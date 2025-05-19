Netflix Rebuilds a Bookstore for 'YOU' Fan Experience—See Inside Joe Goldberg's Twisted Reality

The streaming service tapped longtime agency partner Invisible North to transform a blank-canvas venue in New York into Mooney’s Bookstore—creepy cage and all.

Shannon Thaler
May 19, 2025
The YOU event took place April 22 and 23 in a completely transformed, 5,000-square-foot space located at 489 Broome St., just ahead of the release of season five, the final season of the beloved show.
The YOU event took place April 22 and 23 in a completely transformed, 5,000-square-foot space located at 489 Broome St., just ahead of the release of season five, the final season of the beloved show.
Photo: Courtesy of Invisible North

NEW YORK—“Hello, you.” Fans of Netflix’s romance-laden psychological thriller YOU may recognize this line as the chilling motif uttered by Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), the show’s predatory yet dangerously charming protagonist.  

Fans strolling through New York City’s SoHo neighborhood on April 22 and 23—just ahead of the highly anticipated release of YOU season five—might have also recognized a real-life Mooney’s Rare & Used Books outpost. The show's infamous bookstore is filmed at the Upper East Side’s Logos Bookstore, and is where Joe works in season one when he meets his first victim, Guinevere Beck. It's also where he transforms a basement vault Mr. Mooney once used to preserve rare books into a cage for much more sinister purposes. Notable details from the show were brought to life at the pop-up: dark wallpapered walls, ornate rugs, and gold-framed pictures, plus a green bankers lamp and an old-school register atop a branded front desk.Notable details from the show were brought to life at the pop-up: dark wallpapered walls, ornate rugs, and gold-framed pictures, plus a green bankers lamp and an old-school register atop a branded front desk.Photo: Courtesy of Invisible North

It was all brought to life in a vacant 5,000-square-foot space located at 489 Broome St. by experiential marketing agency Invisible North. Over the course of the two-day pop-up, 3,300 guests visited Mooney’s (which was open to the public but required a 30-minute reservation upon arrival), according to Amber Ward, Invisible North's founder and CEO. On the first day of the event, YOU star Badgley himself made a surprise appearance. 

The YOU set rebuild was two months in the making, Ward said, including four days’ worth of load-in to ensure that “the attention to detail was the star of this experience." The bookstore itself spared no detail—down to the dark wallpapered walls, ornate rugs, and gold-framed pictures, plus a green bankers lamp and an old-school register atop a branded front desk. The YOU set rebuild was two months in the making, according to Amber Ward, founder and CEO of Invisible North, the experiential marketing agency behind the pop-up.The YOU set rebuild was two months in the making, according to Amber Ward, founder and CEO of Invisible North, the experiential marketing agency behind the pop-up.Photo: Courtesy of Invisible North

The guest experience was marked by a literary scavenger hunt, where attendees were tasked with wandering through Mooney’s shelves and opening books in search of handwritten notes to reveal a four-word “cryptic clue” that gave insight into YOU’s final season. (The final phrase: “Secrets don’t stay caged.”) 

Once the clue was revealed, guests were ushered through a “staff only” door that led them down a hallway to uncover interactive obsession boxes that nodded to each season of the show—and finally, to the dark side of Mooney's, a replica of Joe’s infamous cage. “Guests were able to step inside, snap a closed-caption photo, and explore Joe’s cage room as the highlight of the experience,” Ward explained. Penn Badgley, who plays the show’s predatory yet dangerously charming protagonist, Joe Goldberg, made a surprise appearance during the pop-up and took photos with fans.Penn Badgley, who plays the show’s predatory yet dangerously charming protagonist, Joe Goldberg, made a surprise appearance during the pop-up and took photos with fans.Photo: Courtesy of Invisible North

At the end of their 30-minute experience, YOU fans walked away with a swag bag that included Joe’s iconic blue cap. 

