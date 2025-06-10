5 Tips for Producing Events in Real-World Locations

From FX’s laundromat party to OGX’s branded car wash, here’s how event pros are turning unexpected locations into unforgettable experiences.

Claire Hoffman
June 10, 2025
On May 20 and 22, FX Networks transformed two working laundromats into full-blown parties to celebrate its new series Adults.
On May 20 and 22, FX Networks transformed two working laundromats into full-blown parties to celebrate its new series Adults.
Photo: Courtesy of FX

In late May, FX celebrated the season premiere of its new comedy Adults by transforming one of the most mundane markers of adulthood—laundry day—into a multisensory, all-day-and-night experience.

Playfully named “Suds and Sounds,” the bicoastal activation took over two working laundromats: The Laundry Room in Culver City, Calif., and LaundryBee in Sunnyside, Queens. Inside, guests encountered a high-energy remix of real-life responsibility and full-on fun, complete with DJ sets, surprise performances, espresso drinks, tarot card readings, exclusive giveaways, bodega snacks, themed cocktails—and, of course, free laundry. Branded vending machines dispensed limited-edition Adults merch, including T-shirts and laundry bags.Branded vending machines dispensed limited-edition Adults merch, including T-shirts and laundry bags.Photo: Courtesy of FX

“We knew we wanted an unconventional location for the event, as the series really called for something unexpected,” explains Kenya Hardaway, senior vice president of integrated promotions at FX Networks, who worked with marketing agency The Syndicate to pull off the gatherings. “The goal was to create a space that celebrated the launch of the series in the same spirit as the show: a place where fun is had anytime you're surrounded by good friends and great vibes.”

Hosting activations in everyday locations that aren’t typically used as venues—think laundromats, car washes, gas stations, bodegas, and even subway platforms—can certainly add a memorable, often nostalgic layer to an event. But with that uniqueness comes a specific set of challenges.

To help event profs pull off similar experiences, we spoke to Hardaway and Amy Rasmussen, senior vice president of marketing and events at The Syndicate, along with Katy Bohurjak, the associate creative director at creative agency MKG, who has also produced activations in a variety of unique settings. Here are five lessons from their playbooks.

1. Choose a space that resonates with your target audience.

For FX, the laundromat wasn’t just an unexpected choice—it was a purposeful one. “The laundromat is a regular destination for young adults, so it seemed like a fitting place to engage our audience,” says Hardaway. That relatability can help spark a sense of connection and fun.

Bohurjak agrees. When she and her team at MKG were scouting locations for OGX’s branded car wash activation a few years ago, they started by thinking about how the setting could reflect the audience. “In this case, it was California, so we asked: What neighborhood makes sense? Where’s the foot traffic or car traffic?” she recalls. “From there, we looked at the physical attributes. We’d imagine what could be possible, even before we knew exactly what we’d be allowed to do. That helped spark creative ideas right away.” The OGX activation was a free-to-the-public car wash that centered around the brand's #UncapTheLove campaign messaging, using the location as a metaphor for washing your hair.The OGX activation was a free-to-the-public car wash that centered around the brand's #UncapTheLove campaign messaging, using the location as a metaphor for washing your hair.Photo: Courtesy of MKG

2. Find business owners who are open-minded—and treat them like your partners.

“When approaching a business owner about taking over their space, you have to remember that many of them haven’t done something like this before,” says Bohurjak. “Something like this can really push a business owner out of their comfort zone, so you really have to work to show them the vision. It’s almost like the business owner becomes a second client in these spaces; you have to make sure they’re happy, because their business is probably their baby.” “Working in an existing structure really allows you to dive very specifically into a theme,” says Bohurjak of the OGX activation (pictured). “These places have their own character and history and grit and richness, and that can really challenge the design team—in a good way.”“Working in an existing structure really allows you to dive very specifically into a theme,” says Bohurjak of the OGX activation (pictured). “These places have their own character and history and grit and richness, and that can really challenge the design team—in a good way.”Photo: Courtesy of MKG

