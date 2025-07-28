Meet the BizBash Most Influential Event Profs of the Past 25 Years

As BizBash turns 25, we’re spotlighting some of the event leaders who’ve made an undeniable impact on the industry—and continue to push it forward.

BizBash Editors
July 28, 2025
Biz Bash Most Influential Cover

This feature is sponsored by Convene, a global hospitality company that manages a growing portfolio of brands that design and operate premium event venues, meeting spaces, and flexible office.

BizBash is turning 25 this year—a milestone that has us reflecting on the visionaries, rule-breakers, and trendsetters who’ve shaped the events industry. Over the past quarter-century, we've written about and worked with countless event profs whose influence has left an indelible mark on the field. 

There are certainly too many to honor in a single feature, but the 20+ names below are ones we were especially eager to catch up with. This isn’t a definitive list—how could it be?—but it’s a celebration of the people whose ideas and impact have helped define modern events. Below in their individual profiles, we spotlight the immense impact they've had on business events and experiential marketing since the start of the 21st century—and where they're excited to see this ever-evolving industry go next.

Amy Calvert

President & CEO, Events Industry Council

Bob Spiegel

Chef & Founder, Pinch Food Design

Bryan Rafanelli

Founder & Chief Creative Officer, Rafanelli Events

Candace Montgomery

Executive Vice President, AtlanticLIVE

Colin Cowie

CEO & Founder, Colin Cowie Lifestyle
CEO, Thrive Hospitality

David Adler

Curator in Chief, GatheringPoint.News
Founder, BizBash

David Beahm

Chief Creative & Founder, David Beahm Experiences

David Stark

Chief Creative Officer, David Stark Design and Production

Don Welsh

President & CEO, Destinations International 

Jitter Garcia

Vice President, Events and Production Design, Dick Clark Productions

Judy Lee

Senior Director, Global Brand Experiences, Pinterest

Julius Solaris

Founder, Boldpush

Kate Patay

Vice President, Global Engagement, Terramar, a DMC Network Company
Chairperson, SEARCH Foundation

Kenya Hardaway

Senior Vice President, Integrated Promotions, Mult-Platform Marketing, FX

Kristin Banta

Creative Director, Kristin Banta Events

Lance Fensterman

CEO, Fanatics Events

Lindsay Carroll

Chief Marketing & Events Officer, Robin Hood
Executive Producer, Robin Hood Benefit

Maureen Elliott

Senior Director, ESPN Experiential Marketing

Mindy Weiss

Founder, Mindy Weiss Party Consultants

Monique Ruff-Bell

Chief Program & Strategy Officer, TED

Ricky Kirshner

Executive Producer, Kirshner Events

Biz Bash Most Influential Template Jitter
Brands & Event Pros
BizBash Most Influential: Jitter Garcia
Bb25 Most Influential Elliott M
Brands & Event Pros
BizBash Most Influential: Maureen Elliott
Biz Bash Most Influential Template Amy C
Brands & Event Pros
BizBash Most Influential: Amy Calvert
Bb25 Most Influential Patay K
Brands & Event Pros
BizBash Most Influential: Kate Patay
More in Brands & Event Pros
Brands & Event Pros
BizBash Most Influential: Jitter Garcia
The vice president of events and production design at Dick Clark Productions has long been crafting experiences that help elevate brands.
Biz Bash Most Influential Template Jitter
Brands & Event Pros
BizBash Most Influential: Maureen Elliott
The senior director of experiential marketing for ESPN has built activations at some of the world’s biggest sporting events.
Bb25 Most Influential Elliott M
Brands & Event Pros
BizBash Most Influential: Amy Calvert
The president and CEO of the Events Industry Council has spent more than two decades making sure business events are seen, valued, and prioritized.
Biz Bash Most Influential Template Amy C
Brands & Event Pros
BizBash Most Influential: Kate Patay
The chairperson of the SEARCH Foundation has been a recognized industry professional, ambassador, and influencer for over 20 years in many facets of events.
Bb25 Most Influential Patay K
Brands & Event Pros
BizBash Most Influential: Lance Fensterman
The CEO of Fanatics Events has built a career creating moments where passion, community, and pop culture collide.
Bb25 Most Influential Fensterman L
Brands & Event Pros
BizBash Most Influential: Kristin Banta
The founder and creative director of Kristin Banta Events has spent over two decades redefining luxury celebrations with bold ideas and unapologetic creativity.
Biz Bash Most Influential Template Kristin
Strategy
How Shopify Shook Up the Traditional Conference Playbook
Sports
WNBA All-Star Weekend 2025: How Brands Engaged Fans During the League’s Record-Setting Event
Brands & Event Pros
Meet the BizBash Most Influential Event Profs of the Past 25 Years
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
How Legacy Sponsors Showed Up at the 2025 Essence Festival of Culture
Sports
How the Wimbledon Experience Was Recreated in Brooklyn, New York
Sports
What You Didn’t See on TV at the 2025 ESPYS
Brands & Event Pros
BizBash Most Influential: Lindsay Carroll
The executive producer of the Robin Hood Benefit has long been a proponent of the idea that events can serve a greater good.
Bb25 Most Influential Carroll L
Brands & Event Pros
BizBash Most Influential: Mindy Weiss
The mind behind Mindy Weiss Party Consultants has long been a go-to event planner for celebrities, making her a major influence in the event world.
Biz Bash Most Influential Template
Brands & Event Pros
BizBash Most Influential: Don Welsh
The president and CEO of Destinations International continues to passionately spotlight the essential role destionation marketing organizations play in the business events world.
Biz Bash Most Influential Template Don
Brands & Event Pros
BizBash Most Influential: Julius Solaris
The event industry consultant and founder of Boldpush has become a trusted voice in the world of business events.
Bb25 Most Influential Solaris J
Brands & Event Pros
BizBash Most Influential: Kenya Hardaway
The SVP of integrated promotions and multi-platform marketing at FX is behind some of the most inventive, fan-first experiences in the entertainment world today.
Biz Bash Most Influential Template Kenya
Brands & Event Pros
BizBash Most Influential: Bob Spiegel
The chef and founder of Pinch Food Design transforms catering into an interactive art form, rethinking how guests experience food at events.
Bb25 Most Influential Spiegel B
