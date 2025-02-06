Connect Spring Marketplace Just Got Better.
Connect Spring Marketplace Just Got Better—Win Big at Wynn.

Grammys 2025: All the Event Moments We Loved This Year

The 67th Grammy Awards proved "the show must go on" in the wake of LA's wildfires. Here's a look at some standout moments from the weekend, which raised millions of dollars for victims and first responders.

Claire Hoffman
February 6, 2025
Best New Artist winner Chappell Roan performed—and also used her acceptance speech to encourage labels and music industry executives to offer higher wages and healthcare to up-and-coming artists.
Best New Artist winner Chappell Roan performed—and also used her acceptance speech to encourage labels and music industry executives to offer higher wages and healthcare to up-and-coming artists.
Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

LOS ANGELES—For many, last weekend's 67th Grammy Awards felt like a return to normalcy after a tumultuous start to the year. But to residents of Los Angeles—which is still recovering from January's devastating wildfires—the ceremony was a chance to celebrate the power of events to bring people together, generate hope, and raise crucial funds. Here are some moments we (and several event producer friends we chatted with!) loved from this year's show.

The fundraising elements

Throughout the ceremony, host Trevor Noah, along with several presenters, urged audiences to support MusiCares Fire Relief—a collaborative fundraiser launched by the Recording Academy and MusiCares in partnership with Direct Relief, the California Community Foundation, and the Pasadena Community Foundation that's helping expand wildfire relief efforts across the broader Los Angeles community. By the end of the three-and-a-half-hour show, more than $9 million had been raised.

“One of my favorite aspects of the Grammys this year was seeing the event serve as a powerful fundraiser,” Shakira Johnson, founder and chief impact officer of social impact firm Maple & Monroe, told BizBash. “Without this initiative, the event could have come off as tone-deaf and frivolous, given the ongoing crises. Instead, it had meaning and purpose—proving once again that social impact is the new PR. This is how major events can use their platform for real change!” The ceremony took place on Feb. 2 at the Crypto.com Arena. Music's biggest stars—like Alicia Keys, who was honored with the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award—posed on the red carpet in front of the MusiCares Fire Relief logo.The ceremony took place on Feb. 2 at the Crypto.com Arena. Music's biggest stars—like Alicia Keys, who was honored with the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award—posed on the red carpet in front of the MusiCares Fire Relief logo.Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Free ad space for affected businesses

“I thought it was so touching and smart that ad space was given to local businesses affected by LA wildfires,” pointed out Liz Kamiel, vice president of business development at Sequence Events. One of those companies was Orla Floral Studio, an event florist whose home and Altadena-based studio burned down during the Eaton fire. The woman-owned business filmed a commercial with musician Doja Cat that aired during the broadcast. We love to see it!

The thoughtful acknowledgments of victims and first responders

Wildfire victims and first responders were also featured in other ways throughout the show. “I truly appreciated the balance the show struck between honoring the difficult circumstances and celebrating music,” said Yvonne McNair, chief experience officer at Captivate Productions. “The producers thoughtfully shared the stories of California residents and business owners who lost everything in the LA fires, while also showcasing a diverse celebration of music and artistry.”

McNair believes that beyond providing jobs, events like the Grammys are crucial for offering hope and inspiration during challenging times. “As the first major award show after such devastation, I had confidence that the Grammys would get it right—and they certainly did,” she noted. “They used the platform not only to entertain but also to inspire and give back.” The evening kicked off with a rendition of 'I Love L.A.' by the music duo Dawes. (The song took on an even deeper meaning for the band, as both members have been profoundly affected by the wildfires—Griffin Goldsmith lost his home, while he and his brother Taylor also had their childhood home, their parents' home, and nearly all of their instruments destroyed in the fires.) Joining them onstage was a star-studded ensemble of Grammy-winning artists including Brad Paisley, Brittany Howard, John Legend, Sheryl Crow, and St. Vincent.The evening kicked off with a rendition of "I Love L.A." by the music duo Dawes. (The song took on an even deeper meaning for the band, as both members have been profoundly affected by the wildfires—Griffin Goldsmith lost his home, while he and his brother Taylor also had their childhood home, their parents' home, and nearly all of their instruments destroyed in the fires.) Joining them onstage was a star-studded ensemble of Grammy-winning artists including Brad Paisley, Brittany Howard, John Legend, Sheryl Crow, and St. Vincent.Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The performances

McNair also praised the night’s performances, including Trevor Noah’s hosting, which she calls an “effortless blend of humor and empathy.” She added: “The opening performance felt like a love letter to LA, and the tribute to first responders was incredibly moving,” she said. “Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars delivered a flawless performance, and the production—simple yet powerful—was deeply touching.”

