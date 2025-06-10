On May 20 and 22, FX Networks transformed two working laundromats into full-blown parties to celebrate its new series Adults .

In late May, FX celebrated the season premiere of its new comedy Adults by transforming one of the most mundane markers of adulthood—laundry day—into a multisensory, all-day-and-night experience.

Playfully named “Suds and Sounds,” the bicoastal activation took over two working laundromats: The Laundry Room in Culver City, Calif., and LaundryBee in Sunnyside, Queens. Inside, guests encountered a high-energy remix of real-life responsibility and full-on fun, complete with DJ sets, surprise performances, espresso drinks, tarot card readings, exclusive giveaways, bodega snacks, themed cocktails—and, of course, free laundry. Photo: Courtesy of FX

“We knew we wanted an unconventional location for the event, as the series really called for something unexpected,” explains Kenya Hardaway, senior vice president of integrated promotions at FX Networks, who worked with marketing agency The Syndicate to pull off the gatherings. “The goal was to create a space that celebrated the launch of the series in the same spirit as the show: a place where fun is had anytime you're surrounded by good friends and great vibes.”

Hosting activations in everyday locations that aren’t typically used as venues—think laundromats, car washes, gas stations, bodegas, and even subway platforms—can certainly add a memorable, often nostalgic layer to an event. But with that uniqueness comes a specific set of challenges.

To help event profs pull off similar experiences, we spoke to Hardaway and Amy Rasmussen, senior vice president of marketing and events at The Syndicate, along with Katy Bohurjak, the associate creative director at creative agency MKG, who has also produced activations in a variety of unique settings. Here are five lessons from their playbooks.

1. Choose a space that resonates with your target audience.

For FX, the laundromat wasn’t just an unexpected choice—it was a purposeful one. “The laundromat is a regular destination for young adults, so it seemed like a fitting place to engage our audience,” says Hardaway. That relatability can help spark a sense of connection and fun.

Bohurjak agrees. When she and her team at MKG were scouting locations for OGX’s branded car wash activation a few years ago, they started by thinking about how the setting could reflect the audience. “In this case, it was California, so we asked: What neighborhood makes sense? Where’s the foot traffic or car traffic?” she recalls. “From there, we looked at the physical attributes. We’d imagine what could be possible, even before we knew exactly what we’d be allowed to do. That helped spark creative ideas right away.” Photo: Courtesy of MKG

2. Find business owners who are open-minded—and treat them like your partners.

“When approaching a business owner about taking over their space, you have to remember that many of them haven’t done something like this before,” says Bohurjak.

Photo: Courtesy of MKG

“Something like this can really push a business owner out of their comfort zone, so you really have to work to show them the vision. It’s almost like the business owner becomes a second client in these spaces; you have to make sure they’re happy, because their business is probably their baby.”

Rasmussen echoes that sentiment. She describes the venue scouting process for the Adults activation as “a strategic mix of creativity and logistics. We focused on finding spaces with fixed layouts that aligned with our vision, especially since we couldn’t make structural changes to the spaces,” she notes. “The real key was finding business owners open to collaboration and vendors experienced in unconventional setups who could quickly adapt and troubleshoot in real time.” Photo: Courtesy of FX

3. Repurpose what’s already there.

Remember: These venues weren’t designed with events in mind, which means infrastructure and aesthetics might need a boost. But with the right creative lens, even eyesores can be turned into assets.

“When working in an unconventional space, you have to be mindful of the infrastructure needed to support the event,” says Hardaway. “Finding clever solutions to deliver key elements the space is lacking—or to repurpose a potential eyesore—becomes part of the fun.”

At "Suds and Sounds," for example, the FX team looked carefully at how various components of the laundromat could help tell the event’s story. “A vending machine that typically held laundry detergent became our gifting station. The guest services counter became our snack bodega,” Hardaway says. “Other utilities like restrooms and food prep were hosted outside the venue so we could maximize the space and deliver a great guest experience.”

4. Let the setting inspire the design.

“Working in an existing structure really allows you to dive very specifically into a theme,” says Bohurjak. “These places have their own character and history and grit and richness, and that can really challenge the design team—in a good way.”

Photo: Courtesy of MKG

Rather than hiding the setting, embrace it. For the Adults activations, for example, FX incorporated whimsical, on-theme elements that leaned into the laundry-day motif. “We created a collection of thematic phrases that spoke to the experience—including machine clings with sayings like ‘Stains Are Just Trauma for Clothes’ and ‘Quarter Free, Quarter Life Crisis,’” says Hardaway.

Her personal favorite moment? A reusable laundry bag printed with the words “Emotional Baggage.” “These clever moments tied the show to the space and inspired fun content capture,” she adds. Photo: Courtesy of FX

5. Always do your research—and be ready for surprises.

Events at unconventional venues are high-reward, but can also be high-maintenance. “With these kinds of spaces, it feels like you discover something new every day,” says Bohurjak. “When you design in a blank venue, you know what to expect. But with existing locations—especially ones that have been around for years—there are always surprises. You’ll be zooming in on Google Maps the night before install like, ‘Wait, what is that? We didn’t plan for that corner!’”

Her top tip? Do a lot of site visits. “Walk through the full user journey and make sure you’ve thought through every angle along that path.”

Hardaway adds: “It’s important to define what kind of experience you want your guests to have in the space, then determine what you might need to supplement in order to deliver that. You can’t assume the venue can support your needs. Be proactive to avoid any unfortunate surprises.”