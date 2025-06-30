Top Trending Stories on BizBash: June 2025

Wondering what the rest of the industry is up to? Here, BizBash offers a peek over the fence at what other event profs have been reading this month.

June 30, 2025
Hennessy returned to Gov Ball with its revamped Hennessy Highline. Festivalgoers stopped by for live mural paintings, DJ sets between performances, custom photo ops, and an interactive claw machine where fans lined up for a shot at exclusive Hennessy premiums, as well as cocktails like the Henny-Rita, Hennessy Berry Mojito, and Hennessy Pineapple. See more: Gov Ball 2025: 25+ Eye-Catching Brand Activations From the NYC Music Festival
Hennessy returned to Gov Ball with its revamped Hennessy Highline. Festivalgoers stopped by for live mural paintings, DJ sets between performances, custom photo ops, and an interactive claw machine where fans lined up for a shot at exclusive Hennessy premiums, as well as cocktails like the Henny-Rita, Hennessy Berry Mojito, and Hennessy Pineapple. See more: Gov Ball 2025: 25+ Eye-Catching Brand Activations From the NYC Music Festival
Photo: Courtesy of Live Nation

Because data can be extremely telling, we thought the rest of the industry could benefit from what our editors are seeing on the back end—that is, what event profs are really staying on top of right now. Consider this monthly list your own insider pulse on the meeting and event industry.

1. Gov Ball 2025: 25+ Eye-Catching Brand Activations From the NYC Music Festival
The annual music festival featured sponsorship firsts and lots of colorful experiences from brands like Kiehl's, 7-Eleven, and Coca-Cola.

2. 20 Bold Event Entrances That Made a Lasting Impression
From eye-catching branded archways to immersive tunnels, these creative entry moments from brands like Adidas, Netflix, and Coca-Cola hooked attendees from the very first step.

3. 50 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From Liquid I.V., Martha Stewart, Foot Locker, and More
Here’s a look at some steal-worthy ideas we spotted in June 2025.

4. 5 Music Event Trends Making Noise in 2025
From sustainability themes to unique experiential activations to unlikely music venues, we’ve noticed a few standout trends at music events worthy of an encore.

5. Brands Are Backing Out of This Year's Pride Events—But Some Are Stepping Up
Facing political pressure, some companies are cutting back on public and financial support for LGBTQIA+ events, while others remain strong.

6. Why Golf Is Suddenly the Coolest Brand Platform Around
Golf’s surprising resurgence is bringing new faces—and major brand partnerships—to the green.

7. See Inside This High-Tech, Multisensory Experience from Don Julio
Part guided tasting, part interactive art experience, the latest activation from the spirits brand immersed guests into the culture of the popular tequila.

8. 5 Tips for Producing Events in Real-World Locations
From FX’s laundromat party to OGX’s branded car wash, here’s how event pros are turning unexpected locations into unforgettable experiences.

9. How U.S. Event Planners Can Navigate Global Attendance Challenges
Between visa delays, travel bans, and heightened scrutiny at airports, U.S.-based event professionals are rethinking how their events can attract, support, and retain international attendees.

10. Event Tech Check: New Tools for Guest Communication, 3D Event Diagramming, and More
BizBash takes a deep dive into the newest tech solutions for events of all types, plus the latest must-know industry news.

11. How The Wall Street Journal Designed Its Future of Everything Event Around a B2B Crowd
The annual conference featured thought-provoking conversations and high-tech, hands-on demonstrations.

12. See How Fast Company Combined a Business Summit with a Black-Tie Gala
The third annual event honored the brands featured on the publication's 50 Most Innovative Companies of 2025 list.

13. Industry Innovators 2025: 11 Experiential Experts Reinventing How We Experience Brands
Meet the boundary-pushers, rule-breakers, and big thinkers shaping the future of experiential marketing.

14. How BET’s Stylish Anniversary Dinner Honored the Past—and Embraced the Future
A rich color palette, archival footage, and a carefully curated performance lineup brought legacy and innovation together for this 480-guest celebration of BET’s 45th year.

