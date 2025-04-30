Top Trending Stories on BizBash: April 2025

Wondering what the rest of the industry is up to? Here, BizBash offers a peek over the fence at what other event profs have been reading this month.

Sarah Kloepple
April 30, 2025
At this year's Coachella, Coca-Cola celebrated its 'Real Magic' campaign with the Coca-Cola Pop Shop activation, designed and produced by Crown + Conquer. See more: Coachella 2025: The Most Talked-About Brand Moments and VIP Happenings
At this year's Coachella, Coca-Cola celebrated its "Real Magic" campaign with the Coca-Cola Pop Shop activation, designed and produced by Crown + Conquer. See more: Coachella 2025: The Most Talked-About Brand Moments and VIP Happenings
Photo: Joelle Grace Taylor

Because data can be extremely telling, we thought the rest of the industry could benefit from what our editors are seeing on the back end—that is, what event profs are really staying on top of right now. Consider this monthly list your own insider pulse on the meeting and event industry.

1. Coachella 2025: The Most Talked-About Brand Moments and VIP Happenings
Coachella weekend one was packed with colorful builds, influencer bait, and smart brand strategy. Check out 70+ ways Pinterest, NYLON, Coca-Cola, and more made their mark both on and off festival grounds.

2. Meet the 2025 BizBash 40 Under 40
BizBash highlights impressive industry leaders who have made an early mark on the meeting and event industry—before even celebrating their 40th birthday.

3. See Inside Augusta After Dark—The Masters' Boldest Break From Tradition Yet
The inaugural event blended old-school golf prestige with modern luxury, capped off with an intimate, acoustic performance by Dave Matthews.

4. SXSW 2025: See Inside Top Events and Activations From Amazon, YouTube, Uber, and More
Austin, Texas, was once again blanketed with wow-worthy activations from major brands. Explore our gallery of 50+ photos.

5. What's New in Meetings and Trade Shows: EIC's Futures Report, HumanX Heads to San Francisco, Austin Convention Center Renderings, and More
BizBash rounds up the latest news related to meetings, trade shows, and CVBs/DMOs.

6. From Runway to Runway-Ready: 'Sephora Hairlines' Transformed a Private Jet Into a Beauty Haven
Sephora elevated its "Prep, Style & Refresh" campaign with a luxury influencer trip aboard a private plane to Napa Valley—complete with unique content moments and product showcases.

7. Business Trip: How Psychedelic Retreats Became the Hottest Corporate Group Activity
Companies and execs are ditching the yoga classes for trippy, more intense off-sites that inspire a new level of career development and team bonding.

8. Slam Dunk: See Inside This Beauty Brand's Basketball-Themed Mascara Launch
To celebrate its new "Bounce" mascara, Benefit Cosmetics transformed a blank-canvas event space into a beauty game zone.

9. See Inside the 'Most Sustainable Large-Scale Music Festival on the Planet'
Rock the Ocean's Tortuga Music Festival, in partnership with Sunbelt Rentals, sets the bar for sustainability in large-scale events, blending top musical acts with energy-efficient rentals and impactful environmental advocacy.

10. Sneak Peek: How This Hotel Aims to Take Concert Experiences to the Next Level
VAI Resort has teamed up with TAIT to create a high-tech amphitheater in the desert that is set to become a music oasis.

11. See How Brands Engaged Music Fans at the 'Fifth and Final' Dreamville Fest
As the current iteration of the annual music event comes to an end, brands like Chase Freedom, Hennessy, and Bacardi hosted their usual high-energy experiences for the crowd.

12. Men’s Final Four 2025: See How These Brands Broke Through the Madness
Brands such as Capital One, AT&T, and Marriott Bonvoy hosted fun, fan-centric activations and experiences—and Shaq seemed to show up everywhere.

13. Inside Neutrogena’s Speakeasy Event, Where Nostalgia Met Modern Beauty and Science
Neutrogena and AIRE Health transformed a blank canvas into a sleek, modern newsstand—which revealed a hidden night market that brought science, beauty, and innovation to life for an audience of dermatologists.

14. 19 Truly Unexpected Ways to Display a Product
The most effective brand activations do more than just showcase a product—they make it the star of the show. Check out some of our favorite examples.

15. Coachella 2025: 8 Design Trends You’ll Want to Steal for Your Next Event
Coachella’s biggest visual moments weren’t just onstage. Check out these inspo-filled design trends that turned brand activations and festival spaces into can’t-miss experiences.

