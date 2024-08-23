Stand out or stay unseen.
How a Breakout Session at ASAE Turned Into a Border Crossing to Canada

Hint: with passports, a 25-minute flight from Cleveland, and a lot of help from Destination Canada.

Sarah Kloepple
August 23, 2024
Once on Pelee Island, Ontario, participants heard a talk from Canadian sustainability expert and author Leor Rotchild. The setting overlooking the lake was purposeful to really bring home of the excursion's message of sustainability.
Once on Pelee Island, Ontario, participants heard a talk from Canadian sustainability expert and author Leor Rotchild. The setting overlooking the lake was purposeful to really bring home of the excursion's message of sustainability.
Photo: Courtesy of Destination Canada

At this year's ASAE conference in Cleveland, one exhibitor took the concept of "breakout session" to a whole new level. On Aug. 13, the final day of the annual meeting, Destination Canada used a free afternoon to fly 13 lucky attendees to Pelee Island on Lake Erie, which is about a 25-minute flight from Cleveland—and located over the border in Ontario, Canada.

The idea for the excursion, the first of what the DMO is calling "Breakout-Breakout Sessions," came from Destination Canada's new marketing campaign, "Leave Inspired. Not Tired."

"We all go to conferences, and there's so much content thrown at us that we might not have the time to take it all in," says Virginie De Visscher, executive director of business events for Destination Canada. "What we're trying to share is that when you meet in Canada—because of our open spaces, open minds, and open hearts—we hope people can take it all in, and when they go back home, that they feel inspired and not necessarily tired."

The group was given a tour through the ruins of Vin Villa Cellars, Canada's oldest winery.The group was given a tour through the ruins of Vin Villa Cellars, Canada's oldest winery.Photo: Courtesy of Destination Canada

So, how did this work? Destination Canada, with support from ASAE, encouraged attendees to bring their passports before heading to the show. Once on site in Cleveland, they could enter into a drawing to be part of the select group taken on the excursion (which was scheduled during a gap in ASAE programming before its closing reception). The lucky winners were announced a day before the trip. 

De Visscher says Pelee Island was chosen for its proximity to Cleveland—just a quick up-and-down flight—and for its "magnificent story."

"It's home to the oldest winery in Canada, and it's just a beautiful location, which aligned so well with the theme that we were going to share [at the conference]," she says. "The idea was, let's break out—why not to Canada?''

Participants were treated to a gathering inside Vin Villa's South Tasting Room. The stone ceiling features grapevines hand-tooled from solid copper and steel to form a 48-foot-long chandelier.Participants were treated to a gathering inside Vin Villa's South Tasting Room. The stone ceiling features grapevines hand-tooled from solid copper and steel to form a 48-foot-long chandelier.Photo: Courtesy of Destination Canada

On the island, the group was given a tour through the ruins of Vin Villa Cellars by winemaker Tim Charisse. They enjoyed tapas and wine tastings, then gathered for a talk by Canadian sustainability expert and author Leor Rotchild, who spoke about his most recent book, How We Gather Matters: Sustainable Event Planning for Purpose and Impact, and integrating sustainability into events.

"That was the message we wanted to leave our delegates with, giving them that sustainability message in a space that inspires them," De Visscher says. "We were sitting on these old ruins and on what looks like an amphitheater that looks over the lake; it's so magnificent. You feel like, 'This is the planet and the Canada that I want to maintain.' But at the same time, the stories are fueling your mind. We wanted the participants to absorb those takeaways and go home with them."

Rotchild is the author of How We Gather Matters, a guide that aims to help event profs develop the financial and human resources required to coordinate and implement green, sustainable gatherings.Rotchild is the author of How We Gather Matters, a guide that aims to help event profs develop the financial and human resources required to coordinate and implement green, sustainable gatherings.Photo: Courtesy of Destination Canada

It was a message that tied in with the sustainability theme that Destination Canada brought to ASAE, specifically with its "Sustainability Story Pavilion." At the show, attendees could take in large displays of Destination Canada's sustainability initiatives that highlighted best practices in sustainable event hosting from communities across Canada. (Destination Canada is also offsetting the carbon emissions created from the trip to Pelee Island.)

