BizBash Most Influential: Julius Solaris

Business event professionals, especially those active on LinkedIn, likely recognize Julius Solaris' name. Not only is he one of the top thought leaders on the social media platform when it comes to all things events, he also founded (and then sold) EventMB, which is now known as Skift Meetings.

As the founder of Boldpush, he currently works as a consultant with Fortune 500, tech, and event companies on strategy. He also conducts eye-opening research for the event industry and has given keynotes in more than 18 countries. He's become a trusted voice in the event world, and countless event profs are listening.

How his role has evolved—and stayed consistent—over the past 25 years:

"My role has been pretty consistent, sharing data-backed best practices with the industry. More recently, I’ve been able to deliver that insight to trade shows, corporate events, tech companies, and associations through my consulting and coaching."

Photo: Courtesy of Boldpush

What trends/tech have had the biggest impact on events today:

"The biggest impact has been the shift from content to connection. Undeniably, this is the most significant opportunity and challenge for the post-pandemic industry. As we deal with a loneliness epidemic, we seek to attend as an antidote to burnout, a team-building opportunity, and the chance to learn from our peers."

Advice for his younger self:

"I would say to my younger self to take a little bit more free time, enjoy life a bit more, and have the confidence that things will be great!"

An event he'll never forget:

"I recently had the 'aha' moment at Shoptalk. The importance of peer-to-peer meetings profoundly changed how I approach my client work. Of course, this is nothing new, but designing the experience around it has dramatically impacted how I look at business events."

What he hopes his legacy will be:

"I don’t hope for anything in particular. The industry will decide whether my contribution has been valuable or not. Every day, I make it my objective to share something I learned with my peers and try to add value to their jobs. If that is eventually remembered, then my mission is accomplished."

What excites him most about where the industry is headed:

"I am excited that Gen Z and Millennials value experiences more than possessions. I am also excited about the role events play in an AI-dominated world. We are mission critical to connecting humans, especially those with contrasting opinions."

This feature is sponsored by Convene, a global hospitality company that manages a growing portfolio of brands that design and operate premium event venues, meeting spaces, and flexible office.