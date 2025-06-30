Top Trending Stories on BizBash: June 2025

Because data can be extremely telling, we thought the rest of the industry could benefit from what our editors are seeing on the back end—that is, what event profs are really staying on top of right now. Consider this monthly list your own insider pulse on the meeting and event industry.

1. Gov Ball 2025: 25+ Eye-Catching Brand Activations From the NYC Music Festival

The annual music festival featured sponsorship firsts and lots of colorful experiences from brands like Kiehl's, 7-Eleven, and Coca-Cola.

2. 20 Bold Event Entrances That Made a Lasting Impression

From eye-catching branded archways to immersive tunnels, these creative entry moments from brands like Adidas, Netflix, and Coca-Cola hooked attendees from the very first step.

3. 50 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From Liquid I.V., Martha Stewart, Foot Locker, and More

Here’s a look at some steal-worthy ideas we spotted in June 2025.

4. 5 Music Event Trends Making Noise in 2025

From sustainability themes to unique experiential activations to unlikely music venues, we’ve noticed a few standout trends at music events worthy of an encore.

5. Brands Are Backing Out of This Year's Pride Events—But Some Are Stepping Up

Facing political pressure, some companies are cutting back on public and financial support for LGBTQIA+ events, while others remain strong.

6. Why Golf Is Suddenly the Coolest Brand Platform Around

Golf’s surprising resurgence is bringing new faces—and major brand partnerships—to the green.

7. See Inside This High-Tech, Multisensory Experience from Don Julio

Part guided tasting, part interactive art experience, the latest activation from the spirits brand immersed guests into the culture of the popular tequila.

8. 5 Tips for Producing Events in Real-World Locations

From FX’s laundromat party to OGX’s branded car wash, here’s how event pros are turning unexpected locations into unforgettable experiences.

9. How U.S. Event Planners Can Navigate Global Attendance Challenges

Between visa delays, travel bans, and heightened scrutiny at airports, U.S.-based event professionals are rethinking how their events can attract, support, and retain international attendees.

10. Event Tech Check: New Tools for Guest Communication, 3D Event Diagramming, and More

BizBash takes a deep dive into the newest tech solutions for events of all types, plus the latest must-know industry news.

11. How The Wall Street Journal Designed Its Future of Everything Event Around a B2B Crowd

The annual conference featured thought-provoking conversations and high-tech, hands-on demonstrations.

12. See How Fast Company Combined a Business Summit with a Black-Tie Gala

The third annual event honored the brands featured on the publication's 50 Most Innovative Companies of 2025 list.

13. Industry Innovators 2025: 11 Experiential Experts Reinventing How We Experience Brands

Meet the boundary-pushers, rule-breakers, and big thinkers shaping the future of experiential marketing.

14. How BET’s Stylish Anniversary Dinner Honored the Past—and Embraced the Future

A rich color palette, archival footage, and a carefully curated performance lineup brought legacy and innovation together for this 480-guest celebration of BET’s 45th year.

15. On the Right Track: See Inside e.l.f.'s Zippy NASCAR Activation

The beauty brand hosted its Power Grip Garage at the Coca-Cola 600 race event in support of driver Katherine Legge.