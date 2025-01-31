The Case for Hosting Events in Los Angeles Right Now

Los Angeles is a city of small businesses. It's home to over 244,000 businesses, with more minority- and women-owned companies than any other in the nation. It boasts the country's second-largest population of freelancers. And right now, countless workers—many of whom are members of the event industry—are suffering.

It's been a tough few years for the City of Angels. While still reeling from the effects of COVID-19, the city faced long-lasting Hollywood strikes in 2023, which upended countless entertainment-related events that dominate the local industry. And last month, historic wildfires ripped through the Pacific Palisades, Altadena, and other areas, killing at least 29, forcing more than 200,000 to evacuate, and causing an estimated economic loss of more than $250 billion.

Photo: Courtesy of 24 Carrots Many in the event industry have lost their homes—and many more have lost work. While this weekend's Grammy Awards are continuing, for example, many related events have been canceled, affecting the bottom line of countless small businesses—from florists and photographers to makeup artists and maintenance crews. Despite the hardships, though, many event professionals have been volunteering their time and services, with caterers like 24 Carrots partnering with World Central Kitchen to serve 3,000 meals at SoFi Stadium, and rental companies like Choura Events coordinating deliveries and donating furnished temporary infrastructure.

While the event industry knows the show must go on, it's certainly a balancing act—particularly for big-budget Hollywood events that might come across as insensitive to the suffering. To learn more about what they're seeing on the ground, we reached out to eight local event professionals who regularly produce events for major brands. They told BizBash how they've been affected, what they're telling their clients right now, and more. (Plus, in a celebration of the industry's creativity, check out some of our favorite recent events their LA-based teams have worked on!)

Cara Kleinhaut, founder and CEO, AGENC

"We had an awards season event that was loading in right when the Palisades fire broke out. Clearly, that needed to be postponed out of safety and out of respect for what was happening at that very moment in our city. We are grateful that our clients for that specific event have postponed it to a later date here in LA and did not move it to another city or outright cancel."

Why host an event in LA right now: "After the pandemic, the strikes, and now the fires, our events and greater production/entertainment community need to have brands/companies understand that by keeping their productions and events/activations in LA, they are helping the city—and all of us part of the creative economy—recover. Cancellations, postponements, and moving projects to other cities just hurt the same creative talent that has been doing all it can to survive through the past almost five years of interruptions."

How to move forward: "There is an opportunity for us in events to move forward respectfully and proactively. Instead of canceling or merely relocating, let's rethink the purpose of the gathering and the impact we can have. How can we make it a catalyst for something positive? With people, press, and attention already gathered, brands have a unique opportunity to show solidarity and support. By incorporating thoughtful messaging, donation components, and a commitment to events, we have always had the power to create impact—and this time not just for those affected directly by the fires, but also for the creative working class that makes up the heart of Los Angeles."

Why she loves LA's event industry: "The people! After more than 20 years in this industry, I am honored to have worked alongside and befriended some of the hardest-working, most talented, and most dedicated people out there. We have been so fortunate to be able to create businesses, create magical dream worlds and experiences that people remember for years, and have this incredible city be our home base. Let's make sure we give everyone coming up in our industry now the same opportunities and leave it as thriving and vital as it's ever been." Photo: Courtesy of AGENC

"Our clients are ultimately meaning to be mindful and allow space for recovery, so most are taking the path of 'not partying during distress' as their approach. While this is our feeling as well, the industry is shouting in the back halls to get back to work, focus on what we love, and get the show on the road, as they say. As the theatrical hub of the world, LA is cautious and careful of how this messages, but industry professionals want to reengage in bright beacons of hope in the form of work, so the imbalance is hard for literally anyone making a decision on both sides. In the end, we lost a lot of after-parties this award season, and seven-figure losses feel very 2020—which is triggering for any of us that made it this far!"

How to move forward: "I hope that the programming of events and shows in LA acknowledges the affected communities, but that brands and hosts push more into their planning. Maybe instead of floral or a couple of key moments, clients place visual messaging that they cut floral and are donating that portion of the budget to a community org that can use it. But to cut events entirely dismisses the contributions of so many behind the scenes and so many vendors/agencies/workers. I really believe the show must go on and the spend should even increase—but allow an avenue for change to be sought in the final design, budgeting, and planning of the events.

It's about balance and messaging. 'Thoughts and prayers' are overused, so designing a community action plan within the vignettes of a function is a really engaging way to reach beyond! Imagine an after-party where celebs could record a video PSA of hope and solidarity in a video 'confessional booth' rather than a photo booth. What about auctioning 10 VIP passes to these after-parties, with all proceeds to charity? What about we replace floral with a note that says: 'We have cut floral and moved our floral budget to donate $25,000 to a community action program?' These efforts ensure everyone has a stake in the economy of events and the recovery of a city."

