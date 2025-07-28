BizBash Most Influential: Julius Solaris

The event industry consultant and founder of Boldpush has become a trusted voice in the world of business events.

BizBash Editors
July 28, 2025
Bb25 Most Influential Solaris J

Business event professionals, especially those active on LinkedIn, likely recognize Julius Solaris' name. Not only is he one of the top thought leaders on the social media platform when it comes to all things events, he also founded (and then sold) EventMB, which is now known as Skift Meetings.

As the founder of Boldpush, he currently works as a consultant with Fortune 500, tech, and event companies on strategy. He also conducts eye-opening research for the event industry and has given keynotes in more than 18 countries. He's become a trusted voice in the event world, and countless event profs are listening.

How his role has evolved—and stayed consistent—over the past 25 years:

"My role has been pretty consistent, sharing data-backed best practices with the industry. More recently, I’ve been able to deliver that insight to trade shows, corporate events, tech companies, and associations through my consulting and coaching."

Solaris conducts eye-opening research for the event industry and has given keynotes in more than 18 countries.Solaris conducts eye-opening research for the event industry and has given keynotes in more than 18 countries.Photo: Courtesy of Boldpush

What trends/tech have had the biggest impact on events today:

"The biggest impact has been the shift from content to connection. Undeniably, this is the most significant opportunity and challenge for the post-pandemic industry. As we deal with a loneliness epidemic, we seek to attend as an antidote to burnout, a team-building opportunity, and the chance to learn from our peers."

Advice for his younger self:

"I would say to my younger self to take a little bit more free time, enjoy life a bit more, and have the confidence that things will be great!"

An event he'll never forget:

"I recently had the 'aha' moment at Shoptalk. The importance of peer-to-peer meetings profoundly changed how I approach my client work. Of course, this is nothing new, but designing the experience around it has dramatically impacted how I look at business events."

What he hopes his legacy will be:

"I don’t hope for anything in particular. The industry will decide whether my contribution has been valuable or not. Every day, I make it my objective to share something I learned with my peers and try to add value to their jobs. If that is eventually remembered, then my mission is accomplished."

What excites him most about where the industry is headed:

"I am excited that Gen Z and Millennials value experiences more than possessions. I am also excited about the role events play in an AI-dominated world. We are mission critical to connecting humans, especially those with contrasting opinions."

Back to the full list

This feature is sponsored by Convene, a global hospitality company that manages a growing portfolio of brands that design and operate premium event venues, meeting spaces, and flexible office.

Latest in Brands & Event Pros
Biz Bash Most Influential Cover
Brands & Event Pros
Meet the BizBash Most Influential Event Profs of the Past 25 Years
Biz Bash Most Influential Template Jitter
Brands & Event Pros
BizBash Most Influential: Jitter Garcia
Bb25 Most Influential Elliott M
Brands & Event Pros
BizBash Most Influential: Maureen Elliott
Biz Bash Most Influential Template Amy C
Brands & Event Pros
BizBash Most Influential: Amy Calvert
Related Stories
Kyle Glenn Ar74 Eo Wdy0 Unsplash
Strategy
What Skills Do Event Professionals Need to Succeed in 2025?
Shepard constructed an on-site podcast studio, where they recorded episodes and customer testimonials.
Meetings & Conferences
Most Innovative Meetings 2024: Shepard's SandboxLIVE
2022 Gather Geeks J Solaris 1 01
Podcasts
Podcast: The Digital Event Platform Revolution
Planners say they want new mobile apps that are easy to use and add value to their events.
Event Management
7 Things Event Planners Want From Technology Now
More in Brands & Event Pros
Brands & Event Pros
Meet the BizBash Most Influential Event Profs of the Past 25 Years
As BizBash turns 25, we’re spotlighting some of the event leaders who’ve made an undeniable impact on the industry—and continue to push it forward.
Biz Bash Most Influential Cover
Brands & Event Pros
BizBash Most Influential: Jitter Garcia
The vice president of events and production design at Dick Clark Productions has long been crafting experiences that help elevate brands.
Biz Bash Most Influential Template Jitter
Brands & Event Pros
BizBash Most Influential: Maureen Elliott
The senior director of experiential marketing for ESPN has built activations at some of the world’s biggest sporting events.
Bb25 Most Influential Elliott M
Brands & Event Pros
BizBash Most Influential: Amy Calvert
The president and CEO of the Events Industry Council has spent more than two decades making sure business events are seen, valued, and prioritized.
Biz Bash Most Influential Template Amy C
Brands & Event Pros
BizBash Most Influential: Kate Patay
The chairperson of the SEARCH Foundation has been a recognized industry professional, ambassador, and influencer for over 20 years in many facets of events.
Bb25 Most Influential Patay K
Brands & Event Pros
BizBash Most Influential: Lance Fensterman
The CEO of Fanatics Events has built a career creating moments where passion, community, and pop culture collide.
Bb25 Most Influential Fensterman L
Most Popular
Strategy
How Shopify Shook Up the Traditional Conference Playbook
Sports
WNBA All-Star Weekend 2025: How Brands Engaged Fans During the League’s Record-Setting Event
Brands & Event Pros
Meet the BizBash Most Influential Event Profs of the Past 25 Years
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
How Legacy Sponsors Showed Up at the 2025 Essence Festival of Culture
Sports
How the Wimbledon Experience Was Recreated in Brooklyn, New York
Sports
What You Didn’t See on TV at the 2025 ESPYS
Brands & Event Pros
BizBash Most Influential: Kristin Banta
The founder and creative director of Kristin Banta Events has spent over two decades redefining luxury celebrations with bold ideas and unapologetic creativity.
Biz Bash Most Influential Template Kristin
Brands & Event Pros
BizBash Most Influential: Lindsay Carroll
The executive producer of the Robin Hood Benefit has long been a proponent of the idea that events can serve a greater good.
Bb25 Most Influential Carroll L
Brands & Event Pros
BizBash Most Influential: Mindy Weiss
The mind behind Mindy Weiss Party Consultants has long been a go-to event planner for celebrities, making her a major influence in the event world.
Biz Bash Most Influential Template
Brands & Event Pros
BizBash Most Influential: Don Welsh
The president and CEO of Destinations International continues to passionately spotlight the essential role destionation marketing organizations play in the business events world.
Biz Bash Most Influential Template Don
Brands & Event Pros
BizBash Most Influential: Kenya Hardaway
The SVP of integrated promotions and multi-platform marketing at FX is behind some of the most inventive, fan-first experiences in the entertainment world today.
Biz Bash Most Influential Template Kenya
Brands & Event Pros
BizBash Most Influential: Bob Spiegel
The chef and founder of Pinch Food Design transforms catering into an interactive art form, rethinking how guests experience food at events.
Bb25 Most Influential Spiegel B
Page 1 of 61
Next Page