Alicia Jenelle, director of experiential event production for The Jenelle Group Inc., called out Best Rap Album winner Doechii’s performance in particular. “That was something special. From an event production perspective, it wasn’t just a performance—it was an immersive experience that hit all the right notes (literally and figuratively),” she said. “The transition into Doechii’s set felt effortless, keeping the momentum of the night strong. Great event flow is all about pacing, and this was seamless,” added Jenelle. “Every detail—the lighting, the set design, the camerawork—was dialed in to not just showcase the music, but to create an emotional journey for the audience.”“The transition into Doechii’s set felt effortless, keeping the momentum of the night strong. Great event flow is all about pacing, and this was seamless,” added Jenelle. “Every detail—the lighting, the set design, the camerawork—was dialed in to not just showcase the music, but to create an emotional journey for the audience.”Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy'We cannot let the laser designer/operator during The Weeknd's performance go unnoticed. Unsung hero!' added Dylan Shinholser, owner of entertainment company RedShoe Presents in Dallas."We cannot let the laser designer/operator during The Weeknd's performance go unnoticed. Unsung hero!" added Dylan Shinholser, owner of entertainment company RedShoe Presents in Dallas.Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The emphasis on inclusive storytelling

The wildfires weren't the only serious topic weighing on attendees'—and viewers’—minds throughout the show. “In contrast to the current social climate, the producers were still able to deliver a world-building experience that made it safe for authentic and inclusive storytelling to take place,” pointed out Marc LeJay, senior creative strategist at XD Agency. He called out powerful moments like Doechii’s acceptance speech recognizing Black female rappers; Chappell Roan’s speech about poor working conditions for artists; Alicia Keys’ “DEI is not a threat—it’s a gift” line; Beyoncé’s statement that “genre is a code word to keep us in our place"; and Lady Gaga’s reminder that “trans people are not invisible.”

“Experiences bring people together and cultivate a sense of belonging, community, and connection,” he added. “As experience designers, we have a moral authority to protect those spaces and give every attendee psychological safety to be themselves—especially in a world where diversity is being forced into the shadows. We watched that happen at the Grammys.”

The importance of listening to feedback

The Grammy Awards have had their fair share of criticism over the years, particularly when it comes to racial inclusion—and for Melissa Jones Clark, vice president of marketing at Meeting Tomorrow, this year's show marked a major improvement. "The CEO of the Recording Academy, Harvey Mason Jr., illustrated the transformational power of feedback when shaping future events," she said. "Critics called out a lack of transparency and diversity, and he listened and responded. The result was a better program and increased trust from the music community. Even The Weekend returned after his years-long boycott."

The Glambot

On a lighter note: What’s an award show red carpet without the now-infamous GlamBOT? “Cole Walliser is the director of photography behind the magic, and it is an only mild exaggeration to say he is the most popular person at every award show,” said John Pistotti, business development manager at BCD Meetings & Events. “Not only does the camera movement and super-fast frame rate harness the technology to capture a stunning moment, but Cole also helps direct the celebrities to hit their mark and nail the cue.”

All things Beyoncé

From her instantly meme-able reaction to winning Best Country Album to her long-overdue Album of the Year win—which got the entire crowd on their feet—seeing this superstar finally get her dues was the stuff of award show magic. The icing on the cake? Seeing members of the Los Angeles County Fire Department on hand to present the award. The night's biggest award was presented by Los Angeles County Fire Department Chief Anthony C. Marrone and Captain Sheila Kelliher.The night's biggest award was presented by Los Angeles County Fire Department Chief Anthony C. Marrone and Captain Sheila Kelliher.Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The adjacent events

While most brands canceled their typical big-budget Grammy weekend events out of respect for the wildfire victims, we loved seeing others carry on with renewed fundraising elements.