Why he loves LA's event industry: "SoCal will always be the capital of experiential! Our weather, media empire, design/style/trend-forward community—all of it will remain after recovery, but we need bold players to make and maintain bold plans to keep money moving through the city to ensure its steadfast return." Photo: Line 8 Photography

Alexandra Rembac, principal and creative director, Sterling Engagements

"I can’t imagine anyone in our industry was left untouched. While we were fortunate that most of our events were scheduled for later in the year, many of our colleagues, friends, and partners were devastated. The conversations that followed in the days after the worst of the fires still give me chills. A florist shared that he lost 12 events, while a producer saw four cancellations in a single week. It was heartbreaking to witness our city burn, to see the pain ripple through our community, and then to watch the aftermath unfold."

Why host an event in LA right now: "Our city, our community, and our industry need events and experiences right now. Hospitality must continue to provide and serve in order to survive. After the hardships of the past five years—COVID, the strikes, and now the fires—our workforce cannot endure another period of loss. Events don’t just support businesses; they sustain the livelihoods of the hundreds of thousands who rely on restaurants, live experiences, concerts, and the arts."

How to move forward: "Brands and companies can approach their events with sensitivity and purpose—whether through clear messaging, uplifting the community, incorporating fundraising or donations, or engaging directly with local recovery efforts. There’s so much that can be done, and I truly believe that showing up for Los Angeles in this way will not only feel meaningful but will also have a lasting impact. In times of crisis, while devastation is undeniable, what stands out most is the resilience and generosity of people. Companies and brands have a real opportunity to be part of this story, of our survival and recovery.

Whether it’s integrating a charitable component, working with local vendors who’ve been affected, or simply being thoughtful in messaging, every effort helps. Right now, our industry needs both work and compassion, and striking that balance is how we all will continue to move forward together."

Why she loves LA's event industry: "Honestly? Everything. I feel so fortunate to do what I love—to create, to collaborate, to push boundaries. I love the passion, the energy, the people, the clients. I even love the toughest moments, almost as much as the wins, because they force us to grow. But above all, I love the way we, as event profs, show up—fierce, determined, and unwavering. No matter the obstacles, we always find a way. It’s in our DNA, and I’m truly honored to be part of a community that embodies this spirit." Photo: Maya Myers Photography

Weston Garret Gonzalez, owner and creative director, Westhaus

"We had an awards event get postponed and then ultimately canceled due to the fires."

Why host an event in LA right now: "For anyone who doesn't work within the entertainment industry, it's shortsighted to say that events should be canceled. The fires were devastating, there’s no doubt about that. I know and care for many people who have lost their homes, and many of those people work in the entertainment industry. However, Los Angeles events are the livelihood of thousands of locals who work at companies or freelance on everything from production, catering, fabrication, hair, makeup, florists, drivers, security, and beyond.

It's easy to see celebrities on social media attend premieres or parties and think it's a waste of money, but what people fail to see are the people behind the scenes who relied on that income while bringing that event to life. Many of these victims who lost their homes are now in jeopardy of losing valuable income, and the money they would see by being able to work on these events is likely more than they would see after going through corporate donation bureaucracy. It’s their jobs, it’s their livelihoods—and in a time where they’re thrust into a new normal, it’s a taste of normalcy."

How to move forward: "There are a lot of routes companies can take to continue hosting events while being sensitive to the situation. Adding integrations like QR code-matched monetary donations or partnering with organizations to have on-site item donations are impactful ways to support the victims while also keeping the conversation at the forefront."

Why he loves LA's event industry: "The Los Angeles event industry means so much to me. I'm a SoCal native who went to UCLA for undergrad and fell in love with the creativity of this city. We are the entertainment capital of the world for a reason. We're strong, resilient, and agile forward-thinkers who have proven we can navigate tough times and only come out stronger on the other side. Although there are a lot of event agencies out there, every major entertainment-focused event agency is headquartered in Los Angeles because we know the industry and will continue to be the gold standard for film and television events." Photo: Moses Truzman

Matt Stoelt, CEO and creative director, Stoelt Productions

"We were fortunate that none of our events were directly affected by the fires. However, we collaborated with several clients who had planned activations in Los Angeles. Due to the unforeseen circumstances and the uncertainty surrounding the situation, they chose to shift those projects to other markets. Our priority has always been to support our clients in navigating challenges and achieving the success of their initiatives. However, it was particularly challenging for our team to see this situation unfold in our market, leading to business being directed away from Los Angeles."

Why host an event in LA right now: "Film and television production in Los Angeles has been on the decline for years, and this has had a significant economic impact on various industries. Many professionals, including producers, set decorators, scenic carpenters, and production assistants, have turned to the event industry to bridge the gap while waiting for production levels to rebound in LA.

As one can imagine, the ripple effect of this decline has touched nearly everyone in Los Angeles. Moving events out of the city only exacerbates these challenges, especially as the region recovers from one of the worst disasters Los Angeles—and this country—has ever faced.