And although the excursion was ultimately a success, it wasn't without its challenges. De Visscher says one surprising speed bump was the fact that many U.S.-based attendees didn't travel to the show with their passports, which meant they were ineligible for the trip. Her team also had "plan B, C, and D" in case the weather would be an issue—thankfully, it wasn't.

In the end, she credits the DMO's planning partners, the Pelee Island community, and ASAE for pulling off such a unique feat—and the 13 participants, of course, for taking the leap with them.

Thirteen lucky ASAE attendees won a drawing to take part in the excursion.Thirteen lucky ASAE attendees won a drawing to take part in the excursion.Photo: Courtesy of Destination Canada

"We had CEOs and executive directors, but we also had entry-level career folks from the membership team and others," De Visscher says of the group that was created from a drawing. "We also had people with different backgrounds and different ethnicities, and who came from different regions of the world."

This is only the beginning of Destination Canada's "Breakout-Breakout Sessions." De Visscher says her team is already planning the next iterations that will take place during IMEX America and PCMA Convening Leaders.

"We might not be taking people to Canada every time—it just happened to work out in this location—but the concept of 'Breakout-Breakouts' will definitely return," she says. 

Just in case, don't forget your passport.

"Repeated exposure to the same visual cues helps embed your brand in the minds of your audience, making it easier for them to recall and prefer your brand over competitors,' says marketing expert Alexa Carlin.
How to Create a Strong Visual Identity for an Event
What Are Your Tricks for Getting Event Attendees Interacting?
Keep Your Audience Engaged in a Distracted World
Strategy
7 Ways to Turn One-Time Event Guests Into Annual Attendees
5 New Venues in Canada for Summer 2024 Meetings and Events
12 Books Every Event Prof Should Read This Summer
Banff in the Winter? Trust Us—It Makes for a Can't-Miss Meeting Destination
How to Create a Strong Visual Identity for an Event
How to Create a Strong Visual Identity for an Event
From logos to color palettes, here's how to design a visual identity that reinforces your brand and engages attendees.
What Are Your Tricks for Getting Event Attendees Interacting?
Here's how to make everyone—yes, even the introverts—feel connected at your next event.
Keep Your Audience Engaged in a Distracted World
Not sure if your audience is retaining information and staying focused?
7 Ways to Turn One-Time Event Guests Into Annual Attendees
What keeps an event attendee coming back year after year? We asked some experts to share their secrets to year-round engagement.
ROI & ROE Strategies to Supercharge Your Event Value
Delve into expert tips for creating impactful experiences that impress both your audience and C-suite.
How To Design Perfect Name Badges
A feature from Conference Badge.
Inside the Fizzy, Flower-Filled Pop-Up Hosted by Blake Lively's Beverage Brand
The Macallan Marked 200 Years with a High-Tech, Multisensory Scotch Whisky Experience
IKEA's Dreamy 'Sleepeasy' Is a Whimsical Ode to a Good Night's Sleep
VeeCon 2024: How the Conference-Festival Mashup Expanded Its Footprint in LA
Bonjour! See Inside Maison Lillet's 'Emily in Paris' Pop-Up Experience
MLB All-Star Week 2024: How This Trading Card Activation Stole the Spotlight
The Event Impact Equation: Measuring What Matters
Demonstrate event impact, and showcase your value using Smart Experience Design.
How (and Why) to Clearly Define Your Event’s Mission Statement
By clearly defining your event's "why," you set the stage for a successful gathering and ensure that every element works in harmony toward a common goal. Here's how to get it right.
How To Create Unique Name Tags For Your Next Event
Conference Badge has the answers.
7 Tips for Curating an Effective Event Guest List
The right group of attendees can lead to meaningful conversations and collaborations—and ultimately, a successful event. Here's where to start.
Guest Column: 4 Best Practices for Hosting a Successful Company Kickoff Event
The most successful company kickoff events are designed to invigorate, inspire, and educate employees. Here's how to do it well.
Tips for Getting the Most Out of Working with a DMC
Destination management companies come equipped with tons of resources—here's how to better work with them.
