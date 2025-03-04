How Destination Toronto Brought Festival Vibes to a Major Industry Conference

TO Fest welcomed 100 clients and prospects to Kulture ahead of PCMA CL's closing night event—headlined by Gwen Stefani—at the nearby convention center. Upon entering, guests could pose in front of this VIP backstage-inspired photo op.

Toronto is a city known for its large-scale events, from the glitzy Toronto International Film Festival to the long-running Caribana. In January, Destination Toronto leaned into that very sentiment, bringing bold festival vibes to a closing party for this year's PCMA Convening Leaders.

Nicknamed "the ultimate pre-party," the event, also known as TO Fest, welcomed more than 100 clients and prospects to Kulture in downtown Houston for a warm-up bash ahead of PCMA CL's closing night event at the George R. Brown Convention Center, headlined by Gwen Stefani. The pre-party aimed to celebrate Toronto’s unique culture and energy, all while promoting the city as a destination for the audience's future events.

"Toronto is a city that thrives on major celebrations, concerts, and festivals year-round," says Alison Owers-Graham, senior event planner at Destination Toronto. "These events unite people; create unforgettable experiences; and showcase the city’s diversity, creativity, and energy. TO Fest embodied this spirit, immersing attendees in a high-energy, multisensory event highlighting Toronto’s wow factor."

Destination Toronto tapped Houston-based Planned With to help with the production of the event. Guests were welcomed with bold Toronto-branded window graphics and a VIP backstage-inspired red carpet photo op. Once inside, activations brought Toronto’s festival spirit to life. Guests could challenge friends in the TO Dance Revolution Dance-Off or add final touches to their look—like glowing glasses, flower crowns, and scrunchies—at the Light It Up LED accessories station.

Other programming included the 6ix Stitch (a nod to Toronto's nickname) merch station, where attendees could personalize hats and bandannas with custom Toronto patches and live airbrushing. Meanwhile, the Glow Up In The 6ix glam station provided festival-inspired hair and makeup styling, glitter, and glow-in-the-dark tattoos. Destination Toronto staff were also outfitted in branded bomber jackets and coordinated accessories to keep guests further engaged.

Owers-Graham and Planned With founder and CEO Emily Rudelson say that a key takeaway from producing this event was the importance of event flow, especially for short events.

"Thoughtful layout planning and clear signage ensured guests could navigate and engage effortlessly," Rudelson says. "Personalization also played a crucial role—customizable experiences like airbrushed hats and bandannas resonated strongly, creating lasting brand impressions. Additionally, atmosphere is everything. Just like Toronto’s major festivals, lighting, music, and staff energy set the tone for an event, and investing in these elements ensured a truly immersive experience. Finally, preparation is key. Large conference tie-ins present unique logistical challenges, so having a structured plan, experienced vendors, and contingency strategies is essential for smooth execution."

One of those logistical challenges was the timing of the event, specifically that it took place not long after the holiday season. That meant tight production timelines and limited vendor availability.

"Given Toronto’s reputation for hosting large-scale events year-round, we knew strong logistics were critical," Owers-Graham says. "We tackled this by starting preplanning as early as possible, working with vendors who were clear about their holiday schedules and maintaining strong communication to ensure all deadlines were met."

The team also wanted to ensure engagement was maximized in the event's short two-hour time frame.

"To ensure guests felt immersed from the moment they arrived, we designed activations that were quick yet impactful, positioned them strategically throughout the space, and had high-energy staff actively encouraging participation," Rudelson says.

