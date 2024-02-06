Banff in the Winter? Trust Us—It Makes for a Can't-Miss Meeting Destination

Banff National Park is a bucket-list destination for a reason. Here's how to best host a group there during ski season.

Sarah Kloepple
February 6, 2024
Banff National Park's natural beauty is undoubtedly its main draw—as are its three world-class ski resorts. Established in 1885, it is Canada's oldest national park.
Banff National Park's natural beauty is undoubtedly its main draw—as are its three world-class ski resorts. Established in 1885, it is Canada's oldest national park.
Photo: Ben Johnson

Banff and Lake Louise: You've likely heard of these Canadian destinations before. Whether it was for their top-notch skiing or standout Fairmont properties (one of which is nestled right on the famous lake), they've rightly ended up on many people's bucket lists. And although leisure tourism is strong in both places—which are located about 30 minutes apart in Alberta's Canadian Rockies—they are also prime destinations for group gatherings.

In late January for its 2024 Incentive Winter event, Destination Canada invited nearly 40 planners and suppliers to experience this firsthand. The three-day program brought the group to both Banff and Lake Louise, with stays at their respective Fairmont hotels, to see how an incentive program looks and feels here as a winter getaway nestled in one of Canada's famous national parks. 

"Banff is such a great destination because it's all seasons," says Jennifer Attersall, acting senior director of business events for Destination Canada. "So both destinations could fit into summer or winter programs, but we thought it would be really special to highlight the winter product this year."

Below, we break down the hotels, meeting spaces, cultural significance, and some of the many outdoor winter activities found in Banff and Lake Louise.

Where to HostFairmont Banff Springs' nickname is 'Castle in the Rockies.'Fairmont Banff Springs' nickname is "Castle in the Rockies."Photo: Ben Johnson

Fairmont Banff Springs is also known as Canada's "Castle in the Rockies" and has been around for more than 130 years. The luxury mountain resort offers 739 guest rooms and more than 76,000 square feet of meeting and event space. A standout venue within the hotel is the 2,300-square-foot Mt. Stephen Hall, featuring high ceilings, stained-glass windows, and glazed stone floors. This is where the hotel hosted Incentive Winter's welcome reception, and it enlisted Naomi Langer-McIntosh of Mountainscape Events to transform the room into a cozy mountain retreat.

Banff Springs' Rundle Bar was also a noteworthy space, boasting grand views of the surrounding mountains, and is perfect for breakfasts or welcome receptions.

Up in Lake Louise, the revered Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise is surrounded by soaring mountain peaks; the Victoria Glacier; and, of course, the jaw-dropping, emerald-hued Lake Louise. Here, meeting and event space spans 36,000 square feet. Our No. 1 venue pick: the Victoria Ballroom. Its large windows overlook the lake and mountains, and its vaulted ceilings and large stone fireplace evoke an upscale lodge feel. 

If you'd like to take your group a short distance from the property, the hotel can arrange a five-minute horse-drawn sleigh ride to Brewster Cowboy's Barbecue and Dance Barn for an authentic Western-themed dinner and entertainment.

Brewster Cowboy's Barbecue and Dance Barn is perfect for a theme night of line dancing and campfires.Brewster Cowboy's Barbecue and Dance Barn is perfect for a theme night of line dancing and campfires.Photo: Ben Johnson

The Chateau is currently undergoing guest room renovations, with plans to wrap by the end of the year. It's also in the process of adding a state-of-the-art thermal wellness center to the property, located on the previous site of the outdoor pool. That aims to be open in spring 2025.

Speaking of renovations: If you're eyeing a Banff program for the future, keep The Rimrock Resort Hotel in mind. Now under the operation of Accor (which owns the Fairmont brand), The Rimrock will soon undergo a top-to-bottom renovation. It plans to complete it—under a to-be-determined Accor brand banner—sometime in 2026.

What to Do Outside

In talking with Canadian event and DMO profs from across the country during Incentive Winter, it's apparent that in promoting their programs and destinations in Canada, it's all about engaging with nature. And that's no different in Banff and Lake Louise.

Undoubtedly, one of the area's main draws (if not the main draw) is its natural beauty. So of course a meeting program here should include outdoor activities—and in the winter, the options really are unique.