Rasmussen echoes that sentiment. She describes the venue scouting process for the Adults activation as “a strategic mix of creativity and logistics. We focused on finding spaces with fixed layouts that aligned with our vision, especially since we couldn’t make structural changes to the spaces,” she notes. “The real key was finding business owners open to collaboration and vendors experienced in unconventional setups who could quickly adapt and troubleshoot in real time.” 'Venue scouting for [the FX] activation was a strategic mix of creativity and logistics,' says Rasmusson."Venue scouting for [the FX] activation was a strategic mix of creativity and logistics," says Rasmusson.Photo: Courtesy of FX

3. Repurpose what’s already there.

Remember: These venues weren’t designed with events in mind, which means infrastructure and aesthetics might need a boost. But with the right creative lens, even eyesores can be turned into assets. “When working in an unconventional space, you have to be mindful of the infrastructure needed to support the event,” says Hardaway. “Finding clever solutions to deliver key elements the space is lacking—or to repurpose a potential eyesore—becomes part of the fun.”

At "Suds and Sounds," for example, the FX team looked carefully at how various components of the laundromat could help tell the event’s story. “A vending machine that typically held laundry detergent became our gifting station. The guest services counter became our snack bodega,” Hardaway says. “Other utilities like restrooms and food prep were hosted outside the venue so we could maximize the space and deliver a great guest experience.” 

4. Let the setting inspire the design.

“Working in an existing structure really allows you to dive very specifically into a theme,” says Bohurjak. “These places have their own character and history and grit and richness, and that can really challenge the design team—in a good way.” For the OGX activation, 1907 Car Wash on South La Cienega Boulevard in Los Angeles was branded with large, colorful signage to attract the eye of people driving past.For the OGX activation, 1907 Car Wash on South La Cienega Boulevard in Los Angeles was branded with large, colorful signage to attract the eye of people driving past.Photo: Courtesy of MKG

Rather than hiding the setting, embrace it. For the Adults activations, for example, FX incorporated whimsical, on-theme elements that leaned into the laundry-day motif. “We created a collection of thematic phrases that spoke to the experience—including machine clings with sayings like ‘Stains Are Just Trauma for Clothes’ and ‘Quarter Free, Quarter Life Crisis,’” says Hardaway.

Her personal favorite moment? A reusable laundry bag printed with the words “Emotional Baggage.” “These clever moments tied the show to the space and inspired fun content capture,” she adds. “The goal was to create a space that celebrated the launch of the series in the same spirit as the show: a place where fun is had anytime you're surrounded by good friends and great vibes,' says Hardaway.“The goal was to create a space that celebrated the launch of the series in the same spirit as the show: a place where fun is had anytime you're surrounded by good friends and great vibes," says Hardaway.Photo: Courtesy of FX

5. Always do your research—and be ready for surprises.

Events at unconventional venues are high-reward, but can also be high-maintenance. “With these kinds of spaces, it feels like you discover something new every day,” says Bohurjak. “When you design in a blank venue, you know what to expect. But with existing locations—especially ones that have been around for years—there are always surprises. You’ll be zooming in on Google Maps the night before install like, ‘Wait, what is that? We didn’t plan for that corner!’”

Her top tip? Do a lot of site visits. “Walk through the full user journey and make sure you’ve thought through every angle along that path.”

Hardaway adds: “It’s important to define what kind of experience you want your guests to have in the space, then determine what you might need to supplement in order to deliver that. You can’t assume the venue can support your needs. Be proactive to avoid any unfortunate surprises.” 

