Go bigger and bolder with the BizBash Buzz.
The BizBash Buzz newsletter delivers inspiration, innovative ideas, and expert insight to event profs around the world.

What's Working Now in Incentive Trips?

Incentive trips are more than just rewards—they're investments in your team’s future. Here are five trends to know about for 2025.

Claire Hoffman
December 20, 2024
Tourism marketing expert Gabriella Ribeiro is finding increased interest in incentive trips held in Croatia. (Pictured: The historic city of Dubrovnik, Croatia, is a popular tourist destination in the Mediterranean.)
Tourism marketing expert Gabriella Ribeiro is finding increased interest in incentive trips held in Croatia. (Pictured: The historic city of Dubrovnik, Croatia, is a popular tourist destination in the Mediterranean.)
Photo: Matthias Mullie on Unsplash

Thinking about treating your team to an all-expenses-paid getaway? It's not just a generous gesture—it's a strategic move to boost happiness, productivity, and camaraderie among your employees.

For many companies, incentive trips are evolving from nice-to-have luxuries to strategic business tools, especially as remote and hybrid work models become the norm. According to this year's Incentive Travel Index—released in October by the Incentive Research Foundation, the Society for Incentive Travel Excellence, and Oxford Economics—there's an anticipated 54% increase in spending on incentive travel for 2025, and businesses are investing an average of $4,900 per person to ensure their top talent feels valued and engaged.

The study adds that 81% of companies use these trips to retain talent, with 62% viewing them as a competitive hiring advantage. So, with incentive trips on the rise, what's working now? Here's what's trending: 

1. Balancing leisure and networking

According to the Incentive Travel Index, group dining is the most appreciated activity in an incentive travel program—but it’s followed closely by group cultural sightseeing experiences, activities that promote relationship-building, and free time. (Free time, in fact, jumped four spots from its 2023 rank.) 

“Right now, what’s interesting is a balance between leisure time and networking time,” agrees Ashley Case, senior director of meetings and incentives operations at travel management company CADENCE. “Time is our most valuable asset, and if [this trip] is a reward, people want some freedom to use their time as they please. It’s about making sure you have enough gaps in the itinerary, and giving them options to curate their own experience—whether that’s cultural, wellness-focused, creative, or anything in between."

These leisure experiences have an added bonus of allowing smaller groups to have more intimate interactions, which Case notes stakeholders appreciate because it can lead to greater value and takeaways. "It also stimulates conversation topics for evening events when everyone comes back together," she points out. 

2. Exploring beyond the resort—and leaving the destination better than you found it

While all-inclusive resorts are rising in popularity—42% of buyers expect to use them more in the future, according to the Incentive Travel Index—many companies no longer want to spend all day lounging by the pool. 

“Many incentive trips in the past were more about going to a resort and never leaving,” notes Gabriella Ribeiro, a tourism marketing expert and the chief exploration officer at travel company Explorateur Journeys. “Now, people want to come back feeling like they've made a change or experienced one, while still having a wonderful time. There are still all the bells and whistles, gorgeous add-ons with exclusive dinners that contribute to the local economy. But now, there's a lot of demand for programs that move away from the base hotel and allow people to experience more of where they are.”

To Ribeiro, it's all about building bridges with local community members and embracing unique experiences, like "partaking in a cooking experience in someone’s home versus a commercial kitchen under fluorescent lights, or engaging with local entrepreneurs and business associations, or leaving a footprint in the form of a volunteer project that makes an immediate impactful difference." It's all about sustainability and working to leave the destination better than you found it, she says. 

Of course, when venturing out into the local community or coordinating any volunteer projects, it’s important to work with a local team to ensure you’re doing it in a culturally sensitive way that can actually make a tangible impact. That’s where destination management companies and other local partners can come in. 

3. Offering personalized itineraries

One size doesn’t fit all when it comes to trips like this. “A lot of the times, people on incentive trips are of different age ranges, different levels of fitness, different interests,” points out Ribeiro. Offering a variety of itinerary and activity options can make sure everyone feels valued and gets the most out of their experiences. 