YOU has amassed such a large and dedicated fan base we knew they would be our toughest critics,” Ward said of collaborating with Netflix—noting that she even tapped YOU superfans on Invisible North’s staff to guide the planted Easter eggs from each season around the experience. Invisible North has been a partner for the streaming giant since 2018, previously working on launches for The Final Table, The Irishman, Emily in Paris, and Outer Banks, among popular titles. 

Keep scrolling for a closer look inside the YOU pop-up experience...A highlight of the space: the recreation of Joe's infamous basement cage, which Mr. Mooney once used to preserve rare books, but Joe used for much more sinister purposes.A highlight of the space: the recreation of Joe's infamous basement cage, which Mr. Mooney once used to preserve rare books, but Joe used for much more sinister purposes.Photo: Courtesy of Invisible NorthA security camera planted in the cage—as it was in the show—served as a creative photo op.A security camera planted in the cage—as it was in the show—served as a creative photo op.Photo: Courtesy of Invisible NorthThe guest experience was marked by a literary scavenger hunt, where attendees were tasked with uncovering a “cryptic clue” that gave insight into YOU’s final season.The guest experience was marked by a literary scavenger hunt, where attendees were tasked with uncovering a “cryptic clue” that gave insight into YOU’s final season.Photo: Courtesy of Invisible NorthWard said her agency worked closely with Netflix—and even YOU superfans on Invisible North's team—to plant Easter eggs from each season around the experience.Ward said her agency worked closely with Netflix—and even YOU superfans on Invisible North's team—to plant Easter eggs from each season around the experience.Photo: Courtesy of Invisible NorthAfter a 30-minute walk-through, guests left the fan experience with a branded swag bag complete with Joe's iconic baseball cap.After a 30-minute walk-through, guests left the fan experience with a branded swag bag complete with Joe's iconic baseball cap.Photo: Courtesy of Invisible NorthOver the course of the two-day pop-up, 3,300 guests visited Mooney’s.Over the course of the two-day pop-up, 3,300 guests visited Mooney’s.Photo: Courtesy of Invisible North

