"As partners and supporters of the dermatology community, we saw this as an opportunity to connect in a more meaningful, engaging, and celebratory way," explained the team at Neutrogena.

ORLANDO, FLA.—After a long day at the American Academy of Dermatology's 2025 Annual Meeting, 500 dermatologists were treated to a surprise: an innovative hidden night market from Neutrogena and AIRE Health. A partnership with Alison Brod Marketing & Communications and experiential agency Colina Group, the evening event—held at Orlando's Canvas Event Venue—immersed guests in a fully branded, science-themed speakeasy dubbed "The Newstalgia Newsstand."

“We wanted to show our appreciation for the dermatologist community and give them a night to remember—one that went beyond the typical conference experience and truly honored their contributions to skincare, science, and our brand," said a spokesperson from Neutrogena. "Since experiential and in-person events are a cornerstone of our go-to-market strategy, we knew this was the perfect chance to create an unforgettable experience that blended education, appreciation, and pure enjoyment." Photo: Vivien Killilea

Upon arrival, attendees stepped onto a blue carpet that led them into a world where Neutrogena’s brand ethos, “Beauty to a Science,” came alive. The concept of "newstalgia"—merging new discoveries with nostalgic elements—guided the transformation of a traditional newsstand into a modern, sophisticated entryway that opened to reveal a hidden night market. Inside, the layout included everything from interactive makeup stations and carefully curated photo vignettes to interactive arcade games and even a bowling alley.

“We were challenged to create a buzzworthy experience that brought Neutrogena’s refreshed brand positioning to life—while honoring our heritage—where beauty meets science in bold, unexpected ways," explained the Neutrogena spokesperson. "We reimagined the classic newsstand through a modern, science-forward lens. The result was The Newstalgia Newsstand: a sleek, editorial-style façade that opened into a hidden speakeasy. Inside, Neutrogena’s global hero products and innovations were revealed as headline-making news, setting the stage for guests to experience the brand’s next chapter in a space that felt both timeless and of the moment." Photo: Vivien Killilea Photo: Vivien Killilea

Culinary offerings reflected Neutrogena’s international markets, with food stations in the "Science & Savor" area offering dishes from the U.S., Germany, Brazil, India, and Canada, alongside bars crafting specialty cocktails named after Neutrogena products such as "Hydro Boost," "Collagen Bank," and a slushie bar featuring the "Cool-a-gen Bank Slush." "At the end of the night, each dermatologist was offered a Neutrogena 'nightcap' consisting of a brick-oven personal pizza, reusable Hydro-Boost water bottles, and 'get unready with me' product samples such as our top-selling wipes, cleanser, and night moisturizer," added Neutrogena. Photo: Vivien Killilea Photo: Vivien Killilea

The night also featured a surprise performance by Snoop Dogg, which further tied into the "Newstalgia" concept. "Knowing that our audience consisted primarily of millennial dermatologists—who appreciate the throwback hits of the late '90s and early 2000s—we couldn’t think of a better way to bring that energy to life than with a nostalgic, A-list performer like Snoop Dogg," said the spokesperson. "From the moment he stepped onstage, the excitement was electric. Even after Snoop Dogg’s set ended, DJ Sahar Habibi kept the momentum going, ensuring the party didn’t miss a beat." Photo: Vivien Killilea Photo: Vivien Killilea Photo: Vivien Killilea

Reflecting on the event, the Neutrogena team noted the challenges of striking the right balance between nostalgia and innovation—while maintaining Neutrogena’s brand identity every step of the way. “We didn’t want the experience to feel too retro or overly futuristic," they said. "To overcome this, we anchored every creative decision in the brand’s core pillars—beauty and science—and used those as our filter for everything from design to storytelling. By layering in playful, modern nods and science-made-fun moments, we crafted an environment that felt both fresh and familiar." Photo: Vivien Killilea