Scroll down to see more of our favorite ways brand and event producers have turned everyday locations into memorable experiences. Snack brand Cheez-It hosted its retro Cheez-It Stop in 2023 along the Twentynine Palms Highway in the Southern California desert. The throwback pop-up shop—which took over The Station, a renovated 1949 service station that can be rented for private events—was stocked with branded collectibles, merch, and snacks.Snack brand Cheez-It hosted its retro Cheez-It Stop in 2023 along the Twentynine Palms Highway in the Southern California desert. The throwback pop-up shop—which took over The Station, a renovated 1949 service station that can be rented for private events—was stocked with branded collectibles, merch, and snacks.Photo: Katie Gardner for Cheez-ItOutside, instead of gas pumps, the brand built the “World’s First and Only Cheez-It Pump” that literally pumped a stream of Cheez-It bags right into car windows. See more: Gas Prices Too High? This Service Station Pumps Cheez-Its InsteadOutside, instead of gas pumps, the brand built the “World’s First and Only Cheez-It Pump” that literally pumped a stream of Cheez-It bags right into car windows. See more: Gas Prices Too High? This Service Station Pumps Cheez-Its InsteadPhoto: Katie Gardner for Cheez-ItIn late 2024, pop star Olivia Rodrigo's new partnership with Sony LinkBuds came to life as a two-day subway takeover with '90s-inspired touchpoints, purple decor, and butterflies. For the SHADOW-produced activation, the Bowery Street Station in New York was transformed into the “O Line,' a nod to Rodrigo’s hit “Obsessed,' with fun touches taking over both the platform and three subway cars.In late 2024, pop star Olivia Rodrigo's new partnership with Sony LinkBuds came to life as a two-day subway takeover with '90s-inspired touchpoints, purple decor, and butterflies. For the SHADOW-produced activation, the Bowery Street Station in New York was transformed into the “O Line," a nod to Rodrigo’s hit “Obsessed," with fun touches taking over both the platform and three subway cars.Photo: Courtesy of SHADOWEvery element of the subway nodded to the LinkBuds x Olivia Rodrigo partnership—including the stop list, which replaced destinations with the track list for GUTS. Inspired by the sashes Rodrigo wears in the music video for “Obsessed,” guests received sashes that boasted relationship styles like “Miss On Again Off Again” based on a tarot card reading. See more: See Inside Olivia Rodrigo’s Purple-Filled NYC Subway TakeoverEvery element of the subway nodded to the LinkBuds x Olivia Rodrigo partnership—including the stop list, which replaced destinations with the track list for GUTS. Inspired by the sashes Rodrigo wears in the music video for “Obsessed,” guests received sashes that boasted relationship styles like “Miss On Again Off Again” based on a tarot card reading. See more: See Inside Olivia Rodrigo’s Purple-Filled NYC Subway TakeoverPhoto: BFA for Sony/Hannah Turner-HartsTo celebrate its “City Sweets” collection—which is inspired by iconic street-food desserts—Häagen-Dazs created a colorful space that evoked a classic New York City bodega. Popping up in Brooklyn, the immersive experience transformed a convenience store into Rose & Rueben’s, a nod to the brand’s founders, Polish immigrants Reuben and Rose Mattus. Cartwright was the creative agency behind the activation, transforming the entire space, including the products on the shelves and the posters on the walls, with Easter eggs about the brand, ranging from flavor cues to fake business licenses attributed to the founders.To celebrate its “City Sweets” collection—which is inspired by iconic street-food desserts—Häagen-Dazs created a colorful space that evoked a classic New York City bodega. Popping up in Brooklyn, the immersive experience transformed a convenience store into Rose & Rueben’s, a nod to the brand’s founders, Polish immigrants Reuben and Rose Mattus. Cartwright was the creative agency behind the activation, transforming the entire space, including the products on the shelves and the posters on the walls, with Easter eggs about the brand, ranging from flavor cues to fake business licenses attributed to the founders.Photo: Krista SchlueterEach aisle of the shop highlighted a different flavor, and the entire space featured colorful artwork from Brooklyn-based artist Jade Purple Brown, who had designed the City Sweets packaging. In a fun, bodega-appropriate touch, faux newspapers also promoted the new flavors. In the back of the bodega, though, was the real treat: What looked like a normal freezer door opened to a speakeasy-like space where guests could relax, listen to music, and of course, taste the new flavors. See more: Get the Scoop on How Häagen-Dazs Created a Speakeasy Inside a FreezerEach aisle of the shop highlighted a different flavor, and the entire space featured colorful artwork from Brooklyn-based artist Jade Purple Brown, who had designed the City Sweets packaging. In a fun, bodega-appropriate touch, faux newspapers also promoted the new flavors. In the back of the bodega, though, was the real treat: What looked like a normal freezer door opened to a speakeasy-like space where guests could relax, listen to music, and of course, taste the new flavors. See more: Get the Scoop on How Häagen-Dazs Created a Speakeasy Inside a FreezerPhoto: Krista SchlueterTo celebrate the return of OREO Cakesters in 2022, the brand decided to 'rewind” to the mid-2000s with a playful takeover of the last Blockbuster, located in Bend, Ore. The soft-baked snacks first launched in 2007, inspiring the nostalgic activation that included a co-branded