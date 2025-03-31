Top Trending Stories on BizBash: March 2025

Because data can be extremely telling, we thought the rest of the industry could benefit from what our editors are seeing on the back end—that is, what event profs are really staying on top of right now. Consider this monthly list your own insider pulse on the meeting and event industry.

1. 15 Attention-Grabbing Booths From Natural Products Expo West 2025

From plenty of product launches to a giant inflatable butt, this year’s trade show featured eye-catching showcases from new and established brands in the consumer packaged goods space.

2. South Beach Wine & Food Festival 2025: 40+ Mouthwatering F&B Trends and Event Strategies

Get details on the behind-the-scenes sales strategy, the host hotel's advanced planning process, notable tech- and AI-forward activations, and more.

3. What's Working Now in Event Swag?

We asked some top event professionals to share their do's and don'ts when it comes to event gifting.

4. Oscars 2025: Steal-Worthy Event Design Highlights From Hollywood's Biggest Week

Luxe neutral tones and structural elements reigned supreme in this year's event design, popping up at star-studded bashes from Vanity Fair, Universal, Searchlight, ESSENCE, and more.

5. See Inside HBO's Stunning 'The White Lotus' Premiere Event

HBO and UNBOXED GROUP transformed a Hollywood soundstage into a lush Thai resort for the HBO series' highly anticipated season three premiere.

6. Top 5 Ways Event Profs Measure the Success of Pop-Up Activations

From social media engagement to dwell time, here are some of the key KPIs they track.

7. 30 Cool Ideas You May Have Missed From Lululemon, TIME, Maybelline New York, and More

Here’s a look at some steal-worthy ideas we spotted in March 2025.

8. 16 Event Profs Reveal Their Most Ingenious Problem-Solving Hacks

We've rounded up some clever—and often hilarious—ways event profs have tackled unexpected challenges with creativity and quick thinking.

9. SXSW 2025: See Inside Top Events and Activations From Amazon, YouTube, Uber, and More

Austin, Texas, was once again blanketed with wow-worthy activations from major brands. Explore our gallery of 50+ photos.

10. How Higher Tariffs Are Impacting the Event Industry

Event profs weigh in on this hot economic topic and share how the increased costs are affecting their businesses.

11. Industry Innovators 2025: 11 Planners, Designers & Producers Who Are Defining the Next Era of Events

This creative crew is using standout designs, smart engagement strategies, and flawless execution to move the event industry forward.

12. 10 Glam Stations That Stole the Spotlight at Events

Instead of a free water bottle or notebook, these activations send guests home with a glow-up.

13. See Inside These Buzzy ‘Yellowjackets’ Screenings

Paramount+ with SHOWTIME hosted advanced showings of the new season with some branded, slightly ghoulish goodies.

14. How a Tragic Loss Led to This Groundbreaking Event Safety Initiative

The inaugural Showstop Procedure training and certification takes place in Houston this month in honor of Madison Dubiski, who was 23 when she was killed at the Astroworld Festival in 2021.

15. Netflix's Tasty New IRL Experience Is Now Open in Las Vegas

Netflix adds to its roster of IRL fan experiences with Netflix Bites Vegas, a one-year culinary residency at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino that brings the streaming platform's shows and movies to the table.