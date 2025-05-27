See How Keebler (And Its Elves) Created Some Experiential Marketing Magic

Keebler brought its iconic Hollow Tree to life through pop-up experiences in New York, Chicago, and Cincinnati.

Earlier this month, Keebler brought its iconic Hollow Tree to life through pop-up experiences in New York, Chicago, and Cincinnati to promote the launch of its new E.L. Fudge Choco Vanilla cookies.

Before the opening of each pop-up, passersby could sneak a peek at the Keebler elves’ work in progress with staged, miniaturized setups of the activation build, complete with caution tape, offering bite-size, buzzworthy marketing moments.

Photo: Middle Grey Studios “The Hollow Tree's physical construction became a captivating focal point of the activation, deliberately showcasing the dedication of the elves who built a mini version of their treehouse bakery in the heart of these cities,” explained Keebler brand manager John Gleason.

“This approach was a cornerstone of our ‘elf-vertising’ strategy, creating the impression that the elves truly exist among us yet remain just beyond sight—igniting curiosity and unleashing imagination in passersby of all ages. Strategically positioned outside high-impact but vacant retail spaces, these activations transformed urban environments into gateways of wonder for city dwellers.”

Photo: Middle Grey Studios As for the selected cities, Gleason said that Keebler wanted to maximize brand impact across diverse markets. “New York and Chicago represent major metropolitan centers with high visibility and consumer density, while Cincinnati offers a strong representative market of the brand's Midwestern consumer base, allowing for authentic regional feedback on the new product.”

Experiential agency Guru House produced the pop-ups (not the elves) and Golin handled the PR.

At the pop-ups, visitors could ring a tiny bell to score a sample of the new cookies. At home, consumers can scan a QR code on the cookie packaging, which leads to the brand’s Open for Magic platform where there’s digital content about each elf character. The digital experience also includes a sweepstakes that runs through June 22.

The experiences were accompanied by 30-second commercials, produced by Anomaly, that gave viewers a tour of the Hollow Tree factory where E.L. Fudge cookies are made. The campaign also includes a press release written by Ernie the Elf.

Photo: Middle Grey Studios The new cookies feature the complete six-member elf ensemble with imprints on the cookies of Ernie, Joy, Ella, Elwood, Leonardo, and Buckets. “This delightful expansion moves beyond the traditional focus on Ernie alone, creating a more immersive magical world for consumers to discover,” Gleason said.