exterior marquee, Cakesters-themed movie posters that spoofed popular genres, and free samples that were presented in retro VHS-inspired packaging.To celebrate the return of OREO Cakesters in 2022, the brand decided to "rewind” to the mid-2000s with a playful takeover of the last Blockbuster, located in Bend, Ore. The soft-baked snacks first launched in 2007, inspiring the nostalgic activation that included a co-branded exterior marquee, Cakesters-themed movie posters that spoofed popular genres, and free samples that were presented in retro VHS-inspired packaging.Photo: Courtesy of OREOOREO Cakester-themed faux film posters blanketed the walls of the Blockbuster store. OREO collaborated with illustrators to design the movie posters, which spoofed popular genres. See more: Blast From the Past: Why Brands Have Embraced Nostalgia MarketingOREO Cakester-themed faux film posters blanketed the walls of the Blockbuster store. OREO collaborated with illustrators to design the movie posters, which spoofed popular genres. See more: Blast From the Past: Why Brands Have Embraced Nostalgia MarketingPhoto: Courtesy of OREOTo celebrate the premiere of The Golden Bachelor in 2023, ABC hosted a multifaceted campaign with events, photo ops, and, of course, senior discounts across Los Angeles and New York. The celebrations kicked off at the appropriately 1950s-style Mel’s Drive-In on LA's Sunset Boulevard, which was transformed into a vintage gold paradise with oversized roses, ceiling projections, photos ops, and a special date night-centric Golden Hour menu (which was availably nightly from 5-7 p.m., of course) featuring a custom milkshake.To celebrate the premiere of The Golden Bachelor in 2023, ABC hosted a multifaceted campaign with events, photo ops, and, of course, senior discounts across Los Angeles and New York. The celebrations kicked off at the appropriately 1950s-style Mel’s Drive-In on LA's Sunset Boulevard, which was transformed into a vintage gold paradise with oversized roses, ceiling projections, photos ops, and a special date night-centric Golden Hour menu (which was availably nightly from 5-7 p.m., of course) featuring a custom milkshake.Photo: Courtesy of ABCMel’s Drive-In is a 1950s-style diner that served as a nod to Turner's generation; ABC worked with experiential agency Creative Riff on the temporary golden makeover. See more: Golden Oldies: Inside ABC's Multifaceted Experiential Campaign for 'The Golden Bachelor'Mel’s Drive-In is a 1950s-style diner that served as a nod to Turner's generation; ABC worked with experiential agency Creative Riff on the temporary golden makeover. See more: Golden Oldies: Inside ABC's Multifaceted Experiential Campaign for 'The Golden Bachelor'Photo: Courtesy of ABCIn 2021, FX built the Snowfall Neighborhood Car Wash to celebrate the return of the series set in 1980s Los Angeles. The experience intended to honor the local community by offering free-with-reservation washes for fans over a three-day period. A local Los Angeles car wash was covered in colorful, eye-catching graffiti inspired by the series' time period.In 2021, FX built the Snowfall Neighborhood Car Wash to celebrate the return of the series set in 1980s Los Angeles. The experience intended to honor the local community by offering free-with-reservation washes for fans over a three-day period. A local Los Angeles car wash was covered in colorful, eye-catching graffiti inspired by the series' time period.Photo: Courtesy of FXGuests drove into the experience through car wash strips that said 'Enter 1980s LA.' Inside, they encountered a custom-designed wash tunnel complete with lights, music, and effects inspired by the series. More fun, on-theme signage said things like 'Looking Fresh,' 'Roll Out,' and “Wash. Wax. Look Fly.” See more: Trend Spotted: Car Wash-Themed Brand ActivationsGuests drove into the experience through car wash strips that said "Enter 1980s LA." Inside, they encountered a custom-designed wash tunnel complete with lights, music, and effects inspired by the series. More fun, on-theme signage said things like "Looking Fresh," "Roll Out," and “Wash. Wax. Look Fly.” See more: Trend Spotted: Car Wash-Themed Brand ActivationsPhoto: Courtesy of FXIn 2021, the 'Bumble Bodega' took over spots in various neighborhoods throughout New York City, including Andy's Deli in the West Village, offering free sandwiches, hot coffees, and tote bags to those customers who showed their Bumble Date, BFF, or Bizz accounts. The delis were outfitted with the app’s signature black-and-yellow color scheme with branded awnings, signage, food wrappers, and cup holders.In 2021, the "Bumble Bodega" took over spots in various neighborhoods throughout New York City, including Andy's Deli in the West Village, offering free sandwiches, hot coffees, and tote bags to those customers who showed their Bumble Date, BFF, or Bizz accounts. The delis were outfitted with the app’s signature black-and-yellow color scheme with branded awnings, signage, food wrappers, and cup holders.Photo: Courtesy of BumbleProduced by Invisible North, the takeovers included cheeky signage and Bumble branding adorning the deli cases and other spots. In addition to bacon, egg, and cheese sandwiches, customers scored free branded tote bags. See more: Hungry? Sneak a Peek Inside the ‘Bumble Bodega’Produced by Invisible North, the takeovers included cheeky signage and Bumble branding adorning the deli cases and other spots. In addition to bacon, egg, and cheese sandwiches, customers scored free branded tote bags. See more: Hungry? Sneak a Peek Inside the ‘Bumble Bodega’Photo: Courtesy of @invisiblenorth/Instagram

