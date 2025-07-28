BizBash Most Influential: Lance Fensterman

The CEO of Fanatics Events has built a career creating moments where passion, community, and pop culture collide.

BizBash Editors
July 28, 2025
Bb25 Most Influential Fensterman L

No one understands fan culture quite like Lance Fensterman. Known for his “fan first” philosophy, he has spent more than 25 years shaping experiences that celebrate community and shared passion. As CEO of Fanatics Events—the new live events division of the wildly popular digital sports platform and retailer Fanatics—he’s building a new era of fandom at the intersection of sports, pop culture, and collectibles, most notably through Fanatics Fest, which in its second year drew 125,000 fans and $200 million in memorabilia to New York’s Javits Center.

Fensterman joined Fanatics in 2023 after nearly two decades at RX (formerly Reed Exhibitions), where he conceived of and launched ReedPop, the company’s pop culture division that became a global powerhouse with marquee events like New York Comic Con, Star Wars Celebration, PAX, Emerald City Comic Con, and C2E2. Under his leadership, ReedPop grew to oversee 40 live events across 10 countries, drawing tens of thousands of fans worldwide. His career proves that when you put attendees and their passions first, the experience always follows.

How his role has evolved—and stayed consistent—over the past 25 years: 

"My role has consistently been focused on building immersive, impactful experiences for fans and fan communities—from Comic Con to video games to Star Wars and now sports and collecting. Specifically, my obsession has been to assemble teams that are excited and motivated to innovate constantly for these communities. That means finding people willing to think big and creatively and give them the space and empowerment to make mistakes and learn from them to consistently and directly deliver deeply meaningful experiences for fans.

With that foundation, we are able to innovate the event tech, the on-site experience, and the interactions with guests, facilitating the connection between fans, the treatment of brands and sponsors, and on and on. By keeping the first things first (fans and our people), we can then change and innovate everything else."Throughout his career, Fensterman and his team have overseen 40 trade shows across 10 countries.Throughout his career, Fensterman and his team have overseen 40 trade shows across 10 countries.Photo: Courtesy of Lance Fensterman

What trends/tech have had the biggest impact on events today: 

"Social media. Hands down. We design our shows to be live, interactive, and immersive, but with elements that will resonate with billions across social media. We create big moments on site that feel intimate and viral online."

Advice for his younger self: 

"Do not waver in your focus on the people you hire, the culture you create, and keeping everything aligned towards your ultimate customer—in our case, communities of passionate fans. When you get all that right, the rest takes care of itself, so don’t stress."

An event he'll never forget:  

"The most recent one, of course! Fanatics Fest NYC in 2025 was a breakthrough for this team."Last month's FanaticsFest 2025 drew 125,000 fans, who spent the weekend immersing themselves in activations, meet-and-greets, exclusive merchandise drops, and sporting competitions at the intersection of sports, pop culture, and collectibles. See more: Fanatics Fest 2025: This Mega Celebration of Sports Fandom Returned For a Bigger, Bolder Second YearLast month's FanaticsFest 2025 drew 125,000 fans, who spent the weekend immersing themselves in activations, meet-and-greets, exclusive merchandise drops, and sporting competitions at the intersection of sports, pop culture, and collectibles. See more: Fanatics Fest 2025: This Mega Celebration of Sports Fandom Returned For a Bigger, Bolder Second YearPhoto: Courtesy of Lance Fensterman

What he hopes his legacy will be: 

"That I was part of developing strong teams and leaders with a focus on doing the right things the right way. Secondly, that I gave millions of people over my career happiness through amazing experiences."

What excites him most about where the industry is headed:  

"The generations behind mine have everything they want at their fingertips and thus are increasingly craving connection, meaning, and experiences. I think we are going to be designing experiences for a sophisticated and eager audience—and that sounds like a lot of fun."

Back to the full list

This feature is sponsored by Convene, a global hospitality company that manages a growing portfolio of brands that design and operate premium event venues, meeting spaces, and flexible office.

