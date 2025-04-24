Grocery Shopping Gets a Glam Makeover at This Influencer Pop-Up in LA

BRANDEdit's recent experience had shelves stocked with the hottest in beauty, wellness, and fashion. See inside—and read tips for working with influencers.

Shannon Thaler
April 24, 2025
A vacant Melrose Avenue storefront got a checkout-worthy face-lift for BRANDEdit’s Spring Grocer Influencer Experience April 10-11—strategically just before Coachella weekend one.
A vacant Melrose Avenue storefront got a checkout-worthy face-lift for BRANDEdit’s Spring Grocer Influencer Experience April 10-11—strategically just before Coachella weekend one.
Photo: Holland Clement

LOS ANGELES—A vacant Melrose Avenue storefront got a checkout-worthy face-lift for BRANDEdit’s Spring Grocer Influencer Experience, where shelves were stocked for maximum organic content. From April 10-11, the pop-up grocery store ditched traditional displays of fresh produce for the freshest in beauty, wellness, style, and good-for-you snacks. 

The two-day event invited 141 influencers to “facilitate authentic connections between creators and brands in a setting designed for real engagement,” said Belinda Sztrom, vice president of events and partnerships at LA-based marketing agency The Digital Dept., whose in-house experiential program, BRANDEdit, was responsible for the grocer experience. With branded baskets in hand, influencers perused a grocery-themed gifting suite with shelves full of products courtesy of Beauty of Joseon, Naked Sundays, Nippies, Native Pet, Original Self, PackIt, Provocativo, and Vital Proteins.With branded baskets in hand, influencers perused a grocery-themed gifting suite with shelves full of products courtesy of Beauty of Joseon, Naked Sundays, Nippies, Native Pet, Original Self, PackIt, Provocativo, and Vital Proteins.Photo: Holland ClementThe pop-up was only open to invited influencers—141 in all. 'A public or ticketed event wouldn’t have provided the same level of brand-to-creator intimacy or controlled storytelling,” said Belinda Sztrom, vice president of events and partnerships at LA-based marketing agency The Digital Dept., whose in-house experiential program, BRANDEdit, was responsible for the experience.The pop-up was only open to invited influencers—141 in all. "A public or ticketed event wouldn’t have provided the same level of brand-to-creator intimacy or controlled storytelling,” said Belinda Sztrom, vice president of events and partnerships at LA-based marketing agency The Digital Dept., whose in-house experiential program, BRANDEdit, was responsible for the experience.Photo: Holland Clement

Why only influencers? Because “an influencer-only event allowed us to craft a highly curated experience with built-in amplification. A public or ticketed event wouldn’t have provided the same level of brand-to-creator intimacy or controlled storytelling,” according to Sztrom, whose brand strategy team curated the guest list by choosing “creators with a smaller but highly engaged community, [which] often has more impact than one with a larger but passive following.” 

It was also important to invite “creators whose audience would genuinely resonate with the brands showcased at the event,” Sztrom said. Those brands included title sponsor MaryRuth Organics, which was on site with a smoothie bar with fruity, probiotic blends featuring ingredients like watermelon, acai, mango, sea moss, and lavender. The pop-up's title sponsor, MaryRuth Organics, was behind an on-site smoothie bar with fruity, probiotic blends featuring ingredients like watermelon, acai, mango, sea moss, and lavender.The pop-up's title sponsor, MaryRuth Organics, was behind an on-site smoothie bar with fruity, probiotic blends featuring ingredients like watermelon, acai, mango, sea moss, and lavender.Photo: Holland ClementShoe brand Saysh was also in attendance—along with its co-founder Allyson Felix, the most decorated track and field athlete of all time.Shoe brand Saysh was also in attendance—along with its co-founder Allyson Felix, the most decorated track and field athlete of all time.Photo: Holland Clement

Beyond that, a grocery-themed gifting suite served as the ultimate shopping destination—although the retro-style display, with shelves full of products courtesy of Beauty of Joseon, Naked Sundays, Nippies, Native Pet, Original Self, PackIt, Provocativo, and Vital Proteins, was more like a content-creating playground. With branded gift baskets overflowing, influencers were also treated to on-site piercings courtesy of jewelry brand Lovisa and an interactive styling station with Crocs, EyeBuyDirect, and Saysh, whose co-founder Allyson Felix—the most decorated track and field athlete of all time—was in attendance to meet with creators. 