According to CNN, in fact, an estimated $15 million was raised at Grammy-related events last weekend—not to mention an additional $100 million and counting as a result of the Jan. 30 FireAid concert, which featured performances from the likes of Billie Eilish, Gwen Stefani, Green Day and Pink; the benefit concerts garnered more than 50 million viewers across 28 streaming platforms. Scroll down to see some highlights from the week's events! 2025 MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring The Grateful DeadThe 2025 MusiCares Person of the Year event—a Grammy weekend staple—honored The Grateful Dead at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Jan. 31. The event had a "colorful black tie" dress code and celebrated The Grateful Dead's six-decade legacy of music, philanthropy, and community spirit—while also raising record-breaking funds for MusiCares' mission and Los Angeles wildfire relief efforts.Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording AcademyHonoree Bob Weir of The Grateful Dead accepted the 2025 MusiCares Person of the Year award onstage. Throughout the night, QR codes soliciting contributions appeared not only on screens, but also on the cardstock handout left on each table seat. Attendees could also participate in Julien's Auctions and MusiCares' Charity Relief Auction, through which they could bid on one-of-a-kind music memorabilia, including the suit Jerry Garcia wore on the cover of the Dead's 1980 studio album, Go to Heaven (valued between $10,000 and $20,000), and other items from stars like Dua Lipa, Stevie Nicks, and Bruce Springsteen.Honoree Bob Weir of The Grateful Dead accepted the 2025 MusiCares Person of the Year award onstage. Throughout the night, QR codes soliciting contributions appeared not only on screens, but also on the cardstock handout left on each table seat. Attendees could also participate in Julien's Auctions and MusiCares' Charity Relief Auction, through which they could bid on one-of-a-kind music memorabilia, including the suit Jerry Garcia wore on the cover of the Dead's 1980 studio album, Go to Heaven (valued between $10,000 and $20,000), and other items from stars like Dua Lipa, Stevie Nicks, and Bruce Springsteen.Photo: Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording AcademyThe MusiCares gala nodded to the Dead's quintessential tie-dye and other defining imagery; there were also several Dead-themed dishes, including a 'Friend of the Devil's Food Cake.' Artists like Norah Jones, Zac Brown, Noah Kahan, John Mayer, and Dwight Yoakam (pictured) performed tributes to the band.The MusiCares gala nodded to the Dead's quintessential tie-dye and other defining imagery; there were also several Dead-themed dishes, including a "Friend of the Devil's Food Cake." Artists like Norah Jones, Zac Brown, Noah Kahan, John Mayer, and Dwight Yoakam (pictured) performed tributes to the band.Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording AcademySteven Tyler’s Jam for JanieAnother standout event came from Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler, who hosted his sixth annual Jam for Janie event and live auction at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Palladium. The Grammys viewing party supported Tyler's charity, Janie's Fund—and new this year, also supported the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation and the Widows, Orphans & Disabled Firefighter's Fund.Photo: Line 8 PhotographyThe event was produced by 15|40 Productions in partnership with V Productions. The team draped the venue in hunter green velvet with faux brick walls, vintage sconces, and carefully curated period furniture to create a moody speakeasy feel. There were also 70 framed photos of Tyler and Janie’s Fund moments, collaged with ornate mirrors, custom-built shadow boxes featuring candid shots of Tyler, and pepper branch trees adorned with floating lamps at the entrance. A 12-foot muslin-wrapped auction wall featuring exclusive memorabilia, including an Aerosmith guitar and musician jewelry. Floral Crush Studio handled flowers for the evening.The event was produced by 15|40 Productions in partnership with V Productions. The team draped the venue in hunter green velvet with faux brick walls, vintage sconces, and carefully curated period furniture to create a moody speakeasy feel. There were also 70 framed photos of Tyler and Janie’s Fund moments, collaged with ornate mirrors, custom-built shadow boxes featuring candid shots of Tyler, and