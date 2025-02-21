Connect Spring Marketplace Just Got Better.
How to Plan an Engaging Gala for 6,500 Guests

The Eisenhower Health Foundation's massive Power for Excellence gala took over an entire arena, filling it with VIP experiences, premium food services, and a live performance by acclaimed composer Hans Zimmer.

Claire Hoffman
February 21, 2025
Eisenhower Health Foundation's 'Power for Excellence' gala took over the Acrisure Arena on Jan. 28.
Eisenhower Health Foundation's "Power for Excellence" gala took over the Acrisure Arena on Jan. 28.
Photo: Mirrored Media

PALM DESERT, CALIF.—How do you plan an engaging gala for 6,500 guests? By turning it into a full-on stadium concert, of course. On Jan. 28, the Acrisure Arena in Southern California's Coachella Valley roared to life—not with sports fans, but with the pulsing energy of a gala-turned-concert that took over every floor of the 300,000-square-foot venue.

Designed and produced by experiential marketing agency Mirrored Media, the Eisenhower Health Foundation's massive "Power for Excellence" gala hosted 1,500 supporters and an additional 5,000 physicians and employees for a preshow reception and a live performance from Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer. "This was our first time working with Eisenhower Health Foundation, but it quickly became clear why they do what they do," noted Mirrored Media founder Justin Lefkovitch. "As we heard from their staff and patients, they make everyone feel like family—and we felt that warmth instantly."

The Eisenhower Health Foundation originally established the gala alongside the late event producer Michael Marto. "Michael’s passing last year left a deep impact on everyone who knew him, including his friends and my business partners, Hans Zimmer and Steve Kofsky," Lefkovitch added. "In his absence, we partnered with the Eisenhower team to honor and expand the show’s legacy while celebrating the people behind patient care. To keep Michael’s vision alive, we brought in many members of his team, ensuring this special show remained a true family effort." The arena was filled with a mix of banquet tables and stadium seating.The arena was filled with a mix of banquet tables and stadium seating.Photo: Mirrored Media

Entertainment is always a standout staple of the gala, with previous editions drawing artists like David Foster, Jon Batiste, and Keith Urban. To Zimmer, Eisenhower Hospital's mission—and his friendship with Marto—made getting involved in the event this year a no-brainer. "I understand the importance of having a medical team that feels like family and the profound impact of cutting-edge healthcare," Zimmer told BizBash. "It was an honor to help celebrate the foundation's fundraising efforts and recognize the dedicated staff who bring such an invaluable resource to their community."

Eisenhower Hospital’s passion for excellence deeply resonated with Zimmer and his team, he added. "I strive to bring humanity to the world in everything I do. Orchestras are a vital part of our shared humanity. Music has the power to confront challenges, give a voice to those who suffer, and console those in need. It was truly special to share my passion with an arena full of people who dedicate their lives to serving their community every day." 'In an effort to elevate the experience and offer something truly unique, Hans brought a special version of his Hans Zimmer Live touring show to life for Eisenhower,' explained Lefkovitch."In an effort to elevate the experience and offer something truly unique, Hans brought a special version of his Hans Zimmer Live touring show to life for Eisenhower," explained Lefkovitch.Photo: Mirrored Media'[Hans] was the perfect fit, embodying the event’s 'Power for Excellence' theme while delivering a multisensory, immersive experience—blending audio, video, and lighting to showcase some of Hollywood’s most iconic scores.'"[Hans] was the perfect fit, embodying the event’s 'Power for Excellence' theme while delivering a multisensory, immersive experience—blending audio, video, and lighting to showcase some of Hollywood’s most iconic scores."Photo: Mirrored Media

The Mirrored Media team incorporated a mix of banquet tables and stadium seating to give every guest a good view of the programming and live performance. They also produced the event's preshow experiences, which included a multilevel reception throughout the arena that featured elevated meals and craft cocktails, along with fresh florals, custom large-format Eisenhower signage honoring donors and showcasing the foundation's impactful work, an immersive photo moment, a variety of live classical musicians, and more.

Food-wise, each floor featured a combination of tray-passed hors d’oeuvres and buffet stations, all catered by the arena's in-house food and beverage team. Meanwhile, donor tables on the arena floor offered light, shareable bites, while an employee reception, held on the outdoor patio, featured two taco stations. Throughout the arena, attendees could also visit one of six grab-and-go stations—playfully transformed into "Ike's Marketplace" in a nod to the hospital's namesake—which offered treats like candy and ice cream. Donor tables on the arena floor offered light, shareable bites.Donor tables on the arena floor offered light, shareable bites.Photo: Mirrored Media

To Lefkovitch, guest experience was key, especially in such a large venue. The goal? "To reflect the white-glove service that Eisenhower Hospital is known for," he explained. "Eisenhower staff personally greeted guests, and a dedicated team escorted guests into the venue and directly to the reception." A large event staff was also present throughout the space, further ensuring all attendees could easily navigate the venue and find their seats.

"Throughout the arena, large-format signage transformed the space into an immersive Eisenhower Health experience, displaying historical milestones, donor names, impactful hospital photography, and fundraising initiatives," he added. "Every TV and screen in the venue featured custom Eisenhower Health content, highlighting the ongoing initiatives made possible by this fundraising effort." 'Guests also enjoyed a stunning immersive photo moment, where a professional portrait photographer captured elegant images of attendees dressed for the occasion,' said Lefkovitch."Guests also enjoyed a stunning immersive photo moment, where a professional portrait photographer captured elegant images of attendees dressed for the occasion," said Lefkovitch.Photo: Mirrored Media

The most substantial challenge, Lefkovitch noted, was timing. Acrisure Arena is an active ice hockey arena, with games scheduled immediately before and after the event—which meant the team had only 36 hours to load in and install the extensive stage and other event production elements. "In addition to an extremely tight build schedule, Hans was coming off a major show in Saudi Arabia, meaning his backline equipment had to be shipped from Saudi to Los Angeles, then driven overnight to Palm Desert for a rapid load-in so Hans and the band could rehearse and complete sound checks in the afternoon before taking the stage that evening," Lefkovitch said. 'Once the event concluded, we had to tear down the entire production and clear the space by 2 a.m.—three hours after the end of the show—to allow the arena team to convert the venue back in time for the next day's game,' he added."Once the event concluded, we had to tear down the entire production and clear the space by 2 a.m.—three hours after the end of the show—to allow the arena team to convert the venue back in time for the next day's game," he added.Photo: Mirrored Media

To Lefkovitch, though, the effort was worth it—particularly when a custom video played during the gathering. "Eisenhower Health wanted to create a custom piece of content for the event that would highlight the significance of the gathering, the magic of what makes Eisenhower Hospital so special, and the impact of donations," he explained, noting that Mirrored Media partnered with its original content division, Avra Entertainment, and the Eisenhower team to produce a film told from the perspective of some of the foundation's most dedicated donors.

"Interwoven into the evening was a moving video featuring major donors who shared their deeply personal connections to Eisenhower, the reasons behind their generosity, and the direct impact of their contributions in saving lives within their community," he said. "The film left thousands in tears—yet also deeply inspired—perfectly setting the stage for an evening dedicated to celebrating the people who make Eisenhower so extraordinary."

VENDORS

Design and Production: Mirrored Media
Floral Design: Luna Design Studios
Lighting Design: Lightswitch
Signage: Image360
Large-Format Signage: CR&A Custom
Furniture and Rentals: Signature Party Rentals
Venue, Food and Beverage: Acrisure Arena

