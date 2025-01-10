As we kick off a new year in the event industry, there are plenty of reasons for optimism. In fact, according to American Express Global Business Travel’s 2025 Global Meetings and Events Forecast, a survey of 519 top meeting professionals around the world, 74% of respondents feel optimistic about the year ahead—and even better, 66% of them are anticipating increased event budgets for 2025.

This uptick in resources hints at a year teeming with innovative trends that promise to redefine our experience of events. So, what should we look forward to in 2025? Here’s a sneak peek at what’s trending now.

1. Both new and familiar technologies will continue to grow in popularity.

“In 2025, we’ll witness the rise of both new and familiar technologies that will reshape the event industry,” predicts Catie Henderson , director of product management of event tech company GlobalMeet . “AI will continue to be a driving force, especially in content delivery, making events more engaging, accessible, and reusable. Data analytics will provide organizers with deeper insights into attendee engagement, sentiment, and the key factors that drive value for their audiences.”

Henderson also foresees that lead generation analytics will become even more crucial in 2025, allowing organizers to track an attendee’s journey throughout the entire event. “Enhanced language tools will give event platforms a competitive edge, enabling them to expand their reach with more global options, such as automated captions, translations, and transcriptions,” she adds.

2. But attendees will crave authentic connections in a tech-forward world.

While 59% of meeting professionals expect to meet in person only, according to the Amex forecast, another 21% are doing virtual-only meetings and 20% are sicking with hybrid. Regardless of format, though, audiences are expecting meaningful connections, notes Henderson.

“Many of us are feeling burned out from the endless video calls, the one-way connections, and the growing sense of disconnection as we juggle relationships with friends, family, and co-workers spread across the globe,” she says. “Attendees want to feel like they're part of something meaningful—something bigger than just a call. Organizers must leverage new technologies to create experiences that leave a lasting impact.”

Dwayne Barnett, executive vice president of event production company 15|40 Productions, agrees. “Events and experiential will be shaped by a mix of advanced technology and the need for real, personal interactions,” he says, predicting a rise in AI as a logistics tool, and AR and VR as creative ways to engage with attendees. “While 2024 felt like the year AI took over in some ways, it's important to remember that while we’re gaining access to these exciting tools, the heart of any memorable experience will always be the connection between people. As we learn how to use these new tools and approaches, we can’t lose sight of that.”

3. Experience will reign supreme.

Global event agency Freeman ’s trends report from the last quarter of 2024 reveals a slight disconnect: While 51% of organizers believe that “technology that makes consuming the event easier (i.e., apps, digital displays, etc.)" is the most important experiential element right now, most attendees (64%) aremore interested in “immersive experiences” centered on interactive, hands-on moments, and unique, visually appealing environments.

Another revealing stat: According to the Freeman report, the vast majority of event organizers rank increasing attendance and elevating the attendee experience as a higher priority than exhibitor/sponsor outcomes. “After all, if your attendees don’t get value from your event, then your event partners won’t get value either,” the Freeman team notes.

Jamie D’Attoma, executive vice president and partner at creative marketing agency SHADOW, is predicting a similar trend. “Consumers will continue challenging brands and producers in the experiential space to be more creative, push boundaries, and create worthwhile events,” he says. “We often say, ‘We never throw a party just to throw a party.’ Now, more than ever, it’s up to us to convey the ‘why’ for consumers and our clients.”

4. Sustainability and inclusivity are no longer just “nice to haves.”

Sustainability isn’t going out of style—and in fact, might become more important than ever in 2025. In the Amex study, for example, 54% of meeting professionals agree sustainability is “extremely” or “very important.”

“We’ll see a bigger focus on sustainability, with brands asking us to find more creative ways to incorporate eco-friendly practices,” predicts Barnett. “Consumers are more savvy and socially conscious than ever, which means clients will expect us to prioritize using eco-friendly materials, reducing waste, and supporting local communities.”