pepper branch trees adorned with floating lamps at the entrance. A 12-foot muslin-wrapped auction wall featuring exclusive memorabilia, including an Aerosmith guitar and musician jewelry. Floral Crush Studio handled flowers for the evening.Photo: Line 8 PhotographyThe Janie's Fund event featured performances by Steven Tyler, Mick Fleetwood, Chris Robinson, Billy Idol, Joan Jett, Lainey Wilson, Linda Perry, and more.The Janie's Fund event featured performances by Steven Tyler, Mick Fleetwood, Chris Robinson, Billy Idol, Joan Jett, Lainey Wilson, Linda Perry, and more.Photo: Line 8 PhotographyClive Davis' Pre-GRAMMY Event & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jody GersonThe night before the Grammys, Clive Davis hosted his annual Clive pre-Grammy event at The Beverly Hilton, honoring Jody Gerson, CEO of Universal Music Publishing Group. The milestone 50th anniversary celebration—which featured performances from the likes of Barry Manilow—also served as a fundraiser for MusiCares. The typically glamorous affair got scaled back a bit; producers eliminated the red carpet, for example, out of respect for wildfire victims.Photo: Leon Bennett/Getty Images for The Recording AcademyOther performers at the Clive Davis event included Joni Mitchell, Shaboozey, Benson Boone, and Metallica.Other performers at the Clive Davis event included Joni Mitchell, Shaboozey, Benson Boone, and Metallica.Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy67th Annual GRAMMY Awards Premiere CeremonyThe Grammys Premiere Ceremony—the daytime event prior to the main telecast where additional awards are handed out—took place at the Peacock Theater and was hosted by Grammy nominee Justin Tranter. To kick off the ceremony, which also raised funds for MusiCares, the opening number featured a performance by nominees Yolanda Adams, Wayne Brady, Deborah Cox, Scott Hoying, Angélique Kidjo, and Taj Mahal.Photo: Leon Bennett/Getty Images for The Recording AcademyDuring the Premiere Ceremony, Kacey Musgraves accepted the award for Best Country Song for 'The Architect.' The event, which was streamed live on The Recording Academy’s YouTube channel and website, was produced by Branden Chapman, Ruby Marchand, Lindsay Saunders Carl, and Rex Supa on behalf of The Recording Academy. Greg V. Fera was the executive producer, and Cheche Alara was the music producer and music director.During the Premiere Ceremony, Kacey Musgraves accepted the award for Best Country Song for "The Architect." The event, which was streamed live on The Recording Academy’s YouTube channel and website, was produced by Branden Chapman, Ruby Marchand, Lindsay Saunders Carl, and Rex Supa on behalf of The Recording Academy. Greg V. Fera was the executive producer, and Cheche Alara was the music producer and music director.Photo: Leon Bennett/Getty Images for The Recording AcademyBodywell & Mend's Critic Choice & Grammy's Fire Relief LoungeAfter several reschedules, GBK Brand Bar was able to host its Critics’ Choice Award Lounge—in combination with their Grammy Lounge—throughout the weekend. The brand announced a partnership with Americares; in addition to a luxury gifting experience, celebrities had the opportunity to pack hygiene and cleaning kits on site that will be distributed to individuals affected by the wildfires. The event took place at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel.Photo: Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for GBK Brand BarThe Critics’ Choice & Grammy Awards Lounge drew stars like Angela Bassett, Viola Davis, Casey Affleck, and more.The Critics’ Choice & Grammy Awards Lounge drew stars like Angela Bassett, Viola Davis, Casey Affleck, and more.Photo: Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for GBK Brand BarGamma After-PartyMedia and tech company Gamma worked with MVA Experiential on an after-party celebrating music’s game-changers—while also raising funds for fire relief efforts.Photo: Robiee ZieglerThe event was held at Hollywood’s member-only hotspot Living Room, and featured a musical performance by Kaytranada.The event was held at Hollywood’s member-only hotspot Living Room, and featured a musical performance by Kaytranada.Photo: Robiee ZieglerGuests included Snoop Dogg, Jennifer Lopez, Billie Eilish, and Leonard DiCaprio, who sipped on Still G.I.N. in the candlelit lounge.Guests included Snoop Dogg, Jennifer Lopez, Billie Eilish, and Leonard DiCaprio, who sipped on Still G.I.N. in the candlelit lounge.Photo: Robiee Ziegler