With an expert guide, groups can venture into Banff's canyons on frozen waterways that are inaccessible in the summertime.With an expert guide, groups can venture into Banff's canyons on frozen waterways that are inaccessible in the summertime.Photo: Ben Johnson

Sunshine Village Ski Resort is home to Banff's ski runs across three mountains, while Lake Louise Ski Resort boasts 4,200 acres of skiable terrain. For something less strenuous, groups can convene at Banff Trail Riders in the winter for horse-drawn sleigh rides, ice-sculpting lessons, and hot beverages by a campfire.

Excursions here also include guided ice walk tours, snow-shoeing or cross-country skiing (a must around or on frozen Lake Louise), dog-sledding with Kingmik Dog Sled Tours, and fat biking with Bikescape. 

How to Honor Indigenous Culture

When bringing groups to Banff and Lake Louise, it's important to acknowledge that for thousands of years, Indigenous peoples have lived in the foothills and forests of the Rocky Mountains. The area that is now Banff National Park was known as a sacred place, with the natural hot springs used for healing.

There are many ways planners can incorporate Indigenous culture into their programs here. For example, during Incentive Winter, Hal Eagletail gave a blessing at the opening reception. He is known as a Knowledge Keeper of the Northern Dene Tsuut'ina Nation. 

Hal Eagletail gives a blessing at Incentive Winter's opening reception in Banff.Hal Eagletail gives a blessing at Incentive Winter's opening reception in Banff.Photo: Ben Johnson

Hands-on activities are another way to teach groups more about the heritage and history of the land. At Incentive Winter, Matricia Bauer from Warrior Women led an Indigenous tea-making experience. With Warrior Women, Bauer is part of a collective of Indigenous women who drum, sing, and seek to educate others about the beauty of their culture. They're based in Jasper, Alberta. Bauer also runs Wisakipakos Indigenous Bitters, an herbology business that makes small bottles of culinary extracts infused with botanicals that are used to flavor mocktails, cocktails, teas, and food—these bitters made for a perfect gift for Incentive Winter attendees.

Watch Bauer's recent TED talk here.

How to Keep It Sustainable

If nature is the top promotional point in bringing a group to Canada, sustainability isn't far behind. This was one of the main focuses of Incentive Winter. The program did a noteworthy job of showcasing how incentive programs and retreats can incorporate sustainable event elements. Examples included carpooled airport transfers, prioritizing vendors that implement sustainable practices (including the hotels part of the program), serving menus with local (and sometimes vegetarian) ingredients, and tracking and offsetting emissions. 

Sustainability was one of the main focuses of Incentive Winter.Sustainability was one of the main focuses of Incentive Winter.Photo: Ben Johnson

"Sustainability is such a huge pillar for Destination Canada," Attersall says, "and we need to lead by example."

One of Destination Canada's vendors was Parléview, which helped manage the program and provided sustainable details such as reclaimed wooden name badges (goodbye, plastic). Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise also has a long list of ways it gives back to its surrounding environment, including a dedicated on-site water treatment plant, phasing out single-use plastic items, and a dedicated sustainability committee on staff. Incentive Winter also used TRACE software to track the event’s carbon footprint and set benchmarks for future events. 

