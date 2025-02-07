It’s a comment every event professional has likely heard at some point: Your job looks so fun!

“While the industry certainly has its exciting moments, those of us behind the scenes know that creating seamless, unforgettable experiences requires meticulous planning, adaptability, and relentless dedication,” notes Chardia Christophe-Garcia, global head of audience strategy for TIME's events team. When she's considering a new hire, she adds, she looks beyond candidates with direct event experience—instead, her main focus is on “identifying the transferable skills that can’t be taught and investing in developing someone with the potential to be truly exceptional."

So, what are some of those transferable skills? We asked 12 event professionals what they're looking for in a new hire right now. Here are some common attributes that stood out.

1. Adaptability

“Seek individuals who don’t just thrive in change but embrace it,” suggests Christophe-Garcia. “A strong indicator? Someone who faced a layoff but quickly pivoted, landed on their feet, and continued to excel. The industry moves fast, and the ability to adapt, hustle, and navigate uncertainty is invaluable. Avoid candidates who rely on the mindset of ‘We’ve always done it this way.’ Success in events doesn’t come from a single, rigid approach—it comes from those who can see the big picture while mastering the details that bring it to life.”

Andrew Roby, corporate event planner for Andrew Roby Events in Washington, D.C., agrees. “In many cases, I am not looking for specific skills because we wear so many hats. It's impossible to find someone with them all,” he explains. “What I look for is the willingness to learn and adapt, someone who doesn't mind the quiet season as much as the busy season.”

“I’m looking for someone who can juggle (both literally and metaphorically), thrive in controlled chaos, and has a PhD in 'figuring it out,’” adds Loni Paige, CEO of Loni Paige Events in Miami. “Prior experience in event planning, cat herding, or defusing tense vendor negotiations is a plus. Must possess expert-level patience, an uncanny ability to stay calm when Wi-Fi fails mid-presentation, and an appreciation for the fine art of last-minute problem-solving!”

2. A hands-on mentality

“Look beyond titles—seek out the,” says Christophe-Garcia. “The mail room assistant who worked their way up to executive assistant. The EA who became an office manager. These are the individuals who don’t just clock in; they roll up their sleeves, take initiative, and make things happen."

Success in events requires a hands-on mentality, she adds. "One day, you might be breaking down boxes and troubleshooting guest check-ins; the next, you’re escorting Issa Rae to the speaker greenroom. The ability to pivot between the big picture and the smallest details is what sets great event professionals apart.”

Elizabeth Byrne, corporate event manager at EV Connect, always looks for a “lead with respect" mindset. “You are often leading many different people on the job that do not directly report to you; things will go smoothly when directing with respect and kindness no matter the job," she says. "For example, a lift operator who might be a little surly to begin with might put a little more effort in to help out than they otherwise would have, depending on how you treat them.”

3. Attention to detail

“I need someone who is analytical/data-driven. Having strong attention to detail and being extremely organized are table stakes for these roles,” says Kacie Hogan , a head of events for B2B software organizations, noting she looks for people who can clearly prove and articulate ROI from events. "This happens when they have experience tying event success to key marketing metrics like SQLs, closed won deals, renewals, etc. I need someone who is confident and prepared to report on event performance using KPIs that directly impact the business and organization's ROI.”

Paige believes this type of attention to detail should start in the actual job application. “Bonus points if their resume arrives as a PDF, the hiring manager’s name is spelled correctly, and the email includes an actual subject line (because 'Hi' just doesn’t cut it),” she says. “Extra credit if their application doesn’t include the phrase 'works best under pressure' but instead proves it with a story involving a missing DJ, a rogue catering truck, and a power outage.”

4. A customer service mindset

“When looking to hire new staff, especially part-time staff, I prioritize people who are highly customer service-oriented and demonstrate grace under pressure,” says Amanda Lincoln , senior manager of private events for the International Spy Museum in Washington, D.C. “They need to be able to read a situation and understand what should be prioritized to get the best results for clients and the event. The basics of events can be taught, so if candidates can demonstrate that they are strong in these key interpersonal and problem-solving skills, I am willing to give them a chance.”