15. On the Right Track: See Inside e.l.f.'s Zippy NASCAR Activation
The beauty brand hosted its Power Grip Garage at the Coca-Cola 600 race event in support of driver Katherine Legge.

Latest in Opinion & Experts
As part of Facebook’s ongoing, increased efforts to reach young adults, the platform made its Stagecoach debut this year. See more: Stagecoach 2025: Saddle Up for the Best Brand Activations From the Desert’s Country-Cool Festival
Opinion & Experts
Top Trending Stories on BizBash: May 2025
'I’ve worked with Edge Catering many times, and they are always my first call for the 'tricky ones'—which, as an event planner in the mountains, come up often!' says Heather Odendaal, founder and CEO of Bluebird, a destination management firm in Western Canada. 'Their staff, food quality, service, and organization are truly top of the line.'
Opinion & Experts
3 Event Profs in Canada Share Their Favorite Vendors
At this year's Coachella, Coca-Cola celebrated its 'Real Magic' campaign with the Coca-Cola Pop Shop activation, designed and produced by Crown + Conquer. See more: Coachella 2025: The Most Talked-About Brand Moments and VIP Happenings
Opinion & Experts
Top Trending Stories on BizBash: April 2025
'Postal Petals and its unique horticulture experiences are our go-to for enhancing engagement at events,' says Michael Cirino, chief experience officer at House of Attention, of his go-to wellness vendor.
Opinion & Experts
3 Event Profs in the U.S. Share Their Favorite Vendors
Related Stories
As part of Facebook’s ongoing, increased efforts to reach young adults, the platform made its Stagecoach debut this year. See more: Stagecoach 2025: Saddle Up for the Best Brand Activations From the Desert’s Country-Cool Festival
Opinion & Experts
Top Trending Stories on BizBash: May 2025
'I’ve worked with Edge Catering many times, and they are always my first call for the 'tricky ones'—which, as an event planner in the mountains, come up often!' says Heather Odendaal, founder and CEO of Bluebird, a destination management firm in Western Canada. 'Their staff, food quality, service, and organization are truly top of the line.'
Opinion & Experts
3 Event Profs in Canada Share Their Favorite Vendors
At this year's Coachella, Coca-Cola celebrated its 'Real Magic' campaign with the Coca-Cola Pop Shop activation, designed and produced by Crown + Conquer. See more: Coachella 2025: The Most Talked-About Brand Moments and VIP Happenings
Opinion & Experts
Top Trending Stories on BizBash: April 2025
'Postal Petals and its unique horticulture experiences are our go-to for enhancing engagement at events,' says Michael Cirino, chief experience officer at House of Attention, of his go-to wellness vendor.
Opinion & Experts
3 Event Profs in the U.S. Share Their Favorite Vendors
More in Opinion & Experts
Opinion & Experts
Top Trending Stories on BizBash: May 2025
Wondering what the rest of the industry is up to? Here, BizBash offers a peek over the fence at what other event profs have been reading this month.
As part of Facebook’s ongoing, increased efforts to reach young adults, the platform made its Stagecoach debut this year. See more: Stagecoach 2025: Saddle Up for the Best Brand Activations From the Desert’s Country-Cool Festival
Opinion & Experts
3 Event Profs in Canada Share Their Favorite Vendors
Event professionals reveal their preferred partners across entertainment, catering, photo booths, and more.
'I’ve worked with Edge Catering many times, and they are always my first call for the 'tricky ones'—which, as an event planner in the mountains, come up often!' says Heather Odendaal, founder and CEO of Bluebird, a destination management firm in Western Canada. 'Their staff, food quality, service, and organization are truly top of the line.'
Opinion & Experts
Top Trending Stories on BizBash: April 2025
Wondering what the rest of the industry is up to? Here, BizBash offers a peek over the fence at what other event profs have been reading this month.
At this year's Coachella, Coca-Cola celebrated its 'Real Magic' campaign with the Coca-Cola Pop Shop activation, designed and produced by Crown + Conquer. See more: Coachella 2025: The Most Talked-About Brand Moments and VIP Happenings