Latest in Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Chillhouse’s Forever Wear Launch
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Get a Peek Inside These Star-Studded Beauty Events
The launch event for Motorola's new Razr flip phone took place on April 24.
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Inside Motorola’s Bold, Multisensory Razr Launch Event
When the audience drives the interaction, the message sticks. This Shell Recharge activation turned learning into a hands-on moment, because engagement beats explanation.
Industry Insiders
Why Audiences Tune Out & What Experiential Events Do Better
On April 22, Hulu brought together 100 influencers and press, plus 150 of its reality TV icons and creatives, for Get Real House, a fully immersive event at Casa Lago Beverly Hills.
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Cue the Confessional: How Hulu Transformed a Beverly Hills Mansion Into a Reality TV Paradise
Related Stories
Chillhouse’s Forever Wear Launch
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Get a Peek Inside These Star-Studded Beauty Events
The launch event for Motorola's new Razr flip phone took place on April 24.
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Inside Motorola’s Bold, Multisensory Razr Launch Event
On April 22, Hulu brought together 100 influencers and press, plus 150 of its reality TV icons and creatives, for Get Real House, a fully immersive event at Casa Lago Beverly Hills.
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Cue the Confessional: How Hulu Transformed a Beverly Hills Mansion Into a Reality TV Paradise
NYLON Desert Disco, Presented by Coach
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Stagecoach 2025: Saddle Up for the Best Brand Activations From the Desert’s Country-Cool Festival
More in Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Get a Peek Inside These Star-Studded Beauty Events
Haircare, skincare, and makeup brands, including celeb-founded lines from Beyoncé, Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez, and Serena Williams, connected with consumers through creative activations and recent events.
Chillhouse’s Forever Wear Launch
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Inside Motorola’s Bold, Multisensory Razr Launch Event
The visually striking debut for the brand's latest Razr flip smartphone featured immersive design, stylish photo ops, and surprise sensory elements.
The launch event for Motorola's new Razr flip phone took place on April 24.
Sponsored
Why Audiences Tune Out & What Experiential Events Do Better
Your audience isn’t bored, they’re underserved.
When the audience drives the interaction, the message sticks. This Shell Recharge activation turned learning into a hands-on moment, because engagement beats explanation.
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Cue the Confessional: How Hulu Transformed a Beverly Hills Mansion Into a Reality TV Paradise
The streaming service celebrated its expanded unscripted slate with mini activations, reality stars, and... a live python?
On April 22, Hulu brought together 100 influencers and press, plus 150 of its reality TV icons and creatives, for Get Real House, a fully immersive event at Casa Lago Beverly Hills.
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Stagecoach 2025: Saddle Up for the Best Brand Activations From the Desert’s Country-Cool Festival
Check out 50+ ways brands like Facebook, BÉIS, Bud Light, NYLON, American Express, e.l.f. Cosmetics, and more embraced the spirit of the Wild West at the world's largest country music festival.
NYLON Desert Disco, Presented by Coach
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Step Inside the First-Ever, Brand-Packed Ulta Beauty World Event
The retailer brought together beauty lovers, industry insiders, and top brands for its inaugural consumer-facing event in San Antonio.
The inaugural event welcomed 1,500 beauty enthusiasts, including more than 80 influencers.
Most Popular
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Inside Motorola’s Bold, Multisensory Razr Launch Event
Sports
Laps, Luxury, and Logistics: Inside the 2025 Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix
Event Design & Decor
‘Feathers Galore’: Step Inside the Colorful Carnaval Ambiance of City Harvest’s Annual Gala
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Get a Peek Inside These Star-Studded Beauty Events
Event Tech & Tools
Guest Column: Still Not Using AI for Events? Here’s What You’re Missing
Programming & Entertainment
Trend Spotted: Murder Mysteries Are Having a Moment at Events
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
48 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From Marc Jacobs, Uber, Ed Sheeran, Lexus, and More
Here’s a look at some steal-worthy ideas we spotted in April 2025.
The Marc Jacobs Daisy Garden
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Grocery Shopping Gets a Glam Makeover at This Influencer Pop-Up in LA
BRANDEdit's recent experience had shelves stocked with the hottest in beauty, wellness, and fashion. See inside—and read tips for working with influencers.
A vacant Melrose Avenue storefront got a checkout-worthy face-lift for BRANDEdit’s Spring Grocer Influencer Experience April 10-11—strategically just before Coachella weekend one.
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
See How Brands Engaged Music Fans at the 'Fifth and Final' Dreamville Fest
As the current iteration of the annual music event comes to an end, brands like Chase Freedom, Hennessy, and Bacardi hosted their usual high-energy experiences for the crowd.
Casa Bacardí
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Coachella 2025: The Most Talked-About Brand Moments and VIP Happenings
Coachella weekend one was packed with colorful builds, influencer bait, and smart brand strategy. Check out 70+ ways Pinterest, NYLON, Coca-Cola, and more made their mark both on and off festival grounds.
Pinterest Activation
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
This Wellness Retreat Blended Sound Baths, Journaling, and... Tax Prep?
Financial software brand Intuit hosted a retreat in Joshua Tree that combined traditional wellness activities with money mindset workshops for a group of rising influencers.
Held at AutoCamp Joshua Tree, the event aimed to turn financial literacy into a key part of the modern self-care routine.
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
29Rooms Returns: See Inside the First Stop of the Immersive Experience’s Road Trip
To celebrate its 20th anniversary, media company Refinery29 has brought back its industry-defining franchise with The Lunar Lounge in Palm Springs, Calif.
29Rooms: The Lunar Lounge kicked off the return of the media company’s signature immersive franchise.
Page 1 of 134
Next Page