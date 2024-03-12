eTourism Summit Presents Inspired Insights to Engage Community Year-Round

ATLANTA, MARCH 12, 2024—eTourism Summit is proud to announce the launch of Inspired Insights, which will feature content geared toward destination marketing professionals year-round. Articles will be featured in a weekly newsletter, which you can subscribe to here, and on the eTourism Summit social media channels. The first newsletter will launch on March 26.

Editorial content will feature a mix of key pillars in destination marketing, including:

Trends in destination marketing

Case studies of successful destination marketing campaigns

Technology updates and insights

Interviews with CEOs and CMOs at DMOs

Ashleigh Osborne, vice president of eTourism Summit, said the media outlet and accompanying newsletter will be an extension of the annual event, held this year from April 2-4 in Las Vegas. The new initiative will allow industry leaders to celebrate the big wins and communicate best practices that will benefit destination marketers and the travelers they serve.

“With Inspired Insights, our mission is clear: Foster connectivity and keep the eTourism Community informed about all aspects of tourism marketing,” said eTourism Summit Vice President Ashleigh Osborne. “It's your platform to showcase innovative marketing campaigns, discover valuable partnerships, and elevate your tourism marketing efforts. But it's not just about showcasing, it's also about staying connected and informed with other destinations and travel industry partners. With our newsletter, you'll be at the forefront of the coolest innovations and collaborations in the DMO world. Let's join forces and shape the future of tourism marketing together.”

Inspire Insights is part of Connect’s ongoing drive to offer customers the solutions they need to succeed through new products, events, and services. Connect, the parent company of Connect Travel and eTourism Summit, was purchased by Informa LLC last year, allowing for more opportunities and resources to enhance customers’ experiences digitally and at live events.

Already home to BizBash, the leading online resource for event professionals, Connect is building a media juggernaut to cover all angles of hospitality, travel, events, trade shows, sports, meetings, and more, said Connect Managing Director Matt Johnson.

“Destination marketing is at the core of so much of what Connect, and our industry as a whole, is about,” said Johnson. “I am very excited to continue the eTS conversation from our events to this editorial content. This should really strike a chord with our audiences.”

The eTourism Summit team encourages DMOs to actively engage with Inspired Insights by providing story leads and content pitches. All editorial requests should be sent to Connect Director of Corporate Communications Matt Swenson at [email protected]. Advertising inquiries should be directed to Connect Travel Marketing & Events Manager Mattie Allen at [email protected].

To subscribe for the newsletter, click here. Articles can be found on the eTourism Summit website here.

ABOUT CONNECT

Connect is a leader in the meetings, events, travel and tourism industry. Part of Informa Connect, Connect introduced the popular Marketplace format to the meetings industry and now produces national shows for meeting planners in the Corporate, Sports, Diversity, Association, Faith and Travel sectors as well as other state- and region-specific

meetings- and hospitality-focused events. More information about the company's brands and services is available at connectmeetings.com.

ABOUT ETOURISM SUMMIT

For more than 25 years, eTourism Summit has connected destination marketing pros to the vendors and agencies that support their work by exchanging new ideas in an intimate setting that fosters fantastic networking. For more information, visit etourismsummit.com.