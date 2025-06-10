Connect Spring Marketplace 2026 Is Headed to Louisville

Editor's note: Connect Meetings | Informa Connect is BizBash's parent company.

ATLANTA—Informa announced today that Louisville, Kentucky will host Connect Spring Marketplace on April 14-16, 2026. North America's largest show producer will bring thousands of events, travel, and sports industry leaders to Louisville, continuing a successful partnership between the city and the renowned event portfolio. Connect Spring Marketplace exists to connect buyers and suppliers in the MICE industry utilizing a unique, reverse-style trade show format. The three-day event features pre-scheduled appointments, cutting-edge education sessions, and networking opportunities designed to foster meaningful business relationships. Attendees can expect a carefully curated experience that maximizes ROI through targeted matchmaking between planners and suppliers.

Louisville stands as an ideal city for Connect Spring Marketplace, offering a strategic central location, world-class convention facilities, and authentic Southern hospitality. The walkable downtown district, anchored by the Kentucky International Convention Center, combined with the city's rich bourbon heritage and culinary scene, creates the perfect environment for meaningful business connections and networking opportunities.

"We're thrilled to bring Connect Spring Marketplace to Louisville in 2026," said Matt Johnson, managing director at Informa Connect. "Louisville has consistently proven to be an exceptional host city for our events. Since hosting Connect Marketplace in 2019 with 3,600 attendees—which featured our first-ever experiential trade show—the city has demonstrated its commitment to delivering outstanding experiences for our attendees. This will mark our fourth Connect event in Louisville, underscoring a longstanding partnership that both parties are incredibly proud of."

Connect Spring Marketplace represents a cornerstone event within Informa’s portfolio of world-class business events. As part of Informa, one of the world's leading business intelligence, academic publishing, and events businesses, Connect Spring Marketplace leverages global expertise while delivering localized, personalized experiences that drive business outcomes for participants. The event continues to evolve to meet the changing needs of the events, travel, and sports industries while maintaining its reputation for excellence in connecting qualified buyers with renowned event suppliers.

