3 Event Profs in the U.S. Share Their Favorite Vendors

Event professionals reveal their preferred partners across entertainment, catering, florals, photo booths, and more.

Shannon Thaler
April 29, 2025
'Postal Petals and its unique horticulture experiences are our go-to for enhancing engagement at events,' says Michael Cirino, chief experience officer at House of Attention, of his go-to wellness vendor.
"Postal Petals and its unique horticulture experiences are our go-to for enhancing engagement at events," says Michael Cirino, chief experience officer at House of Attention, of his go-to wellness vendor.
Photo: Courtesy of Postal Petals

Looking for a high-quality fabricator or a caterer who can rise to the challenge? Look no further. Here, we asked event industry professionals throughout the U.S. to share their go-to collaborators for events of all types. 

Michael CirinoMichael CirinoPhoto: Courtesy of House of AttentionMichael Cirino

Cirino is the chief experience officer at House of Attention, an award-winning creative studio based in Brooklyn, N.Y. Here, he’s spent the past two-plus decades marrying immersive brand experiences with world-class hospitality, including for Subway, PepsiCo, and Fontainebleau Miami Beach, among other major brands. 

Entertainment: We’ve had the pleasure of working with Northern Lights Drone Shows, and they never fail to amaze us. Their ability to blend cutting-edge technology with artistic creativity is nothing short of magical. Each show feels like a masterpiece because their team is deeply passionate about paying attention to detail and creating one-of-a-kind entertainment experiences that capture the enchantment of the Arctic skies. 

Fundraising: For events focused on fundraising, Text-to-Pledge has revolutionized gala fundraisers by incorporating a mobile and social fundraising component. Attendees can text their pledges, which are then displayed on a screen alongside the donation amounts, creating a dynamic and interactive moment during events. With nearly $250 million raised for charities to date, Text-to-Pledge is not just effective but also fosters a lively atmosphere during dinners and events, keeping attendees engaged while supporting great causes. 

Photo Booth: We highly recommend Foto Novelty for their impressive range of photo booths—over 20 options with endless versatility. What sets them apart is their constant innovation in providing fresh, engaging photo booth concepts. Working with Stan and his team is always a pleasure. Based in Brooklyn, Foto Novelty is willing to travel and consistently goes above and beyond, making sure every detail is perfect for our events. 

Wellness: Postal Petals and its unique horticulture experiences are our go-to for enhancing engagement at events. Attendees can participate in “Make & Take” bloom bars or floral crown stations, adding a hands-on, wellness-focused element to the experience. What we especially love is their “No Flowers Left Behind” program, which donates unused flowers to the charity of the client’s choice. This thoughtful touch makes them ideal for conferences, brand launches, or any event looking to merge creativity with community impact. 

Jessica GoldsteinJessica GoldsteinPhoto: Courtesy of The Agency SevenJessica Goldstein

Goldstein is the founder and executive producer behind The Agency Seven, a Miami-based experiential marketing and event production agency specializing in luxury automotive, sports, and lifestyle. Her impressive portfolio includes the likes of Formula 1, PGA Sports, Moët Hennessy, Netflix, and more. 

Content Production: New to our roster, Fifty Three Films has quickly established itself as a trusted partner. It owns its own state-of-the-art AV equipment as well as an in-house studio space—and has a team offering turnkey production solutions that make our jobs as event producers that much easier. Their commitment to delivering exceptional work even on a day’s notice has proved invaluable to us. 

Fabrication: It’s no secret that events often come with tight timelines, and when I need to pull magic out of my hat, SPACIOS is the first team I turn to. Based in Miami, SPACIOS consistently delivers high-quality fabrication with precision and reliability. Their attention to detail, collaborative approach, and seamless communication make every project smooth and stress-free.  

Furniture Rentals: SPACIOS has a sister company, Chrome Event Furnishing, that boasts an incredible selection of rental furniture, making their team truly a one-stop shop! 

Staffing: As the founder of a boutique agency made up primarily of freelancers, I take a highly tailored approach to building teams, carefully selecting individuals based on each project’s unique needs and the specific work styles of my clients. Unlike traditional staffing agencies, LA-based The Bench was founded by former event marketers who truly understand the fast-paced, high-pressure nature of our industry. They know exactly what it takes to deliver exceptional service, from sourcing top-tier freelance creatives to assembling reliable day-of labor crews.  

Jocelyn HarperJocelyn HarperPhoto: Courtesy of Proto HologramJocelyn Harper

Harper is the live events manager at Los Angeles-based Proto Hologram, where she’s worked with the likes of the Chicago Bulls, CES, and Jacksonville International Airport, just to name a few, to ensure that her company’s cutting-edge technology seamlessly integrates into brand activations, conferences, concerts, trade shows, and other diverse environments. 

Furniture Rentals: At Proto, we turn blank spaces into pop-up film studios. To dress our space in Nashville, we love The Green Room Rentals & Styling. They have everything from soft seating to makeup tables, pipe and drape, chairs, and more. They stand apart thanks to their amazing customer service and communication. 

Signage: In NYC, KNAM Media is our preferred vendor for vinyl wraps. Our clients have high standards for brand color matching to integrate the hologram tech into their events. KNAM travels, responds quickly and professionally, and is committed to high-quality vinyl wraps to brand our hologram devices. What KNAM delivers as far as print quality and on-site installation exceeds expectations. 

