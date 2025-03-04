Connect Spring Marketplace Just Got Better.
Connect Spring Marketplace Just Got Better—Win Big at Wynn.

How Destination Toronto Brought Festival Vibes to a Major Industry Conference

The destination marketing organization designed quick yet impactful activations for a closing night event during PCMA CL.

Sarah Kloepple
March 4, 2025
TO Fest welcomed 100 clients and prospects to Kulture ahead of PCMA CL's closing night event—headlined by Gwen Stefani—at the nearby convention center. Upon entering, guests could pose in front of this VIP backstage-inspired photo op.
TO Fest welcomed 100 clients and prospects to Kulture ahead of PCMA CL's closing night event—headlined by Gwen Stefani—at the nearby convention center. Upon entering, guests could pose in front of this VIP backstage-inspired photo op.
Photo: Maritere Rice

Toronto is a city known for its large-scale events, from the glitzy Toronto International Film Festival to the long-running Caribana. In January, Destination Toronto leaned into that very sentiment, bringing bold festival vibes to a closing party for this year's PCMA Convening Leaders.

Nicknamed "the ultimate pre-party," the event, also known as TO Fest, welcomed more than 100 clients and prospects to Kulture in downtown Houston for a warm-up bash ahead of PCMA CL's closing night event at the George R. Brown Convention Center, headlined by Gwen Stefani. The pre-party aimed to celebrate Toronto’s unique culture and energy, all while promoting the city as a destination for the audience's future events.

"Toronto is a city that thrives on major celebrations, concerts, and festivals year-round," says Alison Owers-Graham, senior event planner at Destination Toronto. "These events unite people; create unforgettable experiences; and showcase the city’s diversity, creativity, and energy. TO Fest embodied this spirit, immersing attendees in a high-energy, multisensory event highlighting Toronto’s wow factor."

The Glow Up In The 6ix glam station provided festival-inspired hair and makeup styling, glitter, and glow-in-the-dark tattoos.The Glow Up In The 6ix glam station provided festival-inspired hair and makeup styling, glitter, and glow-in-the-dark tattoos.Photo: Maritere Rice

Destination Toronto tapped Houston-based Planned With to help with the production of the event. Guests were welcomed with bold Toronto-branded window graphics and a VIP backstage-inspired red carpet photo op. Once inside, activations brought Toronto’s festival spirit to life. Guests could challenge friends in the TO Dance Revolution Dance-Off or add final touches to their look—like glowing glasses, flower crowns, and scrunchies—at the Light It Up LED accessories station.

Other programming included the 6ix Stitch (a nod to Toronto's nickname) merch station, where attendees could personalize hats and bandannas with custom Toronto patches and live airbrushing. Meanwhile, the Glow Up In The 6ix glam station provided festival-inspired hair and makeup styling, glitter, and glow-in-the-dark tattoos. Destination Toronto staff were also outfitted in branded bomber jackets and coordinated accessories to keep guests further engaged.

Owers-Graham and Planned With founder and CEO Emily Rudelson say that a key takeaway from producing this event was the importance of event flow, especially for short events.

One of the key takeaways from producing this event was the importance of event flow, especially for short events.One of the key takeaways from producing this event was the importance of event flow, especially for short events.Photo: Maritere Rice

"Thoughtful layout planning and clear signage ensured guests could navigate and engage effortlessly," Rudelson says. "Personalization also played a crucial role—customizable experiences like airbrushed hats and bandannas resonated strongly, creating lasting brand impressions. Additionally, atmosphere is everything. Just like Toronto’s major festivals, lighting, music, and staff energy set the tone for an event, and investing in these elements ensured a truly immersive experience. Finally, preparation is key. Large conference tie-ins present unique logistical challenges, so having a structured plan, experienced vendors, and contingency strategies is essential for smooth execution."

One of those logistical challenges was the timing of the event, specifically that it took place not long after the holiday season. That meant tight production timelines and limited vendor availability.

"Given Toronto’s reputation for hosting large-scale events year-round, we knew strong logistics were critical," Owers-Graham says. "We tackled this by starting preplanning as early as possible, working with vendors who were clear about their holiday schedules and maintaining strong communication to ensure all deadlines were met."

The team also wanted to ensure engagement was maximized in the event's short two-hour time frame.

"To ensure guests felt immersed from the moment they arrived, we designed activations that were quick yet impactful, positioned them strategically throughout the space, and had high-energy staff actively encouraging participation," Rudelson says.

Keep scrolling to see more from inside TO Fest at PCMA CL...

Guests were welcomed with bold Toronto-branded window graphics.Guests were welcomed with bold Toronto-branded window graphics.Photo: Maritere Rice

Curated food and beverages were meant to give guests a true 'taste of Toronto.'Curated food and beverages were meant to give guests a true "taste of Toronto."Photo: Maritere Rice

The 6ix Stitch merch station offered personalized hats and bandannas with custom Toronto patches and live airbrushing.The 6ix Stitch merch station offered personalized hats and bandannas with custom Toronto patches and live airbrushing.Photo: Maritere Rice

'Toronto branding remained highly visible throughout the day, ensuring long-lasting exposure and impact beyond the event itself,' Owers-Graham says."Toronto branding remained highly visible throughout the day, ensuring long-lasting exposure and impact beyond the event itself," Owers-Graham says.Photo: Maritere Rice

