Business Trip: How Psychedelic Retreats Became the Hottest Corporate Group Activity

Companies and execs are ditching the yoga classes for trippy, more intense off-sites that inspire a new level of career development and team bonding.

Michele Laufik
April 14, 2025
The key to these retreats is what is known as integration. This is when the facilitators offer guidance throughout—so there are no “bad trips”—and help attendees apply what they learned during the experience to their work lives.
The key to these retreats is what is known as integration. This is when the facilitators offer guidance throughout—so there are no “bad trips”—and help attendees apply what they learned during the experience to their work lives.
Photo: Courtesy of Zappy Zapolin

Between hybrid work schedules, mandatory return-to-work orders, and disenchanted Gen Z staffers, corporate culture is in a bit of an upheaval as of late. Which means, now more than ever, companies need to prioritize employees' mental health—not just as a perk, but as a real benefit—if they want to retain staff and attract new members.

These unprecedented times also call for some out-of-the-box corporate wellness concepts. Enter psychedelic retreats. 

This unconventional approach—swapping golf for guided magic mushroom journeys—aims to deepen connections among team members and foster a more creative and well-rounded workforce. 

Zapolin typically starts his retreats with hapé, a ceremonial tobacco, followed by a “mushroom” hike the next morning (the type of mushroom depends on the location) and then a group ketamine treatment with the help of a doctor.Zapolin typically starts his retreats with hapé, a ceremonial tobacco, followed by a “mushroom” hike the next morning (the type of mushroom depends on the location) and then a group ketamine treatment with the help of a doctor.Photo: Courtesy of Zappy Zapolin“What we did in one day was the equivalent of what it would have taken his team a week out in the wilderness to get,” Zappy Zapolin shared about one of his clients, adding that they said it was “a game changer for their organization.”

“He noticed that everybody was much more empathetic to each other. They weren't backstabbing. They weren't competitive. They were really bonded in a new, unique way,” said Zapolin, a former Wall Street guy who is now a “psychedelic concierge” with celebrity clients such as Michelle Rodriguez, Lamar Odom, and the Real Housewives of Bravo, as well as venture capitalists, ad agencies, and marketing groups. 

“There are so few things that you can do that have the impact that this can have so quickly,” he said about a psychedelic retreat. 

Zapolin combines the corporate retreat concept with meditation mixed with ketamine to allow groups to develop a deeper connection with team members in a short period of time.

Ketamine is an FDA-approved drug and can be given on a prescription basis, unlike psilocybin (aka magic mushrooms), which is illegal in most states. New Mexico just became the third state in the U.S. to decriminalize psilocybin when the Medical Psilocybin Act was signed into law last week. Oregon and Colorado are the other two states. 

Psychedelics, such as ayahuasca, psilocybin, and MDMA (ecstasy), are believed to dramatically accelerate the process of personal transformation that could take years to achieve in standard talk therapy. Mushrooms, for example, have been shown to treat depression, anxiety, and PTSD. (The global psychedelic drug market size was valued at $3.07 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $8.33 billion by 2032.)

C-suite executives book these retreats in the hopes of getting unstuck and gaining greater clarity, empathy, introspection, decisiveness, and creativity, ultimately with the goal of being better leaders and colleagues.

According to researchers at Washington University in St. Louis, the effects of psilocybin can cause a person to have more flexible thinking and shift how they react to different emotions, especially negative ones.

“A corporate retreat is much different than a conventional therapeutic psychedelic retreat,” said Justin Townsend, chief executive officer of MycoMeditations, a Jamaica-based psilocybin retreat. “In a corporate setting, clients have tangible, career-related obstacles that they are seeking to work on. These obstacles, of course, have roots in their personal psychology, so there are two levels of work needed versus when a person tries psychedelic therapy for depression, for example. The depression may very likely impact their work, but their work is not their primary motivation for joining.”  

The Journeymen Collective's retreat center is 8,000 square feet with luxury accommodations.The Journeymen Collective's retreat center is 8,000 square feet with luxury accommodations.Photo: Courtesy of The Journeymen CollectiveIn 2018, Gary Logan and Robert Grover founded British Columbia-based The Journeymen Collective, a luxury psilocybin retreat where guests are guided through psychedelic plant medicine journeys. The partners have seen a 200% increase in bookings in the last two years, which Grover attributes to the growing awareness of the benefits of psychedelics. 

“I think more and more people are realizing that this plant medicine, when used correctly, can truly benefit mental, emotional, and spiritual wellness. It’s an investment in personal/professional development, self-discovery, and the health of the guest, as well as those around them,” Grover said. 

'Our guests are usually in a good place in life but know there’s more available to them or more about themselves they need to find out,' Logan said."Our guests are usually in a good place in life but know there’s more available to them or more about themselves they need to find out," Logan said.Photo: Courtesy of The Journeymen CollectiveOf the guests, Grover said “they often have an aspect of wonder, like, ‘I wonder what else is available to me, and I feel like I have unmet potential within myself that is yet to be expressed.’”

