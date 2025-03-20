To celebrate the launch of her new boutique event agency, Ashley Woody recently hosted "A Night of Revelry" for professionals in entertainment, hospitality, and fashion at her Los Angeles studio.

LOS ANGELES—In the events biz, it's not uncommon to see event profs strike out on their own after years spent at big agencies or brands. Although it's no doubt an intimidating venture, we've seen event profs do it often and do it well. One of the latest to make this bold move is Ashley Woody, who you might remember from BizBash's 40 Under 40 feature in 2023.

Photo: Emily Eizen Woody found her footing in the event industry by way of working as a shoe valet at a Netflix Golden Globes after-party produced by Best Events. She spent the evening “coat checking” shoes from celebs and, in turn, giving them a pair of branded slides. "I was not sure what I had just walked into, but I knew I found 'it,'" she told us in 2023.

After years of working at Best Events full time, eventually as an executive producer, Woody has now launched her own boutique luxury event agency, Maison Madera Production Company.

"[We're] your favorite producer’s favorite producer," she quips, referencing Chappell Roan famously crowning herself "your favorite artist's favorite artist," a line inspired by drag performer Sasha Colby. "We keep things intentionally small with top-tier talent, so our clients work directly with the creative minds behind the magic—no fluff, no wasted budgets, just thoughtful, high-impact storytelling. Our Los Angeles studio is a hub for hands-on ideation, complete with a materials library that brings concepts to life in a tangible way."

To celebrate the official unveiling of the agency, Woody invited 125 professionals from the worlds of entertainment, hospitality, and fashion to her Los Angeles studio for a decadent launch event. Dubbed "A Night of Revelry," the event was inspired by "the kind of parties that feel like they exist outside of time—where the lighting is warm, the drinks are flowing, and the night unfolds in unexpected ways," Woody explains.

Photo: Emily Eizen



For the design, Woody pulled from a mix of classic indulgence and playful surrealism. Cue the cinematic lighting, flowing martinis, cascading fruit, and Champagne towers. A dress code was inspired by Gucci, actor Pedro Pascal, and British model and visual artist Nadia Lee Cohen; it encouraged guests to don sparkles, frills, and feathers to add to the theatricality of the night.

Photo: Emily Eizen "I wanted the space to feel immersive but not overly polished—just the right mix of refinement and fun—where guests could let loose and enjoy the moment," Woody says.

Touchpoints included sculptural cake displays from La Macaron Guy; a postcard station where guests could pen and mail a love letter; a live tattooing station featuring illustrations from the invitation; an "overrated/underrated" board where industry peers could pin hot takes about the experiential event scene; a Polaroid station; and, of course, a dance floor.

"There was no rigid structure, just an atmosphere that encouraged connection, celebration, and a little bit of spectacle," Woody says. "My goal was for people to leave feeling inspired—like they had been part of something truly special."

She adds that her favorite touchpoint of the night was the tablescape. "I’ve always loved bubbles—they symbolize celebration, lightness, and that fleeting, magical moment before they pop," she says. "We carried that theme through with delicate glass and silver decor, reflective surfaces, and playful yet elevated styling. It felt like the perfect visual representation of A Night of Revelry."

Of course, a thoughtfully curated launch event is no easy feat, and Woody cites budget as one of the biggest challenges.

Photo: Emily Eizen



"When you’re launching a business and funding an event from your own pocket, every decision carries extra weight," she says. "Unlike working with big brand budgets, where there’s more flexibility, I had to be incredibly strategic about where to allocate resources while still ensuring the experience felt elevated and intentional. I tapped into my network and leaned on some of my favorite vendors—people I’ve built relationships with over the years—who were generous with their time, talents, and resources. Their support made a huge difference in bringing the vision to life. It was a reminder of how important community is in this industry, and I’m so grateful for the people who showed up for me in that way."

For other event profs who might be planning a launch event, Woody offers a few tips:

"Be clear on your goals. Are you looking for press, new clients, or just to make a statement? That should guide every decision."

"The guest list matters more than the head count, so be intentional about who you invite."

"Budget will always be a challenge when it’s your own money, so lean on your community, tap into favors, and collaborate with vendors who believe in what you’re building."

"The details should feel like you . Unexpected, thoughtful touches are what make an event stand out."

"Don't forget to capture it all. Great content will keep the event working for you long after the night is over."

"Have fun. Your energy as the host sets the tone, and if you’re enjoying yourself, everyone else will too."

Keep scrolling to see key vendors and more from inside Woody's A Night of Revelry...

VENDORS

Alcohol Sponsors: Nat Kidder, Good Clean Fun

AV & Lighting: LAAV

Cakes & Macrons: La Macron Guy

DJ: DJ El Ray

Florals: Spacey Floral

Graphics: Sinking Ship Creative

Photography: Emily Eizen

Signage: Stuart Signs

Staffing: Heirloom LA

Video: Love Squish

Photo: Emily Eizen



Photo: Emily Eizen



Photo: Emily Eizen



Photo: Emily Eizen