Latest in Brands & Event Pros
Biz Bash Most Influential Cover
Brands & Event Pros
Meet the BizBash Most Influential Event Profs of the Past 25 Years
Biz Bash Most Influential Template Jitter
Brands & Event Pros
BizBash Most Influential: Jitter Garcia
Bb25 Most Influential Elliott M
Brands & Event Pros
BizBash Most Influential: Maureen Elliott
Biz Bash Most Influential Template Amy C
Brands & Event Pros
BizBash Most Influential: Amy Calvert
Related Stories
The second-ever Fanatics Fest returned to New York City’s Jacob K. Javits Center June 20-22.
Sports
Fanatics Fest 2025: This Mega Celebration of Sports Fandom Returned For a Bigger, Bolder Second Year
Lance
Sports
BizBash Sports Power Players 2023: Lance Fensterman
Inside Fanatics Events, Fanatics' New Events Division
Sports
This Event Prof Wants to Build a 'Comic Con for Sports' with Fanatics Events
Lfenstermanheadshot2012 3good 2
New York
10 Event Rules From New York Comic Con Planner Lance Fensterman
More in Brands & Event Pros
Brands & Event Pros
Meet the BizBash Most Influential Event Profs of the Past 25 Years
As BizBash turns 25, we’re spotlighting some of the event leaders who’ve made an undeniable impact on the industry—and continue to push it forward.
Biz Bash Most Influential Cover
Brands & Event Pros
BizBash Most Influential: Jitter Garcia
The vice president of events and production design at Dick Clark Productions has long been crafting experiences that help elevate brands.
Biz Bash Most Influential Template Jitter
Brands & Event Pros
BizBash Most Influential: Maureen Elliott
The senior director of experiential marketing for ESPN has built activations at some of the world’s biggest sporting events.
Bb25 Most Influential Elliott M
Brands & Event Pros
BizBash Most Influential: Amy Calvert
The president and CEO of the Events Industry Council has spent more than two decades making sure business events are seen, valued, and prioritized.
Biz Bash Most Influential Template Amy C
Brands & Event Pros
BizBash Most Influential: Kate Patay
The chairperson of the SEARCH Foundation has been a recognized industry professional, ambassador, and influencer for over 20 years in many facets of events.
Bb25 Most Influential Patay K
Brands & Event Pros
BizBash Most Influential: Kristin Banta
The founder and creative director of Kristin Banta Events has spent over two decades redefining luxury celebrations with bold ideas and unapologetic creativity.
Biz Bash Most Influential Template Kristin
Most Popular
Strategy
How Shopify Shook Up the Traditional Conference Playbook
Sports
WNBA All-Star Weekend 2025: How Brands Engaged Fans During the League’s Record-Setting Event
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
How Legacy Sponsors Showed Up at the 2025 Essence Festival of Culture
Brands & Event Pros
Meet the BizBash Most Influential Event Profs of the Past 25 Years
Sports
How the Wimbledon Experience Was Recreated in Brooklyn, New York
Sports
What You Didn’t See on TV at the 2025 ESPYS
Brands & Event Pros
BizBash Most Influential: Lindsay Carroll
The executive producer of the Robin Hood Benefit has long been a proponent of the idea that events can serve a greater good.
Bb25 Most Influential Carroll L
Brands & Event Pros
BizBash Most Influential: Mindy Weiss
The mind behind Mindy Weiss Party Consultants has long been a go-to event planner for celebrities, making her a major influence in the event world.
Biz Bash Most Influential Template
Brands & Event Pros
BizBash Most Influential: Don Welsh
The president and CEO of Destinations International continues to passionately spotlight the essential role destionation marketing organizations play in the business events world.
Biz Bash Most Influential Template Don
Brands & Event Pros
BizBash Most Influential: Julius Solaris
The event industry consultant and founder of Boldpush has become a trusted voice in the world of business events.
Bb25 Most Influential Solaris J
Brands & Event Pros
BizBash Most Influential: Kenya Hardaway
The SVP of integrated promotions and multi-platform marketing at FX is behind some of the most inventive, fan-first experiences in the entertainment world today.
Biz Bash Most Influential Template Kenya
Brands & Event Pros
BizBash Most Influential: Bob Spiegel
The chef and founder of Pinch Food Design transforms catering into an interactive art form, rethinking how guests experience food at events.
Bb25 Most Influential Spiegel B
Page 1 of 61
Next Page