“Clinical research continues to validate the safety and effectiveness of psilocybin, and there are more anecdotal stories surfacing within society. It is becoming much more common for people to discuss the impacts of psychedelic experiences for personal or professional reasons with their friends, family, or colleagues, which is creating more cultural trust for psychedelics,” Townsend added. 

In addition to solo retreats, the Collective offers a joint experience for business partners and co-founders and a group retreat for three to four people. Pricing is about $15,000 per person for the five-day in-person retreat, which includes four weeks of preparation calls and four months of integration calls after the journey. 

“We believe in keeping the group smaller than other facilities in the industry because the work is so intensive, and we want to be able to focus on each of our guests,” Logan said. In addition to the medicinal ceremonies, guests go on hikes and enjoy a saltwater pool, hot tub, and plunge pool on site.

Zapolin typically starts his retreats with hapé, a ceremonial tobacco, followed by a “mushroom” hike the next morning (the type of mushroom depends on the location) and then a group ketamine treatment with the help of a doctor. 

The key to all these retreats is what is known as integration. This is when the facilitators offer guidance throughout—so there are no “bad trips”—and help attendees apply what they learned during the experience to their work lives.

Zapolin coordinates with groups when it comes to selecting the retreat's location.Zapolin coordinates with groups when it comes to selecting the retreat's location.Photo: Courtesy of Zappy ZapolinAt the Collective, Logan and Grover help guests prep for the experience weeks in advance, including video calls and online educational materials, in order to build trust. “It’s how we learn more about what’s going on in their life, business, and how best a guided psilocybin journey can help them,” Grover said. 

Applicants share their medical history with retreat organizers as well.

“If you do this proactively, your company is going to be resonating at a frequency above any other company,” Zapolin said. “And you're going to probably dominate or do that much better in whatever space you're in.”

Of course, keep in mind that psychedelic experiences can bring personal issues to the surface, which can be awkward and maybe a confidentiality issue when it happens in front of colleagues or subordinates.

Lisa Snyder, director of marketing and digital operations at Portland, Ore.-based InnerTrek, said that retreat participants need to be open to being vulnerable and comfortable with their fellow attendees. “Because there are power dynamics involved in businesses, I think it's really important that everybody understands this and is on some level playing field in some way.” 

InnerTrek offers psychedelic facilitator training and psilocybin service offerings such as one-on-one journeys and group experiences. They will match a group with the right facilitator within their network, some of whom are also licensed therapists. The space is also available to rent by groups who already have their own trained and licensed facilitators. 

Because of the intimate nature of the experience, Snyder suggests groups consider trying a low dose or a microdose. “I think that that is very accessible for almost any company to do because [with] a microdose, you're not even supposed to feel it, but there's a change in energy, and it can create more camaraderie, spirit, and openness with a company.” 

The Journeymen Collective specializes in the use of psilocybin for therapeutic purposes.The Journeymen Collective specializes in the use of psilocybin for therapeutic purposes.Photo: Courtesy of The Journeymen Collective“If you're giving [employees] intangibles like this, this is what keeps people at your company. It's things like this that are transformative that you can't put a dollar figure on,” Zapolin said.

“It's not forced. If you're going to Outward Bound or some meditation thing, some people don't resonate with it. Some people don't get it. It doesn't hit them like it might hit others,” he said. “But this, with the right setting and the right guide, every single person has this experience that they need to have that's transformational.” 