Latest in Event Production & Fabrication
Plant-based food company Daiya opened a one-day-only pop-up called Crustbuster in SoHo.
Event Production & Fabrication
Find Out How Daiya Let New Yorkers ‘Rent’ a Slice of Its New Pizza
In 2023, East West Bank celebrated its golden anniversary with an Oscars-inspired celebration—with thoughtful nods to its history and deep roots in the Asian American community. Appropriate to the theme, the event took place in May (Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month) at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. Golden details—like a lavish gold carpet—nodded to both the Oscars and the bank’s golden anniversary, while an eye-catching step-and-repeat drew attention with colorful flowers and a prominent “50” at its center. Innovate Marketing Group handled full-service event management, event strategy, creative design, scriptwriting, and talent management for the event, while ENSO Creative created the grand-entrance milestone wall. See more: How This Major Bank Celebrated Its 50th Anniversary in Stylish—and Meaningful—Ways
Event Production & Fabrication
22 Fresh Ideas to Elevate Your Anniversary Celebrations
Festivalgoers enjoyed the Grand Tasting event, which featured Michelin-starred and James Beard-nominated chefs, live-fire cooking demonstrations, immersive VIP experiences, and tastings from top wine regions like Paso Robles, Temecula, and Napa.
Event Production & Fabrication
See How the San Diego Food + Wine Festival Expanded Its Reach
PRG handled technical production for CBS's 'Go Home for the Holidays' TV special on Dec. 20. The live event, hosted by Josh Groban, also featured performances by James Bay, Jennifer Hudson, Tori Kelly, and The War and Treaty. (Pictured: Last year's special featured a performance by Grammy-winning gospel singer CeCe Winans.)
Event Production & Fabrication
How One Company Brought This Year's Biggest Holiday Events to Life
Related Stories
As of press time, both the Palisades and Eaton fires were almost 100% contained.
Opinion & Experts
The Case for Hosting Events in Los Angeles Right Now
Universal's Post-Show Party
Event Design & Decor
Golden Globes 2025: See Inside the Award Show, Plus How the Wildfires Are Affecting Other Hollywood Events
Tim Mossholder Qmk3g1 Mpqi A Unsplash
People
How This Nonprofit Is Helping Event Profs in Need During the Los Angeles Wildfires
The Recording Academy's Grammy Celebration
Event Production & Fabrication
Grammys 2024: 40+ Trend-Setting Event Ideas From the Week's Star-Packed Parties
More in Event Production & Fabrication
Event Production & Fabrication
Find Out How Daiya Let New Yorkers ‘Rent’ a Slice of Its New Pizza
The plant-based food company introduced its dairy-free pies with a clever activation inspired by old-school video rental stores.
Plant-based food company Daiya opened a one-day-only pop-up called Crustbuster in SoHo.
Event Production & Fabrication
22 Fresh Ideas to Elevate Your Anniversary Celebrations
Whether it’s your first or your 50th, these inspired ideas from the BizBash archives will help make your milestone events a standout success.
In 2023, East West Bank celebrated its golden anniversary with an Oscars-inspired celebration—with thoughtful nods to its history and deep roots in the Asian American community. Appropriate to the theme, the event took place in May (Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month) at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. Golden details—like a lavish gold carpet—nodded to both the Oscars and the bank’s golden anniversary, while an eye-catching step-and-repeat drew attention with colorful flowers and a prominent “50” at its center. Innovate Marketing Group handled full-service event management, event strategy, creative design, scriptwriting, and talent management for the event, while ENSO Creative created the grand-entrance milestone wall. See more: How This Major Bank Celebrated Its 50th Anniversary in Stylish—and Meaningful—Ways
Event Production & Fabrication
See How the San Diego Food + Wine Festival Expanded Its Reach
Over the past two decades, the annual event has evolved into a platform for discussions on sustainability, equity, and the future of the industry, in addition to showcasing great food and drink.
Festivalgoers enjoyed the Grand Tasting event, which featured Michelin-starred and James Beard-nominated chefs, live-fire cooking demonstrations, immersive VIP experiences, and tastings from top wine regions like Paso Robles, Temecula, and Napa.
