Top Trending Stories on BizBash: April 2025

Because data can be extremely telling, we thought the rest of the industry could benefit from what our editors are seeing on the back end—that is, what event profs are really staying on top of right now. Consider this monthly list your own insider pulse on the meeting and event industry.

1. Coachella 2025: The Most Talked-About Brand Moments and VIP Happenings

Coachella weekend one was packed with colorful builds, influencer bait, and smart brand strategy. Check out 70+ ways Pinterest, NYLON, Coca-Cola, and more made their mark both on and off festival grounds.

2. Meet the 2025 BizBash 40 Under 40

BizBash highlights impressive industry leaders who have made an early mark on the meeting and event industry—before even celebrating their 40th birthday.

3. See Inside Augusta After Dark—The Masters' Boldest Break From Tradition Yet

The inaugural event blended old-school golf prestige with modern luxury, capped off with an intimate, acoustic performance by Dave Matthews.

4. SXSW 2025: See Inside Top Events and Activations From Amazon, YouTube, Uber, and More

Austin, Texas, was once again blanketed with wow-worthy activations from major brands. Explore our gallery of 50+ photos.

5. What's New in Meetings and Trade Shows: EIC's Futures Report, HumanX Heads to San Francisco, Austin Convention Center Renderings, and More

BizBash rounds up the latest news related to meetings, trade shows, and CVBs/DMOs.

6. From Runway to Runway-Ready: 'Sephora Hairlines' Transformed a Private Jet Into a Beauty Haven

Sephora elevated its "Prep, Style & Refresh" campaign with a luxury influencer trip aboard a private plane to Napa Valley—complete with unique content moments and product showcases.

7. Business Trip: How Psychedelic Retreats Became the Hottest Corporate Group Activity

Companies and execs are ditching the yoga classes for trippy, more intense off-sites that inspire a new level of career development and team bonding.

8. Slam Dunk: See Inside This Beauty Brand's Basketball-Themed Mascara Launch

To celebrate its new "Bounce" mascara, Benefit Cosmetics transformed a blank-canvas event space into a beauty game zone.

9. See Inside the 'Most Sustainable Large-Scale Music Festival on the Planet'

Rock the Ocean's Tortuga Music Festival, in partnership with Sunbelt Rentals, sets the bar for sustainability in large-scale events, blending top musical acts with energy-efficient rentals and impactful environmental advocacy.

10. Sneak Peek: How This Hotel Aims to Take Concert Experiences to the Next Level

VAI Resort has teamed up with TAIT to create a high-tech amphitheater in the desert that is set to become a music oasis.

11. See How Brands Engaged Music Fans at the 'Fifth and Final' Dreamville Fest

As the current iteration of the annual music event comes to an end, brands like Chase Freedom, Hennessy, and Bacardi hosted their usual high-energy experiences for the crowd.

12. Men’s Final Four 2025: See How These Brands Broke Through the Madness

Brands such as Capital One, AT&T, and Marriott Bonvoy hosted fun, fan-centric activations and experiences—and Shaq seemed to show up everywhere.

13. Inside Neutrogena’s Speakeasy Event, Where Nostalgia Met Modern Beauty and Science

Neutrogena and AIRE Health transformed a blank canvas into a sleek, modern newsstand—which revealed a hidden night market that brought science, beauty, and innovation to life for an audience of dermatologists.

14. 19 Truly Unexpected Ways to Display a Product

The most effective brand activations do more than just showcase a product—they make it the star of the show. Check out some of our favorite examples.

15. Coachella 2025: 8 Design Trends You’ll Want to Steal for Your Next Event

Coachella’s biggest visual moments weren’t just onstage. Check out these inspo-filled design trends that turned brand activations and festival spaces into can’t-miss experiences.