Why Verizon Will Be Hosting a Nationwide Super Bowl Party This Year

The telecom company’s inaugural Super Bowl FanFest aims to bring the energy of the big game to fans across the country.

Michele Laufik
January 20, 2025
Allegiant Stadium is home of the Las Vegas Raiders and one of the locations of Verizon's upcoming Super Bowl FanFest.
Allegiant Stadium is home of the Las Vegas Raiders and one of the locations of Verizon's upcoming Super Bowl FanFest.
Photo: Courtesy of Allegiant Stadium

Super Bowl LIX is taking place Feb. 9 at New Orleans’ Caesars Superdome, which holds roughly 76,000 spectators—a fraction of the millions of fans who will be watching from home. 

To help bring the excitement of the big game to fans across the country, Verizon is replicating the in-person experience at 30 NFL cities, celebrating all 32 NFL teams with its first-ever Super Bowl FanFest. 

“The Super Bowl is practically a national holiday, but very few people actually get to experience the Super Bowl live in the stadium. So, we decided to do something that has never been done before and bring all the magic of the Super Bowl to fans across the country,” explained Verizon’s head of partnerships, Nick Kelly. 

FanFest is being produced by experiential agency Momentum Worldwide, in collaboration with agency partners Ogilvy, The Community, Turner Duckworth, and Publicis (VM1). 

During the one-day experience, Verizon customers will receive in-stadium and on-field access for free at venues including MetLife Stadium, SoFi Stadium, Empower Field, and Nissan Stadium. There will also be a lineup of NFL legends and players in their hometowns, such as Tiki Barber, Matt Ryan, Jason Witten, Marshall Faulk, Jamaal Charles, Jason Taylor, Emmanuel Sanders, Patrick Willis, Derrick Brooks, and more. 

Each event will include tailgates with food prepared by local chefs. For example, in Phoenix, guests can enjoy bites from chef Stacey Weber, and in Cleveland, the menu will be provided by Rocco Whalen of the city’s popular Fahrenheit restaurant. In Buffalo, N.Y., the menu will feature local favorites like beef on weck sandwiches and Buffalo wings. 

Other highlights include performances by the Rams Mariachi Band; the Texans Gameday Presentation Team; and DJs such as DJ Infared, Jay Ejercito, Split Second Sound, and more. 

Stadium activities will include locker room tours and the chance to participate in combine drills, kick a field goal, play tailgate games, or enjoy the drum line. Kelly said that each experience will be an “authentic celebration tailored to the spirit of the local fandom.” 

Ticket drops began Jan. 3 and are available through verizonfanfest.com. Verizon customers can also bring a select number of guests. In less than a week, Kelly said that multiple locations sold out. 

As the Official 5G Network of the NFL, Verizon will also host on-site activations in New Orleans, but those plans have yet to be revealed. 