Event Production & Fabrication
How One Company Brought This Year's Biggest Holiday Events to Life
Over the last month, the team at PRG has handled technical production for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, the Christmas Tree Lighting in Rockefeller Center, and other high-profile holiday events.
PRG handled technical production for CBS's 'Go Home for the Holidays' TV special on Dec. 20. The live event, hosted by Josh Groban, also featured performances by James Bay, Jennifer Hudson, Tori Kelly, and The War and Treaty. (Pictured: Last year's special featured a performance by Grammy-winning gospel singer CeCe Winans.)
Event Production & Fabrication
The Best Events, Activations, and More From Art Basel Miami Beach and Miami Art Week 2024
Relive the best immersive exhibits, events, activations, collaborations, dinners, lounges, and more in our recap.
'The Great Elephant Migration' on Miami Beach
Event Production & Fabrication
BizBash Hosts Live Event Experience Award Ceremony for the First Time in Five Years
Nearly 200 event profs gathered in New York City to celebrate the winners of the 12th annual EEAs.
Many guests didn't leave without snapping a photo in front of this greenery-filled step-and-repeat fabricated by Brand Activation Services.
Most Popular
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
What’s In and What’s Out for Brand Experiences in 2025
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Snow Business: Top Brand Activations From the 2025 Sundance Film Festival
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
26 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From Peacock, MGM Resorts, 'Variety,' and More
Sports
X Games Aspen 2025: How Brands Like Sonic and Monster Energy Shredded the Marketing Game
Opinion & Experts
The Case for Hosting Events in Los Angeles Right Now
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Is Experiential Retail the Next Big Thing?
Event Production & Fabrication
Starry Night: Get a Peek Inside This New Celestial Installation in NYC
Creative director and production designer Ethan Tobman transformed Genesis House into a Korean night sky.
'In my creative dialogues with Genesis, we hunted for clues to unlock immersive storytelling authentic to Korean history and culture. I tend to look for visual inspiration in history and design first. When we came across the concept of Dongji—the longest night of the year—this seemed to humanize an experience of celebrating the changing quality of light outside to inspire how we might feel immersed by the experience inside the space,' Tobman said.
Event Production & Fabrication
Winners of BizBash's 12th Annual Event Experience Awards
You submitted, and our advisory board selected! Here are the winners of BizBash's 12th annual Event Experience Awards (EEAs).
Eea12 Winners Article Image 1
Event Production & Fabrication
How Vulture Festival Created More Space for This Year's Popular Programming
The pop-culture-loving event took over nya EAST for two days and brought the brand's editorial voice to life.
One of the most popular events from this year's Vulture Festival was a conversation with Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie. The reality TV duo promoted their upcoming Peacock original series, Paris & Nicole: The Encore. Attendees were encouraged to dress in their favorite Paris-and-Nicole-Y2K-inspired attire.
Event Production & Fabrication
Get the Scoop on This Italian Food Brand’s Debut in This Year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Rao’s Homemade is joining the annual festivities with its Pasta Knight float.
The “Pasta Knight” float concept will feature a knight in shining armor and a fire-breathing dragon (with, yes, real fire), complete with a medieval backdrop laced with pasta and sauce accents.
Brands & Event Pros
Call for Nominations: BizBash's 2025 40 Under 40
BizBash is highlighting the impressive industry leaders who have made an early mark on the meeting and event industry—before celebrating their 40th birthday.
Bb40u40 2025 Noms Open 880x496 Article Header
Event Production & Fabrication
Meet the Finalists for the 12th Annual BizBash Event Experience Awards
The 12th annual BizBash Event Experience Awards (EEAs) highlight the best in live, destination, hybrid, and virtual events—from gifting and catering to production and more.
Eea12 Finalists Article Image 3
Page 1 of 119
Next Page