'Postal Petals and its unique horticulture experiences are our go-to for enhancing engagement at events,' says Michael Cirino, chief experience officer at House of Attention, of his go-to wellness vendor.
Opinion & Experts
3 Event Profs in the U.S. Share Their Favorite Vendors
During the 2025 South Beach Wine & Food Festival, Megan Thee Stallion surprised attendees by mixing and pouring cocktails in support of her Chicas Divertidas tequila launch. See more: South Beach Wine & Food Festival 2025: 40+ Mouthwatering F&B Trends and Event Strategies
Opinion & Experts
Top Trending Stories on BizBash: March 2025
'I think we all may have crazy balloon stories,' says Kayla Jennings-Rivera, founder and creative director of Studio KJR. 'Have you ever popped 500-plus balloons in one sitting? Just put some headphones in, grab those sharp scissors, and watch your fingers!'
Opinion & Experts
16 Event Profs Reveal Their Most Ingenious Problem-Solving Hacks
Guy Fieri's Flavortown Tailgate
Opinion & Experts
Top Trending Stories on BizBash: February 2025
'Postal Petals and its unique horticulture experiences are our go-to for enhancing engagement at events,' says Michael Cirino, chief experience officer at House of Attention, of his go-to wellness vendor.
Opinion & Experts
3 Event Profs in the U.S. Share Their Favorite Vendors
During the 2025 South Beach Wine & Food Festival, Megan Thee Stallion surprised attendees by mixing and pouring cocktails in support of her Chicas Divertidas tequila launch. See more: South Beach Wine & Food Festival 2025: 40+ Mouthwatering F&B Trends and Event Strategies
Opinion & Experts
Top Trending Stories on BizBash: March 2025
'I think we all may have crazy balloon stories,' says Kayla Jennings-Rivera, founder and creative director of Studio KJR. 'Have you ever popped 500-plus balloons in one sitting? Just put some headphones in, grab those sharp scissors, and watch your fingers!'
Opinion & Experts
16 Event Profs Reveal Their Most Ingenious Problem-Solving Hacks
Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Tailgate
Opinion & Experts
Top Trending Stories on BizBash: February 2025
Opinion & Experts
3 Event Profs in the U.S. Share Their Favorite Vendors
Event professionals reveal their preferred partners across entertainment, catering, florals, photo booths, and more.
'Postal Petals and its unique horticulture experiences are our go-to for enhancing engagement at events,' says Michael Cirino, chief experience officer at House of Attention, of his go-to wellness vendor.
Opinion & Experts
Top Trending Stories on BizBash: March 2025
Wondering what the rest of the industry is up to? Here, BizBash offers a peek over the fence at what other event profs have been reading this month.
During the 2025 South Beach Wine & Food Festival, Megan Thee Stallion surprised attendees by mixing and pouring cocktails in support of her Chicas Divertidas tequila launch. See more: South Beach Wine & Food Festival 2025: 40+ Mouthwatering F&B Trends and Event Strategies
Opinion & Experts
16 Event Profs Reveal Their Most Ingenious Problem-Solving Hacks
We've rounded up some clever—and often hilarious—ways event profs have tackled unexpected challenges with creativity and quick thinking.
'I think we all may have crazy balloon stories,' says Kayla Jennings-Rivera, founder and creative director of Studio KJR. 'Have you ever popped 500-plus balloons in one sitting? Just put some headphones in, grab those sharp scissors, and watch your fingers!'
Opinion & Experts
Top Trending Stories on BizBash: February 2025
Wondering what the rest of the industry is up to? Here, BizBash offers a peek over the fence at what other event profs have been reading this month.
Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Tailgate
Opinion & Experts
The Case for Hosting Events in Los Angeles Right Now
Local event professionals share how the wildfires have impacted their events—and why bringing productions to Los Angeles right now is safe and more important than ever.
As of press time, both the Palisades and Eaton fires were almost 100% contained.
Opinion & Experts
Top Trending Stories on BizBash: January 2025
Wondering what the rest of the industry is up to? Here, BizBash offers a peek over the fence at what other event profs have been reading this month.
Abbott’s “Life. To the Fullest.” exhibit was one of many standout activations at CES this year. Factory360 served as the event agency and designer for the eye-catching booth. See more: CES 2025: 50+ Memorable Ways Brands Drove Innovation at the Giant Tech Show
Most Popular
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
See How Brands Engaged Music Fans at the 'Fifth and Final' Dreamville Fest
Event Design & Decor
Coachella 2025: 8 Design Trends You’ll Want to Steal for Your Next Event
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
48 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From Marc Jacobs, Uber, Ed Sheeran, Lexus, and More
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Grocery Shopping Gets a Glam Makeover at This Influencer Pop-Up in LA
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: 9 Event Tech Leaders Defining What’s Next
Event Design & Decor
Renowned Event Designer David Stark Breaks Down His Creative Process
Opinion & Experts
9 Top Event Trends to Look for in 2025
Here's what to expect from this year's events—from emerging technologies and Gen Z's influence to a renewed focus on authenticity and personalized experiences.
Jigar Panchal Ee Hcc Yvl Ds Unsplash
Opinion & Experts
BizBash's 25 Most Popular Stories From 2024
This year, readers continued to love event inspo from high-profile events like Coachella and Cannes Lions.
Working with experiential agency Seen Presents, Netflix returned to Cannes Lions for its second year in 2024, hosting an interactive Squid Game dalgona cookie-based challenge. Guests attempted to beat the clocks as they navigated their way around a series of wired shapes without getting shocked.
Opinion & Experts
What Was Your Favorite BizBash Story You Wrote in 2024?
Our editors share the most memorable stories they worked on this year.
Hands And Laptop Article 2
Opinion & Experts
20 Event Professionals Share Their Biggest Hopes for the Industry in 2025
Industry experts weighed in on what they hope to see in the event industry in 2025, from technological advancements to deeper human connections.
Yasa Design Studio Dszwf6py Ij8 Unsplash
Opinion & Experts
Top Trending Stories on BizBash: November 2024
Wondering what the rest of the industry is up to? Here, BizBash offers a peek over the fence at what other event profs have been reading this month.
Google Cloud Generate, one of this year's most innovative meetings, featured five immersive worlds where AI, interactive experiences, and a gamified AR mascot drove dynamic learning and real-time engagement. See who else made the list here.
Opinion & Experts
Top Trending Stories on BizBash: October 2024
Wondering what the rest of the industry is up to? Here, BizBash offers a peek over the fence at what other event profs have been reading this month.
ICYMI: BizBash dropped its annual roundup of corporate holiday party ideas. This year, we pulled inspiration from famous workplace TV shows. Looking for a Mad Men feel for your soiree? This gold starburst chandelier from DESIGNER8* evokes the popular trend of starburst designs of the 1950s and 1960s. See more: 13 Corporate Holiday Party Ideas Inspired by ‘Mad Men’
