within a week or two. But this time, they couldn’t guarantee they’d have one in time, so they had to cancel their travel.”

One area that might see different treatment is international sporting events. The Trump administration’s travel ban “does include specific exemptions for the World Cup and Olympics, along with any other major sporting event as determined by the Secretary of State,” reports The New York Times. “The exemption allows athletes, coaches, ‘immediate relatives,’ and anyone ‘performing a necessary support role’ from banned or restricted countries to travel to the U.S. … Questions remain, however, around what constitutes a ‘major sporting event,’ and who is included in ‘immediate relatives.’”

The Economy’s Effect

Although politics and perception certainly play a central role, economic pressures are likely amplifying the problem, points out Gerzina, noting that with travel and lodging costs on the rise, many companies are tightening their T&E budgets. "It's one of the easiest areas to cut," he notes.

To address this, Gerzina and his team have been doubling down on a more regional event model, enabling localized engagement while cutting down on long-haul travel. “Even for our European events, which we used to consider Pan-European, we’re hearing things like, ‘A one-day event shouldn’t require a hotel stay,’ he says. “So we’re adjusting schedules to allow same-day travel, or at least reduce overnight stays.”

There are upsides to this new model. More focused, localized gatherings often lead to richer interactions, he notes, adding: "Rather than being one of 2,000 people, many attendees would rather be one of the right 100 or 200.”

How Else Planners Are Shifting Strategy

To address mounting uncertainty, producers are adapting quickly. Fuller says MCI has taken a proactive approach by integrating strategic communications that emphasize clarity, reassurance, and support. “We ground our attendee communications in audience segmentation and behavioral insights,” she says, “ensuring that messaging is tailored to the specific concerns of international attendees.”

What exactly does that look like? Fuller outlines four steps her team is taking:

  1. Plan early and communicate often. “Build in extra time for visa processing and provide attendees with clear, updated travel guidance,” she says.

  2. Diversify participation formats: Fuller notes that hybrid models can help maintain global engagement even when travel is restricted.

  3. Leverage local expertise: “Looking for opportunities to combine global strategy with local execution ensures adaptability and resilience,” she says.

  4. Stay informed and advocate: “Engage with industry associations and policy groups to stay ahead of regulatory changes and advocate for more accessible travel policies.”

Gerzina stresses the importance of sensitivity right now. “There’s not much we can do except be sensitive and look for alternate solutions,” he says. “It’s all so unpredictable: travel costs are fluctuating wildly, flight cancelations and delays are up, and hotel surge pricing feels worse than previous years. … Companies have to make their own decisions about acceptable risk and cost.”

Bihet echoes that sentiment, noting she’s leaning into what she calls “messaging with heart."

“We’re doubling down on what matters,” she says, stressing the value of cultural fluency in everything from multilingual signage to personalized welcomes. “We’re not just translating materials. We’re creating cultural liaisons. … [It’s about] events that celebrate unity, connection, and shared experience, not politics.”

Is the U.S. Still a Welcoming Destination for Business Events?

I want to say yes—but it’s a qualified yes,” says Gerzina, noting that this isn’t just a recent phenomenon. “We’ve seen some U.S. cities become much less event-friendly over time.” He cites cities like San Francisco, once a conference hub, which has seen rising costs, union mandates, and quality-of-life issues that make it less attractive. While cities like Las Vegas and New York remain appealing, high costs are narrowing their accessibility. “The U.S. still has a lot going for it, but it’s getting harder to justify putting all your eggs in that basket,” he adds. 

Fuller agrees. “While the U.S. remains a hub for innovation and global convening, the perception of openness has been challenged,” she says. “As a global firm, MCI emphasizes the value of cultural fluency and local execution. We continue to advocate for inclusive, accessible events and work closely with clients to mitigate barriers.”

The Path Forward

For now, agility is the name of the game. “It feels like that 2022 moment when we were all wondering, ‘Are people ready to come back to in-person events?’” points out Gerzina. “Now it’s: ‘Are people willing to travel to this market? How much lead time do we need? How much attrition should we expect?’”

