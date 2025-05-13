Inside Motorola’s Bold, Multisensory Razr Launch Event

NEW YORK—Motorola unveiled its new Razr flip smartphone in style, hosting a visually stunning launch event at Chelsea Factory in New York on April 24. Around 400 guests gathered to celebrate the latest evolution of the iconic phone, brought to life through immersive design, an interactive video, and experiential moments that put the sleek new devices in the spotlight.

The event was designed and produced by Event Eleven, led by CEO and founder Tony Schubert. “We worked with [communications agency] Current Global to conceptualize Instagram-worthy moments and how they tied back to the device," Schubert explained. “We wanted the room to really sing, with lots to look at and photograph." Photo: Line 8 Photography

Every step of the way, the team thought carefully about creating an event flow that would keep attendees engaged. After check-in, where guests could capture their first photo op, they moved into a prefunction space with bars and tray-passed food. In that space, guests watched a video presentation about the new product—and were surprised by IRL sensory moments that immersed them in the video's setting.

As the video opened with a hotel room scene featuring flower petals, for example, producers dropped real petals in front of the screen. Later, when the video’s actress brewed coffee, the room filled with the rich aroma from scent machines. "She turns on the shower, and we added bubble machines from four different positions in the room," Schubert added. "She starts to work out and cools herself down with a fan, so we turned on high-powered fans from the ceiling so guests could feel the wind."

As the video concluded, disco balls descended, signaling the start of the party. All guests simultaneously received a text message reading, “Get ready for an iconic night with motorola razr! xo Coco"—a message from singer Coco Jones, who performed later in the evening. A portal tunnel—a dramatic, LED-lit passage—then opened, leading to the primary room filled with photo ops, food, and entertainment. Photo: Line 8 Photography Photo: Line 8 Photography

Throughout the event, deep jewel tones—a nod to the new phone colors—set the mood, blending luxury with cutting-edge tech. Lighting played a pivotal role in emphasizing the phone’s sleek design, with bold choices like LEDs, flex neon, and textured backlit set pieces creating a futuristic, visually rich ambiance. The use of lighting was intentional, Schubert noted, adding visual depth and drawing attention to the phone displays strategically placed throughout the venue. Photo: Line 8 Photography Photo: Line 8 Photography

A highlight of the main room was a dedicated music area with a gleaming disco ball, created to reflect the Razr’s music features and audio elements. Another crowd favorite was the newsstand display, which showcased the new Razr phones. "Meticulous effort went into how the phones were displayed," noted Schubert. "There was custom shelving—some adorned with Swarovski crystals—branded magazines printed with imagery from the campaign, and candy wrapped in branded packaging, all with underlit shelving to highlight the goods."

Another standout element was a thoughtfully designed photo wall featuring backlit custom frames. "There was lots of R&D put into the backlighting of the custom frames, and we think they turned out perfectly," he remembered. Photo: Line 8 Photography Photo: Line 8 Photography Photo: Line 8 Photography

The Motorola logo appeared throughout the event space, reinforcing the brand in impactful but sophisticated ways. Schubert noted that balancing visual appeal with brand presence was a top priority for the client. “They really challenged us to make sure the branding was prominent but done in a tasteful way—and I think we accomplished this,” he said.