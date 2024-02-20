Connect Draws Record Number of First-Time Buyers for 2024 Spring Marketplace in Las Vegas

ATLANTA, FEBRUARY 20, 2024—Connect has accepted the application of a record 217 new participating corporations and associations for Connect Spring Marketplace, April 2-4 in Las Vegas. Likewise, 20% of the Connect RTO Spring’s buyers will be new to Connect Travel events.

Impressively, more than 65% of the upcoming show’s buyers will be end users–key decision-makers who are members of the country's most prestigious corporations’ and organizations’ event planning teams.

This surge in interest among newcomers is a sign of the demand for impactful industry conferences that produce tangible business leads and build long-lasting connections. It is widely expected that the events industry as a whole will experience its most active year since 2019, and meetings and events planners are actively seeking the best forum to find the right business partners.

With its trademark reverse-style one-on-one appointments and engaging trade show, Connect Spring Marketplace is proving to be the right fit for event professionals, said Rachel Jackson, Connect’s Director of Hosted Buyer Experience.

“We are thrilled to announce that this month has seen an unprecedented surge in attendee applications, marking a record-breaking milestone for our event,” said Jackson. “Connect is driven to introduce our proven model to corporate and association planners to greatly expedite the procurement process. Past results speak for themselves: Connect is where business gets done.”

Added Jackson: “The high proportion of end-users underscores the tangible business opportunities our event presents, highlighting its relevance and effectiveness in fostering meaningful connections and facilitating impactful transactions.”

Attendees at Connect Spring Marketplace represent events and travel experiences worth millions of dollars to host destinations. As an example, 60 RTO buyers registered for this spring have a volume of more than 200,000 annual room nights per year.

For the second consecutive year, Connect Spring Marketplace will occur at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. The agenda blends a mix of purposeful one-on-one appointments with unique networking opportunities, including memorable off-site experiences. A country-themed reception being held at Ole Red is an example of the can’t-miss entertainment Connect is providing attendees.

Connect Managing Director Matt Johnson said this large Spring event will lay the groundwork for a banner year for the industry and Connect. “As we continue to witness this remarkable momentum, we are confident that our event serves as a pivotal platform for industry professionals to converge, network, and drive significant business growth,” he said.

Connect’s 2024 lineup of events will continue in 2024 with Connect Marketplace, Aug. 27-29 in Milwaukee, WI., and Connect Winter Marketplace, Nov. 20-24, in Washington, D.C., as well as Connect West, Connect Pacific Northwest, Connect Faith, Connect Southeast, and Connect Texas.

For more information or to schedule an interview with Matt Johnson, contact Connect Director of Corporate Communications Matt Swenson at [email protected].

ABOUT CONNECT

Connect is a leader in the meetings, events, travel and tourism industry. Part of Informa Connect, Connect introduced the popular Marketplace format to the meetings industry and now produces national shows for meeting planners in the Corporate, Sports, Diversity, Association, Faith, and Travel sectors as well as other state- and region-specific meetings- and hospitality-focused events. More information about the company's brands and services is available at connectmeetings.com.

ABOUT INFORMA

Informa is a leading international B2B markets, live and on-demand events and digital services group. They connect businesses and professionals in 30+ industries with the knowledge they need to learn more, know more and do more. Informa has hundreds of global brands, products and services and employs 11,000 employees in about 30 countries worldwide.

Informa Connect is a content-led, live and on-demand experiences business which connects professionals with knowledge, ideas and opportunities. Informa Connect, a community of over 1,500 colleagues globally, offers connection through events, media and research. They service a number of different industries including Finance, Bio Tech and Pharma, Restaurant and Food, Catering, Event Planning, Pop Culture, Marketing, Law, Energy, HR, Sustainability, Construction.

Find out more about Informa and the Informa Connect division at www.informa.com and www.informaconnect.com.