His team is now conducting what he calls "quiet testing" before locking in venues and dates. “We check in with attendees, get a sense of whether they'd come to a certain city on a certain date, and use that warm RSVP to inform our planning. It reduces the risk of kill fees and failed turnouts,” he says. “We're not just assuming it’s business as usual.”

For Bihet, it’s all about keeping the guest experience top of mind. “While we can’t control governments, we can control how every guest feels the moment they walk through our doors: safe, valued, and delighted.”

For the latest guidance on traveling to the U.S., including Visa or ESTA requirements, bookmark this page from the U.S. Travel Association. 

Latest in Strategy
At Create & Cultivate's Los Angeles conference in 2020, all sponsors were offered design recommendations, including floral and greenery options, as well as mood board inspiration. This allowed their activations to match the event's Instagram-friendly aesthetic and theme while still ensuring their messaging was front and center. Main stage sponsor Mastercard, for example, subtly integrated its signature logo in the floral display. This allowed it to appear in every photo captured—without taking away from the stage's gorgeous floral designs. See more: Why Did All the Activations at the Create & Cultivate Conference Look Alike?
Strategy
How to Keep Sponsors Happy—Without Sacrificing an Event's Integrity
Canva's whimsical, festival-style conference featured areas like the Uncharted Studio (pictured), which gave attendees a look at newly launched products—and also encouraged them to share feedback both in writing and via retro phone booths.
Strategy
How Canva Used Creativity and Community to Reimagine the Typical Tech Conference
TIME recently hosted 'The Closers,' which celebrated 25 Black leaders working to close the racial wealth gap. 'Thoughtful, culturally aware event design leaves a lasting impression, proving that diversity isn’t just a checkbox—it’s a driver of creativity, connection, and unforgettable experiences,' says the magazine's Chardia Christophe-Garcia.
Strategy
Q&A: The Business Case for DEI in Event Hiring
Kyle Glenn Ar74 Eo Wdy0 Unsplash
Strategy
What Skills Do Event Professionals Need to Succeed in 2025?
Related Stories
Firmbee Com Jrh5l Aq M Is Unsplash
Strategy
How Higher Tariffs Are Impacting the Event Industry
Curated Lifestyle U Ml6 Tf Cs W Yk Unsplash
Event Production & Fabrication
7 Things Keeping Event Professionals Awake at Night
TIME recently hosted 'The Closers,' which celebrated 25 Black leaders working to close the racial wealth gap. 'Thoughtful, culturally aware event design leaves a lasting impression, proving that diversity isn’t just a checkbox—it’s a driver of creativity, connection, and unforgettable experiences,' says the magazine's Chardia Christophe-Garcia.
Strategy
Q&A: The Business Case for DEI in Event Hiring
Jigar Panchal Ee Hcc Yvl Ds Unsplash
Opinion & Experts
9 Top Event Trends to Look for in 2025
More in Strategy
Strategy
How to Keep Sponsors Happy—Without Sacrificing an Event's Integrity
Sponsorships can make or break an event's budget, but satisfying sponsors without losing authenticity can be a delicate balancing act.
At Create & Cultivate's Los Angeles conference in 2020, all sponsors were offered design recommendations, including floral and greenery options, as well as mood board inspiration. This allowed their activations to match the event's Instagram-friendly aesthetic and theme while still ensuring their messaging was front and center. Main stage sponsor Mastercard, for example, subtly integrated its signature logo in the floral display. This allowed it to appear in every photo captured—without taking away from the stage's gorgeous floral designs. See more: Why Did All the Activations at the Create & Cultivate Conference Look Alike?
Strategy
How Canva Used Creativity and Community to Reimagine the Typical Tech Conference
With 4,500 attendees, interactive installations, and a showstopping musical finale made from user feedback, Canva Create 2025 brought the brand’s whimsical personality to life.
Canva's whimsical, festival-style conference featured areas like the Uncharted Studio (pictured), which gave attendees a look at newly launched products—and also encouraged them to share feedback both in writing and via retro phone booths.
Strategy
Q&A: The Business Case for DEI in Event Hiring
We chatted with Chardia Christophe-Garcia, global head of audience strategy for TIME, about the new administration's efforts to roll back DEI programs—and why having a diverse team is simply good business.