Latest in Event Production & Fabrication
The Recording Academy Honors, presented by the Black Music Collective, were held during Grammys week in 2024. The 1,000-person gala was designed and produced by MVD Inc. and drew immediate attention with a multientry intersectional LED tunnel. See more: Grammys 2024: 40+ Trend-Setting Event Ideas From the Week's Star-Packed Parties
Event Production & Fabrication
20 Bold Event Entrances That Made a Lasting Impression
This year, Ultra Music Festival in Miami partnered with its longtime exclusive energy drink sponsor, Red Bull, and Brightline to curate an immersive three-brand experiential activation that merged the music, beverage, and transportation spaces.
Event Production & Fabrication
5 Music Event Trends Making Noise in 2025
Chefs Making Waves set sail from the Port of Miami on Monday, May 5. The second installment, produced by Sixthman, in partnership with A21 and EBG, brought more than 2,000 food-and-drink-loving cruisers to enjoy more than 75 onboard activities featuring 13 celebrity chefs, along with additional spirits and wine partners, wellness programming, and musical acts to round out the four-night at-sea soiree.
Event Production & Fabrication
How This Star-Studded Foodie Event Made a Satiable Splash at Sea
Eea13th Submissions Open 700x467 Article Hero
Event Production & Fabrication
Call for Entries: 13th Annual BizBash Event Experience Awards Are Open
Related Stories
818 Desert Outpost
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
You’re Not (Road) Trippin’: Gas Station-Themed Pop-Ups Really Are Everywhere
Lyft's Pink Car Wash
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Trend Spotted: Car Wash-Themed Brand Activations
Aman's 2020 Lunch for Travel Writers
Event Production & Fabrication
8 Logistical Tips for Planning an Event in a Private Home
Checklist Herobox01
Printing & Graphics
Site Inspection Checklist: 11 Things Event Planners Should Never Forget to Ask
More in Event Production & Fabrication
Event Production & Fabrication
20 Bold Event Entrances That Made a Lasting Impression
From eye-catching branded archways to immersive tunnels, these creative entry moments from brands like Adidas, Netflix, and Coca-Cola hooked attendees from the very first step.
The Recording Academy Honors, presented by the Black Music Collective, were held during Grammys week in 2024. The 1,000-person gala was designed and produced by MVD Inc. and drew immediate attention with a multientry intersectional LED tunnel. See more: Grammys 2024: 40+ Trend-Setting Event Ideas From the Week's Star-Packed Parties
Event Production & Fabrication
5 Music Event Trends Making Noise in 2025
From sustainability themes to unique experiential activations to unlikely music venues, we’ve noticed a few standout trends at music events worthy of an encore.
This year, Ultra Music Festival in Miami partnered with its longtime exclusive energy drink sponsor, Red Bull, and Brightline to curate an immersive three-brand experiential activation that merged the music, beverage, and transportation spaces.
Event Production & Fabrication
How This Star-Studded Foodie Event Made a Satiable Splash at Sea
BizBash boarded the second sailing of Chefs Making Waves for an up-close taste of this unique floating fiesta. Learn about the plans and partners that made it a recipe for at-sea success.
Chefs Making Waves set sail from the Port of Miami on Monday, May 5. The second installment, produced by Sixthman, in partnership with A21 and EBG, brought more than 2,000 food-and-drink-loving cruisers to enjoy more than 75 onboard activities featuring 13 celebrity chefs, along with additional spirits and wine partners, wellness programming, and musical acts to round out the four-night at-sea soiree.
Event Production & Fabrication
Call for Entries: 13th Annual BizBash Event Experience Awards Are Open
It's a special year for the awards, as BizBash introduces new categories celebrating its 25th anniversary. Get your submissions in by October 3, 2025.