Opinion & Experts
3 Event Profs in the U.S. Share Their Favorite Vendors
Event professionals reveal their preferred partners across entertainment, catering, florals, photo booths, and more.
'Postal Petals and its unique horticulture experiences are our go-to for enhancing engagement at events,' says Michael Cirino, chief experience officer at House of Attention, of his go-to wellness vendor.
Opinion & Experts
Top Trending Stories on BizBash: March 2025
Wondering what the rest of the industry is up to? Here, BizBash offers a peek over the fence at what other event profs have been reading this month.
During the 2025 South Beach Wine & Food Festival, Megan Thee Stallion surprised attendees by mixing and pouring cocktails in support of her Chicas Divertidas tequila launch. See more: South Beach Wine & Food Festival 2025: 40+ Mouthwatering F&B Trends and Event Strategies
Opinion & Experts
16 Event Profs Reveal Their Most Ingenious Problem-Solving Hacks
We've rounded up some clever—and often hilarious—ways event profs have tackled unexpected challenges with creativity and quick thinking.
'I think we all may have crazy balloon stories,' says Kayla Jennings-Rivera, founder and creative director of Studio KJR. 'Have you ever popped 500-plus balloons in one sitting? Just put some headphones in, grab those sharp scissors, and watch your fingers!'
Most Popular
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
50 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From Liquid I.V., Martha Stewart, Foot Locker, and More
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Cannes Lions 2025: 90+ Bold Builds and Big Ideas From the French Festival of Creativity
Sports
Fanatics Fest 2025: This Mega Celebration of Sports Fandom Returned For a Bigger, Bolder Second Year
Industry Insiders
Inside the Build: How Bellagio Fountain Club Delivers F1® Weekend’s Most Luxurious Hospitality Experience
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Gov Ball 2025: 25+ Eye-Catching Brand Activations From the NYC Music Festival
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
See Inside This High-Tech, Multisensory Experience from Don Julio
Opinion & Experts
Top Trending Stories on BizBash: February 2025
Wondering what the rest of the industry is up to? Here, BizBash offers a peek over the fence at what other event profs have been reading this month.
Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Tailgate
Opinion & Experts
The Case for Hosting Events in Los Angeles Right Now
Local event professionals share how the wildfires have impacted their events—and why bringing productions to Los Angeles right now is safe and more important than ever.
As of press time, both the Palisades and Eaton fires were almost 100% contained.
Opinion & Experts
Top Trending Stories on BizBash: January 2025
Wondering what the rest of the industry is up to? Here, BizBash offers a peek over the fence at what other event profs have been reading this month.
Abbott’s “Life. To the Fullest.” exhibit was one of many standout activations at CES this year. Factory360 served as the event agency and designer for the eye-catching booth. See more: CES 2025: 50+ Memorable Ways Brands Drove Innovation at the Giant Tech Show
Opinion & Experts
9 Top Event Trends to Look for in 2025
Here's what to expect from this year's events—from emerging technologies and Gen Z's influence to a renewed focus on authenticity and personalized experiences.
Jigar Panchal Ee Hcc Yvl Ds Unsplash
Opinion & Experts
BizBash's 25 Most Popular Stories From 2024
This year, readers continued to love event inspo from high-profile events like Coachella and Cannes Lions.
Working with experiential agency Seen Presents, Netflix returned to Cannes Lions for its second year in 2024, hosting an interactive Squid Game dalgona cookie-based challenge. Guests attempted to beat the clocks as they navigated their way around a series of wired shapes without getting shocked.
Opinion & Experts
What Was Your Favorite BizBash Story You Wrote in 2024?
Our editors share the most memorable stories they worked on this year.
Hands And Laptop Article 2
Page 1 of 36
Next Page