Latest in Meetings
The event took over 300 hours of design work from a team of four graphic design artists.
Meetings
See How This Production Company Hit Refresh on a Stuffy Sales Meeting
The cornerstone of any Connect event? One-on-one appointments between planners and supplier partners—where the planners stay put.
Meetings
Big Business in the Big Apple—See Event Highlights From Connect NYC
TO Fest welcomed 100 clients and prospects to Kulture ahead of PCMA CL's closing night event—headlined by Gwen Stefani—at the nearby convention center. Upon entering, guests could pose in front of this VIP backstage-inspired photo op.
Meetings
How Destination Toronto Brought Festival Vibes to a Major Industry Conference
The Vienna Meeting Fund 2025-2028 is a 4 million-euro fund that provides financial support for international events.
Meetings
See How Some Cities Are Attracting Events with Big Bucks
Related Stories
A gold Burning Man dragon installation was a focal point in the roomy 'Deep Space' exhibition, helmed by a team of 30. Speakers, performers, and artists utilized the surrounding space for engaging conversations. “Burning Man is a very well-established psychedelic container,” shares Mia Bronner, Magic Foam experience manager for Dr. Bronner's. “You can feel the vibration of a Burner-friendly environment right away. It made lots of sense to bring the Playa to 'Deep Space,' and that a significant majority of guests passing through would feel at home, or at least curious.”
Trade Shows
Inside a Trip to Psychedelic Science 2023—The Largest Psychedelic Conference in History
Why Psychedelic Events Will Bloom in 2023
Trade Shows
The 'Shroom Boom' and Other Reasons Psychedelic Events Will Bloom in 2023
What's Hot in Corporate Wellness Retreats Right Now
Trends
Namaste Out of Office: Why You Need to Plan a Corporate Wellness Retreat Now
The event took over 300 hours of design work from a team of four graphic design artists.
Meetings
See How This Production Company Hit Refresh on a Stuffy Sales Meeting
More in Meetings
Meetings
See How This Production Company Hit Refresh on a Stuffy Sales Meeting
Edgefactory used a combination of avant-garde art, historical references, and tech to honor the past and celebrate the future at Quest Software’s annual sales kickoff meeting, NXT.
The event took over 300 hours of design work from a team of four graphic design artists.
Meetings
Big Business in the Big Apple—See Event Highlights From Connect NYC
Event professionals closed deals and networked above the clouds in New York City.
The cornerstone of any Connect event? One-on-one appointments between planners and supplier partners—where the planners stay put.
Meetings
How Destination Toronto Brought Festival Vibes to a Major Industry Conference
The destination marketing organization designed quick yet impactful activations for a closing night event during PCMA CL.
TO Fest welcomed 100 clients and prospects to Kulture ahead of PCMA CL's closing night event—headlined by Gwen Stefani—at the nearby convention center. Upon entering, guests could pose in front of this VIP backstage-inspired photo op.
Meetings
See How Some Cities Are Attracting Events with Big Bucks
Destinations use government-backed grants—also known as subvention programs—to entice organizers and meeting planners to host their gatherings in their cities.
The Vienna Meeting Fund 2025-2028 is a 4 million-euro fund that provides financial support for international events.
Meetings
See Inside ELX's Inaugural European Summit—Where 'Growth' Was Top of Mind
The Event Leaders Exchange is an invitation-only community for global heads of events at the likes of Google and S&P Global. After two years of gathering in the U.S., the exclusive group spread its wings to Berlin.
Much of the event's programming took place at Berlin's 18,000-square-foot-plus AXICA Congress and Convention Center.
Meetings
Inside TED's New Show—Where Conference Innovation and Personal Growth Took Center Stage
Held in Atlanta, the inaugural event attracted 1,000 entrepreneurs, artists, educators, young professionals, and more looking to redefine their careers.
Unlike traditional TED conferences that often focus on broad societal issues and innovations, TEDNext was created to emphasize individual aspirations and personal development.
Most Popular
Sports
Men’s Final Four 2025: See How These Brands Broke Through the Madness
Event Production & Fabrication
See Inside the 'Most Sustainable Large-Scale Music Festival on the Planet'
Meetings
Business Trip: How Psychedelic Retreats Became the Hottest Corporate Group Activity
United States
Upcycled Hospitality: 6 Historic Hotels That Weren’t Always Hotels
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
19 Truly Unexpected Ways to Display a Product
Sports
How Diversity, Community, and Branding Moments Made the 40th Miami Open a Win
Meetings
Dreamforce 2024: How John Mulaney, Robot Dogs, and Relevant Programming Stole the Show
Yes, the comedian roasted the "Trailblazers," but the three-day event was full of other moments worth writing home about—especially for fellow event organizers.
Robot On Howard Street Dreamforce
Meetings
16 Awesome After-Hours Activities for Corporate Groups
From stargazing to s’mores, here are some fun ideas for event and meeting attendees to do once the sun sets.
Stargazing at Enchantment Resort
Meetings
8 Steal-Worthy Engagement Strategies From Money20/20 Europe
The fintech conference merged cutting-edge technology with memorable moments of human connection.
Event Engagement Ideas From Money20/20 Europe
Meetings
3 Most Memorable Moments From Google I/O 2024
See inside Google’s 2024 I/O developer conference, which was packed with announcements and artificial intelligence demos—plus experiential moments sprinkled throughout.
'AI' was mentioned more than 100 times throughout the two-day developer conference, according to U.K.-based internet expert DigiAlps.
Meetings
C2 Montreal 2024: How a New Venue Aimed to Inspire Networking and Connection
The three-day event was built around some of the key industries driving the Montreal economy, including sustainability and artificial intelligence.
Discussion topics included renewable energies, sustainable architecture, and the societal impact of technology, as well as 'The XP Fronts,' an immersive session, presented by XP Land, that explored the future of experiential with industry leaders.
Sponsored
Activations With Purpose
Revitalizing the conference experience for hardworking oncology nurses.
Attendees entering ONS Congress.
Page 1 of 9
Next Page