Eea13th Submissions Open 700x467 Article Hero
Event Production & Fabrication
Robin Hood's 2025 Benefit Gala Had the Home Field Advantage—How a Sports Theme Helped Raise $72 Million
The event delivered its most immersive night yet, transforming the Javits Center into an arena of impact.
Michael Strahan kicked off programming at the 2025 Robin Hood Benefit Gala on May 12.
Brands & Event Pros
Meet the 2025 BizBash 40 Under 40
BizBash highlights impressive industry leaders who have made an early mark on the meeting and event industry—before even celebrating their 40th birthday.
Bb40u40 2025 Meet The Winners 880x496 Article Header
Most Popular
Event Production & Fabrication
20 Bold Event Entrances That Made a Lasting Impression
Event Production & Fabrication
5 Music Event Trends Making Noise in 2025
Sports
Why Golf Is Suddenly the Coolest Brand Platform Around
Event Production & Fabrication
5 Tips for Producing Events in Real-World Locations
Meetings
How The Wall Street Journal Designed Its Future of Everything Event Around a B2B Crowd
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Summer Lovin': See How These Brands Celebrated Romance
Event Production & Fabrication
Secrets, Spirits, and Surprises: Inside Monkey 47’s Mysterious Event Tour
Monkey 47 cloaked an educational experience about the gin brand’s roots as a series of mysterious events that surprised and delighted guests from the moment they received the invite. Here’s how.
Monkey 47 Schwarzwald Dry Gin embarked on a three-city experiential tour across the U.S. that immersed spirits industry trade professionals in it brand DNA.
Event Production & Fabrication
See Inside the 'Most Sustainable Large-Scale Music Festival on the Planet'
Rock the Ocean's Tortuga Music Festival, in partnership with Sunbelt Rentals, sets the bar for sustainability in large-scale events, blending top musical acts with energy-efficient rentals and impactful environmental advocacy.
In addition to big-name headliners Jelly Roll, Keith Urban, and Luke Combs, a standout moment of this year's event—held April 4-6—was the Conservation Village Powered by Sunbelt, which featured interactive exhibits highlighting marine conservation efforts and everyday ways fans can protect ocean ecosystems.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: 11 Planners, Designers & Producers Who Are Defining the Next Era of Events
This creative crew is using standout designs, smart engagement strategies, and flawless execution to move the event industry forward.
2025 Industry Innovators Article Image Planners Designers Producers
Event Production & Fabrication
How to Launch a New Event Agency in Decadence and Style
Ashley Woody hosted industry professionals for "A Night of Revelry" in honor of her new boutique event agency, Maison Madera. See all the surreal details—and read her tips for throwing a successful launch event.
To celebrate the launch of her new boutique event agency, Ashley Woody recently hosted 'A Night of Revelry' for professionals in entertainment, hospitality, and fashion at her Los Angeles studio.
Event Production & Fabrication
How This Podcasting Fest Turned Up the Volume on Attendance, Content, and Star Power
The founder of On Air Fest shares how the event is turning podcast popularity into a sought-after experience for more hosts, listeners, and sponsors.
On Air Fest 2025 took place Feb. 19-21 across four venues in Brooklyn. Here, Seth Meyers' session on risk-taking doubled as a live taping of his hit podcast, Family Trips with the Meyers Brothers.
Event Production & Fabrication
South Beach Wine & Food Festival 2025: 40+ Mouthwatering F&B Trends and Event Strategies
Get details on the behind-the-scenes sales strategy, the host hotel's advanced planning process, notable tech- and AI-forward activations, and more.
LaCroix had a floral-themed photo wall activation that offered both printouts and digital photo files.
Page 1 of 120
Next Page