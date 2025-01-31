Top Trending Stories on BizBash: January 2025

Because data can be extremely telling, we thought the rest of the industry could benefit from what our editors are seeing on the back end—that is, what event profs are really staying on top of right now. Consider this monthly list your own insider pulse on the meeting and event industry.

1. Golden Globes 2025: See Inside the Award Show, Plus How the Wildfires Are Affecting Other Hollywood Events

Just two days before deadly wildfires broke out in Los Angeles, the entertainment industry gathered for the 82nd Golden Globes. Here's a behind-the-scenes look at some of the weekend's biggest events.

2. 9 Top Event Trends to Look for in 2025

Here's what to expect from this year's events—from emerging technologies and Gen Z's influence to a renewed focus on authenticity and personalized experiences.

3. CES 2025: 50+ Memorable Ways Brands Drove Innovation at the Giant Tech Show

Here's how brands like Delta, Bose, Pinterest, Abbott, and Amazon Ring stood out among the show's 4,500 exhibitors.

4. 29 Cool Ideas You May Have Missed From Gymshark, Ghirardelli, J.Crew, and More

Here’s a look at some steal-worthy ideas we spotted in December 2024.

5. See Inside Olivia Rodrigo’s Purple-Filled NYC Subway Takeover

The pop star's new partnership with Sony LinkBuds came to life as a two-day subway takeover with '90s-inspired touchpoints, purple decor, and butterflies.

6. Inside Netflix's Huge Experiential Marketing Campaign for 'Squid Game'

To promote the second season of the widely popular series, the streaming service hosted events around the world.

7. 10 Food and Beverage Trends to Keep Top of Mind at Events in 2025

Event planners expect elevated mocktails, embedded sustainability, and family-style catering to take off this year.

8. 9 Hotels Opening in 2025 That Event Profs Should Know About

From New York to Dallas, these noteworthy, events-ready properties will debut this year in the U.S.

10. The Sober Shift: How to Create Inclusive Event Spaces for Guests Who Don't Drink

In her new book, The Inclusive Event Planner, author and advocate Laura Nelson shares ways to create engaging and inclusive environments that extend beyond the bar.

11. Why Verizon Will Be Hosting a Nationwide Super Bowl Party This Year

The telecom company’s inaugural Super Bowl FanFest aims to bring the energy of the big game to fans across the country.

12. How This Lavish 50th Anniversary Event Impressed a Seen-It-All Crowd of Philanthropists

The Segerstrom Center for the Arts’ milestone fundraiser raised a record-breaking $19.2 million through glamorous decor, creative catering, and a 90-minute medley from the one and only Elton John.

13. 22 Fresh Ideas to Elevate Your Anniversary Celebrations

Whether it’s your first or your 50th, these inspired ideas from the BizBash archives will help make your milestone events a standout success.

14. BizBash's 25 Most Popular Stories From 2024

This year, readers continued to love event inspo from high-profile events like Coachella and Cannes Lions.

15. Bringing a Drone Show to Your Next Event? Follow These Expert Tips

Here's how brands and event hosts can safely—and effectively—grab attention with a high-flying drone display.