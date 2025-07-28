BizBash Most Influential: Maureen Elliott

When it comes to brand activations in the professional sports world, Maureen Elliott and her team at ESPN are trailblazers. As the senior director of experiential marketing for the media conglomerate, Elliott has built activations at some of the world’s biggest sporting events, including men’s and women’s World Cup, Super Bowl, MLB All-Star Weekend, NBA All-Star Weekend, and Wimbledon.

She's been named to countless BizBash lists and is a member of the BizBash Sports Advisory Board, where she lends her expertise to help push this specific area of the events industry forward. She's worked her way up from a temp-assistant for a department she now oversees, producing work that remains authentic. In this way, Elliott is "establishing an influence in a more understated way, even in the extroverted world of experiential marketing," as she puts it. We wholeheartedly agree.

How her role has evolved—and stayed consistent—over the past 25 years:

"I began as a temp-assistant for the team that I now oversee, so my role has advanced in some cool, unorthodox ways. I’ve held every position in my department, other than my boss’ role, and went from structural, un-glamourous administrative tasks like organizing swag closets, paying invoices, assisting with guest registrations, and printing guest lists to fully producing large-scale branded experiences and leading teams both internally and externally.

There are common threads that have never frayed, even as we’ve progressed from an analog world to digital, and I’ve evolved from an independent contributor to a people leader. The stamina and passion that it takes to consistently produce world-class events is a quality that can’t be taught and not something I can foresee being overtaken by technology.

Our industry has always showcased distinct creativity, clever storytelling, and immense attention to detail. Guests, as sophisticated as they have become, still very much crave the event building blocks of personalization, ease of communication, and bespoke experiences. Even as we’re able to produce faster, sleeker, and smarter, there are key ingredients that will stand the test of both time and AI."

Photo: Courtesy of ESPN

What trends/tech have had the biggest impact on events today:

"There has been a tenor of 'do more with less' over the last several years, and it’s a trend that isn’t going away. Event inflation for everything from labor to food and beverage to hotel costs has skyrocketed, and this creates an interesting and often challenging juxtaposition coupled with the sky-high expectations of an ever-seasoned guest.

This continues to impact the industry deeply in terms of strategy and selectiveness around production and marketing partners, the venues we choose, how and when we travel, and the vendors we hire. More than ever, there is pressure for our event partners to operate leanly and with patience, efficiency, ingenuity, and good humor. This is where putting together a well-rounded team is crucial."

Photo: Courtesy of ESPN

Advice for her younger self:

"I would want my younger, more apprehensive self to know that walking down an unconventional route can still land you at shining destinations career-wise. I would tell her that you’ll be proud of cultivating deep, meaningful, trustworthy long-term relationships that also lead to good business—these are enduring markers of success.

It’s OK that your process will be more plodding, less sexy and flashy, and less lucrative than some counterparts, because in the long run, your reward is more fulfillment and authenticity, both personally and professionally. In this way, there is room for people like me who value a quiet process and establishing an influence in a more understated way, even in the extroverted world of experiential marketing."

An event she'll never forget:

"When we had the broadcast rights to the FIFA World Cup, my team had the enormous privilege of producing an experiential program around the men’s tournament in South Africa in 2010. Our launchpad for the program was in Cape Town, which is my favorite city in the world, and it was also the rare occasion when I could combine the devotion I have for my job with the sport I love.

Producing events overseas takes a special kind of camaraderie, and I truly felt the power and talents of ESPN’s full spectrum of teams and my colleagues from security and safety, to marketing, to production, to legal, and more. With our team quarterbacking the efforts, what we produced from a branded experience perspective, the access and intimacy that we gave our very discerning guests, is something that I still take a lot of heart in to this day."

Photo: Courtesy of ESPN

What she hopes her legacy will be:

"Today’s technological leaps—from event software, apps, RFID tracking, AI engagement tools, to AV advancements—are astonishing. Knowing that the events world will continue spinning and growing with brilliant, savvy humans, anything I want to hand down is intangible.

The customs of doing business by the golden rule, generously and without agenda-sharing experiences, insights, and advice; leading in an ethical manner; and building unique programs and events that leave lasting impressions and forge powerful connections are hallmarks which I hope remain long after I am retired and ideally bouncing around Europe watching football matches!"

What excites her most about where the industry is headed:

"I love that the industry is becoming more aware of our imprint on the environment. The sustainability efforts that are ubiquitous now—things like compostable service-ware, green transportation options, upcycling and recycling of event materials, and eco-friendly food choices—will all contribute to the longevity of our profession."

