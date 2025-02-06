Best New Artist winner Chappell Roan performed—and also used her acceptance speech to encourage labels and music industry executives to offer higher wages and healthcare to up-and-coming artists.

LOS ANGELES—For many, last weekend's 67th Grammy Awards felt like a return to normalcy after a tumultuous start to the year. But to residents of Los Angeles—which is still recovering from January's devastating wildfires—the ceremony was a chance to celebrate the power of events to bring people together, generate hope, and raise crucial funds. Here are some moments we (and several event producer friends we chatted with!) loved from this year's show.

The fundraising elements

Throughout the ceremony, host Trevor Noah, along with several presenters, urged audiences to support MusiCares Fire Relief —a collaborative fundraiser launched by the Recording Academy and MusiCares in partnership with Direct Relief, the California Community Foundation, and the Pasadena Community Foundation that's helping expand wildfire relief efforts across the broader Los Angeles community. By the end of the three-and-a-half-hour show, more than $9 million had been raised.

“One of my favorite aspects of the Grammys this year was seeing the event serve as a powerful fundraiser,” Shakira Johnson, founder and chief impact officer of social impact firm Maple & Monroe, told BizBash. “Without this initiative, the event could have come off as tone-deaf and frivolous, given the ongoing crises. Instead, it had meaning and purpose—proving once again that social impact is the new PR. This is how major events can use their platform for real change!” Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Free ad space for affected businesses

“I thought it was so touching and smart that ad space was given to local businesses affected by LA wildfires,” pointed out Liz Kamiel , vice president of business development at Sequence Events . One of those companies was Orla Floral Studio , an event florist whose home and Altadena-based studio burned down during the Eaton fire. The woman-owned business filmed a commercial with musician Doja Cat that aired during the broadcast. We love to see it!

The thoughtful acknowledgments of victims and first responders

Wildfire victims and first responders were also featured in other ways throughout the show. “I truly appreciated the balance the show struck between honoring the difficult circumstances and celebrating music,” said Yvonne McNair , chief experience officer at Captivate Productions . “The producers thoughtfully shared the stories of California residents and business owners who lost everything in the LA fires, while also showcasing a diverse celebration of music and artistry.”

McNair believes that beyond providing jobs, events like the Grammys are crucial for offering hope and inspiration during challenging times. “As the first major award show after such devastation, I had confidence that the Grammys would get it right—and they certainly did,” she noted. “They used the platform not only to entertain but also to inspire and give back.” Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The performances

McNair also praised the night’s performances, including Trevor Noah’s hosting, which she calls an “effortless blend of humor and empathy.” She added: “The opening performance felt like a love letter to LA, and the tribute to first responders was incredibly moving,” she said. “Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars delivered a flawless performance, and the production—simple yet powerful—was deeply touching.”

Alicia Jenelle, director of experiential event production for The Jenelle Group Inc., called out Best Rap Album winner Doechii’s performance in particular. “That was something special. From an event production perspective, it wasn’t just a performance—it was an immersive experience that hit all the right notes (literally and figuratively),” she said. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The emphasis on inclusive storytelling

The wildfires weren't the only serious topic weighing on attendees'—and viewers’—minds throughout the show. “In contrast to the current social climate, the producers were still able to deliver a world-building experience that made it safe for authentic and inclusive storytelling to take place,” pointed out Marc LeJay , senior creative strategist at XD Agency . He called out powerful moments like Doechii’s acceptance speech recognizing Black female rappers; Chappell Roan’s speech about poor working conditions for artists; Alicia Keys’ “DEI is not a threat—it’s a gift” line; Beyoncé’s statement that “genre is a code word to keep us in our place"; and Lady Gaga’s reminder that “trans people are not invisible.”

“Experiences bring people together and cultivate a sense of belonging, community, and connection,” he added. “As experience designers, we have a moral authority to protect those spaces and give every attendee psychological safety to be themselves—especially in a world where diversity is being forced into the shadows. We watched that happen at the Grammys.”

The importance of listening to feedback

ice president of marketing at Meeting Tomorrow , this year's show marked a major improvement. "The CEO of the Recording Academy, Harvey Mason Jr., illustrated the transformational power of feedback when shaping future events," she said. "Critics called out a lack of transparency and diversity, and he listened and responded. The result was a better program and increased trust from the music community. Even The Weekend returned after his years-long boycott."

The Glambot

On a lighter note: What’s an award show red carpet without the now-infamous GlamBOT? “Cole Walliser is the director of photography behind the magic, and it is an only mild exaggeration to say he is the most popular person at every award show,” said John Pistotti , business development manager at BCD Meetings & Events . “Not only does the camera movement and super-fast frame rate harness the technology to capture a stunning moment, but Cole also helps direct the celebrities to hit their mark and nail the cue.”

All things Beyoncé

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

From her instantly meme-able reaction to winning Best Country Album to her long-overdue Album of the Year win—which got the entire crowd on their feet—seeing this superstar finally get her dues was the stuff of award show magic. The icing on the cake? Seeing members of the Los Angeles County Fire Department on hand to present the award.

The adjacent events

While most brands canceled their typical big-budget Grammy weekend events out of respect for the wildfire victims, we loved seeing others carry on with renewed fundraising elements.