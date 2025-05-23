Call for Entries: 13th Annual BizBash Event Experience Awards Are Open

For the 13th year in a row, the BizBash Event Experience Awards are back! Here, BizBash spotlights the most inspiring meeting and event ideas, strategies, products, and technology from planners, producers, agencies, and brands. This year is particularly special, as 2025 marks the 25th anniversary of BizBash.

What's new

In honor of this major milestone, we are introducing a new suite of categories called Best of 25 Years:

Lifetime Achievement Award

This prestigious award recognizes an individual who has dedicated their career to advancing the events industry. The recipient of this award will have demonstrated exceptional leadership, innovation, and impact over their career in the industry. Whether through groundbreaking event concepts, influential leadership roles, or significant contributions to industry associations, this individual will have left an indelible mark on the events industry. To be eligible, individuals must have a minimum of 15 years of experience contributing to the events industry.

Milestone Moment Award

This award celebrates a pivotal event or moment that has significantly shaped and influenced the events industry over the past 25 years. From the launch of a groundbreaking event series to the adoption of a transformative technology, the recipient of this award will have been at the forefront of change, inspiring others and leaving a lasting legacy on the industry as a whole.

Legacy Event Award

This award honors the event that has stood the test of time, remaining a beacon of excellence and innovation in the events industry over the past 25 years. From annual conferences to cultural celebrations, the recipient of this award will have consistently delivered exceptional experiences, earning the respect and admiration of peers and attendees alike. This award celebrates the enduring impact of events that have become synonymous with excellence.

25 Years of Excellence Award

This award recognizes an individual, organization, or event that has consistently demonstrated excellence and leadership in the events industry over the past quarter-century. Whether through exceptional service, innovative programming, or philanthropic initiatives, the recipient of this award will have made a significant and lasting contribution to the advancement of the events industry. This award celebrates the dedication, passion, and vision that have propelled the industry forward over the past 25 years.

Don't forget

Last year marked the inaugural year of thecategories, where we celebrate excellence in fan experience design, and it's back for another round. Categories include:

Best Formula 1 Brand Activation

Best PGA Brand Activation

Best NFL Brand Activation

Best Collegiate Sports Activation

When is the submission deadline?

October 3, 2025

Entries must be submitted using theby 11:59 p.m. ET on. Early bird pricing is now available.