TIME recently hosted 'The Closers,' which celebrated 25 Black leaders working to close the racial wealth gap. 'Thoughtful, culturally aware event design leaves a lasting impression, proving that diversity isn’t just a checkbox—it’s a driver of creativity, connection, and unforgettable experiences,' says the magazine's Chardia Christophe-Garcia.
Strategy
What Skills Do Event Professionals Need to Succeed in 2025?
For today's new hires, event industry leaders aren't just looking for hard skills and experience—they're emphasizing adaptability, curiosity, and a proactive approach to problem-solving.
Kyle Glenn Ar74 Eo Wdy0 Unsplash
Strategy
How to Choose the Right Moderator for Your Next Event
Finding the right moderator can make or break a panel discussion. Here’s where to find them—and the essential skills that set the best ones apart.
Journalists are often tapped as moderators. During Sundance 2024, for example, Audible’s Listening Lodge featured a celebrity-packed panel moderated by Variety’s senior entertainment writer, Angelique Jackson (left).
Strategy
How This Event Vendor Handled 10 High-Profile Events—in Just One Week
Recently, AV tech company ShowPro did seven figures of business in one week. Here's how the team thrived under the pressure of what they like to call "Heaven Week."
ShowPro provided lights, sound, and video for this year's Vulture Festival, which took place Nov. 16-17 at nya EAST in Los Angeles. (Check out our full coverage of the festival here.)
Most Popular
Event Production & Fabrication
20 Bold Event Entrances That Made a Lasting Impression
Event Production & Fabrication
5 Tips for Producing Events in Real-World Locations
Meetings
How The Wall Street Journal Designed Its Future of Everything Event Around a B2B Crowd
Meetings
See How Fast Company Combined a Business Summit with a Black-Tie Gala
Sports
Why Golf Is Suddenly the Coolest Brand Platform Around
Event Production & Fabrication
5 Music Event Trends Making Noise in 2025
Strategy
How to Ease Election Week Tension at Meetings and Events
Events taking place during next week's hotly contested U.S. presidential election are focusing on productive conversations—and plenty of de-stressing moments.
The United States presidential election takes place on Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Strategy
How Austin Hotels Are Preparing for the Convention Center's Closure Next Year
Instead of citywides, expect properties to tout campus-style "mini-wides"—similar to how the city's famous South by Southwest festival operates.
The AT&T Hotel and Conference Center is located on The University of Texas at Austin campus.
Meetings & Trade Shows
8 Clever Ways HubSpot Boosted Attendance at Its Annual Conference
From reimagined ticketing and strategic timing to interactive programming and big-name speakers, here’s how HubSpot ensures INBOUND remains a must-attend event in the marketing and sales world.
INBOUND 2024 took place Sept. 18-20 at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center.
Strategy
How a Breakout Session at ASAE Turned Into a Border Crossing to Canada
Hint: with passports, a 25-minute flight from Cleveland, and a lot of help from Destination Canada.
Once on Pelee Island, Ontario, participants heard a talk from Canadian sustainability expert and author Leor Rotchild. The setting overlooking the lake was purposeful to really bring home of the excursion's message of sustainability.
Strategy
How to Create a Strong Visual Identity for an Event
From logos to color palettes, here's how to design a visual identity that reinforces your brand and engages attendees.
“Repeated exposure to the same visual cues helps embed your brand in the minds of your audience, making it easier for them to recall and prefer your brand over competitors,' says marketing expert Alexa Carlin. 'This is why we did everything a royal purple color for Women Empower X. People saw purple and knew it was our event!”
Strategy
What Are Your Tricks for Getting Event Attendees Interacting?
Here's how to make everyone—yes, even the introverts—feel connected at your next event.
At a 2019 meetup for Teen Vogue, attendees were encouraged to “grab a card, start a conversation” as an icebreaker. Questions included “What would you do if you were not afraid?” and “How do you practice self-acceptance in your life?” See more: Q&A: How 'Teen Vogue' Is Shaking Up the Traditional Conference Format
Page 1 of 13
Next Page