Latest in Meetings
The Vienna Meeting Fund 2025-2028 is a 4 million-euro fund that provides financial support for international events.
Meetings
See How Some Cities Are Attracting Events with Big Bucks
Much of the event's programming took place at Berlin's 18,000-square-foot-plus AXICA Congress and Convention Center.
Meetings
See Inside ELX's Inaugural European Summit—Where 'Growth' Was Top of Mind
Unlike traditional TED conferences that often focus on broad societal issues and innovations, TEDNext was created to emphasize individual aspirations and personal development.
Meetings
Inside TED's New Show—Where Conference Innovation and Personal Growth Took Center Stage
Robot On Howard Street Dreamforce
Meetings
Dreamforce 2024: How John Mulaney, Robot Dogs, and Relevant Programming Stole the Show
Related Stories
The Vienna Meeting Fund 2025-2028 is a 4 million-euro fund that provides financial support for international events.
Meetings
See How Some Cities Are Attracting Events with Big Bucks
Much of the event's programming took place at Berlin's 18,000-square-foot-plus AXICA Congress and Convention Center.
Meetings
See Inside ELX's Inaugural European Summit—Where 'Growth' Was Top of Mind
Unlike traditional TED conferences that often focus on broad societal issues and innovations, TEDNext was created to emphasize individual aspirations and personal development.
Meetings
Inside TED's New Show—Where Conference Innovation and Personal Growth Took Center Stage
Robot On Howard Street Dreamforce
Meetings
Dreamforce 2024: How John Mulaney, Robot Dogs, and Relevant Programming Stole the Show
More in Meetings
Meetings
See How Some Cities Are Attracting Events with Big Bucks
Destinations use government-backed grants—also known as subvention programs—to entice organizers and meeting planners to host their gatherings in their cities.
The Vienna Meeting Fund 2025-2028 is a 4 million-euro fund that provides financial support for international events.
Meetings
See Inside ELX's Inaugural European Summit—Where 'Growth' Was Top of Mind
The Event Leaders Exchange is an invitation-only community for global heads of events at the likes of Google and S&P Global. After two years of gathering in the U.S., the exclusive group spread its wings to Berlin.
Much of the event's programming took place at Berlin's 18,000-square-foot-plus AXICA Congress and Convention Center.
Meetings
Inside TED's New Show—Where Conference Innovation and Personal Growth Took Center Stage
Held in Atlanta, the inaugural event attracted 1,000 entrepreneurs, artists, educators, young professionals, and more looking to redefine their careers.
Unlike traditional TED conferences that often focus on broad societal issues and innovations, TEDNext was created to emphasize individual aspirations and personal development.
Meetings
Dreamforce 2024: How John Mulaney, Robot Dogs, and Relevant Programming Stole the Show
Yes, the comedian roasted the "Trailblazers," but the three-day event was full of other moments worth writing home about—especially for fellow event organizers.
Robot On Howard Street Dreamforce
Meetings
16 Awesome After-Hours Activities for Corporate Groups
From stargazing to s’mores, here are some fun ideas for event and meeting attendees to do once the sun sets.
Stargazing at Enchantment Resort
Meetings
8 Steal-Worthy Engagement Strategies From Money20/20 Europe
The fintech conference merged cutting-edge technology with memorable moments of human connection.
Event Engagement Ideas From Money20/20 Europe
Most Popular
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Netflix's Tasty New IRL Experience Is Now Open in Las Vegas
Event Production & Fabrication
South Beach Wine & Food Festival 2025: 40+ Mouthwatering F&B Trends and Event Strategies
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
33 Cool Ideas You May Have Missed From NBC, Nespresso, Whataburger, and More
Event Production & Fabrication
7 Things Keeping Event Professionals Awake at Night
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Food Porn: Get a Sneaky Peek Inside CookUnity’s Peep Show Experience
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
This Skincare Brand Created an Oasis of Wellness in the Wake of LA's Wildfires
Meetings
3 Most Memorable Moments From Google I/O 2024
See inside Google’s 2024 I/O developer conference, which was packed with announcements and artificial intelligence demos—plus experiential moments sprinkled throughout.
'AI' was mentioned more than 100 times throughout the two-day developer conference, according to U.K.-based internet expert DigiAlps.
Meetings
C2 Montreal 2024: How a New Venue Aimed to Inspire Networking and Connection
The three-day event was built around some of the key industries driving the Montreal economy, including sustainability and artificial intelligence.
Discussion topics included renewable energies, sustainable architecture, and the societal impact of technology, as well as 'The XP Fronts,' an immersive session, presented by XP Land, that explored the future of experiential with industry leaders.
Sponsored
Activations With Purpose
Revitalizing the conference experience for hardworking oncology nurses.
Attendees entering ONS Congress.
Meetings
How Will Climate Change Affect the Global Meeting and Event Space?
With more extreme weather events like heat waves and hurricanes occurring, destinations may experience some shifts in group gathering trends.
Li An Lim Yc W4 Yxhr Whm Unsplash
Meetings
This Year’s Amsterdam Dance Event Welcomed Half a Million Visitors
The annual festival/conference aims to nurture new and established artists within the electronic music industry and its culture.
The conference welcomed global artists, industry leaders, and tech experts from Google, TuneCore, SEG, and more to discuss topics such as artificial Intelligence and platforms like Spotify, TikTok, YouTube, and Beatport.
Meetings
Dreamforce 2023: How This Year's Salesforce Conference Focused on Storytelling Around AI
The tech company went all in on AI this year for its biggest annual event—here's how they immersed attendees in one of this year's buzziest topics.
The idea of flowing water was used as a design element this year to tell a connected visual story. 'This design started on Howard Street with trust falls, flowing into the lobby of South Moscone Center and down the escalators, pooling at the entrance to Campground, the first stop of learning on the journey, and then extended throughout the long pathway leading to Lodge Village, where attendees could dive deep into their area of expertise,' said Katherine Pettit, executive creative director for George P. Johnson, the experiential firm behind Dreamforce.
Page 1 of 9
Next Page