“Our goal with these BRANDEdit activations is to foster memorable moments that connect brands and creators in an intimate, engaging, and visually compelling setting while allowing for brand discovery and relationship building,” Sztrom explained. BRANDEdit's brand strategy team curated the guest list by choosing “creators with a smaller but highly engaged community, [which] often has more impact than one with a larger but passive following,' Sztrom said.BRANDEdit's brand strategy team curated the guest list by choosing “creators with a smaller but highly engaged community, [which] often has more impact than one with a larger but passive following," Sztrom said.Photo: Holland ClementIt's only natural that BRANDEdit provided branded grocery baskets—part of its influencer strategy to 'design for content,' according to Sztrom.It's only natural that BRANDEdit provided branded grocery baskets—part of its influencer strategy to "design for content," according to Sztrom.Photo: Holland ClementSztrom said that in the days following the event, BRANDEdit has clocked several creators wearing sunglasses they received at the LA pop-up during Coachella weekend.Sztrom said that in the days following the event, BRANDEdit has clocked several creators wearing sunglasses they received at the LA pop-up during Coachella weekend.Photo: Holland Clement

It’s safe to say the aisles cut through the social algorithms: “Within days of the event, there were already almost 400 pieces of content posted on Instagram between stories and grid posts,” according to Sztrom. In addition, “several partner brands saw immediate spikes in traffic and social mentions in the 48 hours post-event." 

BRANDEdit is still tracking post-pop-up coverage, per Sztrom, who said that "we’ve already seen several creators wear their new sunglasses and shoes from the event at Coachella (April 11-13 and 18-20) and incorporate their gifted beauty products into weekend content, showing that the event didn’t just generate content on-site, but sparked ongoing brand integration.” In another engaging touchpoint, influencers were treated to on-site piercings courtesy of jewelry brand Lovisa.In another engaging touchpoint, influencers were treated to on-site piercings courtesy of jewelry brand Lovisa.Photo: Holland ClementEyeBuyDirect was among the brands at BRANDEdit’s Spring Grocer Influencer Experience.EyeBuyDirect was among the brands at BRANDEdit’s Spring Grocer Influencer Experience.Photo: Holland ClementCrocs' flower cart-inspired display featured the brand's limited-edition collection in partnership with Finnish design house Marimekko, which is known for its bold floral patterns.Crocs' flower cart-inspired display featured the brand's limited-edition collection in partnership with Finnish design house Marimekko, which is known for its bold floral patterns.Photo: Holland Clement

Sztrom attributed the pop-up's success to BRANDEdit’s tried-and-true influencer strategy, which includes: 

1. Leading with clarity.  

“Set expectations early around timing, deliverables (if any), and what to expect,” Sztrom advised. 

2. Designing for content. 

"Think about lighting, flow, and product backdrops that make content creation seamless,” Sztrom said, pointing to just how much natural light the Melrose Avenue storefront got. 

3. Prioritizing event flow. 

To keep content flowing, influencers need to be able to navigate a space with ease—so make it seamless with intentional displays, clear signage, and well-briefed brand ambassadors. 

4. Offering meaningful takeaways. 

“Gifting should be thoughtful, brand-aligned, and worth posting,” Sztrom said. 

5. Following up. 

“Post-event outreach keeps the relationship warm and opens the door for future collaborations,” Sztrom said. Sztrom told BizBash that the storefront that served as the pop-ups venue was strategically bathed in natural light during the day.Sztrom told BizBash that the storefront that served as the pop-ups venue was strategically bathed in natural light during the day.Photo: Holland Clement“Within days of the event there were already almost 400 pieces of content posted on Instagram between stories and grid posts,” according to Sztrom.“Within days of the event there were already almost 400 pieces of content posted on Instagram between stories and grid posts,” according to Sztrom.Photo: Holland Clement

