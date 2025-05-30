Top Trending Stories on BizBash: May 2025

Because data can be extremely telling, we thought the rest of the industry could benefit from what our editors are seeing on the back end—that is, what event profs are really staying on top of right now. Consider this monthly list your own insider pulse on the meeting and event industry.

1. Step Inside the First-Ever, Brand-Packed Ulta Beauty World Event

The retailer brought together beauty lovers, industry insiders, and top brands for its inaugural consumer-facing event in San Antonio.

2. Stagecoach 2025: Saddle Up for the Best Brand Activations From the Desert’s Country-Cool Festival

Check out 50+ ways brands like Facebook, BÉIS, Bud Light, NYLON, American Express, e.l.f. Cosmetics, and more embraced the spirit of the Wild West at the world's largest country music festival.

3. 48 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From Marc Jacobs, Uber, Ed Sheeran, Lexus, and More

Here’s a look at some steal-worthy ideas we spotted in April 2025.

4. How Canva Used Creativity and Community to Reimagine the Typical Tech Conference

With 4,500 attendees, interactive installations, and a showstopping musical finale made from user feedback, Canva Create 2025 brought the brand’s whimsical personality to life.

5. How to Keep Sponsors Happy—Without Sacrificing an Event's Integrity

Sponsorships can make or break an event's budget, but satisfying sponsors without losing authenticity can be a delicate balancing act.

6. Cue the Confessional: How Hulu Transformed a Beverly Hills Mansion Into a Reality TV Paradise

The streaming service celebrated its expanded unscripted slate with mini activations, reality stars, and... a live python?

7. WrestleMania 41: Get a Look at How WWE Took Over Las Vegas for Its Main Event

Sin City welcomed wrestling fans with open arms, offering plenty of parties, performances, and playful activations that packed a punch.

8. ‘Feathers Galore’: Step Inside the Colorful Carnaval Ambiance of City Harvest’s Annual Gala

The NYC food rescue organization hosted its yearly fundraising event, which featured a vibrant tropical theme inspired by lively cultural celebrations.

9. Inside Motorola’s Bold, Multisensory Razr Launch Event

The visually striking debut for the brand's latest Razr flip smartphone featured immersive design, stylish photo ops, and surprise sensory elements.

10. Laps, Luxury, and Logistics: Inside the 2025 Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix

BizBash went on the track, in the Paddock, and behind the scenes at Hard Rock Stadium to learn about the fourth installment of Miami’s biggest and best Race Week of the year.

11. Get a Peek Inside These Star-Studded Beauty Events

Haircare, skincare, and makeup brands, including celeb-founded lines from Beyoncé, Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez, and Serena Williams, connected with consumers through creative activations and recent events.

12. See How Teams and Brands Scored with Fans at the 2025 NFL Draft

The annual event welcomed returning brands like Courtyard by Marriott, while the city of Green Bay spotlighted its local culture with special offerings.

13. 2025 Kentucky Derby: How the 151-Year-Old Sporting Event and Its Partners Attracted Younger Fans

This year's Run for the Roses included an expanded partnership with Ford, along with efforts to lure in more Gen Z attendees.

14. Event Tech Check: Cool New Solutions for Networking, Fan Engagement, Livestreaming, and More

BizBash takes a deep dive into the newest tech solutions for events of all types, plus the latest must-know industry news.

15. Netflix Rebuilds a Bookstore for 'YOU' Fan Experience—See Inside Joe Goldberg's Twisted Reality

The streaming service tapped longtime agency partner Invisible North to transform a blank-canvas venue in New York into Mooney’s Bookstore—creepy cage and all.