With LA being home to the third-largest economy in the world, the cost of living is already incredibly high. Hosting events here directly supports those in need by providing work and income, including individuals and communities impacted by the fires. It helps sustain the local economy during this critical time."

How to move forward: "Hosts and brands can foster support and compassion for both the event industry and wildfire victims simultaneously. By continuing to host events and activations in the Los Angeles market, they sustain the local economy and provide essential work for event professionals. Incorporating a charitable component into these events can further demonstrate sensitivity to the current situation. For instance, allocating a portion of proceeds to organizations leading recovery efforts, such as the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, and the American Red Cross, directly supports those affected by the wildfires.

Large-scale music events, like [last night's] FireAid, have been organized specifically to aid Los Angeles in its recovery from these unprecedented fires. Additionally, the decision to proceed with award shows this season, albeit with modifications, reflects a commitment to supporting the industry while honoring the circumstances. Hosts can strike a balance between maintaining economic activity and demonstrating empathy toward affected communities by designing events with purpose and integrating components that support those in need."

Why he loves LA's event industry: "Without question, it's the resilience, perseverance, and profound sense of community. In the face of adversity, most recently with the wildfires, our community has demonstrated remarkable solidarity. Companies have generously donated resources, including warehouses for donation deliveries, drivers and trucks to transport supplies and food, and labor to staff relief efforts—packing meals and directing traffic. Many rental houses have provided structures, tents, and infrastructure to set up command centers and house supplies for the nearly 5,000 first responders working on both the Palisades and Eaton fires.

It's inspiring to be part of an industry that doesn't just write checks but takes decisive action to help those in need. During these uncertain times, witnessing event professionals swiftly mobilize to meet the critical needs of families and first responders alike has been truly uplifting." Photo: Matt Stoelt

"We unfortunately had a few events in and outside of LA canceled due to the fires—some due to logistics, and some due to optics."

How to move forward: "It’s a delicate balance to strike as our industry, employees, and contractors want and need to work, while it is abundantly important to be safe and sensitive to the tragedy affecting our city. Especially in affected neighborhoods, it’s important to consider impacted travel/access, air quality, and infrastructure. Even if an event location itself is safe, it’s important to recognize the perception and impact of the event in the current state of affairs.

As clients and their agencies move forward, consider donating toward relief efforts and/or hiring businesses affected by the fire to support the community as it rebuilds. I absolutely think it’s possible to find the right balance. It’s all about being respectful to our communities and neighbors affected by this devastating disaster, while also being conscious to not further the economic effects on our town and local vendors."

Why he loves LA's event industry: "The sense of community. When one of us is affected, we all are here to help. Both in times of crisis and out, the LA event industry feels like an extended family. While we may compete for the same business, I have found our industry to be extremely generous with time, resources, and expertise in our own community and those around us." Photo: Mirrored Media/Hello Sunshine

Why host an event in LA right now: "While the devastation of the Palisades fires has deeply impacted many lives, we believe that hosting events—thoughtfully and sensitively—can be a way to support the community rather than withdraw from it. Events provide critical employment opportunities for a wide range of workers, including maintenance crews, janitorial staff, makeup artists, valet attendants, caterers, security teams, and many others whose livelihoods depend on our industry. Canceling events en masse only compounds the economic hardship these individuals are already facing.

Brands have the power to make a tremendous positive impact here. As LA rebuilds over the next few months and years—on the road to hosting the World Cup, the Super Bowl, and the Olympics—the industry and the community will remember who stepped up and who treated employees and vendors with care and compassion. The brands that continue to invest in events, while being mindful and responsible, will not only help sustain the industry but will also earn lasting goodwill."

How to move forward: "It’s essential for brands and organizers to be mindful of the moment. This means ensuring that event content, themes, and messaging are not insensitive to those directly or indirectly affected by the fires. Events should steer clear of anything that could be seen as tone-deaf—such as triggering visuals, political statements, or excessive displays of luxury. The underlying narrative of our events should be about humanity. Brands and organizers should find meaningful ways to acknowledge the situation—whether through charitable contributions, recognizing first responders, or fostering a sense of community and support.

I’ve spoken with colleagues and clients across the event and entertainment industries, and the consensus is clear: We must do everything we can to help those who rely on events for their livelihood get back to work as quickly as possible. You will hear the same from anyone in the service industry (hotels, hospitality, restaurants, etc.). The best way to support LA right now isn’t to pull back—it’s to come together, create jobs, and uplift the community in a way that is both thoughtful and respectful." Photo: Courtesy of FX

"Brands have to be smart about how they can contribute to helping families at this time. If there's a way for clients to move their events to LA, show support, and show up, our community would greatly appreciate it."

How to move forward: "Start moving events from out of state to LA right away—and talk about why! Take a portion of the budget and make donations. Even a small amount goes a long way. Make a point to address the fires and how they are contributing in press releases, remarks, interviews, and any and all communication."