Latest in Places
Lush, tropical settings are the hallmarks of meetings and group events at The Scott Resort & Spa.
Places
Why Midsize Markets Have Big Appeal for Meetings and Events
Nationals Park's annual Christmas market, Enchant, returns Nov. 24 to Dec. 31. The immersive experience at the ballpark allows visitors to explore a 'village' of tiny storefronts, ice-skate on an ice-skating trail, marvel at twinkly lights, visit Santa, and more.
Places
5 Things BizBash Sports Summit Attendees Should Do While in Washington, D.C.
Untitled 1
Places
Check Out the 2023 Connect Texas Meeting Planner Guide
Los Sueños Marriott is currently undergoing a renovation of its meeting and event space with decor that complements the scenic views of Herradura Bay.
Places
4 Highlights for Groups at Costa Rica Marriott Hacienda Belen and Los Sueños Marriott Ocean & Golf Resort
Related Stories
Lush, tropical settings are the hallmarks of meetings and group events at The Scott Resort & Spa.
Places
Why Midsize Markets Have Big Appeal for Meetings and Events
Nationals Park's annual Christmas market, Enchant, returns Nov. 24 to Dec. 31. The immersive experience at the ballpark allows visitors to explore a 'village' of tiny storefronts, ice-skate on an ice-skating trail, marvel at twinkly lights, visit Santa, and more.
Places
5 Things BizBash Sports Summit Attendees Should Do While in Washington, D.C.
Untitled 1
Places
Check Out the 2023 Connect Texas Meeting Planner Guide
Los Sueños Marriott is currently undergoing a renovation of its meeting and event space with decor that complements the scenic views of Herradura Bay.
Places
4 Highlights for Groups at Costa Rica Marriott Hacienda Belen and Los Sueños Marriott Ocean & Golf Resort
More in Places
Places
Why Midsize Markets Have Big Appeal for Meetings and Events
Planners looking to save costs without sacrificing experiences are increasingly open to bypassing Tier 1 markets.
Lush, tropical settings are the hallmarks of meetings and group events at The Scott Resort & Spa.
Places
5 Things BizBash Sports Summit Attendees Should Do While in Washington, D.C.
We break down a few of the best sports events and activities to fill your free time.
Nationals Park's annual Christmas market, Enchant, returns Nov. 24 to Dec. 31. The immersive experience at the ballpark allows visitors to explore a 'village' of tiny storefronts, ice-skate on an ice-skating trail, marvel at twinkly lights, visit Santa, and more.
Places
Check Out the 2023 Connect Texas Meeting Planner Guide
Who doesn't love a good game of Texas Hold 'Em? Meeting planners know they're playing a good hand when hosting an event in the Lone Star State.
Untitled 1
Places
4 Highlights for Groups at Costa Rica Marriott Hacienda Belen and Los Sueños Marriott Ocean & Golf Resort
The hotel brand’s portfolio includes 19 properties and 3,064 rooms in the Central America region, offering plenty of amenities and off-site fun for meeting attendees and incentive trip travelers.
Los Sueños Marriott is currently undergoing a renovation of its meeting and event space with decor that complements the scenic views of Herradura Bay.
Sponsored
Surprise Guests by Booking Your Next Meeting in an Unexpected Destination
Wherever you go, Embassy Suites by Hilton has the perfect event space for your needs.
Header Photo Embassy Brand Lifestyle Business 1
Places
How This Luxury Hotel Brand Is Making On-Site Events More Sustainable
Mission-driven hospitality brand 1 Hotels has launched its new Certified Sustainable Gatherings program, a customizable initiative that offers third-party support and certification for meeting and event planners.
At the 285-room 1 Hotel West Hollywood, the brand worked with Angel City Lumber to recover 75 tons of wood from fallen trees in California, which was later repurposed into various design elements. The hotel has 14,000 square feet of event space.
Most Popular
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
20 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From ESPN, Moët & Chandon, Peacock, and More
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
2024 Sundance Film Festival: See Inside Activations From Disney, Adobe, Chase Sapphire, and More
Strategy
8 Tips for Engaging with First-Timers at Annual Events
Food Trends
12 Creative Catering Trays We Love From Recent Events
People
Q&A: TED's New Chief Program and Strategy Officer Discusses the Growing Power of Events
Strategy
Tips for Getting the Most Out of Working with a DMC
Places
5 Things Connect Marketplace Attendees Should Do While in Minneapolis
We break down a few of the best events and activities to fill your free time.
Connect Marketplace takes place in Minneapolis Aug. 22-24.
Sponsored
Top 5 Reasons to Meet in Newport, Rhode Island
Newport offers world-class hospitality and unique opportunities for meetings.
Top 5 Reasons to Meet in Newport, Rhode Island
Sponsored
Breaking Convention: Extraordinary Meeting Venues Within MGM Resorts in Las Vegas
Whether you’re planning a small executive meeting or a large corporate event, MGM Resorts in Las Vegas offers nontraditional venues for every occasion.
Meeting Venues at MGM Resorts in Las Vegas
Places
How Groups Can Help Nurture and Show Respect for the Islands of Hawai'i
Planners looking to create a meaningful meeting in Hawai'i can look to the concept of malama (to care for, protect, and preserve) as guidance.
On the Big Island, King Kamehameha Kona Beach Resort hosts events like the Kuauli Cultural Festival, a celebration of Hawai'i as a melting pot of Polynesian culture.
Sponsored
5 Meaningful Reasons to Meet at MGM Resorts International
Just as planners are committed to providing the best experience for attendees, MGM Resorts knows there is a responsibility to host events the right way.
Lake Bellagio
Sponsored
Destination Sustainability: Portland Leads the Way
How Portland became the most sustainable destination for meetings.
Destination Sustainability: Portland Leads the Way
Page 1 of 17
Next Page