Latest in Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Casa Bacardí
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
See How Brands Engaged Music Fans at the 'Fifth and Final' Dreamville Fest
Pinterest Activation
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Coachella 2025: The Most Talked-About Brand Moments and VIP Happenings
Held at AutoCamp Joshua Tree, the event aimed to turn financial literacy into a key part of the modern self-care routine.
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
This Wellness Retreat Blended Sound Baths, Journaling, and... Tax Prep?
29Rooms: The Lunar Lounge kicked off the return of the media company’s signature immersive franchise.
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
29Rooms Returns: See Inside the First Stop of the Immersive Experience’s Road Trip
Related Stories
Casa Bacardí
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
See How Brands Engaged Music Fans at the 'Fifth and Final' Dreamville Fest
Pinterest Activation
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Coachella 2025: The Most Talked-About Brand Moments and VIP Happenings
Held at AutoCamp Joshua Tree, the event aimed to turn financial literacy into a key part of the modern self-care routine.
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
This Wellness Retreat Blended Sound Baths, Journaling, and... Tax Prep?
29Rooms: The Lunar Lounge kicked off the return of the media company’s signature immersive franchise.
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
29Rooms Returns: See Inside the First Stop of the Immersive Experience’s Road Trip
More in Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
See How Brands Engaged Music Fans at the 'Fifth and Final' Dreamville Fest
As the current iteration of the annual music event comes to an end, brands like Chase Freedom, Hennessy, and Bacardi hosted their usual high-energy experiences for the crowd.
Casa Bacardí
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Coachella 2025: The Most Talked-About Brand Moments and VIP Happenings
Coachella weekend one was packed with colorful builds, influencer bait, and smart brand strategy. Check out 70+ ways Pinterest, NYLON, Coca-Cola, and more made their mark both on and off festival grounds.
Pinterest Activation
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
This Wellness Retreat Blended Sound Baths, Journaling, and... Tax Prep?
Financial software brand Intuit hosted a retreat in Joshua Tree that combined traditional wellness activities with money mindset workshops for a group of rising influencers.
Held at AutoCamp Joshua Tree, the event aimed to turn financial literacy into a key part of the modern self-care routine.
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
29Rooms Returns: See Inside the First Stop of the Immersive Experience’s Road Trip
To celebrate its 20th anniversary, media company Refinery29 has brought back its industry-defining franchise with The Lunar Lounge in Palm Springs, Calif.
29Rooms: The Lunar Lounge kicked off the return of the media company’s signature immersive franchise.
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
19 Truly Unexpected Ways to Display a Product
The most effective brand activations do more than just showcase a product—they make it the star of the show. Check out some of our favorite examples.
In 2022, Veuve Clicquot celebrated 250 years with Solaire Culture, the company's first-ever global traveling exhibition. The experience evoked Veuve Clicquot’s legacy through a variety of installations—including works from 10 woman artists who were asked to create original pieces inspired by Madame Clicquot and the Champagne house. The exhibition featured museum-like rooms that highlighted the history of the brand. More than 80 archival objects and historical pieces were on display—and in one photo op-friendly room, bottles were treated like works of art. See more: Veuve Clicquot Celebrated 250 Years by Honoring Its Audacious Namesake
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Inside Neutrogena’s Speakeasy Event, Where Nostalgia Met Modern Beauty and Science
Neutrogena and AIRE Health transformed a blank canvas into a sleek, modern newsstand—which revealed a hidden night market that brought science, beauty, and innovation to life for an audience of dermatologists.
'As partners and supporters of the dermatology community, we saw this as an opportunity to connect in a more meaningful, engaging, and celebratory way,' explained the team at Neutrogena.
Most Popular
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Coachella 2025: The Most Talked-About Brand Moments and VIP Happenings
Sports
See Inside Augusta After Dark—The Masters' Boldest Break From Tradition Yet
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
This Wellness Retreat Blended Sound Baths, Journaling, and... Tax Prep?
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
29Rooms Returns: See Inside the First Stop of the Immersive Experience’s Road Trip
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
19 Truly Unexpected Ways to Display a Product
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
See How Brands Engaged Music Fans at the 'Fifth and Final' Dreamville Fest
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Pop-Up of Color: See How Crayola Welcomed Back These Retired Crayons
The brand kicked off its yearlong campaign around the limited-edition collection that includes the return of fan-fave Dandelion.
Dandelion, Magic Mint, Red Orange, Violet Blue, Lemon Yellow, Blizzard Blue, Mulberry, and Raw Umber are part of the limited-edition collection.
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
From Runway to Runway-Ready: 'Sephora Hairlines' Transformed a Private Jet Into a Beauty Haven
Sephora elevated its "Prep, Style & Refresh" campaign with a luxury influencer trip aboard a private plane to Napa Valley—complete with unique content moments and product showcases.
The 'Sephora Hairlines' influencer experience took place on March 5, coinciding with the launch of Sephora’s latest campaign surrounding haircare and styling products. 'The energy was electric as guests arrived at the private Sephora Hairlines hangar and saw for the first time all the details that went into creating the look of vintage travel for an experience that catered directly to content creators,' said Cat Choate and Alina Skonieczny, co-founders of Cat/Alina Productions, who designed and produced the overnight event.
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Slam Dunk: See Inside This Beauty Brand's Basketball-Themed Mascara Launch
To celebrate its new "Bounce" mascara, Benefit Cosmetics transformed a blank-canvas event space into a beauty game zone.
A Club Bounce Community Board featured scoreboards, one-of-a-kind merchandise, and polaroids of makeup-loving visitors.
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
SXSW 2025: See Inside Top Events and Activations From Amazon, YouTube, Uber, and More
Austin, Texas, was once again blanketed with wow-worthy activations from major brands. Explore our gallery of 50+ photos.
The University of Texas at Austin's Hook 'Em House
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Gen Jeans: See How American Eagle’s Denim Deli Catered to Its Customers
The retail brand hosted a two-day pop-up in Nashville, Tenn., with an open-mic stage that expanded upon its “Live Your Life” messaging.
'I think it's important for brands to go to their customer versus their customer always having to come to them,' Schapiro said.
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
30 Cool Ideas You May Have Missed From Lululemon, TIME, Maybelline New York, and More
Here’s a look at some steal-worthy ideas we spotted in March 2025.
Event Eleven worked with Images by Lighting on the event's lighting.
Page 1 of 133
Next Page