That’s one reason Ribeiro has observed a huge demand for chartered boat experiences, where guests stay on board but can choose between on-shore excursions. “It gives people their exclusive bubble to create the program they want on board, and have brainstorming sessions, fitness classes, etc.—but still be able to island-hop and enjoy the local offerings without the hassle of packing and unpacking all the time.”

Case is all about personalization these days, especially when it comes to gifts and F&B. “We’re doing a lot of monogrammed gifts with names or initials, or opportunities for guests to design their own hats or shoes or wine glasses. We’ve even done custom leather jacket fittings in Argentina, or cowboy hats and belt buckles in the West," she says. "It’s also about personalizing menus. Instead of having a set menu or set buffet, we’re leaning into action stations where people can build their own ramen bowl, or poke bowl, or burrito bowl.”

4. Exploring emerging destinations

An incentive trip destination Ribeiro is excited about now is Croatia, which she says offers an “enriching, authentic experience without the huge crowds you see in places like Italy.” She's also seeing increased interest in Portugal, Malta, and Greece, though she notes that clients are increasingly exploring the less-traveled islands or asking about options in the offseason. And for U.S.-based companies, “the Caribbean and Mexico will always hold appeal for their cost and value."

Case agrees that the Caribbean will always be a popular choice, and adds that Hawaii is coming back as a popular destination. “We also see a lot more Europe—Portugal is quite popular right now—but Japan seems to be the hot spot," she says. "It’s of course for the right group that can handle that amount of travel time."

When choosing a destination, safety considerations are at the top of the list, with over 70% of respondents on the Incentive Travel Index citing the importance of a destination that's perceived as safe in terms of personal safety and geopolitical risk. Meanwhile, 70% of buyers are looking into destinations they haven’t used before. “Companies are not going to be in business long if they keep repeating the same programs over and over again,” Ribeiro advises. “They always want to do things differently.” 

5. Respecting local etiquette

Our experts stressed that working with local DMCs and other local experts is crucial. "We really collaborate with them about how we can make the experience the most authentic and touch that community in a way that’s impactful,” says Case. “And that’s not just through any dedicated CSR events; it’s about whatever activities we choose. It’s always thinking about how we can reduce the environmental impact, minimize waste, and give jobs to people within the community.”

That also means respecting local customs and traditions. “With any incentive, the whole point is to immerse your attendees in that destination,” Case adds. “It’s always about blending the two cultures together, and you have to do that delicately by making sure you’re educating your attendees before you depart about local customs or traditions. I like the trend of having a pre-trip webinar—going through all the pre-trip information and schedule, of course, but also touching on that cultural aspect as well so everyone knows what to expect and will be respectful when walking into someone else’s home environment.” 