Byrne also emphasizes the importance of customer service. “Your job is to create a memorable experience, which is often a feeling attendees and clients leave with,” she says. “This can be made or broken with the planner's demeanor—the right can-do positive attitude and an 'I'll handle that before it’s even a problem' mindset can make hiccups seem irrelevant and leave your clients and guests impressed and happy.”

5. Confidence and professionalism

“I also look for someone with strong executive presence—I need people on my team who I can trust to represent the company in front of any audience, whether that be our customers, partners, board members, etc.,” notes Hogan. “They need to be poised, confident, and professional no matter the situation, but especially when things may not go exactly as planned."

This type of confidence can also be reflected in a candidate's social media presence. "Running a consultancy that operates in the event industry, I closely review content on LinkedIn," notes Julius Solaris, founder of Boldpush in Las Vegas. "I need to see that those who work with me have developed a way of looking at things, they operate with a framework, and can be independent."

6. Diverse backgrounds

Sometimes, thinking outside the typical career trajectory can lead to the best candidates. “People that have a diverse background and can think wider across all channels to ensure we are delivering the best response to the brief is important to us,” explains Rob Pryce , director of creative agency onepointfive in London.

When Laurel Wilke, head of GTM project development for Mycelium Life, is reviewing resumes, she likes to think of herself as a “talent detective searching for the perfect puzzle piece to complete the team,” she says. “I’m looking for candidates who demonstrate not just the skills and experiences required for the role, but also qualities that add depth to our team dynamic."

Of course, diversity isn’t just about work experience, points out Christophe-Garcia—it’s about hiring professionals who can understand and reflect your audience's diverse perspectives. “In a time when diversity and inclusion efforts face nonstop challenges, it’s more important than ever to build teams with a broad range of experiences—people who think beyond a single lens and can curate events that truly resonate,” she says. “A diverse team doesn’t just check a box—it drives innovation, fosters connection, and ensures that every event feels welcoming, intentional, and impactful.”

7. Curiosity and creativity

“I’m looking for self-starters who can demonstrate curiosity and resilience,” says Meredith Cranmer , co-founder and managing director of Australia-based marketing agency Because . “Curiosity drives innovation and continuous learning, fostering a deep understanding of audiences and clients to deliver tailored, engaging experiences. It also fuels fresh ideas by drawing inspiration from diverse sources.”

Pryce agrees. “We look for people that are inquisitive, take inspiration from the world around them, and spot things that can be transferred into brand experiences,” he says. “This helps us keep our ideas current and culturally relevant, whilst always ensuring we, as an agency, are pushing boundaries. This mindset helps us think 360 and not to ‘just stick to our lane’ as you cannot think solely about the IRL experience these days."

8. Passion

"We’re always looking for people who are passionate about impact—whether that’s producing unforgettable events, making a difference within their team, or driving meaningful sustainability initiatives that benefit both people and the planet," says Alistair Graham , CEO of London-based event company emc3 . "We want individuals who are genuinely committed to pushing boundaries and creating positive change. Without that drive, we stand still."

Jordan Kaye, founder and CEO of Analog Events in Los Angeles, likes to hire people with a passion for the event industry itself. "I want a team that actively attends events, so I ask about the last event they attended or a recent memorable one,” he says. "I’m curious to hear how they would have produced it and what they might have done differently."

“Working in events isn’t for the faint of heart,” sums up Christophe-Garcia. “It’s fast-paced, unpredictable, and demanding. You need more than just someone who can execute the work—you need someone who is genuinely passionate about the company and brand they represent. … Look for people who aren’t just skilled but who believe in what they’re building. Because when you love what you do—and who you’re doing it for—it shows in every detail.”