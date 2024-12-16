Go bigger and bolder with the BizBash Buzz.
See Inside ELX's Inaugural European Summit—Where 'Growth' Was Top of Mind

The Event Leaders Exchange is an invitation-only community for global heads of events at the likes of Google and S&P Global. After two years of gathering in the U.S., the exclusive group spread its wings to Berlin.

Shannon Thaler
December 16, 2024
Much of the event's programming took place at Berlin's 18,000-square-foot-plus AXICA Congress and Convention Center.
Much of the event's programming took place at Berlin's 18,000-square-foot-plus AXICA Congress and Convention Center.
Photo: Courtesy of ELX

BERLIN—Event Leaders Exchange (ELX) and its invitation-only community for heads of events program is no stranger to taking things global. For the first time ever, however, it brought its band of event industry visionaries together IRL at the ELX European Summit 2024 Dec. 4-6. 

The gathering took place in Berlin and adopted the theme of “GROWTH” to specifically tailor an itinerary for 24 of the world’s top-tier event professionals. But because ELX operates under the Chatham House Rule, a globally recognized informal agreement that allows participants to share information from a meeting without revealing the identities of those in attendance, it wasn’t immediately clear who these high-powered event execs were. 

ELX members, for reference, have been known to include senior event professionals from the likes of tech giants such as Dell, Google, IBM, and Microsoft, as well as Liberty Mutual and S&P Global, just to name a few. Many of them have been known to attend ELX’s Annual Congress, which is the organization’s flagship U.S.-based event. In the spirit of growth, however, ELX sought to expand to Europe. The first-ever ELX European Summit took place Dec. 4-6. ELX’s rep assured that the ELX European Summit will return in 2025.The first-ever ELX European Summit took place Dec. 4-6. ELX’s rep assured that the ELX European Summit will return in 2025.Photo: Courtesy of ELX

Despite the Chatham House Rule, Stephen Rose, ELX’s content chair—and the senior vice president of communication services at Siemens AG—was able to dish details about the conversations around the brainstorming table. When asked about the event theme, Rose said: “Growth is important in so many dimensions. ... A growth mindset opens up for transformation and change—without anxiety, but curiosity and excitement for what's next.” 

“I felt it would be a very relevant main theme for this conference as it provides a red thread and formulates an ambition to become better in what we do.” 

And why Berlin? Because it’s “one of Europe’s most dynamic and forward-thinking cities,” according to an ELX spokesperson, who noted that “the incredible support of the German Convention Bureau (GCB), Visit Berlin, and the Berlin Marriott Hotel” made the choice “even more impactful.” 

Kim Kopetz, an ELX partner and the president and CEO of The Opus Group, noted how the partnership allowed for the VIP group to “see a few sights in Berlin” and truly experience the venue, the 18,000-square-foot-plus AXICA Congress and Convention Center. “I love when events incorporate the local area,” Kopetz said, adding that invitees were also treated to sustainable meals. Berlin, after all, ranked sixth among the world's most sustainable metropolises in 2023, according to Visit BerlinTwenty-four global event leaders were in attendance at the inaugural ELX European Summit, which made for an intimate setting where ideas were free-flowing and networking was impactful.Twenty-four global event leaders were in attendance at the inaugural ELX European Summit, which made for an intimate setting where ideas were free-flowing and networking was impactful.Photo: Courtesy of ELX

Gretchen Nemechek, the founder and CEO of business consulting firm OPINARI, led 'a powerful master class' that proved to be a highlight of the three-day European ELX Summit, an ELX spokesperson told BizBash.Gretchen Nemechek, the founder and CEO of business consulting firm OPINARI, led "a powerful master class" that proved to be a highlight of the three-day European ELX Summit, an ELX spokesperson told BizBash.Photo: Courtesy of ELX

Having such an intimate group gathered around the table “allowed for more personal, one-on-one interactions on relevant and strategic topics," Kopetz explained—something that’s “unlike most industry events I’ve attended,” she added. 

Aside from table talk, curated ELX Group Discussions allowed for even smaller teams to “address hot topics voted on by the members,” said Kopetz. "It was an excellent way to share learnings in a collaborative way, as well as provide inspiration for ideas to take back home.” 

Speaking of learnings, live educational sessions provided lessons on leadership skills and organizational development fit for event professionals already in highly impactful, decision-making roles. “I personally found the session ‘The Future Meeting Space Initiative’ highly relevant as it provided scientific data points in megatrends impacting the business events industry,” Rose said. “[It was] very useful in discussions with executives that appreciate an outside view,” he added. The identity of ELX members is protected under the Chatham House Rule, a globally recognized informal agreement that allows participants to share information from a meeting without revealing the identities of those in attendance.The identity of ELX members is protected under the Chatham House Rule, a globally recognized informal agreement that allows participants to share information from a meeting without revealing the identities of those in attendance.Photo: Courtesy of ELX

ELX’s spokesperson chimed in that “a powerful master class by Gretchen Nemechek [the founder and CEO of business consulting firm OPINARI] on leadership communication” was a highlight of the three-day event, alongside an “exclusive evening event hosted by Visit Berlin” where guests toured Zeitreisen and other historic landmarks such as “the iconic Brandenburg Gate for a festive mulled wine reception.” 

ELX’s rep assured that the ELX European Summit will make its return in 2025 and has its sights set on exploring other global destinations and venues—though “Berlin will always hold a special place as the host of our inaugural European Summit.”  Thanks to a partnership with Visit Berlin, attendees were taken on a tour of some of Berlin's most historic landmarks, which included a mulled wine reception at the Brandenburg Gate.Thanks to a partnership with Visit Berlin, attendees were taken on a tour of some of Berlin's most historic landmarks, which included a mulled wine reception at the Brandenburg Gate.Photo: Courtesy of ELX