Latest in Places
San Antonio is known as a walkable convention center district thanks to its famous River Walk, which connects the convention center with hotels, restaurants, museums, attractions, and outdoor areas.
Places
Here's What's New and Notable in San Antonio Right Now
Moscone Center | San Francisco
Places
8 Convention Centers with Art Gallery-Worthy Vibes
197857 Vm Jmke Photography Mkeskyline
Places
5 Things to Do in Milwaukee During Connect Marketplace
A must-do for groups in Glacier National Park: scenic tours on the park's historic (and iconic) red buses.
Places
How to Host an Event or Meeting in Western Montana
Related Stories
Eden Roc Cap Cana | Dominican Republic
Global
These Stunning Spots Around the World Are Primed for 'Bleisure' Travel in 2024
Conrad Punta Mita Spherical Joe Thomas 022022 29
Venues & Destinations
The Do’s and Don’ts of Planning an Incentive Trip
Li An Lim Yc W4 Yxhr Whm Unsplash
Meetings
How Will Climate Change Affect the Global Meeting and Event Space?
Spain is among this year's top destinations for incentive meetings, according to a new industry report.
Global
Report: Top Destinations for Meeting and Incentive Groups
More in Places
Places
Here's What's New and Notable in San Antonio Right Now
Alamo City is stepping up in the wake of major Texas destinations renovating their convention centers. We dive into recent venue and hotel openings, plus what's ahead.
San Antonio is known as a walkable convention center district thanks to its famous River Walk, which connects the convention center with hotels, restaurants, museums, attractions, and outdoor areas.
Places
8 Convention Centers with Art Gallery-Worthy Vibes
From British Columbia to Miami, we highlight standout art collections from convention centers throughout North America.
Moscone Center | San Francisco
Places
5 Things to Do in Milwaukee During Connect Marketplace
We break down a few of the best events and activities to fill your free time.
197857 Vm Jmke Photography Mkeskyline
Places
How to Host an Event or Meeting in Western Montana
Yes, we know you love Yellowstone, but might we suggest a different part of the state? Here, meeting amenities and outdoor recreation abound.
A must-do for groups in Glacier National Park: scenic tours on the park's historic (and iconic) red buses.
Places
6 Convention Centers in North America with Fascinating Histories
From what was once the largest railroad station in the southern U.S. to a facility that has preserved a section of the Underground Railroad, we dive into the compelling histories behind six convention centers.
The Beanfield Centre at Exhibition Place in Toronto opened in 1929 and hosted the National Motor Show exhibit of automobiles until 1967.
Places
What to Know About the Rise of Autism-Friendly Destinations and Events
More and more event venues and destinations are becoming Certified Autism Centers. Here's what that means—and some best practices all event professionals should keep in mind.
JW Marriott Desert Springs boasts five pools, two championship golf courses, a tennis club, and a 12,000-square-foot arcade–and now, it supplies things like sensory kits with weighted blankets, sound machines, and fidget toys to guests who may need the support.
Most Popular
Event Production & Fabrication
The Best Events, Activations, and More From Art Basel Miami Beach and Miami Art Week 2024
Event Design & Decor
What It's Like Designing and Producing the White House's Holiday Decor
Opinion & Experts
20 Event Professionals Share Their Biggest Hopes for the Industry in 2025
Event Design & Decor
Event Design Ideas Inspired by Pantone’s Color of the Year 2025
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
How Bravo Is Expanding Its Experiential Strategy with a New Fan Festival
Industry Insiders
Turn Your Events Into Winter Wonderlands with Snow Effects
Places
Banff in the Winter? Trust Us—It Makes for a Can't-Miss Meeting Destination
Banff National Park is a bucket-list destination for a reason. Here's how to best host a group there during ski season.
Banff National Park's natural beauty is undoubtedly its main draw—as are its three world-class ski resorts. Established in 1885, it is Canada's oldest national park.
Places
Why Midsize Markets Have Big Appeal for Meetings and Events
Planners looking to save costs without sacrificing experiences are increasingly open to bypassing Tier 1 markets.
Lush, tropical settings are the hallmarks of meetings and group events at The Scott Resort & Spa.
Places
5 Things BizBash Sports Summit Attendees Should Do While in Washington, D.C.
We break down a few of the best sports events and activities to fill your free time.
Nationals Park's annual Christmas market, Enchant, returns Nov. 24 to Dec. 31. The immersive experience at the ballpark allows visitors to explore a 'village' of tiny storefronts, ice-skate on an ice-skating trail, marvel at twinkly lights, visit Santa, and more.
Places
Check Out the 2023 Connect Texas Meeting Planner Guide
Who doesn't love a good game of Texas Hold 'Em? Meeting planners know they're playing a good hand when hosting an event in the Lone Star State.
Untitled 1
Places
4 Highlights for Groups at Costa Rica Marriott Hacienda Belen and Los Sueños Marriott Ocean & Golf Resort
The hotel brand’s portfolio includes 19 properties and 3,064 rooms in the Central America region, offering plenty of amenities and off-site fun for meeting attendees and incentive trip travelers.
Los Sueños Marriott is currently undergoing a renovation of its meeting and event space with decor that complements the scenic views of Herradura Bay.
Sponsored
Surprise Guests by Booking Your Next Meeting in an Unexpected Destination
Wherever you go, Embassy Suites by Hilton has the perfect event space for your needs.
Header Photo Embassy Brand Lifestyle Business 1
Page 1 of 18
Next Page