This also ties into a bigger focus on inclusivity, with planners being expected to make events more accessible and meaningful for diverse audiences—and be transparent about their practices. “We expect that there is going to be a push for real, measurable efforts that go beyond environmental impact to include things like community support, job creation, and fair practices,” Barnett adds.

5. Safety will be a top priority.

D’Attoma stresses attendees’ expectations of safety in 2025. “We’re living in a very divisive and volatile world right now,” he says. “People value their time as much as their safety. If they are stepping out to attend an event, small or large, they need to feel secure—and witness that safety is a top priority for event organizers.”

6. Get Z is taking charge—and the experience is key.

According to Freeman’s trends report, Gen Z has officially overtaken boomers in the workforce. While millennials and Gen X still make up the largest portion of workers, Gen Z is having a major impact in shaping trends, driving innovation, and redefining the professional world. This generational shift is leading to a larger interest in work flexibility, technological adaptability, environmental and social responsibility, and “experiences over possessions,” notes the report.

Barnett also emphasizes the need for experiences in 2025, particularly ones that are personalized to the event’s attendees. “If people are going to wait in line to engage with your [event or] branded activation, then they deserve to feel a real connection with your brand.”

Barnett suggests doing this by creating experiences that relate back to the cultural moment, the location, and the target audience’s values and aspirations. “Simply showing up to a convention with your brand’s mascot isn’t enough anymore,” he says. “Activations should be thoughtfully tied to the event’s themes and designed to offer engaging, hands-on activities that encourage consumers to spend meaningful, quality time with your brand.”

7. FOMO is back.

One event format D’Attoma predicts will trend in 2025? The “you had to be there” magic of live televised events, he says, citing Netflix’s foray into exclusive sporting events and the recent acclaim for live award shows, like Nikki Glaser’s hosting of the Golden Globes.

“Once again, audiences are embracing the tradition of tuning in in real time for live moments at home,” he says, citing the oversaturation of on-demand streaming services. “[People] don’t want to risk the inevitable social media spoiler or miss out on the watercooler conversations—especially as many of us have returned to the office at least three times a week. … I think we’ve come full circle and enjoy carving out time to watch these moments, in the moment!”

Along the same lines, D’Attoma adds, he’s seeing more and more brands jump on opportunities for viewing or tailgate parties to accompany these moments.

8. Companies are looking for in-person team bonding opportunities.

“​​Given that many team members still work remotely and gather infrequently, we're seeing group getaways as a true cause for celebration, bonding, and fun,” observes David Harmatz , co-owner of Hotel Lilien in upstate New York’s Catskill Mountains, who is also seeing companies buying out the entire 18-room boutique hotel for unique private meetings and team retreats. “Groups that book off-sites at Hotel Lilien are hosting talent shows, creative social content competitions, and more.”

Edward Hahn, director of sales and marketing at The Joule hotel in Dallas, is also seeing interest in in-person, intimate gatherings that promote connection. “While virtual meetings gained significant popularity in recent years, I anticipate that they may begin to lose traction as organizations prioritize the value of in-person interactions,” he says. “Although hybrid formats will still play a role, there seems to be a collective yearning for the energy and connection that face-to-face meetings provide.”

9. Brands will continue meeting consumers where they are.

“In 2025, I anticipate more brands and producers will lean in and meet their consumers IRL at locations where they typically gather—transforming everyday spaces into unforgettable experiences,” says D’Attoma. “For example, in 2024, a.m. Radio saw great success hosting DJ sets at various coffee shops during the morning hours in LA.”

D’Attoma also cites a recent SHADOW-produced event with Olivia Rodrigo for its client Sony, which took over an abandoned subway station on New York’s Lower East Side. “We also brought the allure of the Amalfi Coast to Brooklyn by designing a stunning beach club experience for consumers at Domino Park for our beauty client, e.l.f. SKIN,” he adds.