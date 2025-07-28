BizBash Most Influential: Kristin Banta

The founder and creative director of Kristin Banta Events has spent over two decades redefining luxury celebrations with bold ideas and unapologetic creativity.

Kristin Banta has never been one to follow the rules—and that’s exactly why her events are unforgettable. As the founder and creative director of Kristin Banta Events in Los Angeles, she’s spent more than two decades pushing the boundaries of what a celebration can be, blending immersive design, storytelling, and spectacle. From luxury weddings to brand launches, film premieres, and corporate retreats, Banta brings an experiential sensibility to every detail—creating events that feel more like art installations than parties.

Previously named to BizBash’s lists of Industry Innovators and Top Designers, Banta has become a go-to authority on high-end event design, working with clients across industries while leading a boutique, women-owned, and LGBTQ-owned business. With a background in everything from set design to music marketing, she’s also a familiar face on screen, with appearances on Cupcake Wars, Hell’s Kitchen, and many others—not to mention her own Bravo special, The Ringleader

How her role has evolved—and stayed consistent—over the past 25 years:

"Over the past 25 years, my role has become more specialized. I’ve had the privilege of hiring talented specialists in key areas of the business, which has allowed me to focus on what I’m most passionate about and areas that are best aligned with my talent. 

What has remained consistent is my role at the helm of a boutique company with a small, dedicated team, where our focus on event design and white-label service continues to set us apart. While I’m still involved in nearly every aspect of the business, my role has shifted more into leadership and vision-setting, rather than managing every detail of day-to-day operations as I did in the beginning." 'Our focus on event design and white-label service continues to set us apart,' says Banta."Our focus on event design and white-label service continues to set us apart," says Banta.Photo: Courtesy of Kristin Banta

What trends/tech have had the biggest impact on events today: 

"AI is transforming the way we create, communicate, and collaborate, opening up new possibilities for translating creative ideas into reality more efficiently and effectively than ever before."

Advice for her younger self: 

"Aside from 'always check the back of your hair before leaving the building?' I’d remind myself to take full ownership of my choices, but also to lean on experts for guidance and perspective. I’d encourage giving myself grace for not knowing everything, while also committing to never to stop learning, growing, and staying curious."'I’m excited by the shift away from formulaic events toward more unexpected and original experiences,' she says."I’m excited by the shift away from formulaic events toward more unexpected and original experiences," she says.Photo: Courtesy of Kristin Banta

An event she'll never forget: 

"Twelve years ago, I was tasked with producing a wedding with an angel/devil theme. The challenge of creating something immersive and interactive while maintaining dignity, integrity, and a luxe editorial vibe was incredibly rewarding. It was one of the first highly interactive and immersive events that I had produced in the wedding space. 

The ceremony was divided into a 'Heaven' side and a 'Hell' side, with guests guided by heavenly angels offering mini cotton candy clouds or demonic angels tray-passing smoking cocktails, inviting them to choose a side. Many families and couples divided, sparking playful rivalries and new friendships from the start. The evening unfolded a journey from 'Hell' in cocktail hour to a hedonistic 'Middle Earth' dinner and culminated in an ethereal after-party in 'Heaven,' inclusive of floating cakes and angels feeding guests from golden ladders." 'It was one of the first highly interactive and immersive events that I had produced in the wedding space,' says Banta of the Heaven and Hell themed event."It was one of the first highly interactive and immersive events that I had produced in the wedding space," says Banta of the Heaven and Hell themed event.Photo: Blake Gardner Photography

What she hopes her legacy will be: 

"I want to be remembered as a creative leader who wasn't afraid to take risks and push boundaries—someone who delivered bold, provocative experiences that brought attendees together and left people talking. Beyond that, I want my legacy to include empowering others in the industry to embrace their unique voices and raise the bar for creativity, authenticity, and fearless innovation." 'I want to be remembered as a creative leader who ... delivered bold, provocative experiences that brought attendees together and left people talking,' she says."I want to be remembered as a creative leader who ... delivered bold, provocative experiences that brought attendees together and left people talking," she says.Photo: Courtesy of Kristin Banta

What excites her most about where the industry is headed: 

"I’m excited by the shift away from formulaic events toward more unexpected and original experiences. This is an incredibly inspiring time because when we keep guests guessing and encourage them to think outside the box, ideation is cultivated at every turn. Genuine connection and meaningful conversations happen when we are awakened by new perspectives and experiences, and today’s climate is more supportive of this kind of bold innovation than ever before." 

